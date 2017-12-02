Alan Dershowitz Explains Flynn Charging Document Contains Less Than a Nothingburger…

“Political Jaywalking”, that’s how attorney Alan Dershowitz explains the charging document against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
The Left has gone nuts about Dershowitz!
I have a feeling he will be voting 🗳 for our Lion 🦁 in 2020! He is seeing how crazy 😜 his own people are.
Hey Joy.. isn’t that what your boy Barry is doing right now?
Exactly!
Bingo! and yet everyone is snarking about Trump and Flynn.
I wonder how many innocent people got taken down and destroyed in the past by Deep State to shut them up?
I am 99.9999999999999999999999% certain it will never happen for a variety of reasons but I would die happy to see obama and/or clinton(s) perp walked.
I don’t know. I heard him say not long ago that he voted for Hillery and he would again. 🙄 He must have a blind spot for her.
He has visited Jeff Epstein’s island… is great pals w/ Bill.
It’s those Lolita express island vacation memories.
As long as he destroys the Left’s narrative about this witch hunt, he is doing a good job in my book.
Not so sure on your conclusion of Dershowitz’s future political support for Trump. I think he’s an (unfortunately) rare example of a true principled classical liberal. He holds onto his understanding of constitutional principal no matter how it applies.
Truth has no agenda.
That’s ok 👌 because he is great for our President every time he talks about this crap 💩. The Left absolutely hates him for it.
I’m sure Joy was also dean at Harvard law too right?
Aren’t they all!
this is just a damn witch hunt period.
and the President NEEDS TO END IT.
The witch hunt is not over until they get to the witch.
Exactly. And everyone along the way needs to rooted out and exposed.
Otherwise, there’s no point in starting.
This is going along swimmingly!
It ain’t over til the fat witch sings.
You prove someone is not a witch by drowning them. If they live, they are a witch. So, yes, this is going swimmingly.
Politically he can only ended it when enough people have seen enough of this BS that all credibility of the charges are gone for somewhere around 60 percent of Americans. It is coming look how far Hillary has moved down in credibility?
My thoughts too marine. This is a national crisis coming from within the branch that the CEO has jurisduction over. I simply don’t understand the inaction.
It’s not a national crisis. It’s just the media making fools of themselves.
Spit on the media. I am referring to a corrupted FBI and DOJ going full throttle to take out a duly elected president while covering up treasonous and criminal acts of others. In my book, that is a national crisis.
No way, Jim!
When your enemy is busy burying himself, do not interrupt!
Gotta justify the $40k/day expense of the ‘investigation’ $5M so far for nothing; all started by a dirty dossier
Alan has always been a legal objectivist… you may not agree with him all the time, but he’s been consistent over the years…
I disagree. He was off his rocker back in the Clinton years. He defended Slick Willy through the entire ordeal playing his part as a talking head.
That’s cuz he and Bill are buds…
they visited Jeff Epstein’s island together
as I said… you may not always agree with him…
If I were to phrase my opinion of Joy I’d be banned from the internet.
Ditto… wrt BOTH joys – Reid and Behar!
Mueller isn’t going to find anything because there is nothing there. The president won’t be impeached but if the American taxpayer ever does learn how much is being spent then that’s when you will truly see cold anger amongst the American people with this nothing burger.
Impeachment has nothing to do with the results of Mueller’s investigation. Impeachment has nothing to do with evidence. Impeachment has nothing to do with any crime. Impeachment is strictly a matter of whether the Dems can pull it off. If they take the House – even narrowly – they’re likely to impeach. They can’t take the senate in 2018, so whether the senate votes to remove depends on how many sanctimonious parseltongued RINO rat bastards – like Sassehole- would vote with the Dems. They’d need 2/3 to remove.
Yes, not enough people understand that impeachment is a political action, not a judicial one.
Getting tired of these “professionals” speculating at this stage, and that includes all media.
Don’t forget-Alex Dershowitz has visited Epstein’s island many times. Alex even admitted it.
“Give ’em hell Harry,” a supporter shouted to Harry Truman.
Tru responded, “I never did give them hell. I just told the truth, and they thought it was hell.”
This guy seems to have his head on straight, which is refreshing for a change.
“Still, that was the environment we faced here. Rarely did anyone die, rarely did the public even know. The mob and the government and the CEOs played their games, and everyone else was mostly happy. They’d see something in the news occasionally, and not realize that years of politics and deception went into that occasion.”
Michael Z. Williamson, “The Rogue”
It is a “nothing burger” and ANY lawyer worth his/her salt would say so.
For anyone interested Thomas Wictor has a new thread up, filling in a few holes:
“Okay. I think I know what happened.”
#1 Trump tweeted this in May:
“Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Counsel.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/937112454399541248
Thomas says at end of thread: “My guess is that Trump’s got the goods on Obama. He’s sure hinting at it.”
————————————
From Imperator_Rex:
Sundance’s ( @thelastrefuge2 ) analysis of Obama’s attempted takedown of Trump, via Flynn, was superb 7 months ago & remains so. Thread below, but also read:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/12/president-trump-drops-another-moab-media-missing-sally-yates-and-james-comey-timeline/amp/ …
👇
