Alan Dershowitz Explains Flynn Charging Document Contains Less Than a Nothingburger…

Posted on December 2, 2017 by

“Political Jaywalking”, that’s how attorney Alan Dershowitz explains the charging document against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

 

39 Responses to Alan Dershowitz Explains Flynn Charging Document Contains Less Than a Nothingburger…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    The Left has gone nuts about Dershowitz!

    I have a feeling he will be voting 🗳 for our Lion 🦁 in 2020! He is seeing how crazy 😜 his own people are.

    Reply
  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    this is just a damn witch hunt period.
    and the President NEEDS TO END IT.

    Reply
  3. Sanj says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Gotta justify the $40k/day expense of the ‘investigation’ $5M so far for nothing; all started by a dirty dossier

    Reply
  4. freq says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Alan has always been a legal objectivist… you may not agree with him all the time, but he’s been consistent over the years…

    Reply
  5. milktrader says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    If I were to phrase my opinion of Joy I’d be banned from the internet.

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Mueller isn’t going to find anything because there is nothing there. The president won’t be impeached but if the American taxpayer ever does learn how much is being spent then that’s when you will truly see cold anger amongst the American people with this nothing burger.

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      December 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      Impeachment has nothing to do with the results of Mueller’s investigation. Impeachment has nothing to do with evidence. Impeachment has nothing to do with any crime. Impeachment is strictly a matter of whether the Dems can pull it off. If they take the House – even narrowly – they’re likely to impeach. They can’t take the senate in 2018, so whether the senate votes to remove depends on how many sanctimonious parseltongued RINO rat bastards – like Sassehole- would vote with the Dems. They’d need 2/3 to remove.

      Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Getting tired of these “professionals” speculating at this stage, and that includes all media.
    Don’t forget-Alex Dershowitz has visited Epstein’s island many times. Alex even admitted it.

    Reply
  8. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    “Give ’em hell Harry,” a supporter shouted to Harry Truman.

    Tru responded, “I never did give them hell. I just told the truth, and they thought it was hell.”

    Reply
  9. BobBoxBody says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    This guy seems to have his head on straight, which is refreshing for a change.

    Reply
  10. Michael says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    “Still, that was the environment we faced here. Rarely did anyone die, rarely did the public even know. The mob and the government and the CEOs played their games, and everyone else was mostly happy. They’d see something in the news occasionally, and not realize that years of politics and deception went into that occasion.”
    Michael Z. Williamson, “The Rogue”

    Reply
  11. phoenixRising says:
    December 2, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    It is a “nothing burger” and ANY lawyer worth his/her salt would say so.

    For anyone interested Thomas Wictor has a new thread up, filling in a few holes:

    “Okay. I think I know what happened.”

    #1 Trump tweeted this in May:
    “Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Counsel.”

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/937112454399541248
    Thomas says at end of thread: “My guess is that Trump’s got the goods on Obama. He’s sure hinting at it.”
    ————————————
    From Imperator_Rex:
    Sundance’s ( @thelastrefuge2 ) analysis of Obama’s attempted takedown of Trump, via Flynn, was superb 7 months ago & remains so. Thread below, but also read:
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/12/president-trump-drops-another-moab-media-missing-sally-yates-and-james-comey-timeline/amp/
    👇

    Reply

