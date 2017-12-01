Tax Bill Vote – Late Night Senate Livestream…

The U.S. Senate is currently voting on amendments to the Senate Tax Reform bill. Senator Bob Corker previously announced he will not support the overall tax reform effort. All other Republicans have indicated they will, at least generally, support the bill.
Before they can get to a final passage vote, Republicans need to go through a marathon voting session known as a “vote-a-rama,” where any senator can force a vote on any amendment:
.
Vice-President Mike Pence is anticipated to be on site in the Senate chamber for the final vote in case his tie-breaking vote is needed.
Oh good Lord I just noticed all the teenagers are still there. We need security to keep an eye on them and make sure none of the perverts we call senators do something unbecoming and then us Tax Payers have to financially pay them off.
Did anyone hear someone say “skedaddle”!!!
(skĭ-dădˈl) v. Informal To leave hastily; flee.
