Tax Bill Vote – Late Night Senate Livestream…

The U.S. Senate is currently voting on amendments to the Senate Tax Reform bill. Senator Bob Corker previously announced he will not support the overall tax reform effort. All other Republicans have indicated they will, at least generally, support the bill.

Before they can get to a final passage vote, Republicans need to go through a marathon voting session known as a “vote-a-rama,” where any senator can force a vote on any amendment:

Vice-President Mike Pence is anticipated to be on site in the Senate chamber for the final vote in case his tie-breaking vote is needed.

Republicans Senators are working hard to pass the biggest Tax Cuts in the history of our Country. The Bill is getting better and better. This is a once in a generation chance. Obstructionist Dems trying to block because they think it is too good and will not be given the credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

Economists on the TAX CUTS and JOBS ACT: “The enactment of a comprehensive overhaul – complete with a lower corporate tax rate – will IGNITE our ECONOMY with levels of GROWTH not SEEN IN GENERATIONS…” pic.twitter.com/2vCBDtLh3C — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

