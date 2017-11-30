Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Thursday November 30th.  Anticipated Start time 3:00pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link (<- active now)

56 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST Livestream

  1. msmelchizadek says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Is it really true that Rex Tillerson is leaving his post as Secretary of State???!!! Please, please NO!!!

  3. sunnydaze says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    HHS guy up, talking about donations and opiod crisis. Then Sarah will be back.

  4. tuskyou says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Sarah starts by quoting the Constitution then the President’s salary donations.
    MAGA

  5. sunnydaze says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    And now starts the BS re. Tillerson with questions from the #PressTots.

    What a surprise!

  6. sunnydaze says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    #PressTots onto taxes now. Kind of surprised they didn’t beat the Tillerson thang a bit longer.

  7. redlegleader68 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Who’s this snot nosed beard asking about tax cuts (3d question?)

  9. sunnydaze says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    #PressTots are concerned that Violent Muslim Extremists are being shown in a bad light by President Trump.

  10. Truthfilter says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    I can tell she really doesn’t feel well. Her neck looks swollen on her left side. Tough as nails!

  11. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Good ole Johnny boy asking if PDJT knew who the woman was that he retweeted. Like he was supporting some activist? Nope. PDJT was making the world aware of the atrocities.

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 30, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      The hell with the young boys thrown from the roof and kicked to death! They mean nothing!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Jason says:
      November 30, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      “anti-muslim videos” – it’s extremely odd (sarc) that the press finds video evidence of Muslims engaging in horrific acts of violence against others qualifies as some sort of ‘anti-muslim’ propaganda. *Shrug*

      • JimmyJack says:
        November 30, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        It’s the same as them telling us Muslims are no more violent than anyone else, Islam is a religion of peace, we should be embarrassed to be afraid for omen and child refugees and then in the same breath say if we say bad things about Muslims they will start killing people and blowing things up.

        The cognitive dissonance is astounding.

  12. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    And another question prying into PDJT’s health.

  13. sunnydaze says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Guy is concerned about Trump’s health. Sarah says he had “twice the energy of me” and she had a hard time keeping up with him for 12 days in Asia.

    Believe It! Wears me out just watching him. Wish he’d sleep more!

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 30, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      Posted above but here goes: They’re using the 25th harder daily. The latest is that a WH source close to Trump says he has early stages of dementia.

  14. sunnydaze says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Sarah left early to go take care of herself. Doesn’t feel well.

    Get Well Soon, Sarah!

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 30, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      We should let Ann Coulter fill in for her while she recuperates. I bet the WHPC will treat her better when she returns.

      Old teacher trick. As a teacher, always request the meanest sub available for the most pleasant students upon return.

  16. fleporeblog says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    All I can do is laugh at these losers! That is exactly what they are. I am so grateful that 65+% of Americans don’t want nothing to do with them. Sorry boys and girls, the country is roaring back and Republicans have grown a pair when it comes to the biggest piece of legislation that will allow our Economy to soar deep into outer space.

  17. theresanne says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Sarah has strep-throat and only one reporter shows any sympathy. What a bunch of jerks!

  18. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    And the grand finali, parsing words on TRex having a great year. does that mean he will be around after the end of the year.

    Boy are the propagandists rude today! Sarah is not feeling well and said so. However, the Propagandists keep throwing questions at her and wont let her say good by. Where are the Berkley students they are much better mannered in comparison!

  20. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    what is the name of the scumabg who asked about Trump’s health? he has a smug face and a whiny voice

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      November 30, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Steven Portnoy CBS news radio. Glad you asked as I always wondered as he always grandstands asking questions that are further off the issues than most everyone else.

      • n1ghtcr4wler says:
        November 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        thanks, this guy is 3rd on my list of the most annoying presstitutes

        • Ditch Mitch says:
          November 30, 2017 at 4:14 pm

          night, that is a tough. My total ban list includes Hallie Jackson, April Ryan, Jimmy Acosta, and Steve. Not necessarily in that order. Jimmy doesn’t attend very often any more, as he got beat up too much (snowflake).

          • JimmyJack says:
            November 30, 2017 at 4:21 pm

            April Ryan in untenable to me. She is flat out ignorant. Truly. Flat out stupid. I’d love to see her writing before it gets to an editor. I bet it’s abysmal.

            There’s another female that irks me, smarter but very bitchy.

            I have a soft spot for Jim Acosta bc it was him that Trump gave us the gift of “fake news” when he refused to allow him to ask a question. Remember how stunned Acosta looked? rotfl. And then the follow up of “CNN is very fake news”. What a gift. I’ll suffer through Acosta for that. rotfl

            • Ditch Mitch says:
              November 30, 2017 at 4:38 pm

              Jimmy, the “other woman” might be Hallie Jackson. She is rude and obnoxious. Talks over people and wont take no for an answer.

              I love it when Sarah gives up on her and lets her ask that one more question. Sarah always has a great answer which makes Hallie look foolish. Makes you think that Hallie never should have asked the question.

      • JimmyJack says:
        November 30, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        That name sounds familiar from the wikileaks of press in Hillary’s pocket. I’d have to double check.

      • Roger Duroid says:
        November 30, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        Portnoy’s Complaint

    • Oldschool says:
      November 30, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      I really wish sarah would turn that back to them and ask them what makes them question POTUS health?

  21. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Get ready folks, This was a short warm up, PDJT will be speaking at 5pm est (2pm for those of you in Rio Linda). My neck of the woods.

    Maybe the Senate vote will be done by then. Champagne and confetti all around!

  22. jmclever says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Dear Sarah, for Christmas, I would like to see you run at least one Q&A session in the spirit of the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld.

  23. jmclever says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Press’ questions about how the tax cut will be detrimental to President Trump are thinly veiled attempt to resuscitate the tired Trump-should-release-his-taxes diatribe.

  24. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Great scheduling having the presser at 3pm est (12pm pst my time). First it preempts Lib Claiman and after the presser is done I get Melissa Frances. Today Melissa’s co-host sub slipped and mentioned the McShame rally. Twice he did it!

  25. Roger Duroid says:
    November 30, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    What’s going on with that broad, Ms. English?. What is she pretending to be today, acting First Lady?

