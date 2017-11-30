Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Thursday November 30th. Anticipated Start time 3:00pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
Is it really true that Rex Tillerson is leaving his post as Secretary of State???!!! Please, please NO!!!
chill it’s the new york slimes
yes he’s out
TRex has been out since he became SOS. When TRex or PDJT say they are parting ways he will be out. Nuff said!
Whew… I went to PDJT’s Twitter feed and nada… I will rest easy until I hear TRUTH. 🙂
He’s being fired and replaced by Anthony Scaramucci.
The Mooch is bringing in Jonathan Gruber to reverse all of Rex’s mistakes.
(I heard that in a voice that popped into my head. I didn’t want to be accused of profiling against head-voices, so I had no choice but to listen to and then report it).
Sarah’s up.
HHS guy up, talking about donations and opiod crisis. Then Sarah will be back.
Sarah starts by quoting the Constitution then the President’s salary donations.
MAGA
State of the Union Address on January 30th
And now starts the BS re. Tillerson with questions from the #PressTots.
What a surprise!
#PressTots onto taxes now. Kind of surprised they didn’t beat the Tillerson thang a bit longer.
Who’s this snot nosed beard asking about tax cuts (3d question?)
#PressTots are concerned that Violent Muslim Extremists are being shown in a bad light by President Trump.
Snort – they have descended to the level of defending terrorists.
Trump is forcing them to show their hand in a very public way. They’re so damn stupid.
I can tell she really doesn’t feel well. Her neck looks swollen on her left side. Tough as nails!
Good ole Johnny boy asking if PDJT knew who the woman was that he retweeted. Like he was supporting some activist? Nope. PDJT was making the world aware of the atrocities.
The hell with the young boys thrown from the roof and kicked to death! They mean nothing!!!!!!!!!!!!
“anti-muslim videos” – it’s extremely odd (sarc) that the press finds video evidence of Muslims engaging in horrific acts of violence against others qualifies as some sort of ‘anti-muslim’ propaganda. *Shrug*
It’s the same as them telling us Muslims are no more violent than anyone else, Islam is a religion of peace, we should be embarrassed to be afraid for omen and child refugees and then in the same breath say if we say bad things about Muslims they will start killing people and blowing things up.
The cognitive dissonance is astounding.
And another question prying into PDJT’s health.
They’re using the 25th harder daily. The latest is that a WH source close to Trump says he has early stages of dementia.
no WH nuthin said nuthin to nobody
the only dimentia in the room is the ysm
If President Trump has dementia (Big sarc!), I’ll have what he’s having.
Guy is concerned about Trump’s health. Sarah says he had “twice the energy of me” and she had a hard time keeping up with him for 12 days in Asia.
Believe It! Wears me out just watching him. Wish he’d sleep more!
Posted above but here goes: They’re using the 25th harder daily. The latest is that a WH source close to Trump says he has early stages of dementia.
Sarah left early to go take care of herself. Doesn’t feel well.
Get Well Soon, Sarah!
We should let Ann Coulter fill in for her while she recuperates. I bet the WHPC will treat her better when she returns.
Old teacher trick. As a teacher, always request the meanest sub available for the most pleasant students upon return.
jackals…
Exactly the word I used after watching that presser!! Lol.
All I can do is laugh at these losers! That is exactly what they are. I am so grateful that 65+% of Americans don’t want nothing to do with them. Sorry boys and girls, the country is roaring back and Republicans have grown a pair when it comes to the biggest piece of legislation that will allow our Economy to soar deep into outer space.
As the Senate Republicans drag McShame, Flake, Choker, VolkaCollins across the yes vote line. With a virtual gun!
Your right but at least they are going!
Sarah has strep-throat and only one reporter shows any sympathy. What a bunch of jerks!
And the grand finali, parsing words on TRex having a great year. does that mean he will be around after the end of the year.
Boy are the propagandists rude today! Sarah is not feeling well and said so. However, the Propagandists keep throwing questions at her and wont let her say good by. Where are the Berkley students they are much better mannered in comparison!
*finale
It is so obvious that the media wants to create a division between POTUS and Tillerson.
Tillerson is not a snow flake and these media talking heads do not seem to realize it.
Just because they say Tillerson is out does not make it so.
I like Tillerson and I also think POTUS and Tillerson have great respect for each other.
what is the name of the scumabg who asked about Trump’s health? he has a smug face and a whiny voice
Steven Portnoy CBS news radio. Glad you asked as I always wondered as he always grandstands asking questions that are further off the issues than most everyone else.
thanks, this guy is 3rd on my list of the most annoying presstitutes
night, that is a tough. My total ban list includes Hallie Jackson, April Ryan, Jimmy Acosta, and Steve. Not necessarily in that order. Jimmy doesn’t attend very often any more, as he got beat up too much (snowflake).
April Ryan in untenable to me. She is flat out ignorant. Truly. Flat out stupid. I’d love to see her writing before it gets to an editor. I bet it’s abysmal.
There’s another female that irks me, smarter but very bitchy.
I have a soft spot for Jim Acosta bc it was him that Trump gave us the gift of “fake news” when he refused to allow him to ask a question. Remember how stunned Acosta looked? rotfl. And then the follow up of “CNN is very fake news”. What a gift. I’ll suffer through Acosta for that. rotfl
Jimmy, the “other woman” might be Hallie Jackson. She is rude and obnoxious. Talks over people and wont take no for an answer.
I love it when Sarah gives up on her and lets her ask that one more question. Sarah always has a great answer which makes Hallie look foolish. Makes you think that Hallie never should have asked the question.
That name sounds familiar from the wikileaks of press in Hillary’s pocket. I’d have to double check.
Portnoy’s Complaint
I really wish sarah would turn that back to them and ask them what makes them question POTUS health?
Get ready folks, This was a short warm up, PDJT will be speaking at 5pm est (2pm for those of you in Rio Linda). My neck of the woods.
Maybe the Senate vote will be done by then. Champagne and confetti all around!
Dear Sarah, for Christmas, I would like to see you run at least one Q&A session in the spirit of the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld.
Press’ questions about how the tax cut will be detrimental to President Trump are thinly veiled attempt to resuscitate the tired Trump-should-release-his-taxes diatribe.
Great scheduling having the presser at 3pm est (12pm pst my time). First it preempts Lib Claiman and after the presser is done I get Melissa Frances. Today Melissa’s co-host sub slipped and mentioned the McShame rally. Twice he did it!
What’s going on with that broad, Ms. English?. What is she pretending to be today, acting First Lady?
LikeLiked by 2 people
hahaaha that was good
Roger, this is a few days old, but contains interesting questions about Ms. English.
Ron Johnson demands answers on how Leandra English got job at CFPB – Washington Times
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/29/ron-johnson-demands-answers-leandra-english-cfpb/
