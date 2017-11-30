Lou Dobbs Interviews OMB/CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney…

Director Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox Business News to discuss the ongoing tax reform efforts along with ongoing revelations within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
.
I don’t often do this, but there’s two really insightful articles, written by Ronald Rubin -who was there at the start of the bureau- about the CFPB, that deserve to be read by anyone looking to understand the organization and the left-wing constructs within it.
Here’s the two articles that deserve to be read. The first one might blow your mind:
♦ #1 Conceived as a government watchdog, with aims to financially fill the coffers of left-wing activist organizations, the CFPB was doomed by an Elizabeth Warren structure that made it an inherently political agency. READ HERE
♦ #2 The sad and sick joke – how the face of the CFPB’s first director falsely claimed caring about consumers, but the reality was entirely political. READ HERE
.
Immediately upon taking control within the CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney:
- Immediately shut down any further hiring and expansion for 30 days.
- Immediately froze any new rules and regulations being implemented.
- And most importantly stopped any further payments from the CFPB to left-wing political activist groups.
WATCH:
.
The CFPB was essentially created to work as a legal money laundering operation for progressive causes by fining financial institutions for conduct the CFPB finds in violation of their unilateral and arbitrary rules and regulations. The CFPB then use the proceeds from the fines to fund progressive organizations and causes. That’s the underlying reason why the Democrats are fraught with anxiety right now.
Elizabeth Warren set up the bureau to operate above any oversight. Additionally, the bureau was placed under spending authority of the federal reserve. The CFPB gets its operating budget from the Federal Reserve, not from congress. Again, this was set-up to keep congress from defunding the agency as a way to remove it.
Everything about the way the CFPB was structured was done to avoid any oversight. Hence, a DC circuit court finding the agency held too much power, and deemed the Directors unchecked position unconstitutional.
Mick Mulvaney is now in a position to look at the books, look at the prior records within the bureau, and expose the political agenda within it to the larger public. That is sending the progressives bananas.
Most likely President Trump will not appoint a replacement until Mulvaney has exposed the corruption within the bureau. That sunlight is toxic to Elizabeth Warren and can potentially be politically destructive to the Democrats. If the secrets within the bureau are revealed, there’s a much greater likelihood the bureau will be dissolved.
There are billions of scheme and graft at stake. Within the record-keeping there are more than likely dozens of progressive/Democrat organizations being financed by the secret enterprise that operates without oversight. That’s the risk to the SWAMP.
Hornswoggler’s nest.
You bet your sweet bippy, patrick!
On the matter of tax cuts/reform, I just had the misfortune of turning on the radio and there was Mark Levin ranting and raving on a par with Keith Olbermann and Lawrence O’Donnell – combined !!! Sounding like a mental case even for him. And quess what he was melting down over?
He hates the tax cuts/reform as the rich don’t benefit enough. I guess he wants the tax cuts to be for the rich so Republicans will never win another election having handed the democrats a gun to blow their heads clean off.
I read the articles. One tidbit really surprised me…Warren voted Republican until 1995!!
Realizing I knew nothing about her other than her politics since 2012 and that she is not Native American although she claimed to be, I read her Wikipedia page. Funny that it doesn’t mention her ethnic heritage. Says her 2nd husband us a law professor. Was he her law professor when in school?
As if all that Sundance wrote here isn’t bad enough, just think what the CFPB could do with a database of almost all US citizens’ credit card transactions. The following article is scary. The CFPB did what asshole James Clapper lied about for the intelligence community. It actually collected consumer credit card information. Nothing “inadvertant” about it.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/cfpbs-data-mining-on-consumer-credit-cards-challenged-in-heated-house-hearing/article/2535726
I don’t keep credit cards, but I’m sure they do the data mining on all bank debit cards that have the Visa or MC logo…
From Sundance’s second linked article above: truly a sick, sad joke!
The Dodd-Frank Act allowed the CFPB to send the civil money penalties collected in its enforcement actions to a trustee of its choice, who, after taking a healthy cut, distributed the funds to ostensible victims in unrelated matters. The maneuver both enriched Democratic trustees and transformed fines extracted from defenseless businesses based on their deep pockets rather than actual consumer harm into “over $12 billion in damages returned to 29 million injured consumers.” To spread such propaganda, the bureau paid over $43 million to GMMB, the liberal advocacy group that created ads for the Obama and Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns.
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/454059/richard-cordray-consumed-partisan-politics-mick-mulvaney-cfpb-sick-sad-joke
Looks like the Left is busy arranging private-sector slush funds, essentially “shaking down whitey” using the Al Sharpton playbook:
“… some of the groups set to receive portions of the NFL’s hush money include avowed communist Van Jones’ Dream Corps, which includes so-called “green energy” boosters Green For All, and numerous groups sponsored by hardcore leftist billionaire George Soros.
Unconditional Surrender: NFL Gives Players $89 Million for ‘Social Justice’ Spending with No Condition That Anthem Protests Will End
http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/11/30/unconditional-surrender-nfl-gives-players-89-million-social-justice-spending-no-condition-anthem-protest-end/
I read the two articles. I noticed that the operating budget is a set amount of the PROFITS from the federal reserve. Why does the fed turn a profit?
The fines they levy are to be disbursed, per Dodd-Frank, to their pet projects, to include ad campaigns to Obama and Hillary. So the legalized that illegality. Why is a federal agency in any way funding a campaign of any sort?
Finally, given the nature of the UniParty, I am waiting to see where the CFPB benefited RINOs. It’s there, RINOs are just usually smarter than Dems, at least on the surface of things
