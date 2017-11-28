Tuesday November 28th – Open Thread

Posted on November 28, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Tuesday November 28th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Classic country. This song reeks of dark barrooms, neon beer signs, stale cigarette smoke, wet counter tops, and unreachable depths of regret . . .

    Like

    Reply
  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Irish Blessing

    May gladness wash away every disappointment
    May joy dissolve every sorrow
    May every wound bring wisdom
    And may every trial bring triumph
    And with each passing day,
    May you live more abundantly
    than the day before

    Like

    Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Merry CHRISTmas:
    Joy to the world! the Lord is come;
    Let earth receive her King;
    Let every heart prepare Him room,
    and heaven and nature sing,
    and heaven and nature sing,
    and heaven, and heaven and nature sing.

    Joy to the earth! the Savior reigns;
    Let men their songs employ;
    while fields and floods,
    rocks, hills and plains
    Repeat the sounding joy,
    Repeat the sounding joy,
    Repeat, repeat the sounding joy.

    No more let sins and sorrows grow,
    nor thorns infest the ground;
    He comes to make His blessing flow
    far as the curse is found,
    far as the curse is found,
    far as, far as the curse is found.

    He rules the world with truth and grace,
    and makes the nations prove
    the glories of His righteousness,
    and wonders of His love,
    and wonders of His love,
    and wonders, wonders of His love

    Like

    Reply
  8. Lucille says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:13 am

    This is a fun episode of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW from Omaha. One of the final evaluations is of a 1970 Daytona Model Rolex with box and sales slip…it starts at 46:45.

    Enjoy!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s