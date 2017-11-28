Tuesday November 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Oh, yea, yea.
MIG-21F.
First thing I noticed.
😎
Classic country. This song reeks of dark barrooms, neon beer signs, stale cigarette smoke, wet counter tops, and unreachable depths of regret . . .
Irish Blessing
May gladness wash away every disappointment
May joy dissolve every sorrow
May every wound bring wisdom
And may every trial bring triumph
And with each passing day,
May you live more abundantly
than the day before
Merry CHRISTmas:
Joy to the world! the Lord is come;
Let earth receive her King;
Let every heart prepare Him room,
and heaven and nature sing,
and heaven and nature sing,
and heaven, and heaven and nature sing.
Joy to the earth! the Savior reigns;
Let men their songs employ;
while fields and floods,
rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy.
No more let sins and sorrows grow,
nor thorns infest the ground;
He comes to make His blessing flow
far as the curse is found,
far as the curse is found,
far as, far as the curse is found.
He rules the world with truth and grace,
and makes the nations prove
the glories of His righteousness,
and wonders of His love,
and wonders of His love,
and wonders, wonders of His love
This is a fun episode of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW from Omaha. One of the final evaluations is of a 1970 Daytona Model Rolex with box and sales slip…it starts at 46:45.
Enjoy!
