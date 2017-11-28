President Trump Press Statement – 3:30pm Video…

At the last minute the White House cancelled the daily briefing by Sarah Sanders. Against the backdrop of a North Korean ICBM missile launch, and with key legislative initiatives at the forefront, President Trump delivered remarks directly to the media from the Roosevelt room.
UPDATE: Video Added:
Communications chaos in the White House. As best we can tell POTUS Trump will deliver remarks and possibly answer questions sometime around 3:30pm. Everyone in media is scrambling to figure out what’s going on. CTH has no idea if these livestreams will hold.
AP Livestream Direct – GST Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
The force is strong with this one…no other President had the talent that President Trump has in so many different areas. Like Coach Knight said, “there is no one better prepared for this moment than Trump.” With the world on edge, our President let’s the truth have its day. No amount of saber rattling and histrionics necessary. The DEMS are AWOL during war…they are AWOL during peace…the only thing they are good for is nothing…no help on taxes…State and Local Taxes are sky high and these fools will be responsible for the little break the coasts get.
