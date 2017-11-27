Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday November 27th. The anticipated start time is 3:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Will Sarah be reading out the Nominees for the Fake News Awards?
I wonder if she’ll bring pie?
What she ought to do is bring in a table, some mixing bowls, pecan chocolate pie ingredients, an apron, then a portable stove. Then she can mix up the pie in front of race-baiting-conspiracy nutjob-April and THEN hold the press conference.
By the time she’s done beating the hell out of the libtard media, the timer will go off on the stove and she can serve them pie as a refreshment…but only to those on her staff 🙂
Maybe Sara will bring A-fool a copy of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, set to play at “and his heart grew 3 sizes that day….” …but me thinks A-fool is a “black tag” (medical/paramedic term, not racist) and incapable of changing or finding her heart 🎄💖🎄
