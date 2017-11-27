President Trump Tweets Suggestion for Fake News Competition…

Posted on November 27, 2017 by

This is an epic POTUS Trump tweet.  The flow, content, syntax, ratio of succinct thought to humor, along with the auditory elocution rate -and inherent hilarity- are master level word assemblies.   One tweet containing all the ingredients to make the media go bananas.

95 Responses to President Trump Tweets Suggestion for Fake News Competition…

  1. Erik Dee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Definitely cause some naked screaming out in the streets.

  2. ZurichMike says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    And they’ll be trolled like the little petulant entitled crybabies that they are.

  3. parteagirl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    For two years now, Donald Trump has made me laugh every single day. He’s Making America FUN Again!

  4. Richard says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    lol. They are all bad but CNN gets my vote for the worst with MSNBC being a close 2nd place loser.

  5. freddy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Dear Don….FOX news is not your friends we are stay with us the rest are backstabbers… CNN wins the hysteria award hands down but I vote for Judge Jenine for a special mention after her performance about Roy Moore…….No one considers MSNBC anything other than 5150… Ivanka is a bit out there as well…….

  6. Binkser1 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I know President Trump has his reasons for not “outing” Fox News, but IMO, they are just as much fake news as the others. They usually don’t go as much for the theatrics, pearl-clutching and over-the-top antics of CNN and MSNBC, etc., but they are considerably anti-Trump in their own way. I think of these news organizations as a uniparty just like our Reps and Dems. They just go about their missions in different ways, but all toward the same ultimate goal. Just my two cents.

    • skipper1961 says:
      November 27, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      Binkser1,
      After recently watching “Enemy at the Gates”, I wonder whether (when) fox news will become like the boy, Sascha. Irresistible.

    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      November 27, 2017 at 2:11 pm

      They all have their part to play just like GOPe and Democrats make the “UniParty” so too goes for the fake news media.. which i assure you does include foxnews. they come from the opposite side but they all meet in the middle with the same outcome “mislead & under informed sheep”

  7. kittytrump84 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I hope I am alive to see President Trump added to Mount Rushmore.

  9. aqua says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    CNN, hands down winner in the FAKE NEWS arena. Maybe the crybabies will be happy they won something.

  10. rumpole2 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I do think Fox should be allowed to compete…

    CNN should get a special Fake News “Lifetime Achievement” award

    Will they have categories… Best FakeNews Anchor?

    Best Boy? ….With Shep Smith excluded…. who gets that? Anderson Cooper, Rachel Maddow

  11. ahem says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Good idea: a Fake News Trophy Design Contest.

  12. Michelle says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    President Trump is way too nice to the liberal media. The way they misreport his actions, twist his words, selectively edit events, and downright make up stuff about Trump is not just wrong, it’s irresponsible and dangerous.

  13. dogsmaw says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Is Egypt voting to give CNN the award?

    • Regina says:
      November 27, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      I just heard Wolf and John Kirby (lol – that unbiased guy, you know) talking about how Trump’s language is now being repeated by Egypt!! Oh Noes!! “Lives are in danger!”

  14. The Boss says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Imagine for a moment if Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets to award the Fake News Trophy at one of her briefings. Then she can announce the issuance of a commemorative stamp that we deplorables can use to make people go splodey head when they get their mail. Talk about winning….

  15. freq says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    “Tell a giant lie… Win a prize”…
    excellent Mr. President…

  16. skipper1961 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Reddit is going to climb on this like wolves on a stray pig.

  17. Minnie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Mr. President, sir, if you are reading, thank you!!!

    Your tweets addressed directly to The People are deeply appreciated.

    We ❤️ You!!

    MAGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

  18. Craft Eccentric says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    The winners should be Communist News Network followed by Rachel Moscow!

  19. tinkerthinker2 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Bill is sucking his thumb. Love it.

  20. big bad mike says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Schmoe and Meeka get Most Fake Morning News Couple and April Ryan – Most Racist Fake News Reporter. (This award will be named the Obama Legacy Award) Eugene Robinson can win it next year.

  21. anotherworriedmom says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    The general public should be encouraged to enter nominations for the network and individual awards. Nominations must include video clips backing up the nomination. The nominations could be posted on the Fakeys website and the public would vote on the winners.

  22. rumpole2 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Hillary needs to get her A$$ over to CNN and demand a job…. rig some sort of award going to her. FINALLY she might win something.

  23. Esperanza says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    CNN. Is Isis.

  24. KittyKat says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    He’s out-alinskying the Alinskyites … in a good way

  25. nor'easter says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    I would recommend that Pres. Trump use the leverage that “the powers that be” created, decades in the making, against ALL of them, as he has shown a propensity to do:

    THE PARTICIPATION AWARD

    LOSERS!!!

  26. Curry Worsham says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    “The president is once again in one of these modes where he is assaulting the free press,” senior media correspondent Brian Stelter said in reaction to the president’s tweet earlier on Monday .

    Wrong, Brian.He’s not assaulting the free press, he’s calling you out for your agenda.

  28. Jenny R. says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    There needs to be an international category.

  29. skipper1961 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    KittyKat,
    Like putting a mirror up to passive aggression. Like vampires, they fail to see their reflection. Delicious, no? The more they whine, the more we WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  30. 1footballguru says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Best Fake News by a sexual harasser, nominations are Glenn Thrush, Charlie Rose, Mark Hallparen

  32. W-D says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Faux Newz needs to be included in the contest. They have more than their share of fake news in the hours between Fox and Friends and Hannity.

  34. calbear84 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    What never ceases to amaze me is that there are plenty of people who simply can’t or won’t see the blatant bias and phoniness of the Lamestream Media. Kind of strange to inhabit a world where folks don’t have the most basic critical thinking ability.

  35. Curry Worsham says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:03 pm

  37. KittyKat says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Although the idea is as funny as heck, it’s a very serious MAGA issue.

    How can a country be great when those tasked with keeping the populace informed are a bunch of dishonest, biased, lying propagandists? Something’s gotta give.

  38. Canadiangeorge says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Sundance,

    If I may, I would add another dimension to this tweet.
    He says all the networks plus CNN, basically saying CNN is not a news network but he’s letting them join the competition anyway.

    Lol

  39. Sayit2016 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Aw man…. now they are all going to be crying because they ALL want a FAKEY ” Participation” Trophy. How will our media-mocking President handle this ? ; )

    Stay tuned ; )

  40. Curry Worsham says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    The Fake News Trophy Room

  41. Sentient says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Well, we know – courtesy of Sundance – that CNN is the House organ of the State Department Deep Staters, the NYT is the mouthpiece for FBI Deep staters and the WaPo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bezos-CIA alliance. I’m pretty sure David Ignatius gets a w2 from the CIA. Which is why I’m worried that the president is buying into typical Ignatius fake news regarding the supposed messianic qualities of “MbS”. http://fair.org/home/david-ignatius-15-years-of-running-spin-for-saudi-regime/

  42. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Maybe announce the winner at the SOTU speech. Oh my, the tension would be electric!

  43. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    WINNING: Where and how to vote…

    As citizens registered on the White House Website!

  47. rumpole2 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    As well as the network Fake news, there is the written fake news. Failing NY Times, WaPo etc

    How about… akin to the “Pulitzer Prize”…..

    we have the “Pull-the-other-one (it’s got bells on) Prize.”

  49. dayallaxeded says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    This is the ultimate snowflake competition–everyone really does get a trophy! All Fake News, All the Time!

