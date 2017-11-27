President Trump Tweets Suggestion for Fake News Competition…

This is an epic POTUS Trump tweet. The flow, content, syntax, ratio of succinct thought to humor, along with the auditory elocution rate -and inherent hilarity- are master level word assemblies. One tweet containing all the ingredients to make the media go bananas.
Definitely cause some naked screaming out in the streets.
And they’ll be trolled like the little petulant entitled crybabies that they are.
For two years now, Donald Trump has made me laugh every single day. He’s Making America FUN Again!
It’s MAGAnificent!!!
No matter how my day is going, President Trump makes it all better!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
like
He’s wonderful! Cracks us up everyday!
lol. They are all bad but CNN gets my vote for the worst with MSNBC being a close 2nd place loser.
Did I read this wrong? Isn’t the Loser, actually the Winner!? As such, under your scenario, MSNBC would be the 2nd place “Winner”! OMG!! Even more winning!! 🙂
It’s the President Trump version of a Biggest Loser contest.
Yes – this is a reverse ranking where we are ranking the worst and #1 means being the absolute worst. As a result:
#1: CNN
#2: MSNBC & NBC (same controlling/managing entity)
#3: CBS & ABC (tie)
#5: Fox News – Shep Smith, the 5
One America News and Fox Business are not ranked as they actually do real news.
Dear Don….FOX news is not your friends we are stay with us the rest are backstabbers… CNN wins the hysteria award hands down but I vote for Judge Jenine for a special mention after her performance about Roy Moore…….No one considers MSNBC anything other than 5150… Ivanka is a bit out there as well…….
You call him your friend, yet you disrespect him. He should be addressed as President Trump not “Don”!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Lighten up, Francis!
No
I know President Trump has his reasons for not “outing” Fox News, but IMO, they are just as much fake news as the others. They usually don’t go as much for the theatrics, pearl-clutching and over-the-top antics of CNN and MSNBC, etc., but they are considerably anti-Trump in their own way. I think of these news organizations as a uniparty just like our Reps and Dems. They just go about their missions in different ways, but all toward the same ultimate goal. Just my two cents.
Binkser1,
After recently watching “Enemy at the Gates”, I wonder whether (when) fox news will become like the boy, Sascha. Irresistible.
They all have their part to play just like GOPe and Democrats make the “UniParty” so too goes for the fake news media.. which i assure you does include foxnews. they come from the opposite side but they all meet in the middle with the same outcome “mislead & under informed sheep”
I hope I am alive to see President Trump added to Mount Rushmore.
His tweets deserve a wing in a National museum on the Mall, but I can’t decide which one.
kittytrump84,
I would work for expenses on that project. Wouldn’t even know where to begin finding where to volunteer.
If he isn’t added to Mount Rushmore, then….
We Deplorables will build our own. MAGA!!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Too bad someone couldn’t fashion a giant lightweight and waterproof sculpture of his face and in the dead of night somehow glue it onto the crag left of George Washington …. a prototype, you know? 🙂
😆
I live here and would love to see that… but it would take another lifetime to create it
but maybe my children/grandchildren will be so fortunate!
The banana and the apple…nice touch. 😀
LikeLiked by 9 people
😂
hilarious!
THAT is hilleryarious! Kudos.
The Fakey’s.
L😂L!
That is AWESOME!!!
CNN, hands down winner in the FAKE NEWS arena. Maybe the crybabies will be happy they won something.
I do think Fox should be allowed to compete…
CNN should get a special Fake News “Lifetime Achievement” award
Will they have categories… Best FakeNews Anchor?
Best Boy? ….With Shep Smith excluded…. who gets that? Anderson Cooper, Rachel Maddow
The One And Only Lemon Award ~ CNN
CNN… Most ridiculous use of fruit analogy.
Best Drama In The News Award ~ Shep Smith
Shep would likely get the Makeup/botox award too.
5th Place ~ Megyn Kelly Award For Nice Try
Ya know….. I had completely forgotten about Megan Kelly. Is she still in news “escort” business?
And the lemon goes to …
Must have categories so we can honor individual achievements.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea: a Fake News Trophy Design Contest.
Maybe a wooden spoon (for the Sh*t stirring)
Or a scoop or shovel (for the BS)
Well it’s pretty old, but Rowan & Martin’s award is kinda of a start.
The first one was given to Congress.
President Trump is way too nice to the liberal media. The way they misreport his actions, twist his words, selectively edit events, and downright make up stuff about Trump is not just wrong, it’s irresponsible and dangerous.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is Egypt voting to give CNN the award?
I just heard Wolf and John Kirby (lol – that unbiased guy, you know) talking about how Trump’s language is now being repeated by Egypt!! Oh Noes!! “Lives are in danger!”
Imagine for a moment if Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets to award the Fake News Trophy at one of her briefings. Then she can announce the issuance of a commemorative stamp that we deplorables can use to make people go splodey head when they get their mail. Talk about winning….
😂😂😂
and everyone gets a slice of pecan pie…..
With TWO scoops of ice cream!!!
“Tell a giant lie… Win a prize”…
excellent Mr. President…
“Tell a lie… Win a pie”…
good one…
Reddit is going to climb on this like wolves on a stray pig.
4th quarter meme blitz.
Mr. President, sir, if you are reading, thank you!!!
Your tweets addressed directly to The People are deeply appreciated.
We ❤️ You!!
MAGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
The winners should be Communist News Network followed by Rachel Moscow!
Bill is sucking his thumb. Love it.
Schmoe and Meeka get Most Fake Morning News Couple and April Ryan – Most Racist Fake News Reporter. (This award will be named the Obama Legacy Award) Eugene Robinson can win it next year.
The general public should be encouraged to enter nominations for the network and individual awards. Nominations must include video clips backing up the nomination. The nominations could be posted on the Fakeys website and the public would vote on the winners.
Hillary needs to get her A$$ over to CNN and demand a job…. rig some sort of award going to her. FINALLY she might win something.
CNN. Is Isis.
He’s out-alinskying the Alinskyites … in a good way
I would recommend that Pres. Trump use the leverage that “the powers that be” created, decades in the making, against ALL of them, as he has shown a propensity to do:
THE PARTICIPATION AWARD
LOSERS!!!
“The president is once again in one of these modes where he is assaulting the free press,” senior media correspondent Brian Stelter said in reaction to the president’s tweet earlier on Monday .
Wrong, Brian.He’s not assaulting the free press, he’s calling you out for your agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There needs to be an international category.
KittyKat,
Like putting a mirror up to passive aggression. Like vampires, they fail to see their reflection. Delicious, no? The more they whine, the more we WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Best Fake News by a sexual harasser, nominations are Glenn Thrush, Charlie Rose, Mark Hallparen
Faux Newz needs to be included in the contest. They have more than their share of fake news in the hours between Fox and Friends and Hannity.
What never ceases to amaze me is that there are plenty of people who simply can’t or won’t see the blatant bias and phoniness of the Lamestream Media. Kind of strange to inhabit a world where folks don’t have the most basic critical thinking ability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAHAHAHA! classic!!
Although the idea is as funny as heck, it’s a very serious MAGA issue.
How can a country be great when those tasked with keeping the populace informed are a bunch of dishonest, biased, lying propagandists? Something’s gotta give.
I forgot to add two-faced and hypocritical.
Sundance,
If I may, I would add another dimension to this tweet.
He says all the networks plus CNN, basically saying CNN is not a news network but he’s letting them join the competition anyway.
Lol
Aw man…. now they are all going to be crying because they ALL want a FAKEY ” Participation” Trophy. How will our media-mocking President handle this ? ; )
Stay tuned ; )
The Fake News Trophy Room
Well, we know – courtesy of Sundance – that CNN is the House organ of the State Department Deep Staters, the NYT is the mouthpiece for FBI Deep staters and the WaPo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bezos-CIA alliance. I’m pretty sure David Ignatius gets a w2 from the CIA. Which is why I’m worried that the president is buying into typical Ignatius fake news regarding the supposed messianic qualities of “MbS”. http://fair.org/home/david-ignatius-15-years-of-running-spin-for-saudi-regime/
Maybe announce the winner at the SOTU speech. Oh my, the tension would be electric!
WINNING: Where and how to vote…
As citizens registered on the White House Website!
As well as the network Fake news, there is the written fake news. Failing NY Times, WaPo etc
How about… akin to the “Pulitzer Prize”…..
we have the “Pull-the-other-one (it’s got bells on) Prize.”
This is the ultimate snowflake competition–everyone really does get a trophy! All Fake News, All the Time!
