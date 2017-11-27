November 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #312

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Reading this article put such a smile on my face! Neil Gorsuch is turning into the Left’s worse nightmare. For all those concerned about Gorsuch, hopefully this will help put it to rest. He is everything we could have asked for in a Supreme Court Justice. Given the fact he is only 50 is the cherry 🍒 on the sundae!
http://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/wireStory/gorsuchs-early-reviews-hoped-left-feared-51376709
From the article linked above:
More than 2,000 conservatives in tuxedos and gowns recently filled Union Station’s main hall for a steak dinner and the chance to cheer the man who saved the Supreme Court from liberal control.
Justice Neil Gorsuch didn’t disappoint them, just as he hasn’t in his first seven months on the Supreme Court.
“Tonight I can report that a person can be both a publicly committed originalist and textualist and be confirmed to the Supreme Court,” Gorsuch said to sustained applause from members of the Federalist Society, using terms by which conservatives often seek to distinguish themselves from more liberal judges.
The 50-year-old justice has been almost exactly what conservatives hoped for and liberals dreaded when he joined the court in April. He has consistently, even aggressively, lined up with the court’s most conservative justices.
Liberals’ despair about Gorsuch goes beyond his judicial actions. He occupies a seat once held by Justice Antonin Scalia which they thought Obama would get to fill. But Senate Republicans refused to consider Obama’s nominee, a strategy that paid off when Donald Trump unexpectedly won the White House.
Gorsuch likes to remind audiences of his relative youth, despite his head of silver hair, suggesting a long tenure on the bench. In front of a nonpartisan audience last month, he talked about his teenage daughters and the regular, early morning 17-mile bike rides along the C&O canal that he does with a friend.
While his confirmation was pending, the liberal Alliance for Justice worried that Gorsuch would often embrace the most conservative outcome on the high court.
“Our concerns were confirmed,” said Nan Aron, the group’s president.
“Originalism has regained its place at the table of constitutional interpretation, and textualism in the reading of statutes has triumphed. And neither one is going anywhere on my watch,” Gorsuch said.
He went on to note that “some pundits have expressed bewilderment” about the questions he asks in court.
“But while I have you here tonight, I thought I might just settle the matter once and for all by taking a poll. … Should I just keep on asking about the text and original meaning of the Constitution?” he asked.
The response was predictably and overwhelmingly in favor.
Looks like our beloved President will have another opportunity next fall to replace another Justice and solidify the the Supreme Court for decades to come.
Justice Kennedy Tells October 2018 Clerkship Applicants He’s Considering Retirement, Right Before 2018 Midterms
http://electionlawblog.org/?p=93506
From the article linked above:
Big news hiding in Nina Totenberg’s story on Justice Gorsuch voting 100% with Justice Thomas:
But it is unlikely that Kennedy will remain on the court for the full four years of the Trump presidency. While he long ago hired his law clerks for the coming term, he has not done so for the following term (beginning Oct. 2018), and has let applicants for those positions know he is considering retirement.
Kennedy’s position on the court is more than consequential. In the most hotly contested and closely divided cases, his vote often decides the outcome. With every passing day, it has become more clear that President Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is probably even more conservative than the justice he replaced, Antonin Scalia.
This would put Justice Kennedy’s retirement right before the 2018 midterms, giving the Republican base reasons to turn out and keep the Senate with a Republican majority (already a strong possibility in 2018).
“… regular, early morning 17-mile bike rides along the C&O canal …”
Yeah, well he might outta vary his routine some.
Just sayin’
I was just thinking what a mistake it is to let out what his “routine” is ..
i was just thinking the same thing, but secret service i think travel with those justices, i could be wrong? but think i saw that somewhere a long time ago.
but i love the fact he gives COMMUNIST DEMORATS AND SNOWFLAKE LIBTARDS STOMACH ACHES LOL.
MAKES MY DAY.
Exactly what I was thinking. There are multiple kill zones along that route with no escape. He has just lost this avenue for recreation. Bush Jr used to go back to the ranch in Texas for his bike rides.
OTOH, keeping to a strict route ( not necessarily a schedule ) actually lessens th4e burden upon his security team(s) ! They have a ” known ground advantage ” where anything ( activity or anyone ) out of the ordinary sticks out ! I don’t know the topography but a series of “overwatch” positions should be easily established.
and we all know what good shape Ruthy is in.
ABC knows exactly what they’re doing by release his routine. Just like the NYT’s published that there would be no security at the Republican baseball practice. They know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a lot to be thankful for on the judicial front of the battle for the soul and future of our Republic. PDJT has been doing God’s work in nominating quality judges for us.
I will be happy to see Kennedy retire. He is too liberal and quixotic for me. And I know this will sound bad, but each day I check the news to see if Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed peacefully in her sleep.
“House Intelligence Committee Trying to Find Out Why Fusion GPS Paid Journalists Who Reported on Russia”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/26/fusion-gps-paid-journalists-court-documents-show/
That’s why they are called the “Intelligence Committe” … 😉
Judge Roy Moore Has Been Prosecuted and Declared Guilty By MSM’s Lies and Propaganda.!
But, Like Our President Trump – Judge Roy Moore Is A Fighter…..
And, Mr. and Misses America Are Now Wise To MSM Corrupt Leftist Tactics, Lies and Propaganda.!
“If Roy Moore Wins It Will Be The Most Demoralizing Blow For The Media Since Donald Trumps Election – So Lets Make It Happen“….. Dinesh D’Souza
Keep Fighting On Judge – America‘s With You.!
We Need You To Help Drain The Swamp and MAGA – Make America Great Again……
MSM – Main Stream Media
Little Pepe laughing at Charlie Rose-so cute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
New NFL Boycott
Former Green Beret Keith McKim unloads on the NFL and their associates.
Video 05:23 Minutes Nov-16-2017;
We watched part of the Rams-Saints game. Noticed that the Coliseum was almost half empty. When USC plays almost all available seats are full (some are blocked off by Heisman jerseys and the Spirit of Troy band).
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Trojans average 75,000+ which is more than the Rams and Chargers COMBINED.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Santa Clara stadium in which the 49’ers played the Seahawks today was half empty as well. During the last quarter in which the Seahawks won the game 24 to 6, half of those fans left early.
IMHO the biggest statement can be made come Superbowl time. There needs to be a 30-40% drop in viewers… how to do this.
Step 1: You are having a giant party at your place on Superbowl Sunday
Step 2: You are inviting everyone you know
Step 3: Instead of sitting around watching the nfl you will be playing cards, games, telling stories, listening to a great band etc etc
Multiply these “Super People Parties” by 2-3 million and that is easily a 30 million drop in potential eyeballs.
To crush the nfl we need a super boycott.
Boycott NFL Sponsors Listed Below
As many players in the NFL protest against our country, military, law enforcement police, anthem, and flag, the NFL itself is in serious damage control, trying to keep both players and fans happy.
Fans who want to send the NFL a message over the anti-anthem debacle have a new resource:
Here’s A list of all of the NFL’s Official Sponsors – Send Them A Protest Message and Boycott Them All Now.!
Please be respectful when contacting these companies. Most do value your opinion, and do not deserve your anger. Direct that to the NFL and the players. This list is constantly being updated, so please check back and share it.
Anheuser-Busch – (614) 888-6644
Barclaycard US – 1 (866) 928-8598
Bose – 1 (800) 380-4831
Bridgestone – 1 (866) 775-6480
Campbell’s Soup Company – 1 (800) 257-8443
Castrol – 1-800-462-0835
Courtyard Marriott – 1-800-721-7033
Dairy Management, Inc. (Fuel Up to Play 60) – (847) 803-2000
Dannon – 1-(877) 326-6668
Extreme Networks – 1.888.257.3000
FedEx — 1 (800) 463-3339
Frito-Lay – 1 (800) 352-4477
Gatorade – 1-800-884-2867
Hyundai Motor America – (844) 462-5557
Mars Snackfood – 908-850-1753
Microsoft – 1(888) 800 4665
Nationwide – 1 (877) 669-6877
News America – 1 (800) 462-0852
Nike
Pepsi – 1-800-433-2652
Procter & Gamble – 1-513-983-1100
Quaker – (312) 821-1000
Verizon
Visa – (650) 432-3200
USAA – 1 (800) 365-8722
Zebra Technologies (847) 634 6700
Just following up on my “evidence of #MAGA” post yesterday re the Christmas lights in my ‘hood. Today there are many more!!! And, get this….a nativity….in a front yard ::::gasp:::
LikeLiked by 5 people
When leftist lunatics begin to make sense…beware, it’s a trick!
Remeber these people act for money.
“”Actress Susan Sarandon says she’s become incredibly unpopular, but she’s not blaming conservatives, who have in the past spoken out against her visible far-left politics — she’s blaming liberals.
First, feminism. “I think of myself as a humanist because I think it’s less alienating to people who think of feminism as being a load of strident bitches,” Sarandon says.
Now, she says, that label has come to fruition, especially when it comes to Hillary Clinton. If you weren’t among the Democratic candidate’s most ardent public supporters, you were simply a traitor to your own gender. “It’s come back, and it’s gotten warped, especially with the election, where if you’re a woman you have to support Hillary Clinton,” Sarandon complains.
The election was a flash point for Sarandon, who says that she’s now a regular subject of liberal ire, especially because she’s remained critical of Clinton even after the nominee lost to Donald Trump. In fact, although Sarandon hasn’t said that Donald Trump was the less dangerous choice, she seems to think that way — because Clinton would have been destructive to the Democratic party from within.
“I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice.””
http://truepundit.com/actress-susan-sarandon-feminism-is-warped-hillary-was-dangerous/
I picked up a copy of PDJT’s book, Never Give Up this week.
Excellent reading!
