Monday November 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
All This And A Crown, Too
“There is laid up for me the crown of righteousness.” 2 Timothy 4:8
Doubting one, you have often thought, “I fear I shall never reach Heaven.” Fear not! All the redeemed people of God shall be taken there. I like the quaint saying of a dying Christian who exclaimed, “I have no fear of going Home; I have sent all ahead of me. God’s finger is on the latch of my door and I am ready, yea, eager for Him to enter.” “But,” said one, “are you not afraid lest you should miss your inheritance?” “Afraid? Nay,” said he, “How can I miss it? There is one crown in Heaven which the angel Gabriel could not wear; it will fit no head but mine. There is one place on my Savior’s throne which Paul the apostle could not fill; it was made for me, and I shall have it.”
O believer, what a joyous thought! Your portion is secure. “There remains a rest.”(1) But cannot I forfeit it? No, it is yours by inheritance (2). If I be a child of God I shall not lose it. It is mine as surely as if I were already there.
Come with me, believer, and let us sit upon the top of Mt. Nebo and view the goodly land, even Zion. Do you see that sparkling river of living water glistening in the sunlight, and across it do you see the pinnacles of the Eternal City? Do you mark the pleasant country, and all its secure and joyous inhabitants? Know, then, that if we could fly across to there just now you would see written upon one of its many mansions “This awaits such a one, reserved for him; he shall be caught up in glory to dwell here in exceeding joy with God forever.”(3)
Poor doubting one! If you could only see the fair inheritance; it is yours. For if by God’s grace you have turned from your sin and by faith alone received the Lord Jesus as your Savior, believed in His finished work for you dying on the cross as your substitute, and, transformed by the Spirit of God, confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead (4), then you have been born anew from above (5); He is yours and you are His. You are God’s adopted child in Christ! A glorious dwelling place remains reserved for you, personally prepared for you by your Savior (6), a robe of righteousness made just for you, a crown of righteousness laid up for you — all specially provided, just for you. No one else shall have your portion, for indeed it was reserved long ago for you by promise (7). Beloved believing one, there will be no vacant mansions or missing sheep in Heaven when all the saints are gathered in (8).
(1) Hebrews 4:9
(2) Ephesians 1:14
(3) Jude 24
(4) Romans 10:9-10
(5) John 3:3
(6) John 14:1-3
(7) 2 Peter 1:4
(8) Hebrews 12:22-24
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Jesus, name above all names
Beautiful Savior, glorious Lord.
Emmanuel, God is with us.
Blessed Redeemer, Living word.
Jesus, name above all names
Beautiful Savior, glorious Lord.
Emmanuel, God is with us.
Blessed Redeemer, Living word.
Emmanuel, God is with us.
Blessed Redeemer, Living word.
Good Monday morning, Treepers Dan and Grandma! And, yes, still . . .
God Is In Control
As we look around, it’s hard to believe
That God’s in control as we cry and grieve.
He’s also in control when we dance and sing
And smile and laugh with the joy that He brings.
When the snake tempted Eve to eat the fruit,
God didn’t stop it as sin took its root.
When Adam followed and ate of it, too,
God was aware, he knew what they’d do.
When all that God saw was sin-filled man,
He sent the waters to flood all the land.,
But He saved Noah and seven with him.
God planned all of this, it wasn’t His whim.
And even when they crucified His Son,
God was in control of what they had done.
Christ rose from the grave, a full victory.
God did this for us, for you and for me.
God knows the future, for He planned it all;
He’s in control when a single sparrow falls,
When the Nazi’s slaughtered six million Jews,
And when Ike and Patton came to the rescue.
When the Trade Towers came crashing down,
And riots in Baltimore and Charlottetown,
When ISIS burned up an entire family,
Our God will avenge, but He let it be.
God was in control when we were formed,
Just as He was at the time we were born.
He’s now in control as we live and grow,
And will be, at last, when it’s time to go.
When times are easy and when they’re hard,
If we are famous or of no regard,
Whether in valleys or top of the hill,
God directs our paths in the ways he will.
Accidents, injuries, anger and strife,
“But why, God?” you ask, “I’ve such a great life.”
God makes things happen, life’s lessons to learn,
All from His love and His care and concern.
We may not know why He does everything,
And when He acts, we may cry, not sing.
But we know for sure that if we love God,
It’s for our own good, to correct our flaws.
God’s far above us, His ways are not known,
At least they won’t be, ‘til He brings us home.
Then after we’re changed, we’ll understand
How deeply God loved us, all part of His plan.
A Prayer for the Nation
https://www.catholiccompany.com/getfed/prayer-for-america-by-john-carroll-first-u-s-bishop/
Our Priest led us in this prayer today at Mass (it’s still Sunday here).
Angels we have heard on high,
Singing sweetly through the night,
And the mountains in reply
Echoing their brave delight.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Shepherds, why this jubilee?
Why these songs of happy cheer?
What great brightness did you see?
What glad tiding did you hear?
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Come to Bethlehem and see
Him whose birth the angels sing;
Come, adore on bended knee
Christ, the Lord, the new-born King.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
See him in a manger laid
Whom the angels praise above;
Mary, Joseph, lend your aid,
While we raise our hearts in love.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Hmmmm … that whole “weed” thing not so “green” after all:
“… guerilla cannabis growers at 1,200 Calaveras County sites have caused enormous environmental damage through the illegal use of chemicals including Carbofuran (banned in the USA), Tripicote, Ammonium sulfate, Diamond Nector Humic Acids/Phosphates, Snow Story Ultra Potassium Supplement, Sonic Bloom (with vitamin B1), Butane, Romeo Fertilizer, Mighty Growth Enhancer, PH Down Phosphoric Aid, Ammoniacal Nitrogen, Emerald Goddess, Liquid Insect Killing Soap, Bio Root, and miscellaneous bulk fertilizer.
“The hazardous materials clean-up mitigation cost was estimated at $200,000 per private site, or about $240 million. But “another expert working with the US Forest Service believes costs could be as much as $2 billion to clean up all of the sites following USFS protocols,” according to the study.
“The local California Department of Fish and Wildlife official responded to the study by commenting, “We are aware of the seriousness of your problem but I don’t know who is going to help to come in and clean it up.”
Marijuana Farming Boom Tearing Apart Northern California Communities
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/11/26/marijuana-farming-boom-tearing-apart-northern-california-communities/
When I lived in SF, I worked down in Palo Alto, and I would get to drive into this fog on the way home.
Particularly after a day in the 90s in Palo Alto, it was like a balm.
I have always loved the fog…I think it has something to do with where you grew up…I was always by a beach, so fog was a regular part of childhood.
But, truly, the fog in SF is in a class of its own, its close to opaque…just lovely stuff…it rolls in like surf.
… and today you can get a 128 GB thumb drive and carry it in your pocket
… actually, up to 1 TeraByte, apparently
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/highest-capacity-usb-flash-drives/
An excellent article–please read!
Undoing the Dis-Education of Millennials
http://newbostonpost.com/2017/11/09/undoing-the-dis-education-of-millennials/
Psalm 133
A Vision of a Blessed Community
A song of ascents. Of David.
How good and how pleasant it is,
when brothers dwell together as one!
Like fine oil on the head,
running down upon the beard,
Upon the beard of Aaron,
upon the collar of his robe.
Like dew of Hermon coming down
upon the mountains of Zion.
There the Lord has decreed a blessing,
life for evermore!
TEMPTATIONS™ – Keep them busy
needs to follow this with a lead-on..
its called Mog’s Christmas Calamity, Christmas 2015
Its just lovely, do give it a look.
China Government BIGGEST BAILOUT EVER of Real Estate Happening Right Now!
November 26, 2017
from The Money GPS:
https://www.sgtreport.com/articles/2017/11/26/china-government-biggest-bailout-ever-of-real-estate-happening-right-now
Outstanding, duchess!
Thanks for this, I printed it out, and will save it for future reference.
There are Professors who have been fired for such audacity.
This is a brave and intelligent man.
Just he bee’s knees.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2017
Are You a Son of Nimrod?
http://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2016/07/are-you-son-of-nimrod.html
whut?
Precious baby!
(Wend, where are ya?)
Helluva stride. Gonna be a lot of leverage on that right leg coming around.
18-Year-Old Girl Is Dropping Jaws In The Football World
http://sportsjamm.com/18-year-old-girl-is-dropping-jaws-in-the-football-world/16/
“…a walk down memory lane with Victor Davis Hanson.”
Nuclear weapons: Who has them? How did they get them?
https://theruggedindividualist.wordpress.com/2017/11/26/nuclear-weapons-who-has-them-how-did-they-get-them/
