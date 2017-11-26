November 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #311

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Excellent point, sir. Try them all for sedition.
To have rights you must claim, use and defend… man only has rights he is willing to claim, use and defend. There is a difference between rights and privileges.
https://www.sgtreport.com/articles/2017/11/25/ryan-bundys-opening-statement-is-something-every-red-blooded-american-should-hear
Thank you for sharing; SD needs to amplify this.
Thanks, Howie. I would have missed this.
Folks SD’s post from yesterday tells me the Economic Train will do everything in its power to get our GDP for 2017 to finish at 3% GDP for the 2017 year!
The Economic Train left the station on January 20, 2017! It had been sitting idle for the previous 8 years. Now that it is rolling across our country, it will not be stopped. There is absolutely nothing that the Democrats, Rhinos, MSM, CoC, Big Club, Barry from Kenya, Globalists etc. can do to slow it down.
Our President predicted that by the end of his first year in office, he would have our annual GDP at 3%. People absolutely laughed about his prediction. They aren’t laughing anymore! I am seeing more and more evidence that the annual GDP WILL hit 3%.
Here’s why:
1st Quarter (Jan 1 – March 31) – Our final GDP was a miserable 1.2% since Barry was still in office for 20 days and our President began to implement his Energy Dominance and kill regulations.
2nd Quarter (April 1 – May 31) – Our final GDP was 3.1%.
3rd Quarter (June 1 – September 30) – Initial release had GDP at 3.0%. Please keep in mind that the initial 1st Quarter was 0.8% before going up to 1.2% and the initial 2nd Quarter started at 2.8% before going up to 3.1%. I anticipate the final GDP for the 3rd Quarter to be 3.3% (We will see the revised number on November 29th).
That would mean the following:
1.2 + 3.1 + 3.3 + 4.4 = 3% GDP FOR 2017!
He is ABSOLUTELY MAGA!
By the way, for all those that want to give credit to their messiah, here is the garbage that he produced over his 8 MISERABLE years! You can run but you can’t hide.
Just a little, but interesting, tidbit from the past:
Today I unpacked a box of things that have been stashed away for 25 years (very long story). Anyway, looking at some of the wadded up newspapers in the box I find a sheet from the July 27 – August 2, 1992 issue of the Triad Business News (North Carolina). It included a lengthy article about NAFTA, debating the pros and cons and the impact on business, especially in North Carolina. It was a very interesting read, especially given the reality surrounding it today.
This caption under a photo particularly grabbed my attention:
“While the free-trade agreement between the United States and Canada has helped textile and apparel manufacturers in this country, U.S. manufacturers are upset with Canada’s practice of using imported wool in apparel that is then shipped to this country. ‘They are not breaking the rules. They are abusing the rules. It was just a huge mistake on the part of U.S. negotiators.’ says James Leonard, an economist with Burlington Industries in Greensboro.”
Note: “It was just a huge mistake on the part of U.S. negotiators.” Is this not what our President Trump has been saying for years? It was a fact pointed out by some 25 years ago, and, still, no one did anything about it.
The results? Even though this article did put forward a positive spin on NAFTA, and its impact on North Carolina industries, virtually every individual business and industry mentioned in it has basically been decimated in the state.
Burlington Industries? Ten years after the statement made by Leonard, Burlington filed for bankruptcy, closed plants, and sold off assets including its name.
Our President is absolutely correct about NAFTA…it was a horrible deal for the U.S. then, is more so now, and it needs TO GO!
It is a sad time in the American denim industry as the iconic Cone Denim White Oak plant in Greensboro, NC will be closing effective December 31. The plant opened in 1905 and quickly became the world’s largest producer of selvedge denim producing 1.6 million square feet in its prime.
https://www.allamericanclothing.com/life/2017/11/21/r-i-p-death-of-the-american-denim-industry.html
Generation Z absolutely LOVES our President and they will carry forward TRUMPISM for the next 50+ years!
Watching that Young “Man” gave me hope for the future….
Wow, that is so pretty. We are putting up lights for first time in seven years. Not many, but will be nice to have them up outside for a bit of Christmas sparkle. 🙂
Very cool.
That took a lot of work, planning and ingenuity.
I can only imagine what their electric bill will be, though…so it’s always amazing when people go all out like that.
Used to be a couple doing the same thing in the town of High Bridge, NJ a while back. My son knew the one of them. He reported them saying it took the better part of a year to select the music, design the display and the wiring diagram to make it all work. Plus a fair amount of cash to purchase the controllers and computer hardware/software .
Rinosaur. ha!
Are you noticing how leftist politicians and commenters are going completely nuts, especially on this topic? I’ve noticed that as of late EVERY court decision gone against Trump in a Circuit Court was made by an Obama appointee and donor and once the lower court’s decision is overturned by SCOTUS, they move to challenge SCOTUS all because they are unhappy with the decision.
Apparently to Leftists Trump has no power to do anything as President because of that extra special invisible line in the US Constitution that prohibits anyone named Donald Trump from exercising the powers of the office.
Allowing an agency head to designate their own replacement when they are resigning is a Constitutional violation no matter what the law creating the CFPB says or doesn’t say.
As a matter of fact, I believe a law, like Dodd Frank, that establishes a self funding agency seems to me to be pretty much outside the boundaries of the US Constitution all by itself.
Sen Warren definitely showed the DNC progressive hand today: when Trump does anything that changes what Obama put in place, they will sue and find a judge to stop or reverse his decisions. Their methods are clear, their motivations are obvious and their hateful ignorance is full display. Wan to stop them? All Trump has to do is declassify State secrets and watch them all try to leave the country before they get indicted.
Do it!
Right on. I await the declassing. None of this crapola should be classified in the first place.
Just some more anecdotal evidence of #MAGA from a state that the media would have you believe is purple on its way to blue. The past 10 days or so my neighbors in my very small neighborhood have been putting up Christmas decorations like no other. Initially, my reaction was geeze, homeowner shaming much? Can it at least wait until December? lol. Then, yesterday, a mom was dropping off at my house and texted me from the car “what’s up with your neighbors?” Then today, I drove in and there were even more than yesterday. And elaborate! I finally realized it’s just more Christmas spirit than I’ve seen in at least 10 years. And it’s 80 here in the desert today 😀
Our President is giving us the First Interactive Presidency.
That is why the media and the crusty Uniparty want him to stop tweeting.
He speaks directly to us and shoots down their propaganda.
What did OPDJT tweet to get Daesh to join the coalition to eliminate ISIS???
“ISIS Beheads 15 Of Its Own Fighters In Afghanistan”
Warning: obnoxious site. Click the X to stop videos loading after the text is loaded…
http://www.newsweek.com/isis-beheads-15-its-own-fighters-afghanistan-720749
