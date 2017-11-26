“Koch Financed Company Purchases Time Magazine”…

Earlier today Murdoch activated his Decepticon control agent Carly Fiorina to appear on Fox News Sunday, utilize a familiar passive-aggressive technique, and help shape the official Wall Street/K-Street sexism narrative via Chris Wallace. You can watch HERE.

A few hours later the second set of Decepticon billionaires surface; the Koch Brothers, who financed a $1.8 billion deal including the purchase of Time Magazine.

NEW YORK (AP) — Meredith Corp. announced Sunday that it is buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion, a deal CEO Stephen Lacy called “a transformative and financially compelling growth opportunity” that joins two giant magazine companies. Meredith brings with it a magazine portfolio that includes Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle, allrecipes and Shape, while Time Inc. owns properties including Time, Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune and Entertainment Weekly.

The companies said the deal was unanimously approved by their boards of directors and will close early next year. (read more)

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

ROFLMAO…. Koch Brothers just bought Time Magazine 😂😂 Oh snap…. POTUS sees around corners. Too funny. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 27, 2017

1. I used to laugh at how Trump always seems to come out on top… now I just hold a perma-grin. 😀 This latest development is an epic example. pic.twitter.com/RuNqgcT4ji — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 27, 2017

3. The media trying to outmaneuver Donald Trump is like watching Michael J Fox trying to beat the Dalai Lama playing Jenga. pic.twitter.com/F3ChjYzmod — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 27, 2017

Advertisements