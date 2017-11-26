Koch Financed Company Purchases Time Magazine…

Earlier today Murdoch activated his Decepticon control agent Carly Fiorina to appear on Fox News Sunday, utilize a familiar passive-aggressive technique, and help shape the official Wall Street/K-Street sexism narrative via Chris Wallace. You can watch HERE.

A few hours later the second set of Decepticon billionaires surface; the Koch Brothers, who financed a $1.8 billion deal including the purchase of Time Magazine.

NEW YORK (AP) — Meredith Corp. announced Sunday that it is buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion, a deal CEO Stephen Lacy called “a transformative and financially compelling growth opportunity” that joins two giant magazine companies.

Meredith brings with it a magazine portfolio that includes Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle, allrecipes and Shape, while Time Inc. owns properties including Time, Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune and Entertainment Weekly.

The companies said the deal was unanimously approved by their boards of directors and will close early next year. (read more)

41 Responses to Koch Financed Company Purchases Time Magazine…

  1. freq says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    “Koch Financed Company Purchases Time Magazine”…

    and good luck with that… /sarc

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    the reason Trump is our PRESIDENT, IS BECAUSE HE IS NOT A DAMN GUTLESS WONDER CHEAP ASS THIEVING POLITICIAN
    the congress critters and judiciary TYRANTS ARE JUST MOBS AND ACT LIKE IT.
    THANK GOD FOR OUR PRESIDENT AND WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO HELP HIM ALL WE CAN.

    .

  3. Dixie says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    That graphic couldn’t possibly be more revealing or appropriate for that fivesome.

    The Alzheimer’s playbooby bs boys.

    Kudos to you Sundance. You GET it!

  4. SoCalPatriot says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I think Time should have an award of “Loser of the Year – Hillary Clinton”.

  5. mimbler says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I see this as a positive development.

    On the scale of 1 to 10 (1 being the worst), I would put Time Warner (owner of Time, CNN and HBO) as a 1.

    The Koch brothers did not support Trump, but their positions are far closer to his than to the dems, so I’d place them at maybe a 4.

    Getting any kind of conservative voice in the popular media is an improvement.

    Kind of like even a Rino in the senate is better than a dem. They can at least be somewhat reliably counted on for things like SC Justice confirmations.

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 26, 2017 at 10:05 pm

      These morons are going all out in support of the Tax Reform Bill!

      https://www.newsmax.com/Politics/koch-brothers-tax-plan/2017/10/05/id/817968/

      From the article linked above:

      A group backed by billionaires Charles and David Koch said Thursday it will spend $4.5 million on ads to urge three Senate Democrats who face challenging 2018 re-election bids to back Republican efforts to dramatically reshape the federal tax system.

      Americans for Prosperity, a Koch network group that focuses on grassroots organization, plans to run ads in Wisconsin, Indiana and Missouri, targeting senators Tammy Baldwin, Joe Donnelly and Claire McCaskill. The spots will air on cable and local networks over the next three weeks.

  6. Pam says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Sorry, but I’ll pass on Fiorina. The Koch brothers and the Murdoch spawns are just birds of a feather. 😉

  7. thesavvyinvester says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Omg, I am not sure what is worse, the thought of John Conyers in his office in his underwear, or that photo….

  8. jmuniz1 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Carly is a butcher she owns stock in Plant Parenthood. The only election that matters at this point is Alabama. Moore must win.

  9. Frank says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    It’s uncanny sometimes to see how good Trump is at this political game.
    At the same time, wow. Time magazine, the stalwart resource for birdcage liners, is effectively gone. Meredith is going to have it gutted and re-stuffed as bland, inoffensive waiting room filler. Merry Christmas, indeed!

  10. fleporeblog says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Another epic fail and another Triumphant win for our Lion 🦁!

  11. colmdebhailis says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Carly FioRINO shaped the narrative that she and Ted Cruz must never be allowed near the White House.

  12. DWYBO says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    The Fox, OUR POTUS, sneaking up on the beagle, the GOPer’s, DIMS, never-trumpers, lame stream media, deep state, et al. is priceless Sundance! Clever fox we have dontcha know!

  13. Brenda says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    I am totally missing the meaning on this one. Not seeing it. How ars the Kochs buying Time related to DT’s tweet.? Other than they both mention the magazine?

  14. dekester says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Can we ever forget Carly faceplant taking a header, Cruz carrying on speaking and ignoring her plight.
    Or the BIG announcement that Cruz was nominating Carly faceplant as his running mate.

    Geesh…what a couple of losers.

    God bless PDJT

    A.K.A clairvoyant in chief.

  15. Yankee Lawyer says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Rumors of this deal were widely reported earlier this month.

  16. mikebrezzze says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Time Magazine = Birdcage Liner

  17. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    So let me see if i got this right….

    PDJT knows the Media is a arm of the democratic party, no swamp will be drained until the
    media is drained first..best way is not to start a new “Trump Tv” but to over take the existing apparatus…

    Step one: Brand them “FakeNews” Hammer it until they are the Titanic
    Step Two: insist Time Warner merger sell off CNN
    Step Three: line up conservative money to swoop up the failing MSM corps and re-brand them
    Goal: Majority of the media will be conservative and hopefully more honest with real journalists.

    #MAGA Winning!

    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      November 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      I’ll add that at the same time Hollywood is being drained,
      (suspect PDJT had his pinky in that one too) I suspect we will begin to see
      Conservative big money buying that up as well “Make Hollywood Great Again” 😀

      Liked by 2 people

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 26, 2017 at 10:43 pm

      That’s a good point about take overs. A take over is always preferable to starting from scratch. The infrastructure is built in. Keep what’s good, toss out the bad.

      I believe that same principle works with political parties. Take over the Republican Party. The infrastructure (e.g. ballot access) is worth a fortune. Keep what’s good, and toss out the bad. I’ll never understand calls for the President to start a new political party.

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 26, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      Without TIME…I guess it will revert back to just ‘Warner’?

      I am still not sure that the merger between TimeWarner and ATT is a ‘good thing’.
      Agree that they should be forced to sell off CNN.

      It would be so much fun to see a conservative buy CNN and clean house there.
      But there will probably be several libtard billionaires bidding for it.

      • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
        November 26, 2017 at 10:53 pm

        I don’t like mergers at all, consolidates power and squeezes out any chance for competition.

        I’m sure libs will be working over time to hold onto their monopoly, but like all things Trump I think may end up being out maneuvered by the art of the deal.

  18. scott467 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    I guess the one good thing I can say about McConnell is at least he has the decency to wear boxers.

  19. scott467 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year,”

    ______________

    What’s a “Man (Person)”?

    LOL!

  20. Joe S says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    LOL, Carly Fiorina: Ted Cruz’s running mate.

  21. scott467 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    “3. The media trying to outmaneuver Donald Trump is like watching Michael J Fox trying to beat the Dalai Lama playing Jenga.”

    ________________

    I don’t know if the Dalai Lama plays Jenga… but I have it on good authority (Carl Spackler) that the Dalai Lama does play golf.

