Earlier today Murdoch activated his Decepticon control agent Carly Fiorina to appear on Fox News Sunday, utilize a familiar passive-aggressive technique, and help shape the official Wall Street/K-Street sexism narrative via Chris Wallace. You can watch HERE.
A few hours later the second set of Decepticon billionaires surface; the Koch Brothers, who financed a $1.8 billion deal including the purchase of Time Magazine.
NEW YORK (AP) — Meredith Corp. announced Sunday that it is buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion, a deal CEO Stephen Lacy called “a transformative and financially compelling growth opportunity” that joins two giant magazine companies.
Meredith brings with it a magazine portfolio that includes Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle, allrecipes and Shape, while Time Inc. owns properties including Time, Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune and Entertainment Weekly.
The companies said the deal was unanimously approved by their boards of directors and will close early next year. (read more)
“Koch Financed Company Purchases Time Magazine”…
and good luck with that… /sarc
LikeLiked by 2 people
-1000 for the creepy graphic, cth…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eye bleach.
LikeLiked by 3 people
or just hit me in the head with a hammer…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heheh…as bad as that is, I doubt that any of those guys actually look that good in their underwear.
LikeLiked by 3 people
tmi… way too much…
LikeLiked by 1 person
the reason Trump is our PRESIDENT, IS BECAUSE HE IS NOT A DAMN GUTLESS WONDER CHEAP ASS THIEVING POLITICIAN
the congress critters and judiciary TYRANTS ARE JUST MOBS AND ACT LIKE IT.
THANK GOD FOR OUR PRESIDENT AND WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO HELP HIM ALL WE CAN.
.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That graphic couldn’t possibly be more revealing or appropriate for that fivesome.
The Alzheimer’s playbooby bs boys.
Kudos to you Sundance. You GET it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cyber Monday tomorrow. I bet they could get a good price on a manzier.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or a bro (Kramer?)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Time should have an award of “Loser of the Year – Hillary Clinton”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s such a loser she couldn’t even be awarded loser of the year.
LikeLike
I see this as a positive development.
On the scale of 1 to 10 (1 being the worst), I would put Time Warner (owner of Time, CNN and HBO) as a 1.
The Koch brothers did not support Trump, but their positions are far closer to his than to the dems, so I’d place them at maybe a 4.
Getting any kind of conservative voice in the popular media is an improvement.
Kind of like even a Rino in the senate is better than a dem. They can at least be somewhat reliably counted on for things like SC Justice confirmations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These morons are going all out in support of the Tax Reform Bill!
https://www.newsmax.com/Politics/koch-brothers-tax-plan/2017/10/05/id/817968/
From the article linked above:
A group backed by billionaires Charles and David Koch said Thursday it will spend $4.5 million on ads to urge three Senate Democrats who face challenging 2018 re-election bids to back Republican efforts to dramatically reshape the federal tax system.
Americans for Prosperity, a Koch network group that focuses on grassroots organization, plans to run ads in Wisconsin, Indiana and Missouri, targeting senators Tammy Baldwin, Joe Donnelly and Claire McCaskill. The spots will air on cable and local networks over the next three weeks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sorry, but I’ll pass on Fiorina. The Koch brothers and the Murdoch spawns are just birds of a feather. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Omg, I am not sure what is worse, the thought of John Conyers in his office in his underwear, or that photo….
LikeLiked by 5 people
My point exactly!
LikeLike
Carly is a butcher she owns stock in Plant Parenthood. The only election that matters at this point is Alabama. Moore must win.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s uncanny sometimes to see how good Trump is at this political game.
At the same time, wow. Time magazine, the stalwart resource for birdcage liners, is effectively gone. Meredith is going to have it gutted and re-stuffed as bland, inoffensive waiting room filler. Merry Christmas, indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another epic fail and another Triumphant win for our Lion 🦁!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Carly FioRINO shaped the narrative that she and Ted Cruz must never be allowed near the White House.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Fox, OUR POTUS, sneaking up on the beagle, the GOPer’s, DIMS, never-trumpers, lame stream media, deep state, et al. is priceless Sundance! Clever fox we have dontcha know!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am totally missing the meaning on this one. Not seeing it. How ars the Kochs buying Time related to DT’s tweet.? Other than they both mention the magazine?
LikeLike
If Trump had done the Time thing and won Man of the Year, the wing-nuts would have been shouting that Koch Brothers owned it (and forced it) so they could delegitimize it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for the question Brenda and Sundance – for the answer. Unfortunately, I am very much still traveling in the slow lane. But…I’m gaining every day! 😊
LikeLike
Can we ever forget Carly faceplant taking a header, Cruz carrying on speaking and ignoring her plight.
Or the BIG announcement that Cruz was nominating Carly faceplant as his running mate.
Geesh…what a couple of losers.
God bless PDJT
A.K.A clairvoyant in chief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rumors of this deal were widely reported earlier this month.
LikeLike
yeah, but we are kinda in the habit of ignoring reported stuff until it actually happens.
Lotsa practice.
LikeLike
Time Magazine = Birdcage Liner
LikeLiked by 3 people
So let me see if i got this right….
PDJT knows the Media is a arm of the democratic party, no swamp will be drained until the
media is drained first..best way is not to start a new “Trump Tv” but to over take the existing apparatus…
Step one: Brand them “FakeNews” Hammer it until they are the Titanic
Step Two: insist Time Warner merger sell off CNN
Step Three: line up conservative money to swoop up the failing MSM corps and re-brand them
Goal: Majority of the media will be conservative and hopefully more honest with real journalists.
#MAGA Winning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll add that at the same time Hollywood is being drained,
(suspect PDJT had his pinky in that one too) I suspect we will begin to see
Conservative big money buying that up as well “Make Hollywood Great Again” 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a good point about take overs. A take over is always preferable to starting from scratch. The infrastructure is built in. Keep what’s good, toss out the bad.
I believe that same principle works with political parties. Take over the Republican Party. The infrastructure (e.g. ballot access) is worth a fortune. Keep what’s good, and toss out the bad. I’ll never understand calls for the President to start a new political party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Knowing PDJT – it was never going to end with just being labeled “Fake News”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very true Deborah. President Trump’s label is the kiss of death to those who receive it. Mainly because the label is a kind of truth telling that has the rest of us saying, “OMG, did he just go there!?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Without TIME…I guess it will revert back to just ‘Warner’?
I am still not sure that the merger between TimeWarner and ATT is a ‘good thing’.
Agree that they should be forced to sell off CNN.
It would be so much fun to see a conservative buy CNN and clean house there.
But there will probably be several libtard billionaires bidding for it.
LikeLike
I don’t like mergers at all, consolidates power and squeezes out any chance for competition.
I’m sure libs will be working over time to hold onto their monopoly, but like all things Trump I think may end up being out maneuvered by the art of the deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess the one good thing I can say about McConnell is at least he has the decency to wear boxers.
LikeLike
… if he insists on posing publicly in his underwear…
LikeLike
“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year,”
______________
What’s a “Man (Person)”?
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, Carly Fiorina: Ted Cruz’s running mate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“3. The media trying to outmaneuver Donald Trump is like watching Michael J Fox trying to beat the Dalai Lama playing Jenga.”
________________
I don’t know if the Dalai Lama plays Jenga… but I have it on good authority (Carl Spackler) that the Dalai Lama does play golf.
LikeLike