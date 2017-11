This is a pecan pie. This is Mrs. Sarah Huckabee Sanders pecan pie. There is no other pecan pie quite like it. But it is only a pecan pie.

What follows next is a peanut brain. This is Mrs. April Ryan’s peanut brain. There is no other peanut brain quite like it. But it is only a narrative engineer’s peanut brain:

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

Show it to us on a table. https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table. But forgive I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press. https://t.co/gcAt1Sl32i — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

Did @PressSec really bake the pie? YES! But Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the pie and @WhiteHouse counsel and @realDonaldTrump are expected to be interrogated as will members of @SarahHuckabee family. https://t.co/KWOB1t6oXU — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 25, 2017

