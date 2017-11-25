November 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #310

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Speaking of which …
H/T Rumpole2
The trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is now in Verdict Watch. The jury deliberated for two days and will return to Court on Monday to continue.
http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/11/22/jury-in-kate-steinle-murder-trial-goes-home-for-thanksgiving-without-verdict/
LikeLike
How sad is it that Paul Ryan is doing a better job than Mitch? At least the House is getting stuff passed. Mitch McConnell is a disgrace.
LikeLike