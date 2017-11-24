Good Grief – Al Franken: “Some Women Have Found My [Unwanted] Embraces Inappropriate”…

LA radio anchor Leeann Tweeden said last week Senator Al Franken had put his tongue in her mouth. Another woman, Lindsay Menz, said Monday that Franken had squeezed her buttocks in 2010 while posing for a photo. Two more women alleged in a Huffington Post story published Wednesday that Senator Franken grabbed their butts during campaign events in 2007 and 2008. Senator Al Franken “responds“:
“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women – and I know that any number is too many. Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that.”
“I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations. I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again. And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.” ~ Senator Al Franken
These damn leftists are like a tick. They have to be pried off and then squished.
My Dad used to light a match, blow it out, and hold the hot head against the tick. They release their grip and can be brushed off easily without leaving bits or particles in the bite.
You had a wise father.
Better to burn ticks off.
So Amy
Are you standing strong behind your senate husband assaulting so many other women?
Really, does your liberal ideology transcend good judgement? Thought it might. Just want to let you know we here in CD8 have values, and they do not conform to the misguided principles that has led this nation to the brink of ruin. We here in the north-land are gonna kick your butt, yeah, the one you have Al fondle or hug or whatever he wants to call it, right to the curb, and by the way, Al is gonna be going with you, we see you as a team.
Oh, and say hi to Jim Newberger for me as you give him the keys to your old office after the election.
If this guy was a Republican, he would have been forced to resign by now.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, he’s a pig.
And no amount of lipstick will change that….not even a “sex change” operation.
Mark,
I contend that since our men and women in (any) uniform are almost without exception under video surveillance, (especially body-cameras) why not congress? Or for that matter ALL government employees?
BTW, Happy belated Thanksgiving!!!!
Skip! You’re back! Nice to see you post my friend!
I agree COMPLETELY!
And a Happy belated Thanksgiving to you as well and a Blessed remainder of the weekend!
Franken-stein is a monster!
I think it’s interesting there are no women at this point in the news for sexual abuse. There has to be female predators too. Men aren’t the only ones misusing their power. This shouldn’t be a male witch-hunt. Sexual misconduct happens on both sides.
Betcha…..
It’ll end up being Hillary….
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/10/04/hillary-clinton-christina-aguilera-world-food-programme-boobs-breasts-photo_n_1939733.html
Start a case against Hillary Clinton. It doesn’t have to be true. Just say she pawed you at a campaign rally (if you’re male that is.) Or better yet, say you were taken advantage of by Pocahantas’s powers of enchantment. 🙂
More likely Hillary pawed a female or two. Ick. Sorry
McGuffin ,
Sadly (?) I think you are WAY closer to the bulls-eye. Wanna bet she has trimmed a rug or two at epstein’s island? (and wondered what she orders on her “pizza”?)
Franken should stop worrying. He isn’t going anywhere. He’s so worried that he won’t get reelected. Not going to happen. This is a big club. And all the creeps are in it. Both sides!
Trunks full of votes…………………………….
He’s the peepers’ choice.
Thought he was grabbing people’s butts? What’s this about “embraces”?
Guess he can’t see the difference.
When they go, Hi
He goes low
Ha!
All I can think of right now is the Unknown Comic. “Hey Al, do you like sex? Do you like to travel? Well, take a _______ hike.”
Al Franken: The guy who thinks it’s funny to attack women while they’re sleeping, and therefore can’t defend themselves against his unwelcome “embraces”.
Al Franken: The guy who thinks he is funny. Have you noticed that all the comedians who openly support liberals are about as funny as a heart attack?
this guy is and always was a lunch money weasel he needs to have the snot kicked out of him
Regaining their “trust”???.
Try Resigning…
Sounds, to me, like this .. ummm .. person
is STUCK in Freshman year H.S..
Dolt
Oh, for crying out loud…this guy is – what – in his late 50s, a US Senator, and he’s just figuring out some of the ‘basics’???? He should be disqualified on idiocy alone. Whadda maroon!!!!
I think that what he did is give a “middle finger” to the women he abuses. He is above (or way below) the proper manners that we gentlemen have to follow. In his mind, he abhors the “Middle America” women that in his mind that would look down at him if they knew the real man that he is really is. He has a huge, real, utter contempt for the women period – that is why he would get grabby whenever he gets the opportunity, Nothing stops him – witness Ariana Huffington – Franken is much worse than an octopus, and not very subtle. If I were a betting man, he will be gone before spring. But, you treepers better get ready – Hearing round 2 of disgusting behaviors from U.S. Congress and Senate will explode very shortly.
Grab your seatbelt, buckle up, strap it down, and cinch it tight. The ride is going to get really rough.
How it should really read:
“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I’m a warm person; I
huggrope women people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women only because I was a dumbass and had pictures taken of my stupidity – and I know that any number is too many. Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo with my hands in places they should not be strategically out of the photo frame inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that (only because I got caught)”. I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry (again, only because I got caught), and I want to make sure that never happens again. And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.” ~ Senator Al Franken
They voted this cretin in to begin with – please forgive me if my sympathy is somewhat limited.
I think there are a lot of decent people in Minnesota that just might be fed up with this type of behavior. He just might get the old heave-ho next time out. Real Americans are going to start taking their country back.
I think hes a lame duck…a sacrifice.
Future cnn groper
http://www.dailywire.com/news/23910/democrat-news-network-cnn-fails-report-these-24-ryan-saavedra#exit-modal
Yep! Color me, shocked! Shocked I say!/sarc
I am sure frankenschtupe will be an equal opportunity groper at bananas apples cnn
He’d have tried coming out as gay to cover his tracks, er prints; but kevin spacey screwed up that plan.
Given that hugs are done with hands/forearms on shoulders, Franken must have been the worst student any anatomy instructor ever had.
As we all know, Democrats got it good. What’s it take? Full pedo video cuz still pics aren’t enough?
😯 Franken is surprised that women found his unwanted sexual advances unwanted!!!!!
Why didn’t these women give him the right hook? I would have.
He must have taken a class at Harvard….Grope 101
What a disgusting POS. Too bad there wasn’t a real man on the scene to give his worthless a$$ a proper beating to correct his behavior.
This is a disgusting pose of Franken in diapers. Geraldo just gave Conyers a pass for showing up at a meeting in his underwear because of his advancing age. Geraldo says that there haven’t been any laws broken.
Sexual Harassment: “Unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature constitutes sexual harassment when submission to or rejection of this conduct explicitly or implicitly affects an individual’s employment, unreasonably interferes with an individual’s work performance or creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment.”
Bizarre guy!
Never found him funny just a creep.
“Some women”
Once again first day next week dial up your rep demand that he resign ASAP! Ask for date of request to be heard on floor. Then check back for follow up. Over and over until they get it.
