Intellectual Froglegs – Thanksgiving Edition….

Joe Dan Gorman has released the long awaited internationally acclaimed 2017 Thanksgiving Day commemorative collectors edition of Intellectual Froglegs:

Um, ahem, ‘scuse me human, would you be so kind as to afford me entry?… WE HAVE A SITUATION OUT HERE !

  1. rsanchez1990 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Help a cat out, human!

  2. Pam says:
    November 23, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Poor kitty, it truly needs help!
    Another golden episode. Great work Joe Dan!

  3. MaineCoon says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Thank you Joe for speaking truth in such a humorous and creative way!

  4. auscitizenmom says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Love ya, Joe Dan. 🙂

  5. grlangworth says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Joe Dan, Joe Dan, Joe Dan. Oh my goodness.

  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    The “art” collection was truly disturbing. Fun episode packed with humor and truth. Appreciate all of the hard work you put into these videos!

    • Rudy Bowen says:
      November 23, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      It was. Like Obama, it’s evidence of true, universal evil, Satanic evil. The Podestas and the ‘artists’ who committed those atrocities should be put away in a mental institution. Honestly, I couldn’t look directly at them after the first couple and my hands were shaking afterwards. It SCARED THE HELL OUT OF ME.

  7. Carrie2 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Hard not to laugh because Froglegs always on point. Made my day today. Thanks, SD

  8. Queensland Kel says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    So incisive and with humour too. Joe Dan you rock! I can’t get the clause ‘a flyover peasant production’ out of my head. That is a killer as is the ‘driving the dems crazy’ staring Jeff Sessions as the chauffeur and Hillary as Miss Daisy. Brilliant.

  9. parteagirl says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Another hit out of the park, Joe Dan!
    Q: Why do Democrats cry after sex?
    A: Mace
    😂😂😂

