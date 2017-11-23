Intellectual Froglegs – Thanksgiving Edition….

Joe Dan Gorman has released the long awaited internationally acclaimed 2017 Thanksgiving Day commemorative collectors edition of Intellectual Froglegs:
Visit Website Here
Um, ahem, ‘scuse me human, would you be so kind as to afford me entry?… WE HAVE A SITUATION OUT HERE !
Help a cat out, human!
Done already today. Great site.
Poor kitty, it truly needs help!
Another golden episode. Great work Joe Dan!
Thank you Joe for speaking truth in such a humorous and creative way!
Love ya, Joe Dan. 🙂
Joe Dan, Joe Dan, Joe Dan. Oh my goodness.
The “art” collection was truly disturbing. Fun episode packed with humor and truth. Appreciate all of the hard work you put into these videos!
It was. Like Obama, it’s evidence of true, universal evil, Satanic evil. The Podestas and the ‘artists’ who committed those atrocities should be put away in a mental institution. Honestly, I couldn’t look directly at them after the first couple and my hands were shaking afterwards. It SCARED THE HELL OUT OF ME.
Hard not to laugh because Froglegs always on point. Made my day today. Thanks, SD
So incisive and with humour too. Joe Dan you rock! I can’t get the clause ‘a flyover peasant production’ out of my head. That is a killer as is the ‘driving the dems crazy’ staring Jeff Sessions as the chauffeur and Hillary as Miss Daisy. Brilliant.
Another hit out of the park, Joe Dan!
Q: Why do Democrats cry after sex?
A: Mace
😂😂😂
