The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

Great Preference Given To Dishes Featuring Bacon and Jack, Super Foods!
It’s that time of year again! Pull up a log and sit a spell. We have snacks and drinks, a warm, toasty fire and fine friends gathered round. Next week we will celebrate our wonderful American holiday, Thanksgiving. I know that it is a great favorite for almost all of us, and perhaps your family, like mine, has the best feast of the year on that day. Our family has four generations come together, sometimes forty or fifty people. We have been doing this for years, and we never even discuss the menu any more, haven’t for probably twenty years or more. We each bring two or three dishes that we do best, and it is the best meal of the year. We even have the specialties of loved ones long gone, recipes saved and lovingly prepared by granddaughters and even great granddaughters.
However, it makes a holiday special, that wonderful combination of old and new. In honor of that, here’s my new find for you guys. I cant wait to try it myself.
From Oasis in a Gastronomic Wasteland Blogspot I bring you Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey.
Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey
BY: Samuel Parks
(November 2011)
After 5 years of trial, error, and a lot of tryptophan, I have finally perfected my recipe! Thanks to all of my friends and family who have been “willing” volunteers. This recipe may take some prep work, but believe me it’s totally worth it.
INGREDIENTS
Brine
· 1 cup Kosher salt
· ½ cup white sugar
· ½ cup molasses
· ¼ cup clover honey
· ½ gallon fresh apple cider
· 1 gallon chicken stock
· ½ Tbs. dried thyme
· 4-6 fresh sage leaves
· 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
· 1 stick whole cinnamon
· 2 bay leaves
· 1 Tbs. whole peppercorns (slightly crushed)
· 1 Tbs. whole allspice berries (slightly crushed)
· 1 Tbs. candied ginger
· 1 cup Tennessee Whiskey (Jack Daniels)
· Ice water
We hope you will consider contributing your favorite recipes while we still have time to go out and shop this week, or this weekend. Happy baking, Treepers. Remember, every recipe is enhanced by judicious applications of bacon and Jack.
Originally posted November, 2013. Re-copied this year because it’s hard to improve upon all this bacon and Jack perfection. And because I’m cold and lazy today. But seriously, mainly for the first reason.
60 minute yeast rolls in a mixer
5 cups bread flour
1.5 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
2 packets/scoops of dry yeast
4+1 tablespoons butter
1 egg
1.5 cups water, heated to ~110 F. Whisk in 2 tablespoons sugar and 2 packets or 2 scoops of yeast. (they make special 2 1/4 tsp measuring spoons just for yeast) Let it proof for about 15 minutes.
5 cups bread flour in your mixer bowl with 1 teaspoon salt. Let it mix while the yeast proofs. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter. When the proofing timer is getting low, add the butter and 1 large egg to the mixing bowl, then the yeast/water when it is ready. Take it up to speed 2 for 10 minutes.
Add water 1 teaspoon at a time if the dough is very dry, or a pinch of flour if very wet/sticky. If you use good bread flour instead of all purpose flour you shouldn’t need more than a teaspoon or two of water.
Grease a bowl and transfer the dough to it. Turn to coat the dough, cover and set it somewhere warm for 15 minutes. Flip out on a silicone mat or a floured countertop and punch down. Roll it into a log and cut into 12 even pieces. Roll into balls.
Grease a 9×13 glass baking dish and put the dough balls in a 4×3 grid. Cover and let rise 15 minutes. Bake at 425 for 12 minutes. Towards the end, melt another tablespoon of butter. After removing the rolls, brush the butter on. Let sit for a minute or two, then flip out unto a cooling tray.
The yeast proofing and both dough rises should involve roughly a doubling of volume each time. Give it a little more time if it is slow for whatever reason.
There are a billion variations of this recipe out there. I should give credit to the one I based this on, but I’ve long since forgotten. (sorry)
The rolls are heavy and dense with a strong flavor. I make this for family dinners, potlucks, etc – people love them and ask for them every time. I’d prefer to be trying new breads, but everyone wants these.
Because the dough is heavy, your mixer might complain if you try to do multiple concurrent batches – mine sure does. If your mixer is stout enough, you should be able to get three batches going in a pipeline, assuming you’ve got three pans… It should also be possible to freeze the dough right after forming balls.
Not a Thanksgiving dish, and my question is a very long shot. Anyone have a recipe for chicken giblet chop suey? I know, I know. Weird, But a fantastic cook who cooked for our wedding reception in the evening also did the giblet chop suey for our wedding brunch for about 150 right after Mass and the wedding. Cooking giblets today, 50 years later made me think of it.
I googled my little heart out and found nothing.
Forecast for Thanksgiving in Southern California: 83 degrees / 30 percent humidity. Not exactly hot spiced cider weather! Still, we will experience the warm glow of our magnificent MAGA movement,. Here’s to a peaceful and joyful time for all, and especially to our president and first lady.
