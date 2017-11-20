The Bloom is Off The Rose – Eight Women Outline Terrible Sexual Harassment By Charlie Rose…

While the obvious WaPo motive here is to enhance the poignancy of their attack against Roy Moore by offering one of their own as collateral damage,… I can think of few things less disturbing in life than 75-year-old Charlie Rose interviewing prospective interns and employees naked. Good grief.
…”The young women who were hired by the show were sometimes known as “Charlie’s Angels,” two former employees said. Rose frequently gave unsolicited shoulder rubs to several of them, behavior referred to among employees as “the crusty paw,” a former employee said.”…
Eight women have come forward, with dozens more confirmed, detailing specific sexual harassment and horrible predatory behavior by CBS figurehead Charlie Rose who is also well known for his PBS broadcast.
(Via Washington Post) Eight women have told The Washington Post that longtime television host Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.
The women were employees or aspired to work for Rose at the “Charlie Rose” show from the late 1990s to as recently as 2011. They ranged in age from 21 to 37 at the time of the alleged encounters.
[…] A woman then in her 30s who was at the Bellport home in 2010 to discuss a job opportunity said Rose appeared before her in an untethered bathrobe, naked underneath. She said he subsequently attempted to put his hands down her pants. She said she pushed his hands away and wept throughout the encounter.
A woman who began as an intern in the late 1990s and was later hired full time described a “ritual” of young women at the show being summoned by Rose to his Manhattan apartment to work at a desk there. The woman described a day when Rose went into the bathroom, left the door open and turned on the shower.
Charlie Rose Responds: […] “In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said in a statement provided to The Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.
“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.
“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.” (read more)
A feeding frenzy can’t be controlled and is all consuming.
ABSOLUTELY KILL GOVERNMENT FUNDING OF PBS!!
Charlie Rose has a “profound new” respect for women and their lives.
REALLY?
Sounds like damage control 101 to me.
Front Page of Drudge is worth seeing. How the mighty have fallen.
http://www.Drudgereport.com
Wait a minute here, just hold on. Did Karl Marx write an ancillary book entitled, “How To Get Have Sex at Work Just Before Before You Retire” wow…liberals are way creative!
Wow! What a surprise.
So people who were outraged at the amoral shenanigans of Bill Clinton, a PRESIDENT (leader) were correct when they said that precedent would “trickle down” (pun intended).
“The fish rots from the head”
It is much more prevalent in the LEFT side of the fish.. hence Hillary supporters.
That was more than a one pun salute…
“[…] A woman then in her 30s who was at the Bellport home in 2010 to discuss a job opportunity said Rose appeared before her in an untethered bathrobe, naked underneath. She said he subsequently attempted to put his hands down her pants. She said she pushed his hands away and wept throughout the encounter.”
OK, he’s made his statement and is guilty; but what kind of woman wouldn’t get up and walk out after telling him to go to hell, and go to the nearest police station to file a complaint? One that only cares about her career, that who. No way any decent woman puts up with that and just comes out years later.
A liberal woman who thinks/thought Charlie Rose was too big to complain about… like banks that are too big to fail. Liberals think like that all the time.
Can’t agree more,they think they are above the rest of us.
Seems that more and more the leftist sanctimonious shine is coming off.
Uhh…are you talking about a Terry Gross? Wonder what she will lead on her Fresh Air show tomorrow?
Or a woman who has concluded that this is just what always happens and she has to work out how to manage it, it will never end.
Amen to this. I was telling my husband this evening that if you show me a woman who has never been “sexually harrassed”, I will show you a woman who has never been in the work world. Ok. So times have changed, this is no longer acceptable. We get it. I do not believe that women have a right to come out decades after the fact and cry boo hoo. I am glad that this has been brought to the forefront but enough is enough.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree…who wasn’t harassed. Different era, different times…and if it was so horrible why didn’t they walk out. I have turned down work for moral reasons in the past…so I lost money and fame but I’m not out weeping in public 20 years later…women need to start acting like adults if they want to be treated like adults.
I do believe during those times it may have seemed useless to come forward…Sex in the oval office, Barney Frank, Hillary lambasting all who came forward….now we have PDJT…maybe the finally have hope to be heard….just sayin
With God giving America another chance, with President Trump, we may hear so much more of people wanting to clear their souls of these awful, awful times they experienced.
Just sayin
Women and girls need to learn to stand up for themselves in these situations, cuz they happen a LOT. So ya gotta get brave or you’re done.
Men are very vulnerable. Grab and twist and you’ll never have that idiot bugging you again- and might just prevent him from ever victimizing another woman again. Scream, yell, throw stuff, whatever you’re capable of at the moment. But don’t just stand there and take it.
DUH.
I like the Palin approach – pack heat
Yea, can’t you just hear her say if someone gets too close to her and tries to pull something and she says, “You know I think I oughta tell you that I’m packing heat so if you want to get outta here with your manhood intact, you better scurry on the way now.”
Years ago a 4th grade girl was called over to help a male teacher stack supplies in a closet. She can still remember the clothes she was wearing when he put her hand up her dress. She was frozen/terrified and could not move, and then he told her if she ever told anyone they would both go to the electric chair. Her parents were unable to believe this “friend,” would do this, and it was years before the young woman received help. Thank God he is dead now!
correction, his hand
This sanctimonious hypocrisy makes me sick!
Perversion expressed as a show of power and control. In public these leftist spout the party line about equality, respect, humanist values. In private they are pathological narcissistic amoral trash.
Defended, excused and protected by swamp colleagues in politics, media and entertainment there rarely is any long term consequence.
Read a lawyer’s generic ‘apology,’ disappear into ‘therapy’ for a spell, maintain a low profile till the heat dissipates, and methodically climb back and be celebrated as ‘reformed.’ As long as the creep is a Democratic he is either defended or tacitly distanced till time for his ‘comeback.’
Partisan politics utterly destroys any sense of common values or ethical standards.
Caller into Rush said she thought this is just paving the way for an allegation against trump that is set to come in the future.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That caller is what Rush used to call a seminal caller. Now we just call them trolls.
yep.
and SNOWFLAKE TROLLS AT THAT.
Rush has been saying they are out to get Trump with all of this, for a while—he has warned his 20 million listeners. We can bet PDJT is aware of this, too. He will be ready.
I’d like to see Sundance have a thread on this subject alone. I don’t know about others, but I have been very suspicious about this since the flood gates opened after Harvey Weinstein. There’s been so many, you can’t even keep up with them now.
I don’t believe in coincidences. Something nefarious is going on here. The spigot has been opened and we all know how controlled the media is. It is only coming out because they want it to come out.
There was an article in the NYT today about Bill Clinton and the take-away for me, was the author essentially was saying that Bill Clinton should have stepped down when he was accused and not waiting for impeachment.
With the Roy Moore accusations, they are trying to imply that “bad boy behavior” EVEN BEFORE one is a candidate should be grounds for removing oneself from office or running for office.
I am suspicious they will attempt to tie this all back to the original allegations about The President and insist he step down or be impeached.
There’s no way this could have happened this fast organically. It’s part of some devious pan, IMO.
I agree, Something about this just doesn’t seem right. Either they are trying to say “we’ve sinned horribly, admitted it, and appropriately stepped down”, even though no trial except in the COURT OF YSM AND PUBLIC OPINION, or they are trying to paint men, in general, as depraved predators (haven’t seen any women accused yet), and by extension, making President Trump one of that “class” and attacking him. Or both.
I. JUST. DON’T. TRUST. THEM…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or … it could be that women who have had to put up with this garbage for years see an opportunity to get back at their oppressors. Prior to today’s environment, accusing the “star” would get you blackballed in the business. Now, you don’t get fired and there’s a possibility that you could get back at the a$$hole that made your life miserable in the first place. There is at least 30 years of pent up frustration from women in the show business industry. The boomerang effect on this one is much much stronger than the left ever thought it could be. Right now they’re busy figuring out how to contain it. It’s too late.
i agree.
also a lot of these women are just plain OPPORTUNIST.
Speaking of opportunist, looks like a quick way to clear out some positions for promotional opportunities. I mean look at all these dirty old men hanging on and on, never retiring. How is a Journalist ever going to get a break?
Jim in TN: “How is a Journalist ever going to get a break?”
Spread the legs? Seems to be SOP.
Follow the $$$$…as always.
I could never stand Bill O’Reilly, but he ends up paying out 30 million $ settlements while Leftist Charlie is sure his victims “shared feelings with him” ….
Charlie Rose probably is so out of touch with reality that he “is sure his victims ‘shared feelings with him’” …. Lots of psychos think like that.
One of O’Reilly’s accusers was arrested for making other false claims.
Happens all the time Filly.
Genesis Chapter 39.
I’ve heard several sermons in which it was postulated that Potiphar probably was suspicious of his wife’s false accusations of rape because otherwise he would have had Joseph put to death. But had to keep up appearances.
7 …his master’s wife took notice of Joseph and said, “Come to bed with me!”
8 But he refused. “With me in charge,” he told her, “my master does not concern himself with anything in the house; everything he owns he has entrusted to my care. 9 No one is greater in this house than I am. My master has withheld nothing from me except you, because you are his wife. How then could I do such a wicked thing and sin against God?” 10 And though she spoke to Joseph day after day, he refused to go to bed with her or even be with her.
11 One day he went into the house to attend to his duties, and none of the household servants was inside. 12 She caught him by his cloak and said, “Come to bed with me!” But he left his cloak in her hand and ran out of the house.
13 When she saw that he had left his cloak in her hand and had run out of the house, 14 she called her household servants. “Look,” she said to them, “this Hebrew has been brought to us to make sport of us! He came in here to sleep with me, but I screamed. 15 When he heard me scream for help, he left his cloak beside me and ran out of the house.”
16 She kept his cloak beside her until his master came home. 17 Then she told him this story: “That Hebrew slave you brought us came to me to make sport of me. 18 But as soon as I screamed for help, he left his cloak beside me and ran out of the house.”
I know on some level it is not right to cheer when the mighty ( and arrogant) are brought down……BUT. The only thing funnier than all of these men being brought down would be if a woman accused HILLARY of sexual harassment.
Yeah, yeah I know…… confession for me on Sunday– I’m good. ; )
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I know on some level it is not right to cheer when the mighty ( and arrogant) are brought down……BUT.”….just for today, okay? Actually we got a twofer today. Chuckie Rose and Glenn Trush has been suspended from the Slimes as well. Yeah, just today!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I call that a GOOD DAY !
It’s right and absolutely justified. These snarling, arrogant, sanctimonious SOBs deserve everything they are getting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is all this leading up to something huge Tuesday or wednesday ?
Well, if nothing else, Saed Hariri has said that he’s going back to Lebanon on Wednesday to celebrate their Independence day holiday, despite Hezbollah threat of assassination. So Wednesday may be an interesting day…
And yet the old pervert Charlie, along with Nora and Gail, attacked President Trump day after day, calling him a predator who should not be in the White House.
They all make me sick with their sanctimonious bullsh!t.
The difference between Moore and the exposed leftist trash is the leftist trash actually confirms the accusations.
On a side note, I marvel at our Vice President Pence’s wisdom: you can never catch the man alone with a woman other than his wife. He knows what the Swamp can do to an unsuspecting man it wants to destroy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And the left mocked Pence shamelessly and relentlessly when he said that. He was smart.
Pervy wackjobs.
And you know what Zephyr, they still do not know what and why Pence is speaking of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I read the title of this thread I thought of our Vice President. V.P. Pence knows like most men, that we have a weakness. Men should not put themselves in certain situations and neither should women.
Our civilization is based on one man, one woman, and their children. When that is destroyed so is our great civilization.
Billy Graham had the same philosophy for the same reasons…..actually ….philosophy comes from the Greek word (phílosophía or phílosophía,) meaning ‘the love of wisdom’
Both wise men.
there was an interesting part to the Franken story about the girl he grabbed by the butt…. her friend or sister remarked about the picture “There’s not a bibles width between you”
I’ve never heard that one, but I guess it was an old timey thing they told younguns (don’t get closer than a bible’s width to a man you’re not married to) ?
It was also called the 6 inch rule 🤣🤣🤣don’t get closer than 6 inch to a guy or gal you’re not married to…this rule was for young unmarried folks .
You have never had a school or church dance chaperone require a space like that while dancing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but I’ve never heard ‘a bible’s width’ that’s an interesting one.
All of this also means Mueller has nothing and he has told them as much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure Sundance will comment on this – but it is apparent that the Charlie Rose expose is just another bombshell to distract us and protect the Clintons. Funny how the day started with new reports about Air F One and ended with Charlie Rose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of people are seriously dumping on Hillary right now. As a party, they can not maintain their brand with Hillary any longer. Bill is about to get blitzed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a feeling that the reason Hillary keeps up her constant insane ruminations as to “what happened”, and getting more and more bizarre about all of it, is because she is angling toward getting certified as insane. This way, she could not possibly be fit to be tried in a court of anything or anywhere…And, she can just go home quietly and not see one day in prison. She is that evil.
The best part of all these allegations, is their press statements are always a ton of liberal, leftist Bullshit that we’ve all been calling foul on for years.
““In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,”
Bullshit. You’re not an advocate for women, you’re just virtue signaling because you think that’s what people want to hear. In secret, you’ve been serially groping and sexually assaulting women in your 45 years of journalism. The exact opposite of being an advocate for women.
“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior.”
No, it’s no essential that they know you hear them. They know what happened. You know what happened. It’s completely irrelevant if they hear it. Sounds nice though. What’s essential, is that you are never in a position to do it again. It might be essential, as well, for CBS and you personally to have your butt sued off.
“I have behaved insensitively at times, ”
Bullshit. You appeared naked in front of women who thought they were having a business meeting with you. That’s not insensitive. That’s complete pervert behavior and borderline prosecute able.
“I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”
Bullshit. You didn’t mention once anything you were sorry for. An apology sounds like this. “I’m sorry I pulled my genitals out in front of you when you thought you were there for a business meeting. I shouldn’t have done that.”
Nothing he said sounds like an apology… which is INFURIATING to the person you’re ‘apologizing’ to. He says he ‘hears them’. Come on man. Man up.
“I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”
Yeah, shared feelings. A 25 year old intern really had it hot for a 70 year old creep. Bullshit. You knew you were pushing the envelope, and you knew you had them there under false pretenses, or you would have simply said “Hey, I’d like to get to know you better, can I ask you out to dinner sometime?” Instead if was “Hey, meet me at my house, we’ll discuss this report we’re working on next week” then they show up and you’ve got little chucky hanging out of your robe.
“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too.”
If you’ve learned anything, we have to assume it’s about things you can’t do without getting caught…and if you hope others will learn, you must be talking about other perverts will learn how to get away with this kind of nonsense.
“All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”
Bullshit. You don’t have a profound new respect for Women, you’re just upset you got caught and trying damage control.
Guy is a complete whack job.
Fantastic take down post!!!! Absolutely spot on!
Missed one. ‘I have “been an advocate for the careers of the women” who slept with me.’
Not only is his “apology” is insincere, it is also insufferably patronizing: Poor little things, I hear you. I thought you felt honored by Ole Charlie’s attention and wanted to advance your career. No?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! Thank you!
Bravo Treehouseron!!!!!
Wow…epic! Thanks.
Good ol’ Charlie needs to be federally investigated. Did any of his perverted assaults or hostile environments occur under the auspices of federally funded public television?
If there is no police report, and the allegations are more than 24 hours old, they shouldn’t even be considered credible.
They’re considered credible when they admit to it. He admitted to it.
Just surprised women were Rose’s preference.
A public radio poobah caught in the dragnet too…
“Chairman Steps Down As NPR Grapples With Harassment Crisis”
https://www.npr.org/2017/11/16/564629232/chairman-steps-down-as-npr-grapples-with-harassment-crisis
I think we are also missing a very important point….
2018 ELECTIONS!!!
The last thing the Swamp wants are Deplorables elected instead of Swamp Rinos or DemonRats. This feeding frenzy allows the YSM to selectively target those who would support President Trump when elected.
The Globalists are DESPERATE to prevent MAGA and if we flood the House and Senate with newly elected Deplorables instead of politicians blessed by the Elite, they are done for.
Expect to see sextual allegations against any and all candidates trying to primary Swamp Rats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sam Elliot, (American Actor) was asked about Weinstein and all the Hollyweird stuff going down.
His comment “This is the best thing to happen to Holywood in a very long time!”
I can’t see a powerful controlling hand behind this current sexual assault wave. A concerted national
conspiracy whose real purpose is to take down the president. Maybe we all have deep state-itis.
The Moore attack? Absolutely, but frankly, poorly planned & executed. It’s already fallen apart.
The NYT’s hit piece on Trump last year blew up in their face when the women written about came forward & called BS on the paper.
Weinstein, Franken & Co accusations feels like something else. Women see that NOW is the time & chance to get their bosses hands off their collective asses & they’re moving on it. Into this, will political operatives try & slip in to take down their opponents? Of course. The problem they have (the Clinton-Obama types) is this. It’s a different world now. The Deplorables are self-aware. (Thanks Trump!) TV news is no longer trusted.
They are pulling from the same playbook that has served them so well for decades. 10 years ago Moore wouldn’t have survived. Today? people are saying “pound sand, CBS”.
Maybe that’s their greatest weakness. They still think they can control the narrative, but that ship has sailed.
“I can’t see a powerful controlling hand behind this ….”
You forget, news does not get out, at least news in the YSM, without the OK from The Powers That Be no matter how big the story is. That means, if this is getting news coverage, then it has already been OKed by TPTB.
IMHO we’re overthinking all this current phenomena.
Liberal women have been complaining about toxic masculinity, all men are rapists etc for quite sometime now. Almost all of them were liberal women. Why?
Unlike God fearing conservative women, liberal women put themselves into situations where predators (most of them being liberal men) take advantage.
For years these women haven’t been able to say anything for fear of repercussions and assumed all men behaved that way, hence the charges of toxic masculinity, all men are rapists etc etc.
Now that the dam wall has been breached, many are finally coming out and venting their pent up anger. A classic case of a feeding frenzy has commenced and will take some time to subside.
There are of course political operatives who will try to take advantage of this phenomena, Judge Moore being the case in point.
Who gets hurt by this depends on a few things.
A-) If you’ve truly behaved in a predatory manner (all the Hollywood types), you will be exposed and will be hurt.
B-) If you’ve behaved in what may be described as boorish and sleazy manner (Al Franken) you will be hurt if you’ve acted as if you’re holier than thou and cave in to pressure with fake apologies.
C-) If you’ve behaved as above 10, 20 or 30 years ago but you haven’t thus far pretended to be holier than thou and you don’t cave in to pressure (Trump) you will ride out the storm because there are real sexual predators who have been exposed and attention will be focused on them.
Goldie…I can only imagine how many others are losing a lot of sleep waiting for the other shoe to drop for them. They know they have lots of skeletons hidden away and are only hoping the storm will pass them by without claiming them as another victim. On the other hand, I do not give a free pass to the females…not every situation was rebuffed, unwanted or without calculation. Pay for play didn’t start a decade ago in the State Department.
I agree Gildie. Yes, the Moore thing was targeted, perhaps Weinstein, perhaps not. But the rest is just the dam bursting and a lot of sleezeballs are now getting called out.
I am agreeing 100%
Some of these guys are quite weird and some seem to be failed advances that went no further… I mean wanking into potted plants and walking around naked in front of women you barely know is definitely sexual deviant behavior….
The whole thing is so strange. Apparently none of them have ever had a REAL woman to know that’s much better than the deviant crap they’re doing. Weirdo stuff.
The “Pence rule” is sounding better and better.
You got that right, but also good to see the MSM getting what should have come a longtime ago.
Wipe that Sanctimonious grin off for a change.
yes it is
Lots of collateral damage on their way to Trump……..Every time you hear one of these pathetic liberals apolgise and willing to confess to Oprah or Ellen you know they are designated victims. The real cause is to get at Trump. Charlie is probably ill and has little time left so he falls for the liberal cause……………It’s a good Christmas payday for all these gals CBS gonna be broke…..
Moore accuser’s mother exposed the hoax.
https://www.usapoliticstoday.org/mother-roy-moore-accuser-faked/
I used to work with these two women a few years ago. This women were asians and quite good looking (IMHO). We worked together to archicture a firmware system… a complex one. So we’d go to conference rooms, close the door and work for hours.
One them and I were the leads. Quite often it’d just be two of us. We became friends, all of us.
One day, one of other coworkers joked that I was spending a lot of time behind closed doors with those women. It caught me by surprise. I talked to both of them about this and they both shrugged it off… so we continued and finished the project.
It amazes me how dirty some people are. I mean, those women were my coworkers and that was that. But then, I’ve been happily married for 32 years now. (both of my coworkers also had long marriages and kids). I guess us engineers are boring people.
As men we know who the pervs are and what it is that crosses the line. Consensual with your amigas and girlfriends it’s all OK but when a gal is not into it and you tried once you back off and never cross that line even if they are drunk and falling down…Guys who call women over to the house and get naked are sorrowful losers who watch too much porn and fantasize like complete idiots….These guys are creeps and men reject them just as much as women do and would gladly kick their skinny liberal a$$…..Joe Biden comes to mind……..
Yup. Part of being a guy is being attracted to women who aren’t attracted to you, and being o.k. with that. When you hear about these guys pushing over the line when she’s already indicated she’s not interested, it pisses off the rest of us guys who have been on our p’s and q’s all these years out of decency. Not that we’d do anything like that anyways, but they’re not playing by the rules and ought to be thrown in jail…. since the other thing we like to do around women is PROTECT THEM FROM THE PERVERTS.
Weinstein and Rose are playing power games. They will make or break the victims career based upon how the victim responds to them naked and groping. Lay them and the victim will win awards. Act up and the victim will never work in this field again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Agreed 100%. Real men are gentlemen that take no for an answer and politely walk away.
I’ve kicked the s__t outa more fools than you’ll know and my girlfriends were tougher than me. No one but a pijama boy liberal lets this stuff go by…Women are sooner or later gonna tell you about a real assault then beg you don;t hurt them too bad……..Real men are all over out there and rarely liberals………When i was 18 I had a little friend who was 15 and I watched out for her but let her hang around. 49 years later she wrote me a letter howmuch she respected me for watching out for her……….These scumbags watch porn cause they had no girlfriends……ever……fantasy land for liberals…..
Thanks for saying that, freddy.
As a woman, it is very.clear. that most men “get it” and that the percentage of those who do not, have a Really.Big.Psychological.Problem.
Why a woman would allow herself to be voluntarily victimized by such sickos is beyond me.
The picture w/ Franken of the woman sleeping really pi$$es me off. He’s basically encouraging that behavior to a wide audience. She’s sleeping and cannot defend herself.
But if you’re awake…..DO something!
I heard someone on tv say he knew her very well and Franken is just lucky she didn’t wake up as he did that grope because she would have kicked him violently uno where.
“The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating nearly two dozen sex crime cases linked to Hollywood and the movie industry, a senior department official told NBC.
Some of the individuals under investigation are publicly known, while others have not yet been identified, the official said, adding that allegations range from sexual assault to felony rape, with some people facing multiple allegations.
As part of the investigations, the department has already collected nearly 30 “courtesy reports” of victim statements which will be referred to relevant law enforcement agencies across the country.
The official meanwhile refused to confirm the names of any of the individuals under investigation.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/11/20/lapd-investigating-nearly-two-dozen-sex-crime-cases-tied-hollywood-figures/
It’s like a PLAGUE of sexual abuse…
Bring out yer perverts! Bring out yer perverts! Bring out yer perverts!
I see the plan…. expose enough already known Liberal perverts… and whip up mob hysteria to believe that all allegations are true… even unsupported / untrue accusations.
IT WONT WORK
Us smart people can be discerning in our condemnation.
FACT: Most Perverts are Liberals/ Democrats
So statistically.. the best bet is to assume a right leaning person is innocent. 🙂
LOL I can see a guy pushing a cart through the streets of New York City, ringing a bell “Brang Out Yer Perverts!”
LOL that’s hilarious
Yeah… I was thinking of the Monty Python scene 🙂
Something about sanctimonious people like Rose taking a fall gives me great pleasure. Is it wrong? 🙂
No.
No. Feels almost a good as election night 2016. Next up, Chris cuomo and Wolfe blizzard and off course Joe Schmo
No!!!!
Public Broad, Casting Service
Government fun-dud
Keeping UP Appearances
Rose`s response to this shows me he is one sick puppy…….deep sick
I’m waiting for Joe the schmo early guy and Mika…The dirt is deep you know it. They are BOTH weirdos and I can’t wait for the fall……Careful none of this is random events.. They have a goal and offering up collateral damage……….
GEEEeeee, and just before the 2018 election primaries….
Joe Scarborough’s hair style is really the coolest, I call that particular style “hard-on hair”
Groping. That is the big scandal??? Smoke and small shiny thing, low drama. You know that the low importance sacrificial toads being given up are to suck up media air time.
Never trust the media focus, it is always a distraction or red herring. One thing being buried is the huge horrid story of Pedophilia. Notice the Hollywood pedo scandal is being buried. Pedo crimes are the pure evil and is one of the real cesspools being protected at all cost.
There are also bank shots being made and no doubt the hope is to dump enough garbage around Trump that idiots will be confused.
Yes they are burying the real story.
“…There are also the many FBI raids taking place since January of this year. These raids so far have netted 4,474 arrests that includes those trafficking children and young adults into sex trade/slavery. Out of these nearly 2,000 were in California alone mostly in the LA area. During one it included local politicians and clergy among others in positions of power and names are sealed in court. The BGI rescued nearly 400 very children – some of them found kept in cages – as well as young teenagers forced into prostitution and their pimps.
The youngest child victims were two sisters – 5 months and 5 years old. Their price? It was $600.00! Don’t look for the media to report about these sweeps. Only local TV reports about these sweeps….” Comment in Greenfield article by IHC
There was also a tweet with similar numbers.
And stuff like
“Oct 21, 2017 – Eighty-four children were rescued – including one as young as three months old … 84 kids rescued, 120 human traffickers arrested in FBI sting “
Notice Human-Trafficking Arrests Are Very Rare in Most States So this is A BIG DEAL!
Indiana by Year ——————— 2014 — 2015 — 2016
Sex trafficking—adults arrested 74 ——- 0 2
Sex trafficking—minors arrested 8 ——- 2 0
Labor trafficking—adults arrested 4 ——- 0 0
Labor trafficking—minors arrested 19 ——- 2 0
Missouri by Year ——————— 2014 — 2015 — 2016
Sex trafficking—adults arrested 9 ——- 7 —- 9
Sex trafficking—minors arrested 3 ——- 0 —- 1
Labor trafficking—adults arrested 9 ——- 0 —- 2
Labor trafficking—minors arrested 0 ——- 0 —- 0
Texas by Year —————————– 2014 -15 — 2016
Sex trafficking—adults arrested …… 666 —– 481 471
Sex trafficking—minors arrested 35 ——- 57 —– 40
Labor trafficking—adults arrested 25 ——- 24 —– 14
Labor trafficking—minors arrested 37 ——- 3 —— 0
Ohio by Year ——- ———– ——- 2014 — 2015 — 2016
Sex trafficking—adults arrested 5 ——- 0 ——- 0
Sex trafficking—minors arrested 0 ——- 0 ——- 0
Labor trafficking—adults arrested 0 ——- 0 ——- 0
Labor trafficking—minors arrested 0 ——- 0 ——- 0
For UCR purposes, human trafficking for sex is defined as “inducing a person by force, fraud, or coercion to participate in commercial sex acts” or facilitating the prostitution of someone under age 18 with or without force, fraud, or coercion.[…]”
I read an article about Rev. Billy Graham many years ago that was very prescient. He always had an assistant or bodyguard enter his hotel or motel room first before he entered. They searched the room and under the bed for a possible setup by enemies to frame him in a compromising position.
Very smart move on his part.
I feel that people are going to go after pastors again or something like that.
LOL funny. My wife loves the CBS morning show, if you listen to Charlie Rose’s comments, he is above reproach and the most sanctimonious, rabid defender of the communist left. As if his hagiography of HRC wasn’t a clue. I’m an old guy so I really can’t get past the old man nudity to 20 somethings without falling down laughing at Rose’s arrogance or his lack of introspection. He’s somewhere between 60 and 75 and assumes his nudity is possibly attractive? Isn’t that LOL funny on its own merits.
Charlie Rose has to have a tribute video of his 75 yr old body nude telling the world to believe a video sparked an impromptu Benghazi uprising, if you get my drift and I think you do.
So maybe Nora and Gail have some stories revealing how they got their jobs? It is the LOL joke of this decade.
Now Muscle Shoals has got the Swampers
And they’ve been known to pick a song or two (yes they do)
Lord they get me off so much
They pick me up when I’m feeling blue, now how bout you?
Just a small point but Jimmy Buffett is in Epstein’s black book and he was a major HRC donor. Sort of ruins my opinion of him, and well I won’t be attending another JB and the Coral Reefer Band concerts in this century. LOL
Good grief! Charlie Rose lived near me (rural NC) until he sold his house a few years ago. He was a respected member of the community. All the time living a secret life…
I’m not so sure all these sudden revelations are part of some dastardly democrat plot. I can’t see them damaging their own brand to this extent on a long shot.
What if this is actually the start of “the Big Ugly”?
Just because we are only just hearing about all these salacious goings on, it doesn’t mean that they were unknown to players in the swamp.
My guess, this is all old dirt that has been being used to blackmail these creatures for decades. What has changed is that this information is now in the hands of white hats and the trigger is being pulled.
The Democrat Party; the real war on women.
They are “Fake Morality”.
Final points, CBS has “temporarily” suspended Charlie Rose. The corporate leftist mind-speak meaning, crap we have negative news we couldn’t suppress as HRC asked. Just take their FCC License. They are scum, bankrupt them. Well, I mean after full and thoughtful consideration, like Lois Lerner would do.
Was Charlie Rose being blackmailed by HRC?
Did HRC use massive amounts of data from FBI, CIA and NSA to blackmail US media? Seem likely and seems like something close to treason.
Hillary has ass cancer. Also, she raped me 40 years ago.
This is just another example in the dirty playbook to make the charges against Roy Moore appear guilty by story association. I thought they had overplayed their hand with the 69 Minutes piece with Aly Raisman as the fetid trail was so obvious by then. But the next day they threw the yearbook drama at us. Now it is just ridiculous. The more that comes out, the more obvious the hit on Roy Moore is. Oh look, we aren’t biased at all. Look, these are our people. See, he must be guilty because they are. Puhleez.
Oops, that would be 60 Minutes. Fat finger!
Or maybe it was Freudian slip, lol!
next!
did this happen or is it more tick tock BS?
https://www.infowars.com/cernovich-promises-to-expose-top-democrat-accused-of-sexual-harassment-tonight/
This is getting ridiculous. While these predators spouted morality to the (in their minds) “unwashed” masses and destroyed many careers, they want to get away with “coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past:”???
President Trump promised to be a law and order president and I hope he knows what he is up against. I will not be surprised if each and every member of the congress (women) included, has one or more scandals in their closet that should lead to their resignation and/or arrested for their crimes. Talk about a constitutional crisis unimaginable in its scope and magnitude. Do not want to be a doomsayer but it does not look good – I think Ted Kennedy set the precedent with women and rest followed in his footsteps (including BJ Clinton).
FYI – I am limiting to Ted Kennedy since he is the prime example that spans recent 5-6 decades of wrongdoing going unpunished.
