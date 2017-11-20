November 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #305

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The cat is out of the bag…Flake & his own Uranium problems!
The Mesa mayor is even more stupid. Flake run for President? He can’t even win his own small state.
He has a secret weapon though if he decides to run for President. John McCain and Lindsey Graham will be his chief strategists and advisers. What could go wrong?
There’s just something about Flake, and Romney….and MCMuffin….and Mesa…just can’t put my finger on it…
If there is anything Jeff Flake knows, it’s how to win. That’s why he is set to win reelection in a landslide as all Arizonians love him dearly. But then the voters like to reward someone who keeps all his campaign promises.
I really appreciated this tweet, especially since China is a culture that values saving face and respect.
I hate for the first one who spoke, or the last, if they are really regretful bc this wasn’t their parent running at the mouth. But then again, those parents should have sense enough to speak up for Trump.
Well said.
I mean your kid was caught shoplift in another country. A county with very clear rules. You kid was freed and yet you run your mouth???? UGhhhh someone people. One should have left them in jail.
Idk why this has become an issue. Did it expire? Or did he rescind it? Either way, it seems to me that regardless of people’s feelings about animals, this actually protects bug me by assigning a high value to it and accountability. The meat is usually used for the community from what I understand and the money boosts the local economies.
I must be missing some other objective.
Furthermore, it is very easy for people in developed nations to sit back and demand these animals be protected. The trample crops of people who are half starving to begin with and many are predatory.
I have a friend who was finishing her PhD in South Africa and somehow they came upon a seriously injured giraffe. The veterinarian students in the program worked to save the giraffe at great expense and labor. The locals were ANGRY because they felt the better use of resources was to use the giraffe for meat and they were bewildered and frustrated at why the Americans couldn’t understand this. They see this very differently than we do.
I like animals btw so please don’t lecture me about this. I’m just trying to be fair and analytical about it.
I’d say 99+% of those whining never had to go hungry or see their children crying because the local fauna ate their garden ! Or had to arm themselves to escort their children in groups to attend school, or keep them from playing outside. I recall accounts ( by people with first-hand experience in Africa ) of lions leaping over a six-foot high thorn corral ( bomba in Swahili ) killing a 400-lb. cow and leaping out with it . Anyone, anywhere, living ( and depending upon their cattle, sheep, etc. or grains and other produce for their economic survival ) in close proximity to wildlife is well aware of their predations ! Even in NJ one deer “browses” but forty strip crops bare ! I’ve seen one black bear destroy a quarter acre of standing corn in a night ! Or strip a fruit tree bare while breaking grafted branches to get higher fruit .
Sad to see PDJT leaning toward a policy that supports poaching and waste of a valuable resource all while inflicting the “costs’ upon those unable to even protest !
I posted on another thread yesterday a wise concept I was given years ago, if you want to keep a species from going extinct…eat it.
Dodo bird and bison are to polar examples.
In this witness, the President is being true to the Gospel message in which Jesus also gave witness to the need for the solicitous care of all beings: “I tell you, whenever you refused to help one of these least important ones, you refused to help me.” (Matthew 25:45 TEV)
That is easily one of the most Scripturally illiterate statements I have EVER seen at TCTH.
In no way does this refer to animals.
Please just go back to your Sessions-bashing, this is just ridiculous beyond words.
Please and thank you.
I had a feeling things were heating up down there bc I heard the Mexican police were escorting all drivers in the border area bc the ongoing border war has picked up. I hate to hear this.
One of my favorites!! Hahahahaaaa
The creator of the Madman Maestro Trump meme video 👇 is
@Carpedonktum. If you’ve ever spent a great deal of time working on something only to have it stolen by an opportunist you’ll appreciate this Tweet. 🙂 Good night everyone.
This was a tweet from Katica @GOPPollAnalyst.
A caricature, a sarcasm, a burlesque, nothing but a joke,
And hopefully, as soon as we get a man or woman with some spine as Attorney General, she becomes a prisoner rotting in her admax cell for the rest of her life.
Federal Bureau of Prisons does not have a female ADMAX. Nor female USP.
Not fair. President Trump supported Strange too.
Breitbarf has their readers parroting tabloid fodder about McConnell being behind the Moore accusations and none of them stop to think that it’s a silly tactic for GOPe since the deadline for ballot withdrawal was long time ago. The yearbook is pure Wapo, Allred = Democrat. But that doesn’t stop the Breitbarfers.
The headlines on President reads: Trump is Arnold Schwarzenagger 2.0 without Bannon. Trump would not be president if it weren’t for Terry’s death. If Bannon could take credit for the wins overseas this week, he would try! But he can’t.
Apparently also, Luther was anti-Maga and against the Wall according to Breitbarfers. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Tell it, Keebler!
Yes indeed Keebler. I suspect if they pressure the President to support Moore, the real evidence will surface/ I suspect a trap.
How so, A2? Could you elaborate…unless, you mustn’t
I will, Albertus!
Actually, people in the Strange camp have already admitted that they tried to hunt down these “rumors” during the primary but were unable to verify any of it. If they could’ve gotten WaPo to run with ths stuff during the primary, they would have done so in a New York minute.
FBI has not verified Trump dossier
“FBI and Justice Department officials have told congressional investigators in recent days that they have not been able to verify or corroborate the substantive allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign outlined in the Trump dossier.
The FBI received the first installment of the dossier in July 2016. It received later installments as they were written at the height of the presidential campaign, which means the bureau has had more than a year to investigate the allegations in the document.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-has-not-verified-trump-dossier/article/2641207?platform=hootsuite
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
There was no collusion with Russia by Trump. The Swamp is trying to cook up some crazy case of interfering with the crooked Homey Comey. At the same time they craft process charges against Trumps friends and family. This can all be laid at the feet of J. Sessions, Swamp Creature. I doubt the leftist resistance Grand Jury Mueller has empaneled will have any hesitation to file on anything Muelley and his band of democrats concoct. Muelley is not about Russia at all. Never has been.
http://abcnews.go.com/US/special-counsel-sends-wide-ranging-request-documents-justice/story?id=51261366
J. Iscariot Sessions.
Sessions is an idiot at best case. The real stinker is Rosey. He will recuse soon is my bet. That will be the tell. I have been waiting for it. Both Sessions and Rosey will testify is what I thinks. This will leave Tom Donahues gal at DOJ Rachel Ward to do the real dirty work. That is the hypothesis I think make the most sense anyway. It is absurd.
get em out…now
Howie, it just gets worse…
Trump should of nuked em’ I alls I can say now. Gonna get bumpy. Some concocted interference charge is all Muelley is doing. NOTHING about Russia. Russia was the excuse to get the party started.
Honestly, I think you can relax a little bit. It doesn’t matter how many documents they subpoena they aren’t going to be able to find anything to stick against the President. And Congress is worried because they know that the President and everyone else knows, there is all kinds of dirt against many of them. It will be Congress who shuts this whole thing down pretty soon.
Actually, I read an outline of the evidence, that explains the enquiry. It is damning for Russian attempts to influence US politics, but not so for where Mr Trump as real estate developer intersects. The influence, money and players including Russian gov interests are far more substantial and documented. Mr, now Pres Trump was just one of many targets and he failed to play ball. Hence the dossier.
This ain’t about Russia.
I have researched the statutes. They have their methods. There are goofy interference in the administration of justice charges they can bring with relative ease given the makeup I think in the D.C. Swamper Grand Jury and the array of Swamper prosecutors Muelley has put together. The testimony of Sessions, Rosey, and Comey will have be applied. That is why the recusal of Rosey is what I am watching for. IMO Trump should of withdrawn Sessions from the confirmation from the gitgo once he folded to Franken. The impeachment plot is still ongoing. Trillions at stake. Congress is not the friend of Trump. Maybe he is waiting for the Senate to finish dithering about taxes before attacking. Ahhh Dunno. If Rosey recuses batten down the hatches.
Thanks for including this one in the thread. I thought it would be included but it wasn’t.
Mueller frightened of our Ag, is he now!? I take that as good news albeit bad news about Mueller.
Sessions is one of Muelleys witnesses.
So you are saying Sessions is against PDJT?
Here are some of the biggest myths of the Russian-collusion story
https://nypost.com/2017/11/19/here-are-some-of-the-biggest-myths-of-the-russian-collusion-story/
She moved slowly even back then.
God was warning her to get her act together and giving us a sign at the same time…..
You came in for your last big go round
Maybe you thought you were too hot to put down
But a fake and her lust for money and power soon go separate ways
As you can only find so many fools lyin in a daze
Ha ha woman what you gonna do
You destroyed what little virtue the Lord gave you
Its so good if you don’t get any more gain
So you better get yourself on board your funeral train
E-evil woman, e-evil woman, e-evil woman, evil woman
It takes some kind of special to lie and then say an ejaculation to the Holy Family in one breath.
That is comedy GOLD… why have I never seen this before?
Industrial light exploding and falling on Hillary’s head… she could have DIED!!
(That would have been even funnier of course)
I can’t stop watching this. 🤣
just found a site…haven’t seen it linked here…its a site from ICE, ab whistleblowers, for employees who are finding hangovers are undercutting serious work…they say they are not anti-Trump, just want info going out to citizens…what I read was most interesting.
https://jicreport.com
Holy cow!
IDK, I’d be cautious. I picked one story to fact check and it didn’t pan out.
And, to me, it DOES seem like an anti-Trump site.
MAGA my friends MAGA
Charles Manson, dead at 83
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5099205/Notorious-serial-killer-Charles-Manson-dies-aged-83.html
Can’t say I am sorry… Not he will meet the justice he deserves
That should be “now he will.”
The end of an era. And not a good one, either. Glad the old so and so has met his Maker.
Charles Manson dead at the age of 83.
More bad news for Hillary as she loses another dear friend.
Charlie predicted (made up) “Helter Skelter”…. race war.
Seems the Dems, Obama, Clinton been doing their best to make Charlie’s delusional dream come true.. Ferguson, Baltimore, Oakland, St Louis… etc
The Manson crimes SEEMED so serious at the time… world wide shock.. and yet… the Clintons went on to do far more evil. The Clinton Cult (popular vote) far exceeds the few attention seekers who claimed to Follow Manson.
That’s the good news…. and now for the bad news…
Hillary Clinton, aged 70, notorious leader of “The Clinton Crime Family”, is still alive.
The supreme head of the Cosa Nostra just died, maybe these things go in threes?
Was just catching up over at the American Thinker and saw this!
(not sure how to do this…)
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
As a republican I am against hunting and shooting elephants. We don’t hunt and shoot jackasses (mascot for the opposing party).
There could be a roaring trade in Democrat ivory… solid bone skulls!!
Now that is funny. My eyes are tearing.
LikeLike
“This week the House Oversight Committee released more emails that prove the IRS was feeding Rep. Cummings with confidential tax information on the voter fraud prevention group True the Vote. Townhall reported: ”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2015/03/new-emails-could-send-democrat-cummings-to-prison-for-targeting-voter-rights-group/
