82 Responses to November 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #305

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:21 am

    The cat is out of the bag…Flake & his own Uranium problems!

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Idk why this has become an issue. Did it expire? Or did he rescind it? Either way, it seems to me that regardless of people’s feelings about animals, this actually protects bug me by assigning a high value to it and accountability. The meat is usually used for the community from what I understand and the money boosts the local economies.

      I must be missing some other objective.

      Furthermore, it is very easy for people in developed nations to sit back and demand these animals be protected. The trample crops of people who are half starving to begin with and many are predatory.

      I have a friend who was finishing her PhD in South Africa and somehow they came upon a seriously injured giraffe. The veterinarian students in the program worked to save the giraffe at great expense and labor. The locals were ANGRY because they felt the better use of resources was to use the giraffe for meat and they were bewildered and frustrated at why the Americans couldn’t understand this. They see this very differently than we do.

      I like animals btw so please don’t lecture me about this. I’m just trying to be fair and analytical about it.

      • millwright says:
        November 20, 2017 at 1:20 am

        I’d say 99+% of those whining never had to go hungry or see their children crying because the local fauna ate their garden ! Or had to arm themselves to escort their children in groups to attend school, or keep them from playing outside. I recall accounts ( by people with first-hand experience in Africa ) of lions leaping over a six-foot high thorn corral ( bomba in Swahili ) killing a 400-lb. cow and leaping out with it . Anyone, anywhere, living ( and depending upon their cattle, sheep, etc. or grains and other produce for their economic survival ) in close proximity to wildlife is well aware of their predations ! Even in NJ one deer “browses” but forty strip crops bare ! I’ve seen one black bear destroy a quarter acre of standing corn in a night ! Or strip a fruit tree bare while breaking grafted branches to get higher fruit .

        Sad to see PDJT leaning toward a policy that supports poaching and waste of a valuable resource all while inflicting the “costs’ upon those unable to even protest !

      • WSB says:
        November 20, 2017 at 2:21 am

        I posted on another thread yesterday a wise concept I was given years ago, if you want to keep a species from going extinct…eat it.

        Dodo bird and bison are to polar examples.

    • blakeney says:
      November 20, 2017 at 12:53 am

      In this witness, the President is being true to the Gospel message in which Jesus also gave witness to the need for the solicitous care of all beings: “I tell you, whenever you refused to help one of these least important ones, you refused to help me.” (Matthew 25:45 TEV)

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        November 20, 2017 at 1:32 am

        That is easily one of the most Scripturally illiterate statements I have EVER seen at TCTH.

        In no way does this refer to animals.

        Please just go back to your Sessions-bashing, this is just ridiculous beyond words.

        Please and thank you.

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2017 at 12:47 am

      I had a feeling things were heating up down there bc I heard the Mexican police were escorting all drivers in the border area bc the ongoing border war has picked up. I hate to hear this.

      Liked by 2 people

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:25 am

    • Bree says:
      November 20, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Not fair. President Trump supported Strange too.

      • keebler AC says:
        November 20, 2017 at 1:28 am

        Breitbarf has their readers parroting tabloid fodder about McConnell being behind the Moore accusations and none of them stop to think that it’s a silly tactic for GOPe since the deadline for ballot withdrawal was long time ago. The yearbook is pure Wapo, Allred = Democrat. But that doesn’t stop the Breitbarfers.

        The headlines on President reads: Trump is Arnold Schwarzenagger 2.0 without Bannon. Trump would not be president if it weren’t for Terry’s death. If Bannon could take credit for the wins overseas this week, he would try! But he can’t.

        Apparently also, Luther was anti-Maga and against the Wall according to Breitbarfers. Nothing could be further from the truth.

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:27 am

  10. mccall1981 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:30 am

    FBI has not verified Trump dossier

    “FBI and Justice Department officials have told congressional investigators in recent days that they have not been able to verify or corroborate the substantive allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign outlined in the Trump dossier.
    The FBI received the first installment of the dossier in July 2016. It received later installments as they were written at the height of the presidential campaign, which means the bureau has had more than a year to investigate the allegations in the document.”

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-has-not-verified-trump-dossier/article/2641207?platform=hootsuite

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:39 am

  12. piper567 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:42 am

    just found a site…haven’t seen it linked here…its a site from ICE, ab whistleblowers, for employees who are finding hangovers are undercutting serious work…they say they are not anti-Trump, just want info going out to citizens…what I read was most interesting.
    https://jicreport.com

  13. kea25252014 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 1:06 am

    MAGA my friends MAGA

  15. ssn774cl says:
    November 20, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Charles Manson dead at the age of 83.

  16. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 20, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Was just catching up over at the American Thinker and saw this!
    (not sure how to do this…)

    Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 9, 2013

    Reply
  17. applevista says:
    November 20, 2017 at 1:37 am

    As a republican I am against hunting and shooting elephants. We don’t hunt and shoot jackasses (mascot for the opposing party).

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 2:03 am

  20. JM Covfefe says:
    November 20, 2017 at 2:10 am

    “This week the House Oversight Committee released more emails that prove the IRS was feeding Rep. Cummings with confidential tax information on the voter fraud prevention group True the Vote. Townhall reported: ”

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2015/03/new-emails-could-send-democrat-cummings-to-prison-for-targeting-voter-rights-group/

  21. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 2:22 am

