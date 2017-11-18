U.S. Navy and NASA Join Search for Missing Argentina Sub With 44 Crew…

The Argentine military submarine ARA San Juan has been missing for approximately three days. Today there were reports of seven attempted transmissions from frequencies that appear to emanate from the sub. However, they were only a few seconds in duration and no direct communication was possible.
The Argentine’s are asking for help. The U.S. Navy has dispatched a P8-A Poseidon search aircraft and NASA has changed mission for a close proximity P-3 Orion aircraft that was already in the vicinity.
(CNN) The crew of a missing Argentine military submarine tried contacting naval bases seven times, Argentina’s Defense Ministry said. The calls were made on Saturday to different bases between 10:52 a.m. and 3:42 p.m. and ranged from four to 36 seconds long, the ministry said in a statement to CNN en Español. No communication connection was made.
The navy said the military is working with a US-based company that specializes in satellite communication to determine the location of the submarine, which has been missing for more than three days.
The ARA San Juan submarine and the 44 crew members were traveling through the Atlantic Ocean from a base in far southern Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego archipelago to its home port in Mar del Plata. The vessel had been due to arrive at its destination Sunday.
The submarine was last spotted Wednesday in the San Jorge Gulf, a few hundred kilometers off the coast of southern Argentina’s Patagonia region and nearly midway between the bases. (read more)
Dear St Anthony…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heavenly Father, we pray that you would bring this crew safely home.
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen
LikeLiked by 24 people
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Praying they are found alive.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prayers for the safe recovery of all on board.
With everything having GPS, how can it be that no one knows where they are?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Still have not found that Malasia airline. It is a big ocean. As long as it did not suffer a catastrophic failure and the water is not to deep there is still a chance. USN will find it but it will be a race against the clock.
LikeLiked by 8 people
GPS is no good if the boat has no power. You can surface without electricity, but without it, no communications. If the batteries and powerplant are not in working order and they don’t have sat phones or some other backup means of sending a transmission, they could be a floating speck in a huge sea waiting to be found.
The best case is they are floating at least. Blowing ballast can get a boat topside. After that, without any power, they are basically a large life raft.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mark 10:27
Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible,
but not with God; all things are possible with God.”
We invite our Yes and Amen God into THIS.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Eternal Father, strong to save,
Whose arm hath bound the restless wave,
Who bidd’st the mighty ocean deep
Its own appointed limits keep;
Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
For those in peril on the sea!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Joe – these children of the sea deserve deliverance to their families.
LikeLike
This is pretty much the nightmare scenario for any submariner. We always knew that if something goes wrong it’s pretty much going wrong for everyone on the boat. There have thankfully been very few since WWII that have had to enter the rolls of the Eternal Patrol, and I hope it is not the case with these guys.
The best we can hope for is they are bobbing topside dead in the water and a loss of power and comms while just waiting for someone to find them.
May God be with them and they be found alive. In either case, the Navy Hymn is always relevant.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If they are lucky enough to be topside, satellites might be able to spot them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, I’ll say it. Our navy is bound to run into it sooner or later.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh shit so bad… LOL man that was unexpected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That took me far too long to get.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Latest info I have is the sub has been located in 70 meters of water off the coast of Patagonia . The USN is ( or so I heard ) sending its DSRV to the scene . The local sea state is reported as waves of 9 meters which is likely to hamper surface operations. I believe the ARA San Juan is German built D-E ( diesel-electric ) boat that’s recently seen a refit. But the sea is a hostile environment for submariners and they’re down in one of the worst ! Prayers for the crew ! They could survive for some time, ( or perhaps not ) , it all depends upon the nature of their casualty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This short video demonstrates the DSRV rescue for a sub
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for that! Very cool. I knew that they had some kind of undersea rescue device, but this is a really amazing solution.
LikeLike
“located in 70 meters of water.”
Not so bad.
Been to 180′ with SCUBA.
30′ seas is bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still On Patrol :
During World War II[edit]
During World War II, the U.S. Navy’s submarine service suffered the highest casualty percentage of all the American armed forces, losing one in five submariners.[3] Some 16,000 submariners served during the war, of whom 375 officers and 3131 enlisted men were killed.[4]
Fifty-two submarines of the United States Navy were lost during World War II.[5] Two — Dorado (SS-248) and Seawolf (SS-197)—were lost to friendly fire (with S-26 (SS-131) probably additional friendly fire, as the collision with USS Sturdy (PC-460) appears due to being mistaken for a U-boat), at least two more –Tulibee and Tang—to defective torpedoes, and six to accident or grounding.[6]
Another eight submarines went missing while on patrol and are presumed to have been sunk by Japanese mines, as there were no recorded Japanese anti-submarine attacks in their patrol areas. The other thirty-three lost submarines are known to have been sunk by the Japanese.
Ship name Hull number Date of loss Cause Approximate location
Albacore SS-218 7 November 1944 Lost to enemy mine Northeast of Hokkaido
Amberjack SS-219 16 February 1943 Lost to enemy action by torpedo boat Hiyodori and submarine chaser No. 18 New Britain
Argonaut SM-1 10 January 1943 Lost to enemy action by destroyers Isokaze and Maikaze New Britain
Barbel SS-316 4 February 1945 Lost to enemy air attack Borneo
Bonefish SS-223 19 June 1945 Lost to enemy action, depth-charged by kaibokan Okinawa, CD-63, CD-75, CD-158, and CD-207 Sea of Japan
Bullhead SS-332 6 August 1945 Lost to enemy air attack; last US submarine loss of the war Java Sea
Capelin SS-289 Lost after 2 December 1943 Cause unknown, possibly naval mine or attack by minelayer Wakataka Celebes Sea
Cisco SS-290 28 September 1943 Lost to air attack and gunboat Karatsu (ex-USS Luzon) Mindanao
Corvina SS-226 16 November 1943 Torpedoed by Japanese submarine I-176 Truk
Darter SS-227 24 October 1944 Accidental grounding in pursuit of Japanese cruiser Takao Palawan Passage
Dorado SS-248 15 October 1943 Sunk by friendly fire air attack (PBM Mariner of Patrol Squadron 210) or possibly mines laid by U-214 Panama Canal Zone
Escolar SS-294 Lost between 17 October and 13 November 1944 Cause unknown, probably naval mine Yellow Sea
Flier SS-250 12 August 1944 Sunk by naval mine Balabac Strait, Philippines
Golet SS-361 14 June 1944 Lost to enemy action by escorts Miya Maru and Bunzan Maru Northern Japanese waters
Grampus SS-207 5 March 1943 Lost to enemy action by destroyers Minegumo and Murasame, or possibly to air attack by 958th Kōkūtai naval aircraft New Britain
Grayback SS-208 27 February 1944 Lost to enemy air attack Ryukyu Islands
Grayling SS-209 Lost between 9 and 12 September 1943 Cause unknown; possibly rammed by transport Hokuan Maru Lingayen Gulf, Philippines
Grenadier SS-210 21 April 1943 Flipped Over and Sank Strait of Malacca
Growler SS-215 8 November 1944 Lost to enemy action by destroyer Shigure and two other escorts Philippines
Grunion SS-216 30 July 1942 Cause unknown; possibly rammed by merchant ship Kano Maru Kiska Island, Alaska
Gudgeon SS-211 18 April 1944 Cause unknown; possibly air attack Maug Islands or possibly Iwo Jima[7]
Harder SS-257 24 August 1944 Lost to enemy action by kaibokan CD-22 Dasol Bay, Philippines
Herring SS-233 1 June 1944 Lost to enemy shore batteries Kurile Islands
Kete SS-369 Lost between 19 and 31 March 1945 Cause unknown; possibly enemy submarine or mines Ryukyu Islands
Lagarto SS-371 3 May 1945 Lost to enemy action by Japanese minelayer Hatsutaka Gulf of Thailand
Perch SS-176 3 March 1942 Scuttled following enemy action by Japanese destroyer Ushio Java
Pickerel SS-177 Lost between 3 and 30 April 1943 Cause unknown; possible enemy actions include one by minelayer Shirakami and auxiliary subchaser Bunzan Maru on 3 April 1943 Northern Honshu
Pompano SS-181 Lost between 17 September and 30 October 1943 Cause unknown; possibly naval mine or enemy action Northern Honshu
R-12 SS-89 12 June 1943 Cause unknown; foundered on training exercise off Key West, Florida
Robalo SS-273 26 July 1944 Cause unknown; probably naval mine West of Palawan Island
Runner SS-275 Lost between 26 June and 15 July 1943 Cause unknown; possibly naval mine Hokkaido
S-26 SS-131 24 January 1942 probably mistaken for a U-boat and rammed by USS Sturdy (PC-460) Gulf of Panama
S-27 SS-132 19 June 1942 Accidental grounding Amchitka Island, Alaska
S-28 SS-133 4 July 1944 Lost during anti-submarine exercise Oahu, Hawaii
S-36 SS-141 20 January 1942 Accidental grounding Makassar Strait
S-39 SS-144 14 August 1942 Accidental grounding Rossel Island
S-44 SS-155 7 October 1943 Enemy action by Japanese escort Ishigaki Kurile Islands
Scamp SS-277 11 November 1944 Enemy action by kaibokan CD-4 and aircraft Tokyo Bay
Scorpion SS-278 Lost between 6 and 30 January 1944 Cause unknown; probably naval mine East China Sea
Sculpin SS-191 19 November 1943 Scuttled following enemy action by Japanese destroyer Yamagumo Gilbert Islands
Sealion SS-195 10 December 1941 Scuttled 25 December 1941 following irreparable damage in air attack 10 December Cavite Navy Yard, Philippines
Seawolf SS-197 4 October 1944 Probably sunk by “friendly fire” from USS Richard M. Rowell (DE-403) Morotai Island
Shark SS-174 Lost between 8 February and 7 March 1942 Cause unknown; possibly sunk by Japanese destroyer Yamakaze or other enemy action Molucca Sea
Shark SS-314 24 October 1944 Lost to enemy action by Japanese destroyer Harukaze Luzon Strait
Snook SS-279 Lost between 9 and 20 April 1945 Cause unknown; possibly enemy action by 4 escorts with aircraft or 1 submarine South China Sea
Swordfish SS-193 Lost between 9 and 30 January 1945 Cause unknown; possibly enemy action or naval mine Ryukyu Islands
Tang SS-306 25 October 1944 Sunk by circular run of own torpedo Formosa Strait
Trigger SS-237 28 March 1945 Lost to enemy action by kaibokan Mikura, CD-33, and CD-59; assisted by air attack Ryukyu Islands
Triton SS-201 15 March 1943 Cause unknown; probably enemy action Admiralty Islands
Trout SS-202 29 February 1944 Cause unknown; probably enemy action by Japanese destroyer Asashimo Okinawa
Tullibee SS-284 26 March 1944 Sunk by circular run of own torpedo Palau Islands
Wahoo SS-238 11 October 1943 Lost to air and surface attack by submarine chasers CH-15, CH-43 and 3 E13A1 Jakes La Perouse Strait
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what our kids should learn in schools. Thanks for this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN!
LikeLike
Thank you for this roll call of our countrymen who served in the silent service!
LikeLike
Sea depth of the gulf and water temeperature from everipedia:
The San Jorge Gulf (Golfo San Jorge) is a bay in southern Patagonia, Argentina. It is an ocean basin opening to the Atlantic. Its shoreline spans Chubut and Santa Cruz province. The gulf measures approximately 142 miles (229 km) at its mouth and covers approximately 39 square kilometres (15 sq mi). It is located between Cape Dos Bahías and Cape Tres Puntas.
Due to its geography, more than 70% of the gulf’s basin is between 70 metres (230 ft) and 100 metres (328 ft) deep. To the south it is about 50 metres (164 ft) 60 metres (197 ft) deep and in the north 90 metres (295 ft). The seabed was formed by bivalves and cirripedial remains, and it consists of mud, sand, gravel, and sand with carbonate.
The mean water temperature varies between 5.09 °C (41 °F) and 13.41 °C (56 °F); salinity is around 33000 ppm.
https://everipedia.org/wiki/San_Jorge_Gulf/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m already having nightmares. God bless, these poor souls and their families.
LikeLiked by 1 person