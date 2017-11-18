George, the brain. Angus, the heart. Malcolm was always the soul…
…no words.
…”It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside”… [MORE]
God rest his soul.
Going to confess 100% unfamiliarity.
8000 souls died yesterday.
God rest every soul.
R.I.P. man….ACDC was pure hard rock…great band!!!
‘Thunderstruck’…is one of the all-time quintessential Rock & Roll songs in music history.
It’s been a favorite of mine, since I first heard it.
Thanks for posting it, Sundance.
And thanks for this tribute to Malcolm.
Here is my favorite use of Thunderstruck in a movie:
Funny, I wouldn’t have guessed SD was into AC/DC.
Saw them live in ’82, awesome show. Their music is off the charts awesome. Some of the lyrics, not so much 🙂
As to Thunderstruck, agreed, it’s an awesome song. If you want to enjoy a couple interesting takes on it, do a youtube search for Thunderstruck and the Bad Piper. Also Thunderstruck and 2 cellos 🙂
Yes! I love the 2 Cellos version…it’s great, isn’t it.
Not sure if I’ve seen the Bad Piper version, it rings a distant bell though.
So much of my life has featured the soundtrack of Acca Dacca – from Countdown, to Swanston St, to Bombay Rock to Etihad…
He will be missed.
Knockin’ me out with those American thighs..
She shook m all night long..
Thank You Sundance…
Truly…
A Rock & Roll masterpiece..
RIP Mr. Malcome Young..
I am sorry to see this SD. Really am. Must of meant a lotto you.
May he Rest In Peace!
Huge, HUGE ACDC fan. Godspeed Malcolm.
One of my fave Christmas songs…
RIP Malcom. Condolences to his family.
Head and shoulders my favorite AC/DC tune. Riff Raff of the album “Powerage”
“Laugh yourself in half”
#Godbless #GodBlessMalcolm #ThankYou Saw them on the Who Made Who Tour. Awesome.
What GenXer could forget #MaximumOverdrive
Thanks for including the Thunderstruck video. Malcolm was truly special and loved rock. Will be listening to AC/DC when I drive into work tomorrow, (and in Houston it is appropriate to play, “Highway to Hell”).
Gotta have the bagpipes.. my first Ac Dc song… you always remember your first!!
As they say in Oz…..
“It’s a long way to the shops… if you wanna sausage roll”
His trip on the highway to hell is finished.
