Malcolm Young 1953 – 2017

Posted on November 18, 2017 by

George, the brain. Angus, the heart. Malcolm was always the soul…

no words.

…”It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside”…  [MORE]

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Heros, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Malcolm Young 1953 – 2017

  1. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    God rest his soul.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Tonawanda says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Going to confess 100% unfamiliarity.

    8000 souls died yesterday.

    God rest every soul.

    Like

    Reply
  3. TAS says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    R.I.P. man….ACDC was pure hard rock…great band!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. wheatietoo says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    ‘Thunderstruck’…is one of the all-time quintessential Rock & Roll songs in music history.
    It’s been a favorite of mine, since I first heard it.

    Thanks for posting it, Sundance.
    And thanks for this tribute to Malcolm.

    Here is my favorite use of Thunderstruck in a movie:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BobbyCannoli says:
      November 18, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      Funny, I wouldn’t have guessed SD was into AC/DC.

      Saw them live in ’82, awesome show. Their music is off the charts awesome. Some of the lyrics, not so much 🙂

      As to Thunderstruck, agreed, it’s an awesome song. If you want to enjoy a couple interesting takes on it, do a youtube search for Thunderstruck and the Bad Piper. Also Thunderstruck and 2 cellos 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        November 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

        Yes! I love the 2 Cellos version…it’s great, isn’t it.
        Not sure if I’ve seen the Bad Piper version, it rings a distant bell though.

        Like

        Reply
  5. Di says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    So much of my life has featured the soundtrack of Acca Dacca – from Countdown, to Swanston St, to Bombay Rock to Etihad…
    He will be missed.

    Like

    Reply
  6. rumpole2 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Knockin’ me out with those American thighs..
    She shook m all night long..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. crossthread42 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Thank You Sundance…
    Truly…
    A Rock & Roll masterpiece..
    RIP Mr. Malcome Young..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Howie says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    I am sorry to see this SD. Really am. Must of meant a lotto you.

    Like

    Reply
  9. cav16 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    May he Rest In Peace!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Y Mi Nombre Es..... says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Huge, HUGE ACDC fan. Godspeed Malcolm.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. rumpole2 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    One of my fave Christmas songs…

    Like

    Reply
  12. TomR,Worc,Ma,USA (tb032004) says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    RIP Malcom. Condolences to his family.
    Head and shoulders my favorite AC/DC tune. Riff Raff of the album “Powerage”
    “Laugh yourself in half”

    Like

    Reply
  13. ginaswo says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    #Godbless #GodBlessMalcolm #ThankYou Saw them on the Who Made Who Tour. Awesome.
    What GenXer could forget #MaximumOverdrive

    Like

    Reply
  16. 94corvette says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Thanks for including the Thunderstruck video. Malcolm was truly special and loved rock. Will be listening to AC/DC when I drive into work tomorrow, (and in Houston it is appropriate to play, “Highway to Hell”).

    Like

    Reply
  17. rumpole2 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Gotta have the bagpipes.. my first Ac Dc song… you always remember your first!!

    As they say in Oz…..
    “It’s a long way to the shops… if you wanna sausage roll”

    Like

    Reply
  18. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    His trip on the highway to hell is finished.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s