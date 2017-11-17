Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Friday November 17th, 3:00pm Livestream

Posted on November 17, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for Friday November 17th.  Anticipated start time 3:00pm.  [Alternate Livestream #3 is active in advance for those who enjoy listening to reporters on hot mic.]

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream #3 Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Friday November 17th, 3:00pm Livestream

  2. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Groundhog Day………….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. FofBW says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    someone mentioned yesterday that Sarah should come out, present the briefing and Leave.
    Questions should be submitted in advance IMO.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 17, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      Someone else said she should just talk about whatever shoes, dress, etc. Melania wore that day and leave.

      Kind of like that idea. This is the crap they actually understand: style, designers, etc.

      Everything else is over their heads.

      Like

      Reply
  4. rumpole2 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    I predict… Moore… Moore… Moore.. Franken….

    I guess it makes a change from Russia… Russia… Russia….

    Like

    Reply
  5. cdnintx says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Melania is wearing Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2016 Collection Dorispiky. President Trump has drank an 8 oz bottle of Fiji water so far today. That is all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. jrapdx says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Interesting how the “front row” questions to the economist are so much less incisive vs. the questions coming from the periphery. Evidently there are actual reporters and alleged reporters and what they ask shows the differences…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    There is a PICTURE of Franken with that sleeping woman.

    There is NO solid evidence against Roy Moore.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Curry Worsham says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    There it is.
    “If it is fair to investigate Al Franken, and the allegation made by his accuser, is it also fair to investigate this president and the allegations of sexual misconduct against him by more than a dozen women?… How is this different?”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s