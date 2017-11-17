Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Friday November 17th, 3:00pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for Friday November 17th. Anticipated start time 3:00pm. [Alternate Livestream #3 is active in advance for those who enjoy listening to reporters on hot mic.]
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #3 Link
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
Groundhog Day………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
someone mentioned yesterday that Sarah should come out, present the briefing and Leave.
Questions should be submitted in advance IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone else said she should just talk about whatever shoes, dress, etc. Melania wore that day and leave.
Kind of like that idea. This is the crap they actually understand: style, designers, etc.
Everything else is over their heads.
LikeLike
I predict… Moore… Moore… Moore.. Franken….
I guess it makes a change from Russia… Russia… Russia….
LikeLike
Melania is wearing Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2016 Collection Dorispiky. President Trump has drank an 8 oz bottle of Fiji water so far today. That is all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankyou.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t think they Sarah should mention the year tho. They’d be screaming “Why 2016? It’s 2017 now!!!!!! “WHY? WHY? WHY?” “It;’s almost 2018!!! ” Whatsamatta with her?????!!!”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting how the “front row” questions to the economist are so much less incisive vs. the questions coming from the periphery. Evidently there are actual reporters and alleged reporters and what they ask shows the differences…
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a PICTURE of Franken with that sleeping woman.
There is NO solid evidence against Roy Moore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There it is.
“If it is fair to investigate Al Franken, and the allegation made by his accuser, is it also fair to investigate this president and the allegations of sexual misconduct against him by more than a dozen women?… How is this different?”
LikeLike