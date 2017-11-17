November 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #302

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
That was a great tweet on the topic! Notice that he didn’t ask for thanks. He directed all thanks to President Xi. That puts additional pressure on UCLA as well.
Unwritten message to UCLA: “You can dis me, but you better think twice about dissing President Xi and China. Put some whoop-ass on those kids.”
PDJT tweets are amazing!
Yes, the Donald made this thing all happen…but those three do owe their lives to President Xi as prior Chinese regimes would have let those boys do hard time. Both of these leaders should be those three’s heroes.
disgustedwithjulison: “[…] but those three do owe their lives to President Xi […]”
Absolutely! Hoping beyond hope, but I hope UCLA chooses a punishment that makes those three
boys, adolescents, thugs, privileged jocks, spoiled brats,(oh, I give up… whatever) very, very, very keenly aware of the bullet they just missed.
They’ve been given that rare second chance at life. Don’t blow it.
Im stupid or slow or whatever. But i dont get the 2,3,4 etc part. Someone help me out.
If that picture was #1 of the series…where did his hands go after that? That is what PDJT is implying.
I figured but wasnt sure
Well put, I think that as well. He has them doing whatever he wants. 3d chess some call it. Every tweet is planned way ahead and the response to the responses are ready to fire. That’s why he wins every time no matter what.
Include the press as well
These people truly defy description. Their level of arrogant criminality must come close to the top in the storied History of these United States.
Obama still takes the cake. Will go down in history as the greatest con artist who ever lived.
He was only a con artist to fools who would believe what were obviously lies from the start. It was amazing to see so many people fall for it.
Finally! Something that surpasses the Teapot Dome scandal.
https://www.britannica.com/event/Teapot-Dome-Scandal
Can you imagine if popular culture in the U.S. took the people of Alabama as their role model and inspiration, instead of the folks in S. Calif. and NYC?
A girl can dream…..sigh….
Look at this reaction from the crowd toward the #PressTots after Moore’s gig in AL. today:
That’s awesome. Those people are doing their part. Pay attention, they are great role models
Aiyaiyai, Al Franken dirt continues…this time trashing gays in old comedy routine.
Well Franken, as we have learned this past week, it doesn’t matter wether it’s 40 days or 40 years…….you *are* responsible for all you do. Indeed.
Some of these a$$es are gonna be wishing they came out and said “maybe this stuff with Moore is a bridge too far. Do we REALLY wanna go there?”
Oh well, too late now:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/democrat-al-franken-jokes-murder-gay-man-dont-like-homosexuals-glad-pudding-homosexual-got-killed/
Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind
Found this article on Texas Church shooter. He was a spoiled rich kid who was allowed to run wild. The entire situation is repeated over and over in many context. The psychotic Muslim released to attack in the Mall of America and the California psycho who killed and shot up a school..
http://www.statesman.com/news/scenes-from-new-braunfels-home-church-shooting-suspect/JQdqCPvaAZcm6Ug26MGkiM/
The Kelleys’ 3,711-square-foot home sits on 28 acres, according to Comal County tax records. Twenty-six of those acres are designated as native pasture land and receive an agricultural exemption from property taxes, leaving an appraised taxable value of $487,220 for property owners Michael and Rebecca Kelley.
Aerial video of the property photographed by the Statesman’s Jay Janner on Monday shows a sprawling ranch home with multiple outbuildings and a pool:
High school
While that’s interesting, a 3711 sq ft home is not a sprawling ranch home. Yes, it’s twice the size of my home, but by most standards it’s not really that large. It sounds like his parents had either a moderate amount of money or a fair amount of debt. But it doesn’t sound like he is from a family who’s worth multi-millions. All that said, clearly he was spoiled and not raised correctly, but that happens in families of all levels of financial means.
Some people are just born with faulty wiring and many parents dont know what to do.
The operation occurred in two phases, with 53 arrests made in El Salvador following an 18-month investigation in September, and another 214 arrests across the U.S. from Oct. 8 to Nov. 11, officials said.
Of the MS-13 members arrested domestically, 198 were foreign nationals, and just five of those had authorization to be in the U.S. Only 16 of the 214 gang members arrested were American citizens.
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/11/16/ice-nabs-more-than-200-ms-13-members-in-nationwide-anti-gang-operation/
C817: yeah but the Mayor of Albany NYS, still defends her city’s proclaimed “Sanctuary ” status stating on her tonite’s TC/Fox interview its the federal government’s responsibility to apprehend and/or hold criminals that are also illegal residents. She went on to add its not Albany PD’s responsibility to determine if any identifying documents presented to them are valid and not forgeries.
Albany is a Sanctuary City?
ugh. Like they don’t have enough problems up there already……..these people are absolutely nuts. Both politicians and voters.
Article on the sinister nature of Facebook.
https://truedisclosure.org/news/the-truth-about-facebook-why-its-major-health-hazard.html
I’ve always felt that a LOT of the more egregious votes are because of horrible crap that’s being held over reps. heads, stuff they can be threatened with.
In fact, sometimes I think horrible candidates are *pushed* by the Parties *because* they have crap in their background that makes the blackmail-able.
I’m sure a lot of Americans have thought the same thing.
SEnator Corker comes to mind.
FBI Informant in Clinton Uranium One Bribery Case has Video of Briefcases Full of Money
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/breaking-fbi-informant-clinton-uranium-one-bribery-case-video-briefcases-full-money-video/
The Tweet is from 12/21/2011
Disband congress.
The end result of all this? Less women hired on capitol hill.
