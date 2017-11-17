November 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #302

Posted on November 17, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to November 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #302

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      November 17, 2017 at 12:36 am

      That was a great tweet on the topic! Notice that he didn’t ask for thanks. He directed all thanks to President Xi. That puts additional pressure on UCLA as well.

      Unwritten message to UCLA: “You can dis me, but you better think twice about dissing President Xi and China. Put some whoop-ass on those kids.”

      PDJT tweets are amazing!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • disgustedwithjulison says:
      November 17, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Yes, the Donald made this thing all happen…but those three do owe their lives to President Xi as prior Chinese regimes would have let those boys do hard time. Both of these leaders should be those three’s heroes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • H.R. says:
        November 17, 2017 at 1:00 am

        disgustedwithjulison: “[…] but those three do owe their lives to President Xi […]”

        Absolutely! Hoping beyond hope, but I hope UCLA chooses a punishment that makes those three boys, adolescents, thugs, privileged jocks, spoiled brats, (oh, I give up… whatever) very, very, very keenly aware of the bullet they just missed.

        They’ve been given that rare second chance at life. Don’t blow it.

        Like

        Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Can you imagine if popular culture in the U.S. took the people of Alabama as their role model and inspiration, instead of the folks in S. Calif. and NYC?

    A girl can dream…..sigh….

    Look at this reaction from the crowd toward the #PressTots after Moore’s gig in AL. today:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Aiyaiyai, Al Franken dirt continues…this time trashing gays in old comedy routine.

    Well Franken, as we have learned this past week, it doesn’t matter wether it’s 40 days or 40 years…….you *are* responsible for all you do. Indeed.

    Some of these a$$es are gonna be wishing they came out and said “maybe this stuff with Moore is a bridge too far. Do we REALLY wanna go there?”

    Oh well, too late now:

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/democrat-al-franken-jokes-murder-gay-man-dont-like-homosexuals-glad-pudding-homosexual-got-killed/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. ALEX says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Found this article on Texas Church shooter. He was a spoiled rich kid who was allowed to run wild. The entire situation is repeated over and over in many context. The psychotic Muslim released to attack in the Mall of America and the California psycho who killed and shot up a school..

    http://www.statesman.com/news/scenes-from-new-braunfels-home-church-shooting-suspect/JQdqCPvaAZcm6Ug26MGkiM/

    The Kelleys’ 3,711-square-foot home sits on 28 acres, according to Comal County tax records. Twenty-six of those acres are designated as native pasture land and receive an agricultural exemption from property taxes, leaving an appraised taxable value of $487,220 for property owners Michael and Rebecca Kelley.

    Aerial video of the property photographed by the Statesman’s Jay Janner on Monday shows a sprawling ranch home with multiple outbuildings and a pool:

    High school

    Like

    Reply
    • Shanna Gruen says:
      November 17, 2017 at 12:53 am

      While that’s interesting, a 3711 sq ft home is not a sprawling ranch home. Yes, it’s twice the size of my home, but by most standards it’s not really that large. It sounds like his parents had either a moderate amount of money or a fair amount of debt. But it doesn’t sound like he is from a family who’s worth multi-millions. All that said, clearly he was spoiled and not raised correctly, but that happens in families of all levels of financial means.

      Like

      Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:35 am

    The operation occurred in two phases, with 53 arrests made in El Salvador following an 18-month investigation in September, and another 214 arrests across the U.S. from Oct. 8 to Nov. 11, officials said.

    Of the MS-13 members arrested domestically, 198 were foreign nationals, and just five of those had authorization to be in the U.S. Only 16 of the 214 gang members arrested were American citizens.

    http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/11/16/ice-nabs-more-than-200-ms-13-members-in-nationwide-anti-gang-operation/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      November 17, 2017 at 12:53 am

      C817: yeah but the Mayor of Albany NYS, still defends her city’s proclaimed “Sanctuary ” status stating on her tonite’s TC/Fox interview its the federal government’s responsibility to apprehend and/or hold criminals that are also illegal residents. She went on to add its not Albany PD’s responsibility to determine if any identifying documents presented to them are valid and not forgeries.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 17, 2017 at 1:09 am

      I’ve always felt that a LOT of the more egregious votes are because of horrible crap that’s being held over reps. heads, stuff they can be threatened with.

      In fact, sometimes I think horrible candidates are *pushed* by the Parties *because* they have crap in their background that makes the blackmail-able.

      I’m sure a lot of Americans have thought the same thing.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Linda says:
      November 17, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Like

      Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:57 am

    The Tweet is from 12/21/2011

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. milktrader says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Disband congress.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Chickficshun says:
    November 17, 2017 at 1:11 am

    The end result of all this? Less women hired on capitol hill.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s