Friday November 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
really nice piece…well played. I like it a lot that the women in no way subtracted from the music.
Have noting negative to say ab musicians who emote, just find the performance of this piece more satisfying since its video.
Thanks be to God, who delivers me through Jesus Christ our Lord!
Rom 7:25
Motherboard….Floppy Disk…..Dot-Matriz…
….oh, boyee oh….now…. does that make me feel old! Lol
I love these memories you’ve been posting them for some time now–Thank you Citizen 817
All the little puppets have the same puppetmaster. Can you see the strings?
Deliver us from evil…
Amen!
~ Matthew 6:13b
Guard, protect, and encourage our President, his family and team, as we pray and ´seek Your face’ daily…
By Your wisdom and mercy.
Every day, every hour, every minute, every second…..In Jesus’ Name…..Amen!
