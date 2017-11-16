Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for Tuesday November 16th. Approximate start time 3:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. FofBW says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Moore, water, moore, water.

    • piper567 says:
      November 16, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      If the press listened to a single word Sarah or Trump have to say, they would be unable to remember the demeaning and irrelevant questions they are paid to ask. Even some websites have rules ab shills and bots, why no such rules at this daily event which is supposed to be about “briefing”?
      Is there some reason, of which we are unaware, that we even HAVE a Q&A session following these briefings? What am I missing here?
      After all, they are Press Briefings, not opportunities for the dissemination of propaganda.
      The name Press Briefings seems to me to imply a briefing of the Press, not an opportunity for the Press to spread their lies, deceit and innuendo.

  2. applevista says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Most significant asia trip in decades. Watch ask about BS.

  3. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I will be very disappointed if she answers one single question about Moore, Franken or the color of Melania’s shoes. If the so-called press asks such a question, she should respond with today’s DOW. When the next stupid question is asked, let her respond with the unemployment numbers. And on and on and on. Let’m boil in their own juices. I’d pay to watch it.

  4. Carolina Kat says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I’ve missed Sarah.

  5. Nigella says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Yup like mentioned above it will be all about Moore….. “Does the President condone sexual mis-treatment of Women” sort of questions

