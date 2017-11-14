President Trump Secures Release of Three Thieving UCLA Student Athletes Arrested in China…

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalem Hill have embarrassed our country, our president, their school and their families. A day prior to President Trump’s arrival in China the three UCLA Bruin freshman basketball players were arrested in Shanghai, China for stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near the team hotel.

In addition to being a national embarrassment, they were facing harsh legal consequences in China that would forever destroy their lives. However, during President Trump’s meeting with Communist Chinese President Xi Jinping, he asked for leniency.

While President Trump is en route back to the U.S. from the 12 day Asia trip, Chairman Xi Jinping has released the three thieves:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting are on a plane back to Los Angeles. Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said Tuesday the matter “has been resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities.”

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were detained in Hangzhou for questioning following allegations of shoplifting last week before the 23rd-ranked Bruins beat Georgia Tech in their season-opening game in Shanghai as part of the annual Pac-12 China game. Ball is the brother of LA Lakers guard Lonzo Ball. The rest of the UCLA team returned to Los Angeles last Saturday without the three. There was no immediate word from UCLA on the players’ status for the team’s home opener Wednesday night against Central Arkansas. The school said the three players, along with coach Steve Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero, will make their first public comments about the matter on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, but won’t take questions. A person with knowledge of the Pac-12’s decision said any discipline involving the players would be up to UCLA. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference doesn’t plan any sanctions. Scott thanked President Donald Trump, the White House and the State Department for their efforts in resolving what he called “the incident with authorities in Hangzhou, China.” He indicated that UCLA made “significant efforts” on behalf of its three players. Trump said Tuesday he had a long conversation about the three players’ status with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (read more)

It’s doubtful these thieving idiots, or their families, will ever understand how fortunate they are to have President Trump speak on their behalf. President Trump mentioned their position, and his efforts, during a quick presser with reporters after leaving the Philippines:

[…] The basketball players, by the way — I know a lot of people are asking — I will tell you, when I heard about it two days ago, I had a great conversation with President Xi. What they did was unfortunate. You know, you’re talking about very long prison sentences. They do not play games. He was terrific, and they’re working on it right now. And hopefully everything is going to work out. And I know they’re very grateful because they were told exactly what happened. (press transcript)

