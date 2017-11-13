President Trump Approval Climbing…

Believe me, we’ve watched closely. The one constant, in an ever changing universe, is Trump wins. Everything else boils down to the details encompassing how… it’s weird:
Approval Rating Climbing – See Here
I guess the Bush (league) book boomeranged like every other attack on our President.
That’s something to Praise God about, the bushies book boomeranging!
Awesome timing there Sundance.
Winning!
Love my Prez. “We’re going to win, we’re going to win, and we’re going to win!”
I was watching Chinese TV today (CCTV) and there was a segment or two that I didn’t like, pointing out that U.S. power has diminished since WWII.
Since it’s the truth, though, I can take it — that’s what happens when leadership is losership (and greedy and lacking in principles. We’ve had some leaders like that unfortunately)
Most of the Trump coverage was highly positive and made me hopeful. CCTV said that this is the time of Xi and Trump, and these two major powers, working with other countries, may bring about good things around the globe. I could go for that kind of winning. Our Prez has just been winning in China and in the Philippines, and I’ll continue to back his leadership 100% — I expect him to be imperfect, but dang I’m pleased with what he’s managed to get done so far
well.
as HUMAN BEINGS WE’RE ALL FRAGILE AND FLAWED IN SOME FORM.
but even with that, ALL PEOPLE LOVE A WINNER, AND THAT’S WHO WE ELECTED, A TRUE WINNER.
Jim, if you unlock your caps lock key your posts would be easier to read. Actually, I don’t read your posts because they are all caps…….
President Trump compared to the 4 previous and devious Oval Office occupants is a study in public service vs self service. We’re in good hands folks, no problems there!
President Trump. And his TEAM. Includes me. And you. And lots of “forgotten” Men and Women. Unbeatable. America. Carry on.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
Tell that to FOX News who claims he is at 38% in approval, which I know is bs.
I’ll be polite and say they pull these stats out of their hat.
Faux News is full of it.
Rasmussen was the most accurate poll during the election cycle.
And they say that PDJT is at 46%.
Faux News polls are among the worst.
Rasmussen is good, but I still tend to add on at least 5 pts.
Buuuttt… Just last week they said all week that he’s UNPOPULAR.
Sorry, I’m not buying it. It’s probably at least 20% higher and all of the rest of their polls are b.s.
In a lot of respects, yes. They all pulled this same garbage during the entire campaign.
They pull it all the time, and they will continue to.
They try to tell us most people approve of ObamaCare. B.S. They try to tell us most people want DACA and amnesty programs. Total B.S.
Always beware of people who try to tell you what you believe.
Same pollster says 66% wants stricter gun control.
EXACTLY! That’s why I called it B.S.
Congress refuses to pass Kate’s Law to protect citizens from violent illegal aliens. They are jerking around about giving us a tax cut. They won’t abolish Obamacare. They won’t fund the wall and the DOJ won’t investigate the Hag of Chataqua for stealing $146 million for 20% of our Uranium. How many millions has Muelller and his crap team of cronies made from its witchhunt? Washington DC is beyond corrupt – they’ve entered drinking from lead pot stage. Be vigilant – I now fully understand why they want to disarm American citizens.
I think Jamiel’s Law and Kate’s Law should be signed right next to any DACA program.
http://jamielshaw.com
I think once the investigation into Uranium One deal gets done, President TRUMP will be delivering bad news to the Russian crew who bought it illegally. Time to take it back and time to pay for your bribes against America.
It’s hard to recall any polls that were favorable to Mr. Trump during the campaign.
From the primaries and all the way up to election day, all I heard was that he was behind in poll after poll after poll. Then the splodey heads started splodin, and they still are.
Our president is a winner, all the way.
I wish he’d get in another tiff with the pope. (Or anti-pope, if you agree with Ann Barnhardt, as I do.) That’d push his popularity up, bigly.
Write to the Pope and ask him to take a swing.
Trump doesn’t start up trouble, but he often finishes it if someone else starts up. 🙂
My letter would start, “Yo fake pope, you freaking commie…”
Howz about a PDJT tweet? “We’re evaluating prototypes for the border wall. Maybe the Pope will share the plans for the Vatican’s wall. It seems to be an affective design.”
(‘affective’ instead of ‘effective’ typo on purpose to get maximum YSM exposure. Also evokes the association with the word, ‘affectation’ implying hypocrisy. 😜)
P.S. Where the heck is the Pope; under witness protection?!?! Haven’t heard squat about the Pope from our YSM in ages.
Or he could be a fan of medieval and Baroque music (to go with his admiration of 7th-century “cultures”). Look up “the doctrine of affections” in Grout, Groves, or one of the other music dictionaries…
Then Francis could say, “They Baroque me”…
As much as I refuse to give any credence to any polls, this particular poll at this particular time does tell me one thing:
The “media” (term used extremely loosely) is recognizing that they are losing the battle vs our Pres.
They are no longer (at least for right now) covering only the b.s. low numbers polls.
Thanks to our Pres, we are WINNING!!!
It’s sad the US leftist media has chosen to miss out on honestly reporting the most dynamic, patriotic US President in 3 decades. Winning is great, we will keep winning as our numbers grow.
But this constant leftist attack mode is getting ridiculous.
They don’t see it as winning, they see it as losing. They are no longer our countrymen. They are foreigners by choice not by birth.
I would love to see a movie about Donald Trumps election as President of the United States.
They hate having a dynamic, patriotic President just like they hate this country
i dont really buy any polls.. id say his approval ratings are in the 50s nationally but more importantly his approval ratings in the states that he won is probably close to 60 on average and in the 30s in most the ones he lost
He’s coming HOME.
Thank you, God! 🙏
I’ll say it again, President Donald J. Trump is the greatest human being on the planet Earth.
He and his family make tremendous sacrifices for us on a daily basis.
Can someone look into the sampling to see how they pulled the polls?
I’ve seen a few people on twitter say it was a +5 poll.
They call up everybody they figure, hates Trump.
Then they take the number of people that don’t, divide it by ten; and call that the ‘favorables.’
They use the number of people that hung up as the ‘unfavorables.’
That’s likely closer to the truth than we think.
God bless you, Mr. President 🙏
We support you!
We love you!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Those who are against, if honest, should refuse to benefit from His policies. None of them even left the country, as they had promised. Miserable idiots and/or crooks.
President Trump makes me smile once a day doing what I thought he would do, so glad I voted for him a year ago.
Sundance . I copied that picture to my Facebook page without credit to you sir .
Please don’t sue me .
LikeLiked by 2 people
People who are wringing their hands over the swamp trying to stop MAGA need to watch this. The Democrats are a trainwreck. Even with the GOPe trying to hobble him, they’re basically missing him and hitting each other instead.
Not tired of winning.
That first picture shows how I feel about President Trump. Just smiling all the time. No matter what happens I carry on knowing that Donald Trump is large and in charge and God is in control. Coming up on 300 days and STILL not tired of winning!
I see my new screensaver!
Yeah there are some great choices out there.
This is one of my favorites.
When you’re speaking truths, it doesn’t matter how you speak them in the long run. Ultimately, people will accrue to the side whose words best match up with reality. This is why no matter how the President says what he says, he wins and his enemies lose.
The President referred to himself of the king of debt, and was mocked for it. Ignored was the fact that debt is considered a financial strategy. It is also a political strategy. Trump is willing to take the short-term PR hits (the “debt”) because he knows that in the end truth will pay out for him and prove him right
If you doubt that, compare John McCain’s reputation today compared to what it was when the media fanned the “because I don’t like losers” flames two years ago. Look at Megyn Kelly’s ratings. Count the empty seats on Sunday afternoon and the number of criminal investigations into Hollywood.
Oh, and wave goodbye to Jeff Flake while you’re at it.
Well said. You totally nailed it.
I am so curious to see how he handles this Alabama Moore issue!
He said Judge Moore will “do the right thing.”
He didn’t indicate what the ‘right thing’ is – we know the Swamp is trying to force Moore out which is due in part to Moore being a Trump ally.
We know what the right hting is – to stay in and keep fighting just as Trump did.
😎
President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter followers have certainly increased dramatically since the Asian trip began 11 days ago.
42,621,035 – 10:30 pm – 11/13
41,678,967 – 6:55 am – 11/2
I’m quite interested, as Sundance points out, how that Trump winning is a constant, and it’s just the details of how that happens that is the drama.
It’s like he’s inventing new ways to win, like Jimi Hendrix invented new notes.
