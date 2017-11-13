Update: Video Added* President Trump Speech To ASEAN Summit – Manila Philippines 11:30pm EST (Delayed – See Update)…

President Donald J. Trump will begin to wrap up his extended 11-day visit to Asia with a speech during the ASEAN Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.
[TRANSCRIPT] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: President Duterte, distinguished leaders, friends and partners: I’m honored to represent the United States of America at this U.S.-ASEAN Commemorative Summit. We gather today at a time of great promise and great challenge.
I speak to you on behalf of 350 million Americans with a message of friendship and partnership. I’m here to advance peace, to promote security, and to work with you to achieve a truly free and open Indo-Pacific, where we are proud and we have sovereign nations, and we thrive, and everybody wants to prosper.
This year we mark 40 years of friendship and cooperation between the United States and this organization. It’s a long time. I also want to congratulate ASEAN on 50 years of promoting peace and prosperity and stability in Southeast Asia and in the broader Indo-Pacific region.
Rodrigo, I would like to commend you on your success as ASEAN chair at this very critical moment in time and in the association’s history — such an important event. And I want to thank you for your incredible hospitality.
And the show last night, the talent at that show — I assume mostly from the Philippines — was fantastic. Thank you. And you were fantastic, also, very much, from the Philippines. (Applause.) We couldnt tell the difference. (Laughter.)
I send the people of the Philippines warm greetings from the people of the United States.
I also want to thank Prime Minister Najib of Malaysia for the excellent job you’ve done as coordinator, and I appreciate it very much. I really appreciate it. You have coordinated so well with us.
For five decades, this organization has brought together a vital assembly of nations to build consensus on critical issues facing the region and the world. You have created a forum for all nations with a stake in the Indo-Pacific to listen, learn, and develop solutions to common challenges through strategic dialogue.
The United States remains committed to ASEAN’s central role as a regional forum for total cooperation. This diplomatic partnership advances the security and prosperity of the American people and the people of all Indo-Pacific nations.
In recent decades, nations across the region have built strong societies, robust economies, and vibrant communities of citizens. Really proud — totally proud, always — of their heritage, and confident in who they are.
Today, we celebrate your incredible success, and we also seek economic partnerships on the basis of fairness and reciprocity. As the world knows, the United States, since our election on November 8th, has been moving ahead really brilliantly on an economic basis. We have the highest stock market we’ve ever had. We have the lowest unemployment in 17 years. The value of stocks has risen $5.5 trillion.
And companies are moving into the United States. A lot of companies are moving. They’re moving back. They want to be there. The enthusiasm levels are the highest ever recorded on the charts. So we’re very happy about that, and we think that bodes very well for your region because of the relationship that we have.
So we want our partners in the region to be strong, independent, and prosperous, in control of their own destinies, and satellites to no one. These are the principles behind our vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
So again, I wish you all the best of luck. It’s an honor to be here. And, Rodrigo, thank you very much for the way you treated all of us. Thank you. (Applause.)
The President’s remarks are scheduled to take place at 11:55pm (U.S. EST). However, live-streams should activate at approximately 11:30pm (or earlier) UPDATE: President Trump is running approx 2 hrs behind schedule. A few of the links needed to be adjusted:
White House Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
NOTE: President Trump has also added *dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to his remaining schedule:
•3:30pm (local) / 2:30am (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines
•5:00pm / 4:00am THE PRESIDENT participates in an embassy meet and greet – Manila, Philippines
•6:30pm / 5:30am THE PRESIDENT has *dinner with Prime Minister Turnbull – Manila, Philippines
The next summit that the USA hosts, all attendies should have to wear a Make America Great Again hat.
Except for Justine. Let him have his pink pussy hat. He can match pink socks to it.
I want to see McConnell, Ryan and McCain wear a MAGA hat too 🙂
Prison caps would suit them better.
i like your thought here lol.
Look at the pic… Trump really is heads above them ; ) Except for maybe Canucklehead.
Canucklehead-LOL
😂😂😂 canucklehead, bwahahahahaha. I’m stealing that Sayit!! Excellent comment. 👍👍👍⭐️⭐️⭐️
OMG…just noticed the Trudeau stance. Yuk!
I agree-yuk…shudder.
He’s just standing up as straight as he can. Looks like he has strings pulling his shoulders up…….shades of Jeb at the debates.
Sundance and President Trump never sleeps and I don’t think we do either.
Ha! All!
Being the around-the-clock prayer warriors and keeping up with Sundance University doesn’t leave us all with much time for sleep, eh?
Grandma, are you on the east coast too?
West coast-SoCal about 25 miles from Trump Pacific Ocean 😉
I really admire you east coasters for staying up for this. It’s 2:30AM for you all.
Yes it is and I’m getting cross eyed. I’m about 10 miles as the crow flies from the tip of NC where it reaches out into the Atlantic ocean. Our beaches face the south so we get to see the sunrises and the sunsets over the water.
That is a beautiful spot to be at-seeing both the sunrise and the sunset., like we saw in Key West a few years ago. San Pedro would give that view for us but one would have to drive thru huge crime infested neighborhood-no way. Memories are good enough for us:)
The things President Trump has to do to be diplomatic .Those shirts are ghastly. Ill fitting and they need a good iron. Cant imagine Trump wearing anything that creased in private.
Oh I agree, but much better than some photos I have been looking at from past summits.
H/T Rumpole2
The custom was established in 1993 when former US President Bill Clinton handed out bomber jackets to his counterparts. It has since become a tradition in the following years and a highlight of the often serious meetings.
Yeah…. I remember now… but had to google to remind myself that BILL CLINTON started it
And what a plonker George W (and the rest) was back in 2006
Looks like the binged drinking Frat Boy’s Club gone bad—Hic
President Trump may break this habit. It’s uncool and inane.
Wow, looks like some kind of weird cult gear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. Bomber jackets look pretty good on people, but these other items? Not so much.
Ya Bill actually did good. Ha
Snarc…
LMAO at your add-ins. Oh my.
“‘ Could have been worse. Remember that bunny suit Jon F’ing Kerry wore at the Cape in Florida?
OMG, yes! Had forgotten about it but do remember, LOL. Good one. 😉
Oooh, I missed that one. Was it that bad?
Wow. That suit suits Kerry, tho. We should make that the new prison outfit for the incoming DC criminals.
LMAO! Again! Kaepernick at the end!
Yeah, but at least bomber jackets are cool. The dopey looking poncho like things that GW Bush was wearing looked like The Three Amigos.
He is wearing a Barong- it is actually a fine linen shirt that is embroidered and lose fitting for comfort– it is so dang hot in the Philippines your clothes literally stick to you. Wearing a suit and tie or tight fitting clothes makes you want to off yourself. It is considered the national dress of the Philippines.
I thought it was maybe silk, and how comfy it looked. Want one,
In PT’s defense, he may have been wearing a Kevlar vest under the shirt. They wear similar shirts in Central America. I bought two of them in Costa Rica. Unfortunately, if you leave them in the closet to long they shrink.
So that was a long time ago, huh?
Well……
The pageantry of this whole trip has been amazing… they have really rolled out the red carpet for President Trump. Sadly, it seems like President Trump is treated with a deeper respect and admiration than he is treated in the US by people that I shall not even bother to name.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The president, now running more than an hour late, departed his hotel at 12:55 for a second time today, to travel the short distance to the Philippine International Convention Center.
He is scheduled to meet Rodrigo Duterte and take part in the US-ASEAN summit.
http://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-wh-travel-pool-report-4-1820383917
Why two tries? No report about it in the link.
Oh…two meetings and back to the hotel in between? Sounds a bit much. Hmm.
He must be exhausted I hope he caught a nap!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was wonderig about that… would not be surprised. I have done the same under those circumstances.
And wondering…
I’m thinking could be he is regrouping and briefing with his Team, planning his next move, and changing clothes so he can look clean and crisp.
Also may be his chance to eat safe food and drink in his room. Other than a sip of the toast has anyone seen President Trump eating or drinking at these banquets?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Years ago, I was in Kota Kinbalu for a few days with our team!
One afternoon, we went back to our room and ordered lunch…one tuna salad sandwich and one chicken sandwich…we received one sandwich with chicken and tuna salad in between the slices of bread.
Sometimes it can be very difficult !
Thank you for posting this; have been going back and forth between the different ‘live’ links.
The Trilateral meeting between Trump, Abe and Turnbull went long… that’s why the ASEAN remarks are late starting:
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s great to be with Prime Minister Turnbull and Prime Minister Abe of Australia and of Japan. You know them well; I know them well.
We’ve had many meetings. We’re having another one right now, primarily focused on trade, North Korea, other subjects. But we’re very far along. The dialogue has been very good, I think, for all countries. And we look forward to the continuation of that dialogue.
Mr. Prime Minister, would you like to say something?
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Thank you, Mr. President. It is great to be with you and Prime Minister Abe. We’re working very closely together. We’ve got the same values and the same focus on ensuring that the North Korean regime comes to its senses and stops its reckless provocation and threats of conflict in our region.
Peace and stability have underpinned the prosperity of billions of people over many decades, and we’re going to work together to ensure we maintain it.
PRIME MINISTER ABE: (As interpreted.) So for three of us, the immediate challenge is the issue of North Korea. And also, three very close partners with each other — Japan, the United States, and Australia — share fundamental values, as well as strategic interest.
So I do hope that we are going to have a meaningful discussion, particularly on the issue of North Korea so as to ensure regional peace and stability.
And also, I think the key for us is to ensure very close trilateral cooperation so as to bring peace and stability on the ground. So I do look forward to having a very productive discussion with the two leaders.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: In addition, a lot of things are happening on trade. And I’ll be announcing pretty much what happened here, and also with other meetings, including China and South Korea and lots of other places. We’ll be announcing that, for the most part, in a statement. I’ll make it from the White House, as opposed to from here. We’ll probably do that on Wednesday. We’ll give you a chance to sleep. Because the press, I have to tell you, I’m very impressed — you’ve stayed with us. You were able to hang in there. I’m very proud of you. (Laughter.) But it’s not finished. Steve, it’s not finished. You have one day left.
Q (Inaudible.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: But see, we care for you. So we’ll be making —
Q Mr. President —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Excuse me, we’ll be making a statement when we get back from the White House sometime during Wednesday. And it will be a very complete statement as to trade, as to North Korea, as to a lot of other things.
We’ve made some very big steps with respect to trade, far bigger than anything you know, in addition to about $300 billion in sales to various companies, including China — that was $250 billion and going up very substantially from that.
But we’ve made a lot of big progress on trade. We have deficits with almost everybody. Those deficits are going to be cut very quickly and very substantially.
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Except us. (Laughter.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Except with you. You’re the only one. (Laughter.) And if I check it, I’ll probably find out that was —
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Oh, no. It’s real.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: So we’ll be making a major statement on Wednesday. And this has been a very fruitful trip for us and, also, in all fairness, for a lot of other nations. The way they’ve treated us, the respect that Japan and China and South Korea, in particular — because we went there — have treated us has been really a great respect for the people of our country, the people of the United States.
And we very much appreciate it, I will say that. It was red carpet like nobody, I think, has probably ever received. And that really is a sign of respect, perhaps, for me a little bit, but really for our country. And I’m very proud that.
So we’ll be making a statement on Wednesday. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you very much.
END 11:15 A.M. PHT
Intriguing. This will be a mind blower. Can’t wait to read.
I will be grateful when it’s wheels up back to the USA. I don’t like like him in the Philippines. Too dangerous. May God bless you President Trump and bring you home safe.
Yeah, we need to get PT back to someplace safe….like DC
I wish he’d go to Mar-a-Lago for some R&R–he greatly deserves it.
He’s going to discover how bad Manila traffic can be.
Reports in Australian political blogs is that President Trump cancelled his meeting with ‘aussie’ P.M. Malcolm Turnbull (We can’t stand the UN Installed self serving turd!), so it who knows what’s really going on.
Also, the Parliament Turnbull is heading is crumbling under a great many M.P.’s being found to be ineligible to have even run for election due to having Dual Citizenship!
Australia’s Traitors to the West are in desperate need of a thorough Trumpening!
OMG! Fabulous! What a turn of events!
I just read that President Trump added dinner with Turnbull this evening. Maybe things will reveal themselves!
(Half) Listening to ASEAN peeps “ad-libbing” as they await the “proper speakers” to arrive.
What I am hearing is “Globalists”… dreaming of “Bigger Budgets” and more region wide regulations…. more bureaucracy and control
It seems to me that this ASEAN thing has alarming parallels to the EU. Stars with “noble” goals… but becomes an all controlling extra body.
It might pay to GET OUT NOW… be warned by what UK is going thru to get out of EU.
I agree. They have been given free ‘steaks’ from the previous administrations and expect USA to keep throwing them more free ‘steaks’.
Who knew there were so many ‘fashion police’ on a conservative site.
Fashion police are people with opinions and ideas too.
Hot off the press,
‘Indo-Pacific’: containment ploy or new label for region beyond China’s backyard?
Analysts from five countries weigh in on the Trump administration’s move away from the conventionally used term ‘Asia-Pacific’
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2119412/indo-pacific-containment-ploy-or-new-label-region
Very interesting. A good analysis (for those who read my comments, seems aligned)
Duterte doesn’t like or trust the press either,
http://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-remarks-by-president-trump-and-president-duter-1820384591
OMG
“Pool has now listened to the pool spray recording multiple times. We have a high level of confidence in his rendering:
[Duterte’s reference was to “spies” (i.e. the media), not “spice.”]
http://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-wh-travel-pool-report-4a-1820384499
I wonder what’s going on…it’s not like Pres Trump to be a no-show or to be this late.
He was late to a rally one time, but that was because of a weather delay in being able to land.
And then he had to cancel that one rally in Chicago…because of the paid-goons beating people up in the streets.
But this is strange.
One of the live-streams said they don’t know what’s going on, and shut down.
Anyone know anything yet?
See update.
I suspect, not know, that it has to do with NK and bringing them to the table reported two days ago.
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2119293/us-and-north-korea-track-meet-unofficial-talks-despite?utm_content=bufferf7d1a&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Or, the South China Sea disputes and FoN issue, where it was not made explicit in the Quad meeting (US, Japan, India, Australia) government read-outs (I posted earlier).
Interested to see the speech.
OZ PM
Wow, Malcolm, maybe you should start reading CTH.
Pfft.
He is his own man and nothing will change that, unless he needs to save his job and then he bend in the winds of whatever will save his a##
I wonder if he and Canucklehead are brothers of different mommies.
Liberalism is now becoming a disorder, people are suffering from it in varying degrees. These guys prolly have the same paymasters, so hence they sound the same.
Same Paymasters, Yes. It’d be perfect if those Paymasters’ names are on those sealed indictments 🙂
Currently at 294 and Oh, that thing is happening in SA as well. Oh well what is a globalist to do when the SHTF. Think on your feet and do it quickly or else you will face their fate as well. God is not mucking about..
LOL!
He may not even last the way the Pollies are falling Down here
Sharp as a tack, this guy…nothing gets past him.
nothing gets by him
Whoah! Ha!
Well that was short and sweet.
Haaa, I loved how Dutuerte told the press to leave them alone and leave the room.
There will be loads of fake outrage over Trump laughing at that joke.
Duterte ought to give our fake Media the same treatment as he does the drug runners in his country.
>AP, Philippines – President Duterte this afternoon issued arrests for the entire US Media Press Corpse that accompanied President Trump during his meeting at the 50th ASEAN Conference. When asked what brought about this stunning action, President Duterte replied, “This is a gift to the American people and my good friend President Trump.” A stunned pressed was seen being herded out of the meeting hall with sobs from many of them. CNN’s Jim Acosta, however, could be heard asking President Trump question and shouting, “President Trump! What about Russia! What about your taxes! We are NOT fake news! Mr. President! Mr. President!”
LikeLiked by 7 people
That would be awesome…I would love it if that happened.
Thanks for putting up the video of the speech, Sundance!
This part was especially interesting:
“So we want our partners in the region to be strong, independent, and prosperous, in control of their own destinies, and satellites to no one.”
Hmm, ‘satellites to no one’.
I wonder if he was referring to someone in particular there.
