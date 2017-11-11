Vietnam Official Welcoming Ceremony – State Visit of President Trump in Hanoi, (Video and Pics)…

Posted on November 11, 2017 by

United States President Donald J Trump arrives to the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam  as an honored guest of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

The official Vietnamese welcoming ceremony begins with the playing of both the U.S. national anthem and the national anthem of Vietnam; then a presentation of the national military, inspection by President Trump and President Quang; followed by greeting the highest national delegation of the host nation.  They did a really great job. WATCH:

.

[Press Pool] Soldiers clad in white uniforms with red trim and wearing knee-high boots lined a grand red-carpeted staircase up to the entrance of the mustard-yellow Presidential Palace, a colonial-style building with arched windows and a giant Vietnamese flag on top. Under grey skies and a steady drizzle, uniformed troops were lined up on three sides of a tiled courtyard out front, and on the left were a group of little girls wearing sequined tutus and holding American and Vietnamese flags.

At 8:59a, the President Quang of Vietnam emerged from the palace, the soldiers lifted their rifles, and a military band began to play. The [President’s limo] rolled in at 9am sharp and POTUS emerged, sharing a lengthy handshake with Quang.

A young girl presented Trump with a bouquet of flowers. The two presidents then strode past the group of tutu girls, who waved their flags. Trump looked at them and smiled and clapped, and the two presidents paused. They then walked to a raised platform and stood for the Star-Spangled Banner, Trump with his hand over his heart. Then came the Vietnamese anthem.

[Pool #2] Motorcade arrived at the Presidential Palace at 9: 01. The streets were lined with people looking and snapping pictures through much of the journey from the president’s hotel, the Metropol, despite the light rain.

  1. Pam says:
    November 11, 2017 at 9:43 pm

  2. Pam says:
    November 11, 2017 at 9:47 pm

  3. sundance says:
    November 11, 2017 at 9:47 pm

  4. sundance says:
    November 11, 2017 at 9:50 pm

  5. nimrodman says:
    November 11, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    “The official Vietnamese welcoming ceremony begins with the playing of both the U.S. national anthem and the national anthem of Vietnam …”

    I wonder if anyone kneeled?

  6. Pam says:
    November 11, 2017 at 9:52 pm

  7. sundance says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:01 pm

  8. sunnydaze says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I love the aesthetic here of the gardens, the colors, the yellow building. It’s just beautiful.

    Interesting, cuz I usually go for a more more natural look, but these grounds are *gorgeous* !!!

  9. littleflower481 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I respect the Vietnamese people. They are very hardworking and industrious. They come to this country and they were our “enemy” but they come here and do not complain about “discrimination” and they start businesses….where I live they pretty much own the nail business… I mean manicure/pedicure salons. They own them and employ other Vietnamese. They work 6 and 7 day work weeks.

    They are incredible parents. They love their children so much and their style of discipline is so gentle, but firm. Impressive. They have a hard time speaking English. Their language is so different; it’s the way they use their tongues…to be honest, I can not duplicate what they do, suffice it to say learning English involves learning how to use their mouths differently. I was told that’s why they go into Nails; they don’t have to speak English that well.

    Anyway, they are good people

    • Somebody says:
      November 11, 2017 at 10:53 pm

      My neighbor came here from Vietnam. They own several nail salons. They are very hard working and yes they are good parents. Their kids are awesome, one is a doctor now, another an engineer. The younger 2 are away at college. Close knit family.

      I absolutely adore hanging with all of them on the 4th of July. They LOVE this country and are soooo proud to be Americans. They don’t take our liberties for granted.

      Mom and dad are hard to understand sometimes, but the 4 kids are all American and speak English without any accent, but they also speak Vietnamese.

    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      November 11, 2017 at 10:53 pm

      They have incredible memory skills as well.

  10. jmclever says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    So moving to hear The Star Spangled Banner in a nation that was once our enemy.

  11. Beenthere says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Does anyone notice how far this video was taken from the event?

  12. Pam says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:52 pm

  13. Pam says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:54 pm

  14. Paco Loco says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Vietnam is becoming the economic power house in SE Asia soon to surpass Singapore and Indonesia. It’s has abundant natural resources including off shore oil and gas, and the Vietnamese are smart hardworking people. I love’d doing business with them (Y2K) and staying at the old Rex Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

