Vietnam Official Welcoming Ceremony – State Visit of President Trump in Hanoi, (Video and Pics)…

United States President Donald J Trump arrives to the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam as an honored guest of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

The official Vietnamese welcoming ceremony begins with the playing of both the U.S. national anthem and the national anthem of Vietnam; then a presentation of the national military, inspection by President Trump and President Quang; followed by greeting the highest national delegation of the host nation. They did a really great job. WATCH:

[Press Pool] Soldiers clad in white uniforms with red trim and wearing knee-high boots lined a grand red-carpeted staircase up to the entrance of the mustard-yellow Presidential Palace, a colonial-style building with arched windows and a giant Vietnamese flag on top. Under grey skies and a steady drizzle, uniformed troops were lined up on three sides of a tiled courtyard out front, and on the left were a group of little girls wearing sequined tutus and holding American and Vietnamese flags.

At 8:59a, the President Quang of Vietnam emerged from the palace, the soldiers lifted their rifles, and a military band began to play. The [President’s limo] rolled in at 9am sharp and POTUS emerged, sharing a lengthy handshake with Quang.

A young girl presented Trump with a bouquet of flowers. The two presidents then strode past the group of tutu girls, who waved their flags. Trump looked at them and smiled and clapped, and the two presidents paused. They then walked to a raised platform and stood for the Star-Spangled Banner, Trump with his hand over his heart. Then came the Vietnamese anthem.

[Pool #2] Motorcade arrived at the Presidential Palace at 9: 01. The streets were lined with people looking and snapping pictures through much of the journey from the president’s hotel, the Metropol, despite the light rain.

