President Trump Tweets “Congratulations Deplorables” To Celebrate One Year Anniversary of Election….

Posted on November 8, 2017 by

To celebrate the anniversary of the 2016 presidential election President Trump tweets “Congratulations Deplorables”:

(LINK)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2016, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to President Trump Tweets “Congratulations Deplorables” To Celebrate One Year Anniversary of Election….

  1. lav48erne says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Congratulations to all of us deplorables

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Bobbie Glackin says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Thanks President Trump. Glad to be one.

    Like

    Reply
  3. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    …but, but, but last night was a rejection of trumpism!!!! Trump lost last night….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • flova says:
      November 8, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Let them keep on spreading their propaganda. That’s how our President was victorious in 2016.

      The MSM believed their own lies, went into massive delusional denial and never saw us coming.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    It has been a year and I’m still THRILLED at the results of the election. And, while everything I had hoped for hasn’t been accomplished due to roadblocks like Congress and the Deep State, I am awed and amazed at all PDJT has managed to do in such a short period of time.

    I never dreamed he would impact foreign policy so quickly and change the course of world affairs like he has. I can’t believe how quickly the economy has responded to PDJT’s leadership.

    Thank God for this man who leads us. Thank God for you folks here at the Treehouse.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. DEGinTN says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I am a most deplorable Deplorable…and proud of it. Love our Prez !

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. SandraOpines says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I am not tired of winning yet!!! I love love love POTUS Trump!!!

    #MAGA

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. sapfromthegap says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I’m still loving every minute of President Trump‘s victory. Looking forward to 7 more years.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. porkchopsandwiches says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    i’ve been re-watching election night clips of the various MSM outlets just getting absolutely crushed by the swift groin kick of reality as the returns rolled in.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Golden Advice says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Was anyone else hung over the day after the election? Once he won Florida, I called my boss for the morning off for the first time ever. I will never forget that night – well, the parts I remembered anyway.
    🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. bekfl says:
    November 8, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Time flies when you’re having fun!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    November 8, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    The HOPE I can feel around our country is a thing of beauty! What our President has done since Election Day 2016 is absolutely incredible! He has gotten the Economic Train unleashed like we haven’t see since the Reagan Era. Stock Market at record numbers as well as at a record pace. 3% GDP for Quarters 2 and 3. ISIS being dismantled throughout Africa and the ME. Trade deals about to be renegotiated to favor Americans rather than the world. Saudi Arabia on the cusp of real reformation. North Korea realizing they are down to their final days in power. Energy dominance like we have never seen before. An incredible SC Justice in Neil Gorsuch. Federal and Appellate Judges being confirmed in record numbers. The VA being transformed in amazing ways to finally take care of our Veterans.

    I could go on for days but will stop here! Thank you God for allowing President Trump to be our President when our country needed him the most!

    Like

    Reply
  12. crandew says:
    November 8, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    It’s been a crazy year… but Trump rocks! I can’t find any issue with what he’s trying to do or what he’s already done for this country.

    Like

    Reply
  13. lastinillinois says:
    November 8, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    If I didn’t know better, I might just think that our Pres. is having as much fun with this “deplorable” thingy as we are…….

    Like

    Reply
  14. Joe S says:
    November 8, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    It was pleasure being with all of my friends at CTH last year this time and day and after.

    And, it was SUPER being with you just following the escalator ride.

    Wow what a journey!

    I often watch videos on line and thank God for PDJT since then. I thank God every day!

    Here is one of my favorite videos:

    Like

    Reply
  15. chiefillinicake says:
    November 8, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Happy Make America Great Again Day everybody!

    Looking forward to those liberal tears as the howl at the sky in frustration tonight!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s