Election Night in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York…

Tonight there are 2017 elections in Virginia, New Jersey and New York. The contests, particularly in Virginia, are being closely watched by political followers in an effort to determine the current tone and electoral sentiment for the current state of U.S. politics.

Virginia voters are choosing the Governor, Lt. Gov. and Attorney General. New Jersey voters are picking the Governor; and New York City voters are picking the Mayor.

The Virginia Governors race between Ed Gillespie (Republican) and Ralph Northam (Democorat) will be the most watched race of the evening.

Ed Gillespie (Republican, left) and Ralph Northam (Democorat, right)

Initially the media narrative for the Virginia Governors race was to sell a blowout for the Democrat, Ralph Northam. However, recent polls show a much closer race than media were selling.

