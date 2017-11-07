Election Night in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York…

Posted on November 7, 2017 by

Tonight there are 2017 elections in Virginia, New Jersey and New York.  The contests, particularly in Virginia, are being closely watched by political followers in an effort to determine the current tone and electoral sentiment for the current state of U.S. politics.

Virginia voters are choosing the Governor, Lt. Gov. and Attorney General.  New Jersey voters are picking the Governor; and New York City voters are picking the Mayor.

The Virginia Governors race between Ed Gillespie (Republican) and Ralph Northam (Democorat) will be the most watched race of the evening.

Ed Gillespie (Republican, left) and Ralph Northam (Democorat, right)

Initially the media narrative for the Virginia Governors race was to sell a blowout for the Democrat, Ralph Northam.  However, recent polls show a much closer race than media were selling.

♦ New York Times – Election Headquarters LINK HERE

♦ CNN 2017 – Election Results LINK HERE

♦ Fox News – 2017 Election Results LINK HERE

14 Responses to Election Night in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York…

  1. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    I just posted this in the daily thread:

    Word of caution on the VA vote… conservative, rural counties usually report first. Gillespie should take an early lead in reporting. But he’s got to hang on for dear life once the northern, populous counties start reporting. That’s what has killed the GOP in recent years. Virginia really isn’t a purple state anymore.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Ed Gillespie will win by 2 to 4 points!

  3. Golden Advice says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    When you add in the standard 10% fake media polls, Ed should win. Plus there are a lot of offended pickup truck owners in VA.

  4. Golden Advice says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:09 pm

  5. Homesteader says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Praying for Mr. Gillespie to win and help save Virginia. Praying for Mr. Northam to convert and save his soul.

  6. BobBoxBody says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Relevant. It’s not a good outcome either way for the DNC.

  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I do think that Jill Vogel (R) for Lt. Governor, and John Adams (R) for AG will win. Vogel is very popular with Trump voters. Adams has come on strong in the past few weeks. I think these two will help to pull Gillespie over the finish line.

