Monday November 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, November 6, 2017
Mighty To Save
“Mighty to save.” Isaiah 63:1
By the words “to save” we understand the whole of the great work of salvation, from the first holy desire for it onward to complete sanctification. The words are multum in parvo, much in little. Indeed, here is all of the triune God’s mercy to the sinner in a word. It is God the Father, “mighty to save,” Who graciously grants repentance to undeserving sinners (1). It is God the Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, “mighty to save” all who receive Him by faith (2). It is God the Holy Spirit, “mighty to save,” Who indwells, comforts, teaches and one blessed day shall gather these all together as one body to meet the Lord in the air (3).
Our God, moreover, is mighty to give men new hearts, and to work His gift of saving faith in them (4). He is mighty to make the man who hates holiness love holiness, and to constrain the despiser of His precious Name to bend the knee before Him. And this is not all the meaning, for the divine power is equally seen in the after-work. The life of a believer is a series of miracles wrought by God Almighty. The love of God is miraculously shed abroad in the believer’s heart. The scales fall from the eyes so everything is seen in new light. The Bible can now be read as it really is, the very word of the living God, and understood with the eyes of faith. Moreover still, God is mighty to keep His people holy after He has made them so, and to preserve them in His fear and His love until He consummates their spiritual existence in Heaven.
God’s power does not stop at creating a believer and then leaving him to fend for himself; for He who begins the good work in him carries it on until completion (5). He who imparts the first germ of life in the dead soul shepherds the new creation and strengthens it, breaking every bond of sin until that blessed day when the soul will spring up from earth into eternal life, perfected in glory (6).
Believer, here is encouragement. Are you praying for the salvation of some loved one? Oh, do not give up praying, for Christ is “mighty to save.” You are powerless to reclaim the rebel, but your Lord is God Almighty. Lay hold on that mighty Arm (7) and rouse it to put forth its strength.
Does your own case trouble you? Fear not, believer, for His strength is sufficient for you. Whether to begin with others or to carry on the work in you, the Lord Jesus is “mighty to save” — the best proof of which lies in the fact that He has saved you. What a thousand mercies that you are not among the lost who will find Him mighty to destroy!
(1) Acts 11:18
(2) John 1:12
(3) 1 Thessalonians 4:17
(4) Ephesians 2:8-9
(5) Philippians 1:6
(6) John 4:14
(7) Isaiah 63:5; 53:1
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Another leftie–this time a MAJOR journalist–get caught out as a female-abusing louse….
New Republic Publisher Hamilton Fish Quits Amid Harassment Allegations – Update
by Jeremy Gerard – November 3, 2017
http://deadline.com/2017/11/new-republic-publisher-hamilton-fish-takes-leave-in-wake-of-harassment-allegations-1202197497/
LikeLike
Say a prayer for the good people of Sutherland Springs who did not in any way deserve the evil that befell them. That it happened there, to them, just shows that we are all in danger from that evil. We will not allow it to defeat us because our faith is powerful, our courage in the face of all adversity is stronger than any threat. We will not bend.
LikeLike
I had a very strange/interesting call tonight from a good friend in Portugal regarding John and Tony Podesta ….told me to keep an eye out on a major announcement that will be coming. He told me what it is but want to wait until I see it confirmed. if so WOW.
LikeLike
I thought this was great what the pastor of the Sutherland Springs church said. Pastor: Victims in church shooting ‘were believers, with their Lord and savior right now’
https://www.ksat.com/news/watch-pastor-says-victims-in-church-shooting-were-believers-with-lord-and-savior-right-now
LikeLike