Texas Church Shooter Identified: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, – From New Braunfels, A Suburb of San Antonio…

Confirmed ID, Unconfirmed Motive – Confirmed reports are beginning to circulate that the shooter is a left-wing Antifa member, Devin Patrick Kelley (26), with military experience, acting out on behalf of the previously promoted November 4th Resistance via Antifa.  “Kelley is a former U.S. Air Force member who served from 2010 to 2014. He was dishonorably discharged and court martialed in May 2014, CBS News has learned.”

FACTS From Texas LEO and FBI Press Conference:

  • “Largest mass shooting in state history” ~ Gov. Greg Abbott [Texas]
  • 26 dead + Shooter = Total 27  [23 inside church, 2 outside, 1 hospital death]
  • 11:20am Suspect was seen dressed in all black.  Tactical Gear and Ballistic Vest
  • Weapon: Ruger AR-type Rifle.  Commonly known as ‘Bushmaster’.
  • Eye witness neighbor engaged shooter with his own rifle [possibly hit shooter in neck]. Shooter dropped weapon and fled in vehicle. Citizen pursued suspect in vehicle.
  • Police arrived to vehicle, shooter dead.
  • Ages of 26 victims: 5-years old to 72-years-old.

President Trump has spoken to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. CBS News, ABC News and The Daily Beast are now reporting the shooter in the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26.  Kelley is dead following a short pursuit with police. A motive for the crime is not known. According to ABC Kelley recently showed off an AR-15-style rifle on social media:

(Via Daily Beast) – Devin Patrick Kelley has been identified as the gunman who killed at least 24 people at a church in Texas, a U.S. official tells The Daily Beast. Kelley, 26, was a resident of New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio, according to public records. On a now-deleted Facebook account, Kelley displayed an assault rifle.

Kelley was married and Kelley’s mother-in-law listed a P.O. box in Sutherland Springs as a mailing address. San Antonio police reportedly raided Kelley’s home on Sunday evening. A LinkedIn account appearing to belong to Kelley describes him as serving in the U.S. Air Force from his 2009 high-school graduation until 2013, after which he briefly taught at a summer Bible school.(link)

Linked In Profile shows: 2009 Graduate of New Braunfels High School.  US Air force 2010 through 2013. United States technical school of the Air Force – Cargo , distribution ’09/’10.

VBS TEACHER AID – VBS AT KINGSVILLE FBC – JChildren: Teaching children ages 4-6 at vocational bible schools helping their minds grow and prosper.

Kelley is a former U.S. Air Force member who served from 2010 to 2014. He was dishonorably discharged and court martialed in May 2014, CBS News has learned. (link)

White House – Sarah Sanders – The President has been briefed several times and is continuing to receive regular updates on the tragic shooting in TX.

The President spoke with Gov. Abbott earlier this morning. We will keep you posted as we can share more details.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the friends and families affected. May God comfort them all in this time of tragedy.  (link)

 

  1. NJF says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Not to take away from the victims, but this part is outrageous as well.

    The scrubbing MO is suppression of facts and allows them to gaslight even more.

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      Do believe that there are people who will be able to testify to what type of person he was in and out of the military. There are probably too many people that will be able to testify to his political attitude during the last couple years and months.
      But the way so many Vegas witnesses are disappearing, hopefully this won’t be happening with this shooter.

    • Howie says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      FBI/CRS collusion. They have got it down now. On the quick. The hell with this bullshit.

    • Howie says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      NJF, how much do you want to bet…This scum has had contact with the FBI/CIA. Some way,some how, they all have. All of em’.

  2. Pam says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

  3. fleporeblog says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I went to the water park in New Brunsfeld this summer with my wife and daughter when we visited San Antonio, TX. This is beyond tragic! My thoughts and prayers go out to every single family that lost a love one or was injured by this animal!

  4. MK Wood says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    The Dems own this atrocity and need to be made to pay.

    • MK Wood says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm

      At least the victims are most likely in heaven and the killer is burning in hell as we speak.

      • Neural says:
        November 5, 2017 at 8:38 pm

        Technically yes, but only because the throne of God Almighty is not bound to our timeline, however, on the other hand, the Great White Throne Judgement has to come first, which will not occur until after the 1000 year reign of Christ. Either way, we will all be witness to God’s judgement upon this vile animal.

  5. Publius2016 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    These animals don’t understand that the world is a beautiful place when we live in peace and prosperity…pursue individual dreams without destroying the lives of others…if you are so miserable to want to kill innocent people, then please commit suicide and the rest of us alone!

  6. American Georgia Grace says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Here it is from SDs twitter a few seconds ago, read down but mention of viewing child porn
    http://www.armfor.uscourts.gov/newcaaf/journal/2014Jrnl/2014Mar.htm

  7. G3 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Do we know anything about the wife- yet? Is she from the states?

  8. Howie says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    DDD Report….The killer is a radicalized democrat. Homegrown terrorist. Radicalized by the Resistance media. This is the official DDD position until it is proved unworthy beyond a reasonable doubt.

  10. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    ” We need to change how we designate mental health issues”

    Yeah… agree…. Liberals need to be designated as suffering a psychiatric illness. A danger to others.

    • KBR says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      Yeah.

      Some people are not “sick” they’re just plain evil.

      You choose:
      1) “Mentally unhealthy?”
      2) “Evil to their core?”

      The first implies they need succor.
      The second implies that if you give them succor, you are a sucker.

    • Howie says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      We need to protect ourselves. I am not gonna be caught with my pants down. if they get me it will be because I was not prepared. BOLO at all times now. It is gonna get worse. here, there, and everywhere.

  11. IGnatius T Foobar says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    The shooter was an Antifa member. Need we say more? He was radicalized by Antifa, placing the blame for every one of these deaths squarely on the left.

  12. Pam says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    • tazz2293 says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      Time to Lock & Load Pastor.

      Armed Guards at the doors, inside the Sanctuary and in the Parking lot.

      May this kind of atrocity never be seen again. May death come swiftly and violently to those who would attempt to commit this type of heinous crime in the future

  13. Binkser1 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Heartbreaking seeing the picture of the pastor’s daughter. But she is with God now and all cares about this world are gone for her. I pray for all those injured and all those who lost loved ones. I cannot imagine what they are going through.

  14. KBR says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Anybody notice that the left seems desparate to start a war right here in the USA?

  15. Pam says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

  16. fleporeblog says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Has it come to this! You can no longer go to church without the possibility of being killed. We had the incident a few months ago in Tennessee. There is a reason these creatures sent by the Devil are selecting churches to kill worshipers. They are trying to put the fear into folks to not go to church anymore out of fear of losing one’s life. The fight between good versus evil is absolutely right in front of us. God gave us our President at this time because you need a man that loves the Lord to be at the helm to fight evil everywhere it exists. We will not let our Father down!

  17. cycle1 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:40 pm

