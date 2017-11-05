Texas Church Shooter Identified: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, – From New Braunfels, A Suburb of San Antonio…

Confirmed ID, Unconfirmed Motive – Confirmed reports are beginning to circulate that the shooter is a left-wing Antifa member, Devin Patrick Kelley (26), with military experience, acting out on behalf of the previously promoted November 4th Resistance via Antifa. “Kelley is a former U.S. Air Force member who served from 2010 to 2014. He was dishonorably discharged and court martialed in May 2014, CBS News has learned.”

FACTS From Texas LEO and FBI Press Conference:

“Largest mass shooting in state history” ~ Gov. Greg Abbott [Texas]

26 dead + Shooter = Total 27 [23 inside church, 2 outside, 1 hospital death]

11:20am Suspect was seen dressed in all black. Tactical Gear and Ballistic Vest

Weapon: Ruger AR-type Rifle. Commonly known as ‘Bushmaster’.

Eye witness neighbor engaged shooter with his own rifle [possibly hit shooter in neck]. Shooter dropped weapon and fled in vehicle. Citizen pursued suspect in vehicle.

Police arrived to vehicle, shooter dead.

Ages of 26 victims: 5-years old to 72-years-old.

President Trump has spoken to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. CBS News, ABC News and The Daily Beast are now reporting the shooter in the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26. Kelley is dead following a short pursuit with police. A motive for the crime is not known. According to ABC Kelley recently showed off an AR-15-style rifle on social media:

(Via Daily Beast) – Devin Patrick Kelley has been identified as the gunman who killed at least 24 people at a church in Texas, a U.S. official tells The Daily Beast. Kelley, 26, was a resident of New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio, according to public records. On a now-deleted Facebook account, Kelley displayed an assault rifle.

Kelley was married and Kelley’s mother-in-law listed a P.O. box in Sutherland Springs as a mailing address. San Antonio police reportedly raided Kelley’s home on Sunday evening. A LinkedIn account appearing to belong to Kelley describes him as serving in the U.S. Air Force from his 2009 high-school graduation until 2013, after which he briefly taught at a summer Bible school.(link)

Here's a picture of the Texas church shooting suspect Devin Patrick Kelley, 26. pic.twitter.com/rRjSRmFqcJ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 6, 2017

Linked In Profile shows: 2009 Graduate of New Braunfels High School. US Air force 2010 through 2013. United States technical school of the Air Force – Cargo , distribution ’09/’10.

VBS TEACHER AID – VBS AT KINGSVILLE FBC – JChildren: Teaching children ages 4-6 at vocational bible schools helping their minds grow and prosper.

Kelley is a former U.S. Air Force member who served from 2010 to 2014. He was dishonorably discharged and court martialed in May 2014, CBS News has learned. (link)

CBS News reports:

Suspect is fmr. US Air Force E1

(2010-2014)

He received a dishonorable discharge

He was court martialed in May 2014 https://t.co/I2IYB1Ih9D — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 5, 2017

Suspect was dressed in all black when he walked in to the church and started shooting, a Samaritan grabbed his gun and "engaged" him — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 5, 2017

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

White House – Sarah Sanders – The President has been briefed several times and is continuing to receive regular updates on the tragic shooting in TX. The President spoke with Gov. Abbott earlier this morning. We will keep you posted as we can share more details. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the friends and families affected. May God comfort them all in this time of tragedy. (link)

NEW: Authorities have preliminarily identified TX church shooter as white male in his mid-20s from outside San Antonio, sources tell @ABC. — ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2017

JUST IN: Suspect in Texas church shooting has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, sources tell CBS News https://t.co/iB6zuuPslE pic.twitter.com/gimMKQa17p — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

Sutherland Springs, Texas Killer Devin Patrick Kelley is being said to be a Radical Alt-Left Antifa member. -Lots of Facebook posts pic.twitter.com/0gSnjO5yOp — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) November 5, 2017

This was Annabelle Pomeroy, 14.

She was killed at the church her father pastors. Her dad and mom were both out of town when she died. pic.twitter.com/l66GQNxE7o — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 5, 2017

