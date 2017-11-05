Breaking: Texas Church Shooting – Single Gunman, Numerous Victims, Sutherland Springs, Texas

It is being reported that multiple people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, at approximately 11:15am (local time). According to media reports, a single shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News. There were approximately 50 people in the church. Reports: 27 dead, dozens injured.

TEXAS – (Via NBC News) […] Gamez said he had spoken to the sheriff and other officials who said there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, but it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured. The shooter was “down,” Gamez said.

Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “multiple” people had been killed, with as many as 15 injured. The FBI and ATF were headed to the scene, the sources said.

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting and but that her daughter was inside the church. (link)