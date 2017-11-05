Breaking: Texas Church Shooting – Single Gunman, Numerous Victims, Sutherland Springs, Texas

Posted on November 5, 2017 by

It is being reported that multiple people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, at approximately 11:15am (local time).  According to media reports, a single shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.  There were approximately 50 people in the church. Reports: 27 dead, dozens injured.

TEXAS – (Via NBC News) […] Gamez said he had spoken to the sheriff and other officials who said there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, but it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured.  The shooter was “down,” Gamez said.

Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “multiple” people had been killed, with as many as 15 injured. The FBI and ATF were headed to the scene, the sources said.

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting and but that her daughter was inside the church. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, Culture, Death Threats, FBI, Police action. Bookmark the permalink.

181 Responses to Breaking: Texas Church Shooting – Single Gunman, Numerous Victims, Sutherland Springs, Texas

Older Comments
  1. bassplayer says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    TDS?

    Like

    Reply
  2. blessedtobetexan says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Facebook post said he was getting married on Nov. 5, 2011. Broken marriage maybe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. mikgen says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Condoleances to all affected by this horrific act. (Also to the CTH community.) Terrible event.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. kingnosmo94 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    It looks like St. Alphonsus Church in Fresno had a shooting as well. One dead and one wounded. Gunmen escaped and may be in a standoff with police a short distance away.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Sandra-VA says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Saw a witness on Twitter say that it was a civilian that took out the shooter… shot him, he got in his car and then crashed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Gonzales (D) TX described the town as mostly White, Anglo-Saxon, with a mixture of some Mexican. He said local law enforcement has told him the murderer is room outside of the community.
    Also, I had read some reports that the killer was “geared up” which I take to mean possible body armor. I may be reading too much into that point but if so, paints a different picture in my mind. He wanted to live and get away from the scene alive. Not your typical personal beef and suicide by cop scenario.

    Like

    Reply
  7. MfM says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Being Texas I was surprised that there was no one returning fire. Then I realized he might have had on ballistic protection.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. lisaginnz says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Yikes. If you live in a conceal, carry or open carry state: CARRY YOUR WEAPON at all times. … yes even to church… never know when you may need it…. prayers for the innocents and for strength of those who step up and protect others….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sharon says:
      November 5, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Yes. Yes. Yes. My sons have done exactly that for years. And when we go into a restaurant they always sit with their back to a wall in a position where they can watch the door.

      Be ready to kill or be killed. That is necessary.

      Especially in church. Seriously.

      No one should feel “especially safe” in church. No.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Strange that they have not released the shooters name or photo, etc yet.

    Lone crazy white mass murderers wear military
    camouflage, but so do ISIS soldiers.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Katherine McCoun says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    People on psych mess need stronger evaluations and higher standards to retain their freedom. Not sure if on meds but live jump to thei talking points so I might start jumping to mine re bringing back institutionalizations of mentally unstable and dangerous. Meds and turning them loose isn’t working.

    PS. Always carry to church and restaurants. We don’t go out to eat much but Never eat anywhere we can carry. Still might not have time to respond but at least we have a chance! Don’t shop at malls and hate going into gov buildings as I feel like a soft target!

    So tragic! No words strong enough to condem or to comfort in such a terrible situation!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Publius2016 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Looks like church in Kingsman

    Like

    Reply
  12. freddy says:
    November 5, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    An outsider just happened to pick a ;little church in Texas full of white people. If he knew no one in there and was from far away then this would be an operation to discredit one group or start up the gun grabbers……….Full geared up is just strange…..It;s the guy in the truck commercial who runs down illegals….Bet me……..

    Like

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Like

    Reply
  14. Nonlocality says:
    November 5, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Very sad. Baptist churches in the South are filled with loving people, without any bias.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s