Breaking: Texas Church Shooting – Single Gunman, Numerous Victims, Sutherland Springs, Texas

It is being reported that multiple people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, at approximately 11:15am (local time). According to media reports, a single shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News. There were approximately 50 people in the church. Reports: 27 dead, dozens injured.
TEXAS – (Via NBC News) […] Gamez said he had spoken to the sheriff and other officials who said there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, but it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured. The shooter was “down,” Gamez said.
Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “multiple” people had been killed, with as many as 15 injured. The FBI and ATF were headed to the scene, the sources said.
Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting and but that her daughter was inside the church. (link)
TDS?
Facebook post said he was getting married on Nov. 5, 2011. Broken marriage maybe.
Condoleances to all affected by this horrific act. (Also to the CTH community.) Terrible event.
It looks like St. Alphonsus Church in Fresno had a shooting as well. One dead and one wounded. Gunmen escaped and may be in a standoff with police a short distance away.
Two shot, one dead. Looks like it may have been targeted.
http://www.fresnobee.com/news/local/crime/article182888421.html
Saw a witness on Twitter say that it was a civilian that took out the shooter… shot him, he got in his car and then crashed.
Gonzales (D) TX described the town as mostly White, Anglo-Saxon, with a mixture of some Mexican. He said local law enforcement has told him the murderer is room outside of the community.
Also, I had read some reports that the killer was “geared up” which I take to mean possible body armor. I may be reading too much into that point but if so, paints a different picture in my mind. He wanted to live and get away from the scene alive. Not your typical personal beef and suicide by cop scenario.
Being Texas I was surprised that there was no one returning fire. Then I realized he might have had on ballistic protection.
Yikes. If you live in a conceal, carry or open carry state: CARRY YOUR WEAPON at all times. … yes even to church… never know when you may need it…. prayers for the innocents and for strength of those who step up and protect others….
Yes. Yes. Yes. My sons have done exactly that for years. And when we go into a restaurant they always sit with their back to a wall in a position where they can watch the door.
Be ready to kill or be killed. That is necessary.
Especially in church. Seriously.
No one should feel “especially safe” in church. No.
Strange that they have not released the shooters name or photo, etc yet.
Lone crazy white mass murderers wear military
camouflage, but so do ISIS soldiers.
Doesn’t like Antifa or Bernie Sanders supporter though.
**doesn’t sound like
People on psych mess need stronger evaluations and higher standards to retain their freedom. Not sure if on meds but live jump to thei talking points so I might start jumping to mine re bringing back institutionalizations of mentally unstable and dangerous. Meds and turning them loose isn’t working.
PS. Always carry to church and restaurants. We don’t go out to eat much but Never eat anywhere we can carry. Still might not have time to respond but at least we have a chance! Don’t shop at malls and hate going into gov buildings as I feel like a soft target!
So tragic! No words strong enough to condem or to comfort in such a terrible situation!!
On psych meds…but psych meds are a messy situation! Sorry re typo!
Looks like church in Kingsman
http://www.businessinsider.com/kingsman-church-fight-scene-extended-2015-6
An outsider just happened to pick a ;little church in Texas full of white people. If he knew no one in there and was from far away then this would be an operation to discredit one group or start up the gun grabbers……….Full geared up is just strange…..It;s the guy in the truck commercial who runs down illegals….Bet me……..
Very sad. Baptist churches in the South are filled with loving people, without any bias.
