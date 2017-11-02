November 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #287

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Bless this man!!! He speaks the truth and talks about the issue of what is happening in the EU!!! 8 years for DJT… take that libs!!!!
#MAGA and beyond!
Amen!!!!!
What would be great is the congress on the same plan the rest of us have to live with. NO SPECIAL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE PROGRAMS REGULAR CITIZEN DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO!!
Bill Mitchell said he heard Paul Ryan screwed up the tax reform bill and it will be very disappointing.
Proof?
He didn’t offer any…just made the statement.
saboteur: a member of a clandestine subversive organization who tries to help a potential invader.
He spelled ‘sabotaged’ wrong… There is no c, r, or w in there.
At the last presser of NYPD whatever, Cuomo deplored the politicisation of the terrorist killing, by, well politicising it. The President didn’t call me and his tweets hurt my feelings.
That Cuomo, never saw a tax he didn’t like, was voted in by the good people of New York and then this whine. Wakey, Wakey.
Former NPR CEO Ditches and Switches after getting out of the Lib Bubble, traveling the country and meeting Republicans. Then writes a book “Republican Like Me”. haha.
Is this Tucker Carlson’s version of a magical negro? The magical liberal!
Thom- I am not understanding your comment in the slightest.
But I have noticed that you are the biggest racist to post here since….maybe ever.
Ever thought of perhaps going somewhere were you might be better appreciated?
Check wikipedia for definition. Think Morgan Freeman type character in every movie, ever. Also, around 2008 election, the guy who does the parody songs for Rush Limbaugh had a song, “Barack the Magic Negro” to the tune of “Puff the Magic Dragon.” As I recall, that was in reference to an article in the LA Times and/or to white Dems like Biden making comments about Obama being well spoken, etc. Basically refers to a token person.
Thank you my good sir. Some people just have no idea
You’re welcome. 2008 was a long time ago. People may not recall the reference or weren’t following the same things at that time. (BTW, it’s ma’am, not sir.)
If I recall correctly, the term was used by a (black) LA Times columnist in re: Barack Hussein Obama. The rest is parody history (and a great, funny one, too!),
Racist is such a slur word with no meaning, its boring and shows a low vocabulary.
The term “magical negro” is very common in American folktale and literature/media. If you knew what it meant, it would actually be a humorous comment.
Go look it up
He’s still liberal, but he no longer hates Republicans. It’s very condescending.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, perhaps it’s a start. 😆
My commander in chief is on fire today!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
❤️❤️❤️
I love that you put up the Trump tweets. I rarely go to his account. There I find so many nasty comments that my skin crawls and I come away unhappy. Finding them here with treehouse comments makes them fun. MUCH rather see them here.
Yes, thank you, citizen ⭐️
Thank you Citizen.(-:
I have read that twitter bumps up the neg comments to be the top comments on sees. So I never read his twitter comments. The hate is truly shocking and sick and makes you know that whatever DJT is doing is working since they are out of their minds. Thank goodness for the tree house.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree 100%, Mary.
Thank you very much Citizen! Go take a peek on Wikipedia (I know, I know). Someone
has already filled in Mr. Powell as the new Fed Chair.
The cretin terrorist’s family needs to be billed for hospital expenses, and Bill Uzbekistan, and the Democrat and Republican party’s
Then carpet bomb all ISIS strongholds and whatever country the terrorist came from
The mods need to stop this guy, Citizen817, with the Trump twitter spam. Everyone here is capable of accessing the public twitter page on their own.
Maybe providing just a single post with a list of available tweets could be sufficient.
This daily thread gets BLOWN UP with so much junk. You cant have a decent discussion about anything unless its later at night like now.
By the end of the work day, there is over 1,000 comments and 80% of it is links to meaningless things.
Have you ever considered that what is meaningless to you may have meaning to someone else?
That’s some witty straw man argument you got there
Why, yes it is…thanks.
I personally have no problem with citizen817 posting Trump tweets to start that day. It’s nice to refer to them in one convenient spot. I count 14 posts above by citizen817 devoted to Trump Tweets. If there are 1000 posts in this daily thread, that’s 1.4% of the total. Insignificant. If I don’t feel like reading the Tweets, or I’ve already read them, it takes only seconds to scroll past them.
I agree with you RDS and have said so on here. A lot of people don’t have the time to read every tweet or are just not that computer savvy. Twitter is just too confusing for some of us. And the comments are so nasty that it is depressing for me to read them on Trump’s twitter. I much prefer to read them here on my favorite political web site.Citizen is very kind to post the tweets here. I appreciate him and all of the ones that share tweets on here.
If the mods would like me not to post
Trump Tweets, just tell me.
Its not just you
This has been discussed 817 many times. A few complain, but the majority of posters appreciate your posts.
The diversity of the CTH posters is what makes this site so enjoyable. Most other sites are full of foul-mouthed know-it-alls. This site takes into consideration that some don’t or can’t search the web for articles, or twitter for pertinent tweets. Unfortunate that Thom feels this way but the majority of others don’t. Sometimes in group discussions you have to let everyone have a shot at free speech and expression.
There’s that word diversity….
Yep….choice is a great thing. Much of the constitution is devoted to it. God used a lot of diversity in his creation. So, unless you want to define diversity the way the left wants you to…it is a pretty good word.
The constitution is NOT devoted to diversity. Boy the left has you boomer conservatives in a tizzy!
Really….no government “only” established religion, freedom of speech, establishment of powers, states rights, equal rights, etc. Seems pretty diverse to me.
Here we have diversity of opinion, which is a good thing. None of us knows or cares what the ethnicity is of anybody else.
One thing we do all agree on (except for the occasional troll) is that racism has no place here.
Joe, how liberal off you.
thanks for the anit-white reminder
Could you please sow division over at Redstate or something? Your trolling is at best tedious and at worst unoriginal.
The first amendment in your “diversity” example, applies to the government only. The nation and culture as a whole was never intended to be diverse.
Frankly, the founders valued white anglo-saxon protestant identity and tradition. And more broadly European identity. America has gotten away from this, and honestly, when your country becomes a third world dumping ground, what good the constitution?
Okay….I have spoken and responded and you spoken and responded well. We are going to disagree so no need to continue on my part. Thanks for all the interaction.
How do you know the majority of others don’t feel this way, dilonsfo?
I know for a fact, people don’t bring up things like this because they will get piled on like Thom is. I don’t post here a lot anymore, but I do read a lot and have friends who post here. Don’t speak for others a wise man once told me. 😉
Thanks Molly. The pile on is fun!
Point taken….I won’t speak for you. I can’t speak for Thom either but he said what he wanted to say and seems like he is doing a good job of defending his belief. And, you chimed in is support of his being able to say what he wanted. And I said what I wanted to say. If that is piling on that is because that is what freedom of speech looks like. If the majority of people wanted to eliminate “posts of tweets, articles, pictures etc. And you are correct…I personally believe the majority are not against this but I may be wrong. It could be the minority. The larger point is….people come here because they can express themselves, post what they believe is relevant, or interesting. Just because Thom does not like it, or you do not like or I do not like it….doesn’t mean it is not liked or found interesting to someone else. But Thom, or anyone else, has the right to complain or expose it. If Sundance or the moderators don’t want it on this site, well, they make the rules and enforce them. If you have been here a while then you know they do enforce them. On some occasions they have wiped out entire comments sections.
…well, they make the rules and enforce them. If you have been here a while then you know they do enforce them. Yes I have and yes they do, selectively, unfortunately.
They’ve made it really clear they can’t moderate every comment, there are too many.
I’d say that if you are unhappy here you could comment elsewhere. Life of short.
Thank you
Indeed….I, for one, appreciate the posts. I have no desire to ping Twitter, twat, twang, skip, Skype or farcebook. So. 817, please continue…’Appreciate ya’
Well done, Remington, and so eloquently, as well.
😁👍
Ditto!
Like wise! Love the tweets!!!
Actually, I appreciate you posting them. I’m interested in DJTs tweets, but do not use twitter. So, thank you from me.
Dude, its public. You do not need twitter to access Trump’s twitter account/feed.
Here you go:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
My name is not ‘dude’. I’m also not a big computer user or twitter or any of the rest of it. I appreciate having one place with a pleasant atmosphere (for the most part, there ARE exceptions such as yourself) to read DJTs tweets etc.
So don’t be talking down to me, sport. That post was not even addressed to you and was none of your business.
The self righteousness is ever so loud, dude. Listen if I hurt grandpa’s feeling, I’m sorry.
However, I was actually trying to help you by providing the link so you would not have to rely on others…you know the “conservative” way.
When you post in the public square, its everyone’s business.
Thom….you’ve managed to hijack the first half of this post with a meaningless argument over Twitter. From now on your comments will be “moderated”….you obviously need taking in hand.
Bless you!
Many bots on this site…scary!
Thank you, Ad rem.
Thank you Ad rem.
Thom, stop being so condescending and hostile!
You project a lot. ‘Apology’ NOT accepted. Just stay away from my posts, your input is unwelcome..Or not, as I don’t have it set to automatically go to my e-mail box nor do I care. Have a happy, I won’t be reading any more of your crap anyway. I’ll scroll past and ignore it, like you could do with citizen’s tweet posts if you were not such an arrogant, obnoxious know it all.
And no, that was not your business to add some ill considered snark to a post that was meant for someone else. You are one unpleasant individual, and by the way, taking advantage of something someone else provides gratis as a convenience doesn’t mean relying on said convenience. I could easily do without it, but I could much more easily do without the likes of you. Mind your own business.
I’d say have a nice life, but I doubt you are capable of that.
and…there is no requirement to read the nasty comments.
seems funny you complain of citizen providing a service to others here by localizing and centralizing PDJT’s twitter comments b/c you think they “clutter” up the thread…..two comments on that point: 1) your “discussion” you referenced is ALWAYS in hierarchical format so it is actually quite easy for normal people to follow your ramblings and any counters to them. 2) your ludicrous and impertinent comments here on THAT topic to include responses to responses and so forth already outnumber citizen’s post on the matter……legion thy name is hypocrite
IMHO…
Day old tweets… already posted many times, quoted by news outlets many times and discussed ad nauseam during the previous 24 hours.. are not needed.
Apart from being just “spam” to scroll past, embedded tweets, especially with media content, stuff up pages loading properly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched them all and seeing POTUS tweets a time or two extra does not diminish the pleasure I get from his plain speech and his staunch patriotism, optimism & commitment to MAGA.
I appreciate you posting the tweets. Do not stop. If anybody doesn’t like them, they can scroll down a bit. I like seeing what people post here. That way I don’t have to go find everything for myself. It’s a clearing house of opinions, ideas and tidbits of information from around the web. Often, the tweets (or whatever the post may be) can spur conversation or thought.
Please keep posting these. Many of us are not Twitter followers, so your posts are greatly appreciated!
⭐️
I appreciate the Trump tweet posts, thank you for taking the ime to post them, especially at the very top of a new thread. If I have seen it before, I just scroll on by – no big deal.
Keep them coming, Citizen. I look forward to your posts. Not everyone has a Twitter nor wants a Twitter account. I appreciate all you do.
do not worry about it citizen….it is impossible to please some….Freud would say comes from a sexually repressive childhood
I disagree; I appreciate and approve of his posts
negative ghostrider
Hey Thom we all come here to learn and exchange ideas– I think as other posters have stated it is a matter of opinion who likes the TWEET posts.
Don’t make me come hug you ; )
A copied link of a tweet is someone else’s idea! lol
Doesn’t require much thought.
I do not think that is what this is about….it is someone posting info mostly from President Trump that people that do not use twitter and do not get to see.
Hugs !
Lady, i posted a link somewhere in these replies to Trump’s twitter.
You do not need twitter to access the President’s twitter feed.
For your sake:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Ok…… I was being polite– have a nice nite.
Uh oh … there’s some kids on your lawn!
Positive for ghostrider…negative for you.
What oh what should we do?
A tried and true method worth sharing – disengage 👍
I guess all this “controversy” is a sign of success here at TCTH !!
But Ms. Thom.. what if the dog ate somebody’s twitter bird..
A lot of people love these posts by Citizen817.
I don’t do twitter and I appreciate the posts. Skip over them if they bother you.
Amen! Someone before the election would post nightly updates on the early voting and polls..totally loved that.
Now, to be honest, I LOVE the posts at the beginning of the thread of all of the PDJT’s tweets. Puts them all in one place, makes sure that I didn’t miss any and reminds me of what PDJT wanted the conversation to be about..not the MSM.
Two thoughts I have about the complaining:
1) Funny that a complaint was made about the tweets by PDJT but no complaint about the threads being junked up with repeated ad nauseum complaints about AG Sessions, Kelly and Javonka?
2) The most vocal critics of PDJT’s tweets are not liberals, they are the GOPe or other so-called conservatives who oppose PDJT’s agenda. Is there a link here?
Yes, that is a bit of a mystery, isn’t it? Or perhaps not…
With the place SWAMPED by spam… I tend to just read the lead post as a “Word Press Reader”.
https://wordpress.com/read/feeds/352641
That way the pages load OK and you only see the last few comments.
No need to read 2 or 3 pages of spam comments 🙂
Thom….that is what they make the scroll wheel on your mouse or the down arrow key on your computer to scroll past whatever you do not care to read. Or you could find another site to your liking.
Let me explain why these posts are important to many here:
Some people do not have access to Twitter and/or the time to invest in Twitter.
Many tweets include direct, time-saving links to information.
Some people get their news late in the evening into the early morning hours and these posts make it easy for them to catch up quickly.
The news cycle is so fast, it’s hard to keep up with it all.
And sometimes, some levity is necessary.
If you don’t like it, please just scroll past as it is a valuable resource to many.
Oh please stop your nonsense. Citizen has been doing this for awhile. Speaking for myself, I am thankful for it. I do read PDJTs twitter page but it’s fun to see them here too. If you don’t like it, then jump to another thread.
I did!
I went to the open thread and got blasted there too for wanting a political theory discussion.
I’ve been reading here since December 2015 and finally decide to comment…only to be flamed and called a troll.
See….you’re obviously just not fitting in. Let’s do each other a favor and just say “Goodbye”…
❤️
When I was a kid and I was complaining about all the other kids my mother would suggest that maybe the problem was with me.
Citizen817 has been doing this SERVICE for a long time now… odd that you suddenly appear to complain.
I like his ‘spam’. Keep them coming Citizen817.
The Donald ain’t Spam, it’s caviar. 🙂
😀
I think I spotted poster @Thom
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree. I never go on twitter, I enjoy seeing the tweets.
Thom, I do not have Twatter and don’t want it, so getting a curated batch of PDJT’s messages on this thread is helpful and welcome as far as I’m concerned. I’m pretty sure I’m not alone in that view. It’s an “open thread.”
I also know what a magic negro is–see also “Legend of Bagger Vance” and Uncle Remus. Application of the term to 0bunghole was some mighty sharp irony, considering how tragical, not magical his reign of error was.
I just love these pictures…SO PROUD OF OUR PRESIDENT!! WE LOVE YOU, DONALD! WE ARE HOLDING YOU IN OUR PROTECTIVE PRAYERS ALL DAY EVERY DAY! SAFE TRAVELS!
Above is part II. Here is part I:
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5632697357001/?#sp=show-clips
Laura Ingraham clerked for Justice Thomas. So, she gets the rare interview. Thomas says Court is way different without Scalia…
Justice Thomas interview w/
Laura Ingraham
Clarence Thomas is a wise, warm, and wonderful man. Truly he is hero worthy.
Yes he is……I have admired this man for most of my life…..Both him and Scalia.
This was an excellent interview that Laura did with Justice Thomas….when I saw the video of his confirmation and how he was saying the process was basically about character assignation up and how much damage it was causing him and his family and friends and he would not give them the robe to lynch him—if you see it see the look on Teddy Kennedy’s face and the guy sitting next to him…. they were shocked !
rope not robe ugh !
Unintentional pun, love it!
I see what you did there LOL
What they did to him was unforgivable and disgusting. They drug Bork thru the mud as well.
It was disgusting and do NOT get me started on Anita Hill or we will be here all night!
I wonder how she can sleep at night and how much she was paid off.
Excellent interview with the Judge; who is top shelf. However, I didn’t appreciate having to sit through two interviews with those “democrap strategist” to get there….Bad enough having to listen to Gerry Rivers on Hannity.
Why do they insist on putting these liberal wankers on what should be conservative programs. Who wants to head that tired diatribe.
I think Laura asks really good questions ; )
And she’s STILL wearing her big, beautiful Cross 🙏
I am so glad she got it back !
SayIt…your puppy makes me smile…what a sweety.
oh but it was sweet when Gabriela shut the traitor PR Hispanic down…..actually left him speechless…..I can understand Sean has worked with him for years but how can he call him a “friend” when he intentionally lies at the expense of the country?
Thomas is a great great man.
The more I read about this, the more it sounds like it was a White House directive that Mueller may have simply complied with. He did this in 2012….he resigned in 2013.
I may not like Mueller but my take has always been he was following order from his executive boss Obama.
The Mother of All Threads here! Read it and then thank God for giving us the gift of President Donald Trump as his instrument to help save this country. Pray for him daily:
In unrolled Twitter form:
https://tttthreads.com/thread/925850811090927616
I read it earlier tonight…excellent synopsis.
I dont know why anyone is reading this guy. He thinks Mueller will indict Clinton lol
We can hope can’t we ?
Do you have problem, though, with his fact pattern analysis and summary?
I appreciate the diversity of opinion. It is speculative and I acknowledge it as such. Nevertheless, it is an interesting read. I have no agreement or disagreement with what he concludes. I just appreciate his concise style and thought process.
I consume content—news, arguments, opinions—that are logical, though-provoking, and well presented. I have a strong positive bias, so I like positive people/sources. I then wait and see how it all turns out. Everyone has to prove themselves with me. They got to be right more often than they are wrong.
I constantly rank my news/commentary sources. Many people I followed at the beginning of the year have fallen by the wayside (one guy lost me when he started to say Trump is effing up).
I discovered Sundance last summer. He made some bold assertions on some things I consider very important concerning what Trump is doing. So far he’s killing it with me. The CTH is at the top of my list. That’s why I’m here.
I look at sources like this Rex guy because his arguments are well presented. If he ends up being wrong most of the time, I’ll downgrade him as a source. If he’s right most of the time, he moves up the list. It’s all about performance, about results.
Sound reasoning, rds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I follow him.
I meant to also say I find him very good overall. Certainly a unique perspective on many things you don’t see anywhere else.
Thanks for posting the unrolled link for the 160 tweets. Very interesting thread.
Ttthreads is great
rds…thanks a bunch…much nicer format.
goodstuff
LOVE me some PDJT…….. I am so sad and disappointed many good people still watch and listen to the Philistine network liars ……….
97% of the msm are lib dems who hate you, me, and our once in a lifetime PRESIDENT…..
covey, there was an extended discussion upthread ab losing friends due to Trump, really,
and this is it: they are missing the joy of being an American, of re-connecting with the fun.
Can’t say “me, too” any more, because the vermin have stolen that phrase, but with me it was a friend of 50 ys, sigh.
What I miss most is being able to share the pleasure of having Trump as our Champion. It is very sad.
It is a beain washing thing…you are correct. She watches msnbc!
Mueller better watch it! Apparently the indictment had the hallmarks of Mr. Nasty Andrew Weissman who literally hates DT and who was specifically hired by Mueller. The indictment accuses Manafort of living a high lifestyle but avoids mentioning tax evasion as the charge because Mueller SC has no authority in this area. He is out of bounds.
The aggressive search of a prone sleepy woman is, the source said, a hallmark of Mr. Mueller’s top prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann. A former mob prosecutor in New York, he specializes in turning witnesses against bigger prey and is not afraid to make things rough for spouses, too.
“Weissmann will want to maximize the trauma to his family,” said Sidney Powell, a Dallas appeals attorney critical of his tactics.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve yet to hear more about the “suspect” or any further details in this shooting in a Colorado Walmart.
foxnews.com/us/2017/11/02/colorado-walmart-shooting-3-dead-no-suspect-in-custody-police-say.html
Two men and one woman were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, police said.
Investigators said no suspect is in custody.
Live news conference now. Hopefully can re-watch when over.
http://kdvr.com/2017/11/01/multiple-parties-down-in-shooting-at-thornton-walmart-police-say/
Colorado
Thank you.
Part of transcript from Hewitt interview.
Full transcript in Hewitt tweet w/audio.
HH: I look forward to hearing that decision. A couple of other issues I want to run through with you, Mr. Attorney General. I know you’re recused from most of the Russia stuff. But are you recused from the investigation into the Steele dossier and GPS Fusion?
JS: Well, I have not made a formal announcement on what kind of recusal I might have there. But I could well be, and so…
HH: How about the Uranium One case. Are you recused from that?
JS: Well, the, you know, of course there was one case that’s already been prosecuted, and people have been sentenced on, but as to what may happen after that, if anything, I’m not able to comment.
HH: And are you recused from any investigations into the Clinton Foundation?
JS: Yes.
Sessions needs to be replaced ASAP!
Worst decision Trump ever made was choosing that weak willed Sessions! I like the guy as a person and he was a fine Senator but as an Attorney General he’s been a spineless weasel. He should be moved somewhere else.
We need a MAGA BULLDOG as our AG.
I agree, unfortunately Sessions is just embarrassing now.
I respectfully think you are completely wrong here. I believe that Sessions IS the bulldog. He is simply putting together an airtight case, which is absolutely required, especially considering who the possible defendants include
But donchaknow, citizen817, that Sessions and Mueller AND POTUS are playing eleventy dimensional chess? Silly you. 🙃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously–weed? Not a great thing for people to be messing with, but not narcotic and not remotely close to the problem that Demonrat traitorous acts have been for the nation. Howzabout imperial fedgov just BTFO local criminal law enforcement issues and get on with the real national stuff, like U1, 0bunghole’s and Klintoon’s NATIONAL security breaches/crimes.
We have separate federal and state constitutional government for exactly these reasons. Not everything, in fact not a whole lot in the criminal realm, should be fedgov’s business. Let’s see how states and localities that decriminalize or even legalize weed actually do with it. If they can maintain reasonable public safety, business productivity, and avoid massive escalation of more serious drug usage, then maybe the rest of the states and big ol’ bully fedgov could learn something. If they go to heck in a handbasket, well, we’ll sure learn something from that, too. Freedom. Get some, even if it isn’t free (It’s a buck ‘o five).
What in the H E double hockey sticks does Mueller have on Sessions? I mean come on. I’mnot a lawyer or an investigator but its blindingly obvious the corruption going on.
Don’t forget that whole debacle with the Awan brothers. When is the last time we heard anything about that?
*was not is…..I’m tired. Haha
Ha ha ha. In the midst of everything possible today Breitbart is leading with Trump is mad at Jared for Muellers’ actions. They are stuck on stupid over there.
Stuck on stupid is right.
I have an update regarding the Muslim that was a recent hire at my place of employment. His complete name is Zabiullah Malay and you won’t believe what I learned today.
It turns out that he has only been in the USA for 3 months and he is from Afghanistan 🇦🇫. Apparently he has been living in an apartment in a fairly upscale neighborhood in Portland. Well curiosity got the best of one of my co-workers and they questioned how he could afford to live there. Well Zabi admitted that most of his bills including rent were being paid for by……..wait for it……The State Department!!!!
I kid you not!!!! I was completely blown away, then low and behold, I get to work this morning and it turns out that he was fired by the company that I work for because he kept using his workstation computer to search for another job during the time he was on the clock!
Mind blown again! Well I guess the good news is that he is gone and I hope that I never cross paths with him again. I sure hope he doesn’t end up making bad headlines in the future.
I am praising the Lord Jesus that nothing bad happened while he was working here.
Now back you regularly scheduled treeping!
WordPress or something changed his last name after I posted.
Last name: Malya
How many more are spread throughout the country?!
Keep your eyes open. I’ve heard bad pennies return sometime.
Did his workstation have to be rearranged so he could roll out his prayer mat fifty eleven times a day and point to Mecca and pray????? I had THAT little experience in the late 90s. I refused to allow it. I sure couldn’t get away with that now.
To the best of my knowledge no accommodation was made for his “prayer” time. I can’t be 100 percent sure because he worked upstairs processing orders and work downstairs in IT.
The State Department and/or DOD will often relocate translators and other people who assist us in the Middle East if it becomes too dangerous for them. I’m assuming he was helping our mission in Afghanistan and he became a target of the insurgents.
Remember this? Seems relevant since he is in the eye of the storm.
Thanks in part to Mueller, terrorist attack in NYC last couple days. Keep the pressure on Mueller. He has his dirty little secrets he gathers and uses on people like Manafort when convenient. Time to turn it around on him
As FBI director, Mueller bent over backwards to please radical Islamist groups and caved into their demands. The agency eliminated the valuable anti-terrorism training material and curricula after Mueller met with various Islamist organizations, including those with documented ties too terrorism.
Also obstructed investigation into Saudis involved in 911;
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/politics/item/26917-former-fbi-director-mueller-obstructed-congressional-investigation-into-saudi-involvement-in-9-11
PTrump is making fake msm and democrats crazy after death penalty tweet. The fake msm is ready to attack that PTrump is not a judge or lawyer and does not understand constitutio.
I was watching stupid Chuck babble on about how President Trump was ” calling names” and politicizing the NY murder’s and I thought wait a minute Chuck— ALL you have done is trash Trump from day one and ANYTHING he says YOU politicize.
Are these people freaking serious– Potus is the leader of the FREE world and leads a country of 300 + Million people, where we have just had another terror attack on our soil and the President is doing his level best to make this country SAFE and then he has these idiots like Chuck saying OH it is a marvelous program !!!! when people are laying dead in the streets Good Lord !!!!!
Trump is speaking to those who push these BS programs that put American Citizens at risk IE DEATH. Trump is saying “THIS MUST STOP do you see the dead people in the streets of your city – this is a direct result of your ” Marvelous program” you stupid idiot !!! THIS is what I am trying to protect you from!
I swear i am going to have to put chicken wire around the big screen TV to preventing me from pulling it off the wall. This kind of stupid ticks me off !
Better yet. Turn off the damn TV. I haven’t watched TV in 10 years and am now more and better informed as a result.
Yes! And don’t just turn it off…cut it off…no more money for them! There are many other ways to stay informed and entertained and keep your insanity intact.
DJT will be the reason why the USA will still be standing when the EU fails.
Well they had to find something after all this time and money…
I seem to recall reading that the FBI absolved him back in the day. There was no there, there. But it was reopened in order to threaten Manafort. Seems Manafort held the line because there was no collusion to speak of, lol. I’ll have to research it again unless someone here knows.
Lol, recap
Everyone shouldn’t get cocky. Therevare still sealed indictments out there. They mean to get the President or inflict damage at least. Dont be surprised if the other indictments are revealed while Trump is in Asia.
Mueller is done, as far as Russia-Trump collusion. If he really has real gravitas, he’d go after Podesta and Clinton. Alan Dershowitz talks about why Mueller is a silly zealot because he indicted George Papadoulos as a proven liar therefore whatever George tries to say now to indict is baseless. He’s not a credible witness!
Another thing too, its been verified that he lied on his resume. Claiming to have been employed for three years at some think tank. But not true! He lied.
George Papadopoulos was not a former Trump advisor! Didn’t he used to work for Clinton or was recognized by Obama and Hillary’s SOS as one of the top 5 trainees?
He was brought on to a volunteer committee to talk about Greece, so it was strange that he wanted to talk Russia. But as WaPo reported, his pleas about Russia were ignored.
But Papadopoulos, a campaign volunteer with scant foreign policy experience, persisted. Between March and September, the self-described energy consultant sent at least a half-dozen requests for Trump, as he turned from primary candidate to party nominee, or for members of his team to meet with Russian officials. Among those to express concern about the effort was then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who rejected in May 2016 a proposal from Papadopoulos for Trump to do so.
He came from the Ben Carson campaign, but I don’t think was employed there long. David Stockman describes his “crime” – such as it is – but more importantly, the game being played by Mueller and associates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
UPVOTE to read in entirety!
In a word, Baby George’s “crime” came about in the process of trying to put on his Big Boy Pants and get noticed by higher-ups in the campaign. So doing, he came into contact on about March 14 with a London professor who claimed to be plugged into Russian sources with “dirt” about Hillary.
Needless to say, the London professor, one Joseph Mifsud, who had formerly served in a high ranking government position in his native land of, well, Malta (as assistant to the Maltese foreign minister), didn’t know anybody in the Kremlin, either. That is, Mifsud was actually a no count talking to a another no count…
This is turning into crime by association. He met someone who said he knew someone who…..once flew on Aeroflot. I’m beginning to think neither person will get convicted of anything.
Sounds a lot like a “plant” or “mole.” The duplicity of the swamp is, well, swampy.
It’s stunning how much $money
(taxpayer dollars)the gov’t has wasted…
This must end!
U.S. Blows $4.1 Million on Another Shoddy Project to Rebuild Afghanistan
Excerpt:
according to a federal audit released this month. It’s part of a broader, fraud-infested initiative that nevertheless keeps receiving huge sums of American taxpayer dollars.
Excerpt:
As of March 2017, Congress has appropriated an eye-popping $117.3 billion for U.S. relief and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan. The money flows through the Department of Defense (DOD), State Department and the famously corrupt U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
Excerpt:
Among the more outrageous expenditures are U.S. Army contracts with dozens of companies tied to Al Qaeda and the Taliban. The reconstruction watchdog recommended that the Army immediately cut business ties to the terrorists, but the deals continued.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/10/u-s-blows-4-1-million-another-shoddy-project-rebuild-afghanistan/
To what end?
They hope to accomplish, what?
$117 Billion 😐
As our infrastructure and borders continue to deteriorate.
Anyone with knowledge – when is the overseas trip?
Nov. 5th
Nov. 3
You’re right it is the 3rd
Thank you.
And November 4th is supposed to be some sort of Antifa crime festival. Anyone in liberal infected areas stay alert!
That’s the day Pantifa Thuper Tholdiers are going to kill us all in our homes /s
That would be me. I am woke. The powder is dry.
“The White House said Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov. 3-14, a trip that will also include a stop in Hawaii. ”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-29/trump-to-travel-to-5-countries-in-asia-in-november
wish he’d hand a certain judge his walking papers
Is that the same judge who is a pal of BO’s and met up w/ him during the birth certificate controversy?
I’d settle for Mueller being a Grey Hat – that there are some crimes even he can’t stomach…time will tell.
Just depends on his ideology. You know these guys view Trump as a vulgarian classless non ivy league. They cant stand him being successful because it will prove their emporer without clothes (Obama) is and was an empty suit.
An amazing summation of the Trump-Russia hoax. A must-read tweet-thread (150+ tweets). Grab a cup of coffee and hang on:
Ooops. Just noticed that this was posted up thread. Sorry.
I want reassurance the same as the next person but seriously this guy doesnt have any proof and pulling this stuff out of his butt. He’s got Manafort as a Clinton plant.
Occam’s razor. Much of what he tweets has been separately tweeted with links.
I read him and Thomas Wictor ( who makes a better case) but this guy is getting a little out there.
jeff seasion can simply go and xxx himself. useless AG
Clearly, this Imam is an islamophobe.
Seriously, it’s not that Big Bird is stupid (although he is). It’s that he is allied with the jihadists and other Islamists.
It would seem that the Imam is an extremely rare genuine moderate Muslim.
” In a previously released letter, bin Laden described Iran as al Qaeda’s “main artery for funds, personnel, and communication.” And despite their differences, Iran continued to provide crucial support for al Qaeda’s operations.”
Obama knew this and gave them money and a clear path to nuclear weapons. Arrest Obama the traitor now.
I love you guys.
Maybe a little too much. 😉
The sentiment is shared 😁
We have our own little Mutual Admiration Society here among the branches 👍
For those not interested in the JFK case, you can skip over this post.
As President Trump is releasing the JFK files on the 54th anniversary of the murder, I hope that it gets people looking into the case again. For myself, it has been a multi-year journey of studying the data from all credible researchers. Every Nov, I reflect on what I learned about what really happened.
If you ask people who killed JFK, they will parrot Oswald. But that is not correct. Oswald was the alleged shooter but never convicted in a court of law. The honest truth is that he would NOT have been convicted because there was no real evidence he did it.
For example, NO ONE saw the shooter, or more accurately, the shooter’s clearly. But the course of events quickly demonstrated that Oswald was being framed because even though there were no witnesses to the shooter(s) a police bulletin was issued with Oswald’s description within an hour of the murder. How was that possible with NO witnesses?
Then there was a rifle found in the Tx school book depository. The sheriff’s deputy that found it identified it as a Mauser, a high quality weapon. (Still not capable of the amazing shooting that took place that day by itself). Yet, the rifle shown to the public was an Italian Military surplus junker that was in such bad condition, it had to be reworked by a gunsmith before the cheap scope on it could even be sighted in. It was mail ordered to a PO Box and only alleged that Oswald ordered it. Also, there were initially no prints on it but witnesses reported two Fed agents took the rifle to the funeral home and put Oswald’s palm print on it but no other prints. Someone careless enough to leave an entire palm print would have left other prints as well. That didn’t happen. I suspect that had Oswald not been murdered on live TV, there would not have been any print evidence.
Then, there was no ballistic evidence recovered from JFK linking the rifle to the murder. The pristine bullet found on a random gurney at the hospital had never entered a human body but did indeed come from the junker rifle and was obviously a plant. JFK had no intact bullets in his body (Strong evidence they were removed before the autopsy) and the bullets in Gov. Connally were seriously fragmented and not identifiable as to weapon. You can rest assured, the bullets in JFK did the same thing.
Oswald supposedly carried this junker rifle into the building the morning of the murder in a small brown paper wrapper (Oswald said it was curtain rods for his apt and the length of the package was consistent with this content). People saw it but didn’t see a rifle in it. This is TX, you know that a bolt action rifle would not have been concealed by a brown paper wrapper. So the prosecution would not have been able to prove Oswald took the gun in to the building.
A picture was made a couple of minutes before the motorcade passed. Oswald is seen standing with a group of the Tx sbd employees. Before the motorcade arrived, he went inside to the break room, bought a coke and was calmly drinking it when a policeman rushed into the building 60-90 seconds after the shooting. The officer observed Oswald and did not notice anything suspicious. This corroborates the picture of Oswald out front a few minutes before. Again, prosecution fails.
The biggest fail of the prosecution is the fact that the published motorcade route, which originally took the motorcade past the building in a way that made it a bad choice to shoot at was changed on the day of the murder. Oswald would not have known this unless there was a conspiracy. He would not have known that the limo was going to be essentially parked in front of the building to make it a prime target.
So people that claim Oswald did the shooting cannot prove it beyond reasonable doubt. Harold Weisberg wrote a couple of good books proving that Oswald didn’t do the shooting of JFK or Tippen. What is rather ironic is that Weisberg used the evidence buried in the Warren Commission report to do so.
In a future post, I’m going to discuss what researchers have discovered about Oswald’s real job.
You just can’t make this stuff up. There is video of Chuck Schumer on the senate floor saying he sees the benefits of the diversity visa program when he’s riding his bike around NYC.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/01/schumer-i-saw-benefits-of-diversity-visa-program-while-riding-my-bike/
That’s amazing! Talk about perfect material for an ad.
Tucker addressed Chuckie’s comments on his show…
What’s scarier than a clown?
Seeing Chucky the Head 🤡 on a bike pontificating his way down Madison Avenue.
😐
Cnn up to their old tricks. Look closely at the cars in the background.
SHARE IT WIDE FOLKS!!!!
From about the 20 minute mark, listen to Charles Ortel’s “What Happened” Book Review. It is hilarious.
I imagine, that if Hilary had won – she would be on the phone telling someone to “drone him” for his comments 🙂
CNN is faking the news again: watch at the cars in the background.
Obviously their budget has tanked along with their ratings. They can only use one camera and one location for their on site reporters. (Seeing this really is quite funny.)
Looks like they were standing next to each other. Funny stuff!
Wow, and the reporter in red outfit finishes with a duplicitous smile after speaking about a very terrible happening. What a bunch of wierdos at CNN.
Is this real? Did someone really run this ad in the NYTimes? If true, this is pretty brazen.
I suspect this is fake. Haven’t seen any reference for it even in the anti-Trump press.
I suspected as much but then I searched refuse fascism on Twitter and there were different photos of it like this one –
And this one, as well as others I won’t post so as not to clog up the thread.
I think these groups printed it up to look like it was in the NYT. It’s a wild world out there.
BTW, Collins Dictionary has entered ‘Fake News’ as the word of the year 2017.
Thank you Mr President.
http://www.asianimage.co.uk/news/15633796.-/
Good EARLY Morning Treepers,,
Interesting flights around here @ILM today..(yesterday)..
Air Force One was doing “Flight Training” here in SENC.. Every few Months, they, the Pilots train here, or brush up on they’re skills..
Only one difference compared to other “touch & go’s” that usually occur..
EXTREME MANUVERS,,, were also being done.. I watched AF1 do things, I thought I never seen a jet for it’s size do… Or was capable of… Evasive turns & stuff.. I assume preparing for the upcoming Asia overseas trip..
