November 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #287

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

257 Responses to November 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #287

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    • Paul Revere says:
      November 2, 2017 at 2:38 am

      What would be great is the congress on the same plan the rest of us have to live with. NO SPECIAL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE PROGRAMS REGULAR CITIZEN DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO!!

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Bill Mitchell said he heard Paul Ryan screwed up the tax reform bill and it will be very disappointing.

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

    • A2 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 3:16 am

      At the last presser of NYPD whatever, Cuomo deplored the politicisation of the terrorist killing, by, well politicising it. The President didn’t call me and his tweets hurt my feelings.

      That Cuomo, never saw a tax he didn’t like, was voted in by the good people of New York and then this whine. Wakey, Wakey.

  8. sunnydaze says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Former NPR CEO Ditches and Switches after getting out of the Lib Bubble, traveling the country and meeting Republicans. Then writes a book “Republican Like Me”. haha.

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:28 am

  17. Thom says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:28 am

    The mods need to stop this guy, Citizen817, with the Trump twitter spam. Everyone here is capable of accessing the public twitter page on their own.

  18. Ivehadit says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:29 am

    I just love these pictures…SO PROUD OF OUR PRESIDENT!! WE LOVE YOU, DONALD! WE ARE HOLDING YOU IN OUR PROTECTIVE PRAYERS ALL DAY EVERY DAY! SAFE TRAVELS!

  19. cycle1 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:35 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:38 am

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 12:53 am

      The more I read about this, the more it sounds like it was a White House directive that Mueller may have simply complied with. He did this in 2012….he resigned in 2013.

    • Chickficshun says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:10 am

      I may not like Mueller but my take has always been he was following order from his executive boss Obama.

  21. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:40 am

  22. rds says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:42 am

    The Mother of All Threads here! Read it and then thank God for giving us the gift of President Donald Trump as his instrument to help save this country. Pray for him daily:

    In unrolled Twitter form:

    https://tttthreads.com/thread/925850811090927616

  23. coveyouthband says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:48 am

    LOVE me some PDJT…….. I am so sad and disappointed many good people still watch and listen to the Philistine network liars ……….
    97% of the msm are lib dems who hate you, me, and our once in a lifetime PRESIDENT…..

    • piper567 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 2:48 am

      covey, there was an extended discussion upthread ab losing friends due to Trump, really,
      and this is it: they are missing the joy of being an American, of re-connecting with the fun.
      Can’t say “me, too” any more, because the vermin have stolen that phrase, but with me it was a friend of 50 ys, sigh.
      What I miss most is being able to share the pleasure of having Trump as our Champion. It is very sad.
      It is a beain washing thing…you are correct. She watches msnbc!

  24. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Mueller better watch it! Apparently the indictment had the hallmarks of Mr. Nasty Andrew Weissman who literally hates DT and who was specifically hired by Mueller. The indictment accuses Manafort of living a high lifestyle but avoids mentioning tax evasion as the charge because Mueller SC has no authority in this area. He is out of bounds.

    The aggressive search of a prone sleepy woman is, the source said, a hallmark of Mr. Mueller’s top prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann. A former mob prosecutor in New York, he specializes in turning witnesses against bigger prey and is not afraid to make things rough for spouses, too.

    “Weissmann will want to maximize the trauma to his family,” said Sidney Powell, a Dallas appeals attorney critical of his tactics.

  25. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:51 am

    I’ve yet to hear more about the “suspect” or any further details in this shooting in a Colorado Walmart.

    foxnews.com/us/2017/11/02/colorado-walmart-shooting-3-dead-no-suspect-in-custody-police-say.html

  26. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Part of transcript from Hewitt interview.
    Full transcript in Hewitt tweet w/audio.

    HH: I look forward to hearing that decision. A couple of other issues I want to run through with you, Mr. Attorney General. I know you’re recused from most of the Russia stuff. But are you recused from the investigation into the Steele dossier and GPS Fusion?

    JS: Well, I have not made a formal announcement on what kind of recusal I might have there. But I could well be, and so…

    HH: How about the Uranium One case. Are you recused from that?

    JS: Well, the, you know, of course there was one case that’s already been prosecuted, and people have been sentenced on, but as to what may happen after that, if anything, I’m not able to comment.

    HH: And are you recused from any investigations into the Clinton Foundation?

    JS: Yes.

    Sessions needs to be replaced ASAP!

    • Michael says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:04 am

      Worst decision Trump ever made was choosing that weak willed Sessions! I like the guy as a person and he was a fine Senator but as an Attorney General he’s been a spineless weasel. He should be moved somewhere else.

      We need a MAGA BULLDOG as our AG.

    • ezpz2 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:12 am

      But donchaknow, citizen817, that Sessions and Mueller AND POTUS are playing eleventy dimensional chess? Silly you. 🙃
      /sarc

      • dayallaxeded says:
        November 2, 2017 at 4:14 am

        I was saying stuff like that not all that long ago and I’ll own the ridicule, if I’m proven wrong–these kinds of interview statements by JBS are very troubling. I get that the wheels of justice grind exceedingly slow, but if they’re just grinding on BS, they might as well not grind at all.

        Seriously–weed? Not a great thing for people to be messing with, but not narcotic and not remotely close to the problem that Demonrat traitorous acts have been for the nation. Howzabout imperial fedgov just BTFO local criminal law enforcement issues and get on with the real national stuff, like U1, 0bunghole’s and Klintoon’s NATIONAL security breaches/crimes.

        We have separate federal and state constitutional government for exactly these reasons. Not everything, in fact not a whole lot in the criminal realm, should be fedgov’s business. Let’s see how states and localities that decriminalize or even legalize weed actually do with it. If they can maintain reasonable public safety, business productivity, and avoid massive escalation of more serious drug usage, then maybe the rest of the states and big ol’ bully fedgov could learn something. If they go to heck in a handbasket, well, we’ll sure learn something from that, too. Freedom. Get some, even if it isn’t free (It’s a buck ‘o five).

    • Chickficshun says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:47 am

      What in the H E double hockey sticks does Mueller have on Sessions? I mean come on. I’mnot a lawyer or an investigator but its blindingly obvious the corruption going on.

    • shannynae says:
      November 2, 2017 at 3:24 am

      Don’t forget that whole debacle with the Awan brothers. When is the last time we heard anything about that?

  27. Archie says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Ha ha ha. In the midst of everything possible today Breitbart is leading with Trump is mad at Jared for Muellers’ actions. They are stuck on stupid over there.

  28. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:52 am

    I have an update regarding the Muslim that was a recent hire at my place of employment. His complete name is Zabiullah Malay and you won’t believe what I learned today.

    It turns out that he has only been in the USA for 3 months and he is from Afghanistan 🇦🇫. Apparently he has been living in an apartment in a fairly upscale neighborhood in Portland. Well curiosity got the best of one of my co-workers and they questioned how he could afford to live there. Well Zabi admitted that most of his bills including rent were being paid for by……..wait for it……The State Department!!!!

    I kid you not!!!! I was completely blown away, then low and behold, I get to work this morning and it turns out that he was fired by the company that I work for because he kept using his workstation computer to search for another job during the time he was on the clock!

    Mind blown again! Well I guess the good news is that he is gone and I hope that I never cross paths with him again. I sure hope he doesn’t end up making bad headlines in the future.

    I am praising the Lord Jesus that nothing bad happened while he was working here.

    Now back you regularly scheduled treeping!

  29. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Remember this? Seems relevant since he is in the eye of the storm.
    Thanks in part to Mueller, terrorist attack in NYC last couple days. Keep the pressure on Mueller. He has his dirty little secrets he gathers and uses on people like Manafort when convenient. Time to turn it around on him

    As FBI director, Mueller bent over backwards to please radical Islamist groups and caved into their demands. The agency eliminated the valuable anti-terrorism training material and curricula after Mueller met with various Islamist organizations, including those with documented ties too terrorism.

  30. SR says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:59 am

    PTrump is making fake msm and democrats crazy after death penalty tweet. The fake msm is ready to attack that PTrump is not a judge or lawyer and does not understand constitutio.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:27 am

      I was watching stupid Chuck babble on about how President Trump was ” calling names” and politicizing the NY murder’s and I thought wait a minute Chuck— ALL you have done is trash Trump from day one and ANYTHING he says YOU politicize.

      Are these people freaking serious– Potus is the leader of the FREE world and leads a country of 300 + Million people, where we have just had another terror attack on our soil and the President is doing his level best to make this country SAFE and then he has these idiots like Chuck saying OH it is a marvelous program !!!! when people are laying dead in the streets Good Lord !!!!!

      Trump is speaking to those who push these BS programs that put American Citizens at risk IE DEATH. Trump is saying “THIS MUST STOP do you see the dead people in the streets of your city – this is a direct result of your ” Marvelous program” you stupid idiot !!! THIS is what I am trying to protect you from!

      I swear i am going to have to put chicken wire around the big screen TV to preventing me from pulling it off the wall. This kind of stupid ticks me off !

  31. kea25252014 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:01 am

    DJT will be the reason why the USA will still be standing when the EU fails.

  32. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:04 am

  33. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:06 am

    • Nigella says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:08 am

      Well they had to find something after all this time and money…

      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        November 2, 2017 at 1:22 am

        I seem to recall reading that the FBI absolved him back in the day. There was no there, there. But it was reopened in order to threaten Manafort. Seems Manafort held the line because there was no collusion to speak of, lol. I’ll have to research it again unless someone here knows.

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:08 am

    • Chickficshun says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:37 am

      Everyone shouldn’t get cocky. Therevare still sealed indictments out there. They mean to get the President or inflict damage at least. Dont be surprised if the other indictments are revealed while Trump is in Asia.

      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        November 2, 2017 at 2:18 am

        Mueller is done, as far as Russia-Trump collusion. If he really has real gravitas, he’d go after Podesta and Clinton. Alan Dershowitz talks about why Mueller is a silly zealot because he indicted George Papadoulos as a proven liar therefore whatever George tries to say now to indict is baseless. He’s not a credible witness!

        • Chickficshun says:
          November 2, 2017 at 2:24 am

          Another thing too, its been verified that he lied on his resume. Claiming to have been employed for three years at some think tank. But not true! He lied.

  34. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:17 am

    George Papadopoulos was not a former Trump advisor! Didn’t he used to work for Clinton or was recognized by Obama and Hillary’s SOS as one of the top 5 trainees?

    He was brought on to a volunteer committee to talk about Greece, so it was strange that he wanted to talk Russia. But as WaPo reported, his pleas about Russia were ignored.

    But Papadopoulos, a campaign volunteer with scant foreign policy experience, persisted. Between March and September, the self-described energy consultant sent at least a half-dozen requests for Trump, as he turned from primary candidate to party nominee, or for members of his team to meet with Russian officials. Among those to express concern about the effort was then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who rejected in May 2016 a proposal from Papadopoulos for Trump to do so.

    • nevertoolatte says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:53 am

      He came from the Ben Carson campaign, but I don’t think was employed there long. David Stockman describes his “crime” – such as it is – but more importantly, the game being played by Mueller and associates.
      http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/mueller-mugs-america-the-case-of-baby-george-papadopoulos/

      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        November 2, 2017 at 3:13 am

        UPVOTE to read in entirety!

        Excerpt, from the link,

        In a word, Baby George’s “crime” came about in the process of trying to put on his Big Boy Pants and get noticed by higher-ups in the campaign. So doing, he came into contact on about March 14 with a London professor who claimed to be plugged into Russian sources with “dirt” about Hillary.

        Needless to say, the London professor, one Joseph Mifsud, who had formerly served in a high ranking government position in his native land of, well, Malta (as assistant to the Maltese foreign minister), didn’t know anybody in the Kremlin, either. That is, Mifsud was actually a no count talking to a another no count…

        • Esperanza says:
          November 2, 2017 at 4:00 am

          This is turning into crime by association. He met someone who said he knew someone who…..once flew on Aeroflot. I’m beginning to think neither person will get convicted of anything.

      • dayallaxeded says:
        November 2, 2017 at 4:18 am

        Sounds a lot like a “plant” or “mole.” The duplicity of the swamp is, well, swampy.

  35. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:21 am

    It’s stunning how much $money
    (taxpayer dollars)the gov’t has wasted…
    This must end!

    U.S. Blows $4.1 Million on Another Shoddy Project to Rebuild Afghanistan

    Excerpt:
    according to a federal audit released this month. It’s part of a broader, fraud-infested initiative that nevertheless keeps receiving huge sums of American taxpayer dollars. 

    Excerpt:
    As of March 2017, Congress has appropriated an eye-popping $117.3 billion for U.S. relief and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan. The money flows through the Department of Defense (DOD), State Department and the famously corrupt U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). 

    Excerpt:
    Among the more outrageous expenditures are U.S. Army contracts with dozens of companies tied to Al Qaeda and the Taliban. The reconstruction watchdog recommended that the Army immediately cut business ties to the terrorists, but the deals continued.

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/10/u-s-blows-4-1-million-another-shoddy-project-rebuild-afghanistan/

  36. Minnie says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Anyone with knowledge – when is the overseas trip?

  37. pmdea says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:25 am

    I’d settle for Mueller being a Grey Hat – that there are some crimes even he can’t stomach…time will tell.

    • Chickficshun says:
      November 2, 2017 at 2:01 am

      Just depends on his ideology. You know these guys view Trump as a vulgarian classless non ivy league. They cant stand him being successful because it will prove their emporer without clothes (Obama) is and was an empty suit.

  38. ZurichMike says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:31 am

    An amazing summation of the Trump-Russia hoax. A must-read tweet-thread (150+ tweets). Grab a cup of coffee and hang on:

  39. trumpfan1 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:46 am

    jeff seasion can simply go and xxx himself. useless AG

  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:54 am

  41. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:13 am

    ” In a previously released letter, bin Laden described Iran as al Qaeda’s “main artery for funds, personnel, and communication.” And despite their differences, Iran continued to provide crucial support for al Qaeda’s operations.”

  42. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:16 am

    I love you guys.
    Maybe a little too much. 😉

  43. FL_GUY says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:16 am

    For those not interested in the JFK case, you can skip over this post.

    As President Trump is releasing the JFK files on the 54th anniversary of the murder, I hope that it gets people looking into the case again. For myself, it has been a multi-year journey of studying the data from all credible researchers. Every Nov, I reflect on what I learned about what really happened.

    If you ask people who killed JFK, they will parrot Oswald. But that is not correct. Oswald was the alleged shooter but never convicted in a court of law. The honest truth is that he would NOT have been convicted because there was no real evidence he did it.

    For example, NO ONE saw the shooter, or more accurately, the shooter’s clearly. But the course of events quickly demonstrated that Oswald was being framed because even though there were no witnesses to the shooter(s) a police bulletin was issued with Oswald’s description within an hour of the murder. How was that possible with NO witnesses?

    Then there was a rifle found in the Tx school book depository. The sheriff’s deputy that found it identified it as a Mauser, a high quality weapon. (Still not capable of the amazing shooting that took place that day by itself). Yet, the rifle shown to the public was an Italian Military surplus junker that was in such bad condition, it had to be reworked by a gunsmith before the cheap scope on it could even be sighted in. It was mail ordered to a PO Box and only alleged that Oswald ordered it. Also, there were initially no prints on it but witnesses reported two Fed agents took the rifle to the funeral home and put Oswald’s palm print on it but no other prints. Someone careless enough to leave an entire palm print would have left other prints as well. That didn’t happen. I suspect that had Oswald not been murdered on live TV, there would not have been any print evidence.

    Then, there was no ballistic evidence recovered from JFK linking the rifle to the murder. The pristine bullet found on a random gurney at the hospital had never entered a human body but did indeed come from the junker rifle and was obviously a plant. JFK had no intact bullets in his body (Strong evidence they were removed before the autopsy) and the bullets in Gov. Connally were seriously fragmented and not identifiable as to weapon. You can rest assured, the bullets in JFK did the same thing.

    Oswald supposedly carried this junker rifle into the building the morning of the murder in a small brown paper wrapper (Oswald said it was curtain rods for his apt and the length of the package was consistent with this content). People saw it but didn’t see a rifle in it. This is TX, you know that a bolt action rifle would not have been concealed by a brown paper wrapper. So the prosecution would not have been able to prove Oswald took the gun in to the building.

    A picture was made a couple of minutes before the motorcade passed. Oswald is seen standing with a group of the Tx sbd employees. Before the motorcade arrived, he went inside to the break room, bought a coke and was calmly drinking it when a policeman rushed into the building 60-90 seconds after the shooting. The officer observed Oswald and did not notice anything suspicious. This corroborates the picture of Oswald out front a few minutes before. Again, prosecution fails.

    The biggest fail of the prosecution is the fact that the published motorcade route, which originally took the motorcade past the building in a way that made it a bad choice to shoot at was changed on the day of the murder. Oswald would not have known this unless there was a conspiracy. He would not have known that the limo was going to be essentially parked in front of the building to make it a prime target.

    So people that claim Oswald did the shooting cannot prove it beyond reasonable doubt. Harold Weisberg wrote a couple of good books proving that Oswald didn’t do the shooting of JFK or Tippen. What is rather ironic is that Weisberg used the evidence buried in the Warren Commission report to do so.

    In a future post, I’m going to discuss what researchers have discovered about Oswald’s real job.

  44. joeknuckles says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:20 am

    You just can’t make this stuff up. There is video of Chuck Schumer on the senate floor saying he sees the benefits of the diversity visa program when he’s riding his bike around NYC.
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/01/schumer-i-saw-benefits-of-diversity-visa-program-while-riding-my-bike/

  45. treehouseron says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:38 am

    Cnn up to their old tricks. Look closely at the cars in the background.

    CREDIBLE from The_Donald

  46. Di says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:01 am

    SHARE IT WIDE FOLKS!!!!

    From about the 20 minute mark, listen to Charles Ortel’s “What Happened” Book Review. It is hilarious.

    I imagine, that if Hilary had won – she would be on the phone telling someone to “drone him” for his comments 🙂

  47. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:02 am

    CNN is faking the news again: watch at the cars in the background.

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      November 2, 2017 at 3:22 am

      Obviously their budget has tanked along with their ratings. They can only use one camera and one location for their on site reporters. (Seeing this really is quite funny.)

    • shannynae says:
      November 2, 2017 at 3:29 am

      Looks like they were standing next to each other. Funny stuff!

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      November 2, 2017 at 3:30 am

      Wow, and the reporter in red outfit finishes with a duplicitous smile after speaking about a very terrible happening. What a bunch of wierdos at CNN.

  48. distracted2 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:37 am

    Is this real? Did someone really run this ad in the NYTimes? If true, this is pretty brazen.

  49. citizen817 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:56 am

  50. crossthread42 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 4:06 am

    Good EARLY Morning Treepers,,
    Interesting flights around here @ILM today..(yesterday)..
    Air Force One was doing “Flight Training” here in SENC.. Every few Months, they, the Pilots train here, or brush up on they’re skills..
    Only one difference compared to other “touch & go’s” that usually occur..
    EXTREME MANUVERS,,, were also being done.. I watched AF1 do things, I thought I never seen a jet for it’s size do… Or was capable of… Evasive turns & stuff.. I assume preparing for the upcoming Asia overseas trip..

