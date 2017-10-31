Tuesday October 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Scary!
Now how will I ever get to sleep?
How do we get to sleep? Safely and soundly, knowing they’re all headed for the hoosegow.
Oops. Meant to post this in the other open thread, but this will do too.
Happy Halloween!
I thought perhaps they are all on their way to a “spirit cooking” dinner. The hillybeast looks like she needs a fresh infusion. LOL
AMEN.
and hope all here have a great week.
and GOD BLESS ALL HERE AND FAMILIES.
AND GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT AND AMERICA.
One hundred ten years ago, today, my great-grandparents arrived on Ellis Island with my then 10 month grandfather.
Thank you, my beloved family, for having the courage and strength to immigrate to this country, legally, to afford myself and my family a better life.
Proud To Be An American!
Minnie; Curious, my paternal grandmother was also named Minnie !
I had a great aunt named Minerva…..the goddess of wisdom, war, art, schools, and commerce.
The Lord watches over you—
the Lord is your shade at your right hand;
the sun will not harm you by day,
nor the moon by night.
Ps 121:5-6
October 30, 2017
Marion Barry to get his own statue in Washington, DC
What a glorious reflection of heroism on our fair capital city. Coming at the time when statues and plaques of Robert E. Lee are being taken down, erecting a new statue to the crack-smoking, whore-mongering, tax-cheating mayor certainly is the embodiment of “progressives” and their values. Presumably, the plaque will memorialize Barry’s most famous quotable line: “B—- set me up!”
Frankly, it defies belief. Barry was the emblem of the crime-plagued shambles the capital city became as the Democratic mayor beginning in the late 1970s and extending through the 1990s.
Read more: http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/10/marion_barry_to_get_his_own_statue_in_washington_dc.html
Citizen: Abut what I would expect from the “cesspit in Anacostia ” .
It boggles the mind. I live 40 miles from DC. It’s a sewer.
FORT HOOD TERROR VICTIM’S DAD SUES FOR PURPLE HEART
Son treated for injury sustained in Nidal Hasan’s rampage
It didn’t take long for Congress to reverse the Obama administration’s determination that Nidal Hasan’s terror attack at Fort Hood was “workplace violence,” allowing 47 injured service members finally to be awarded the Purple Heart.
Read more at http://mobile.wnd.com/2017/10/fort-hood-terror-victims-dad-sues-for-purple-heart/
Pumpkin Zee Bridge (for those who know the Tappen Zee) and other lighted delights
http://www.lohud.com/story/entertainment/2017/08/15/sleepy-hollow-pumpkin-blaze/569203001/
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
Funniest DOGS IN COSTUMES 2017
Why do people insist upon torturing their pets ? ?
One of my fine art photos, titled “Turkey Vulture in the Rain” …
I took this photo in the Hocking Hills of Ohio years ago.
Happy Halloween!
What a beautiful photo…the colors and composition are magnificent!
Thank you, Ad rem!
Methinks this vulture wanted to take up residence with us Treepers on one of the branches here at the Treehouse today. 🙂
Dearest Treepers: May I have the attention of both your heads and hearts? Our fellow Treeper “Froggie Leggs” has just been delivered more sad news….
As you may already know, Froggie has been in the battle of her life against cancer. She’s just finished a lengthy course of radiation, and she goes in today to find out the results. As if that weren’t enough, she’s just found out that her husband David has lung cancer.
These must be desperate times for Froggie and her husband. If you would consider donating whatever you can spare to their GO GUND ME page, I’m sure it would go a long ways towards alleviating some of their burden.
Please say a prayer, as they are hoping for a miracle.
https://www.gofundme.com/765px9-medical-expenses?
God bless, and thank you….
Yep….definitely a MUST SEE! 😀
How terrible that I posted a “funny” right below the news re Froggy and husband. I sure wish I would have taken a look at the page before hand as I definitely would have waited. So sorry.
I certainly will be praying, in fact I’ll jump up for a minute right now and get on it right now. May God’s mercy, strength and grace be with them both.
It couldn’t be helped nwtex. Anywhere I put it, it would have elicited the same reaction. Froggie is a wonderful Treeper, and she has an amazing sense of humor. She would be smiling not frowning.
TRICK…?
OR TREAT?…
Silly and fun 🙂
Loved the ending! 😀
