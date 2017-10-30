Monday October 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, OCTOBER 30, 2017
Past, Present, Future
“Would you also go away?” John 6:67
Many pretend believers have forsaken Christ and walked no more with Him; but what reason do you have to make a change? Has there been any reason for it in the past? Has the Lord Jesus not proved Himself all sufficient? He asks you this morning, “Have I been a wilderness to you?” When your soul has simply trusted Jesus, have you ever been defeated? Have you not until now found your Lord to be a compassionate and generous Friend to you? Has simple, child-like faith in Him not given you all the peace your spirit could desire? (1) Can you even dream of a better friend than He has been to you? Then do not change the old and tried for the new and false.
As for the present, can that compel you to leave Christ? When we are hard-pressed with this world, or with difficult trials within the church, we find it a most blessed thing to simply rest our head upon the shoulder of our Savior. This is the joy we have today, that we are saved in Him; and if this joy is satisfying, why would we think of changing? Who trades gold for dross? We will not renounce the sun until we find a better light, nor leave our Lord’s embrace until a truer lover shall appear. (2) And since this can never be, we will hold onto Him with an inseparable grasp and bind His Name as a seal upon our heart.
As for the future, can you suggest anything or anyone that can arise that will render it necessary for you to mutiny or desert the old flag to serve under another captain? Surely not. If our life be long, He doesn’t change. If all should abandon us, He is a Friend who sticks closer than a brother. If we are poor, what better than to have Christ who makes us rich? When we are sick, what more do we want than Jesus to comfort and to heal? When we die, is it not written that “neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come . . . will be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”(3) And so we say with Peter, “Lord, to whom shall we go?”(4)
(1) Mark 10:14
(2) Mark 10:16
(3) Romans 8:38-39
(4) John 6:68
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Thank you, citizen.
My grandfather (age 1), great-grandmother and great-grandfather arrived in America (Ellis Island) on October 31, 1907.
I would like to believe they witnessed Lady Liberty in such a fashion upon their arrival. I am certain great-grandma and great-grandpa were in just as much awe as we would be at that sight.
Thank you for the visual, I will cherish it.
Fast fact. There are no pictures of the Statue of Liberty in her original shiny copper penny dress. Sadly the statue had turned green before the advent of color photography. Still, we love her just the way she is.
He is risen, indeed.
Amen!
I lift up my eyes to the mountains—
where does my help come from?
My help comes from the Lord,
the Maker of heaven and earth
Ps 121:1-2
Thank you, Jesus, we trust in You.
🙏❤️🙏
No one has greater love than the one who gives their life for their friends.
(John 15:13)
Usurping local control over tower installation has been a cardinal principle of the telecom industry for over 20 years.
5G frequencies have the capacity to make skin feel that it is burning. These millimeter (5G) frequencies are used by the U.S. Department of Defense as a crowd control weapon, known as Active Denial Systems. Beam this frequency at a crowd, and people flee.
Is this something you want on your lamppost?
http://thehill.com/opinion/technology/357591-public-health-is-littered-with-examples-where-economic-interests-trumped
John Belushi, Dan Akroyd, and James Brown = pure genius (and wicked fun) . . .
Watching this clip reminded me of when I was very young and wanting my Dad to drive me ‘down south’, so I could go to a church where they had gospel music like the one showed here.
Honestly though, the more I watched this clip, the less of a chance it was one of the ones I had seen that had pushed me to keep asking my Dad. I do know I drove him crazy for awhile. I didn’t have the understanding that driving ‘down south’ from Wisconsin could take considerable time or days for the journey. Plus, he’d also have to find the church with singing and dancing.
I do remember my parents, soon to be hubbie, and I were in Chicago on a Sunday morning. I made them all go to the House Of Blues where they served brunch with a showing of gospel singers. It wasn’t really my Mom or better half’s taste in music, but even they had a really great time. My Dad and I helped rocked the place though. I also remember my Dad commenting if this was the place I had always been badgering him about. I can’t remember his exact words, but it’s what he had meant. He was a super great Dad. And even though he couldn’t take his little girl ‘down south’ at least our Creator made it possible for her to experience it the first time with her Dad. It’s how I see it.
I was also lucky enough to see the Blind Boys From Alabama sing at UAF years back. I remember literally walking on air afterwards. I don’t know what it is, but I absolutely love gospel music. It makes my soul really happy.
Thank you Garrison Hall!
Ma’iingankwe
🙂
sheesh! hahahahahahaha
what a doofus
As a new work week begins for many Treepers, may each of you find satisfaction in your endeavors, even those bits and pieces that aren’t your favorite assignments….
Actor claims Kevin Spacey made sexual advance toward him when he was 14
October 30, 2017 | 12:40am
An actor has accused “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when he was just a teenager.
Anthony Rapp — best known for his roles in the “Rent” movie and “Star Trek: Discovery” television series — described the alleged incident in an interview with BuzzFeed News, claiming it happened during a party when he was just 14.
“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold,” Rapp said, noting how the pair had been alone in a bedroom. […]
(proceed at your own risk. I’m not going any further-nwtex)
https://pagesix.com/2017/10/30/actor-claims-kevin-spacey-made-sexual-advance-toward-him-when-he-was-14/?_ga=2.45406372.1856314820.1509339557-1004217375.1509339557
Par for the course. The media really, really needs to have the air let out of their tires.
So tired of them telling ppl how and what to think. Propaganda pushers!
Stealth JeffVerified account @drawandstrike 2m
News about Kevin Spacey broke about 3 1/2 hours ago. And media outlets are already coordinating together to change the focus of the story.
Beauty in the midst of destruction…lightning on top of the ash cloud rising out of the Puyehue-Cordón Caulle volcano in Chile….
Jesus.. The bravest Man I have ever known..
Apropos of nothing: Just received some CPAP supplies yesterday. What I wanted ( and requested) was an additional elastic head strap but was told it wasn’t on the “list” mandated by Medicare until December ’17 . Instead I got a complete mask mount w/mask plus two additional masks, supply tubing ( all of these are readily cleanable and somewhat durable ) and filters I don’t recognize. What I wanted ( and was told) what I requested was the cheapest item ! Small wonder our health care costs are out of control !
Israeli Wins Judo Gold In Abu Dhabi As Officials Refuse to Play Anthem
October 29, 2017
Bravo to the winner for showing real class in an upsetting situation.
An Israeli judoka champion who won a gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam judo tournament was forced to quietly sing his national anthem to himself during the medal ceremony after organisers refused to play the ‘Hatikvah’ or raise the Israeli flag.
Tal Flicker, who is currently ranked world number one in the under 66kg division, took home a gold in the same category on Thursday.
But his achievement was marred when he had to look at the International Judo Federation’s (IJF) flag and listen to its anthem rather than his own because of a ban in the Gulf state on the display of Israeli symbols.
Mr Flicker, visibly upset, shifts from foot to foot as he holds a bunch of flowers on the podium. He then sings the ‘Hatikvah’ to himself, although his voice is drowned out by the IJF music.
In one widely shared clip, a clearly caught off-guard television commentator pauses before announcing that it is the IJF’s anthem which is about to be played, rather than Israel’s.
The 25-year-old judoka’s stoicism was widely praised both at home and internationally on social media….
The Israeli national anthem, Hatikva (“The Hope”) was adapted from a poem written in Poland by Naphtali Herz Imber in 1878.
Not sure why the officials thought the song was so dangerous or threatening that it had to be banned:
[…]
http://tammybruce.com/2017/10/israeli-wins-judo-gold-in-abu-dhabi-as-officials-refuse-to-play-anthem.html
They didn’t play it because the emirate has banned display of Israeli symbols.
An Israeli judoka won a gold medal on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam judo tournament, but had to sing his own private “Hatikvah” because the organizers refused to play the Israeli national anthem.
He also had to celebrate his victory under the International Judo Federation’s flag, because the emirate banned the display of Israeli symbols.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/israeli-athlete-wins-judo-gold-medal-uae-tourney-officials-refuse-play-israeli-anthem-display-israeli-flag-video/
Arrivals from Pluto I take it.
Homer Cripps has ’em all beat.. (circa 1966)..
This looks so dang brutal! I’ll take baseball, thank you very much.
Crazy & WoW at the same time!
https://twitter.com/ItsFoodPorn/status/924778783097409537
https://twitter.com/ItsFoodPorn/status/924778783097409537
From 2012
