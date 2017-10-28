Saturday October 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Happy Caturday &
LikeLiked by 2 people
hope all here have a good and blessed weekend.
amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
And you also, Jim.
LikeLike
It’s Caterday, Treepers. Pet your kitties.
LikeLike
Sundance has discussed with Us that a tsunami of leased cars will begin to be returned as the leases expire. Does anyone remember that time frame? My sister is gifting me with a low mileage used car. I was wondering when that sweet spot is expected that will drive down the purchase price of these lease returns. Thank you for your help here.
LikeLike
Kl : There are many web sites dealing with the previously-owned vehicle market offering listings as well as analysis of market trends.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, Laura Ingraham has new show starting Monday. One thing I have noticed about Laura. She always wears a Christian cross necklace. Someone interviewing her once asked about it and she said she always wore it as a symbol of her faith. In the advertisements for her new show she is NOT wearing it. I wonder if Fox News won’t let her wear it? I hate to think she would lay it aside for them instead of standing up for what she believes in. I have a feeling it was part of her new contract so I won’t be watching her new show. With some of the others you know what you’re getting.
LikeLike
You might consider writing her to let her know of your objection. Fox News site has a listing of all their talking-head shows at bottom of their web page and each usually has some contact info. They used to list email but not so much anymore, it’s mainly twitter these days.
LikeLike
I went to Laura’s website to do just that and it was mostly all social media to contact. To email her you had to join her fan club…….I will try Fox. I don’t do Facebook or Twitter.
LikeLike
Or, Fox may have airbrushed it out of the advertisements. Who knows. Guess we will have to wait for her first show to see if her stated conviction is something that is for sale or not. Although, admittedly, I never heard the statement you referenced without the link to the quote….not sure she really said that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never thought about airbrushing. That is possible. I wish I had a link to her exact quote. It was some time ago, back after the primaries on Hannity I think. I had noticed she wore one and after that interview or whatever it was, I did notice every time I saw her she had it on.
LikeLike
The Day The Music Died!
LikeLike
A sad day indeed.💔
And another. I remember listening to the radio when it was announced.
I still love C&W.
“On March 3rd 1963 “Cowboy”Copas, Patsy Cline, Hawkshaw Hawkins performed at a benefit concert at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas for the family of disc jockey Cactus Jack Call, who had died the previous December in an automobile accident.
On March 5, they left for Nashville in a Piper Comanche piloted by Copas’ son-in-law (and Cline’s manager), Randy Hughes. After stopping to refuel in Dyersburg, Tennessee, the craft took off at 6:07 p.m. CT. The plane flew into severe weather and crashed at 6:29 p.m. in a forest near Camden, Tennessee, 90 miles from the destination. There were no survivors. A stone marker, dedicated on July 6, 1996, marks the location of the crash.”
Lifted from Wikipedia.
Copas was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, Tennessee in “Music Row” with Hawkins and other country music stars.
Musically speaking, two worse days in my life.
Not forgetting Hank either 💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
what’s up AdRem? its 1AM EST…shouldn’t be much traffic. couldn’t get a post…
LikeLike
When I was young, I went to a concert in El Monte, CA…which way back then was safe!…and saw a show which features Richie, who was Huge…was a predominately Latino audience.
AND, guess who else? a very young Stevie Wonder who nobody knew at the time. He was this skinny little kid who played the harmonica and sang. Didn’t get much of a response, as most were there for Richie.
This plane crash was just awful. By then Buddy Holly was pretty big, but the locals were devastated to have lost Richie; it was unusual for a Latino to have a really big hit, which La Bamba definitely was.
Long time gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks!
LikeLike
That woulda been “Little” Stevie Wonder in that era, I think. Here was his early hit:
LikeLike
Though I walk in the midst of trouble,
you preserve my life.
You stretch out your hand against the anger of my foes;
with your right hand you save me.
Ps 138:7
LikeLike
Just finished watching game 3 of the Dodgers vs Astros World Series.
It looks like MLB is attempting to reclaim the title of America’s National Pastime.
Here you have 2 excellent teams competing against each other for the World Series title.
The contrast with the NFL and their national anthem kneelers is dramatic.
Tonight’s game featured military veterans leading the crowd in the national anthem and God Bless America.
All the players stood and the crowd joined in the singing.
The fans can just sit back and enjoy the sport and the feeling of being part of something larger;The United States of America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attempting to?
Baseball has always been the favored
National Pastime!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PC, thanks for the good news…
The NFL can only dream of this kind of connection to their fanbase.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Bullet Bras?
http://kengarex.com/30-pictures-of-bullet-bras-which-ruled-in-the-40s-50s/
LikeLike
It’s nice to see girls of such high caliber.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, USA
LikeLike
LikeLike