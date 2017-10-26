Thursday October 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“TITANIC”
https://imgur.com/a/v95T0
LikeLike
So do not fear, for I am with you;
do not be dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you and help you;
I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Isaiah 41:10
LikeLike
Glory be to the Father, and the Son and the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end, Amen 🙏
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This didn’t age well (on many levels):
LikeLike
Reddit has a meme of that photo in prison stripes with Happy Birthday to this future inmate. That meme may become true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
There you go. That’s more like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of an old black and white movie call “The bad seed”. Wow! So much evil in one person!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
GOD BLESS EVERYONE HERE.
AND GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT AND AMERICA.
AMEN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray unceasingly 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just announced on Carlson and Hannity; The infamous Obama-era “gag order” on the whistleblower dealing with Uranium One has just been lifted this evening. Seems to me – from all the breaking news stories suddenly appearing the MSM – a lot of rats are scurrying like the devil to find a “safe space” !
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is welcome news… IMO
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-25/trump-is-said-to-decide-against-adviser-gary-cohn-for-fed-chair
LikeLike
Yes! (Pumping my arm like Kevin on Home Alone)
LikeLike
The DOJ just cleared the FBI Informant to speak to Congress about Uranium One, etc…
LikeLike
Oops, sorry, looks like millwright beat me to it.
LikeLike
GAPTOG! Glory and praise to our God!!!
Thank You, God for all the blessings in our lives. As Americans, we are the most fortunate people on earth.
Please help us to seek and do Your Will. You give us all we have. We need to remember to know, love and serve You daily. By loving You, others and ourselves.
Please continue to hear the cries of Your (Deplorable) people, please open the minds and hearts of those who don’t know You, don’t want to know You, and who know You but refuse to love You, others and themselves.
Please continue to surround our wonderful President, guard him from all evil and harm, human and spiritual, and show him Your Will that he may strive to accomplish it.
Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus! All Glory and praise to You, Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.
🙏🏼🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏🏼
LikeLike
In Jesus’ Precious Name, Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLike
What I especially like about this video is the obvious pleasure they have in making music together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listen, I **know** it’s Cursday and all but I don’t think any decent dog would begrudge this stalwart little guy’s efforts to work on his roar.
LikeLike