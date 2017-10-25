October 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #279

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Just one thing about the Fusion dossier: We don’t often give Congressional Investigators credit, but the Washington Post revelations have come about through the slow and steady anaconda-like pressure of a Congressional Committee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you consider what was posted about this yesterday?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/24/wapo-reports-clinton-campaign-and-dnc-paid-for-trump-dossier/
LikeLike
That’s precisely what i mean. It’s come about because Congressional sub-poenas have left them nowhere else to do. You don’t think they are yielding this information voluntarily, do you?
LikeLike
They are yielding this because they are distracting / covering up for someone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Clinton’s Campaign lawyers know that the best defense is a strong offense. The fact that the campaign and the DNC paid for the dirt is one thing, we still need to see the bank records to follow the money and find out who all was being bribed or on the take.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is tons of speculation tonight on who else is being protected – many are saying the GOP.
IMO this throwing of the Clintons under the bus is being done “temporarily” until they can “do something” about Trump. My guess is the Bush Crime Family is the other people who will show up in the bank records. They’re throwing the Clintons out of the getaway vehicle as a distraction, so the treacherous RINOs can get one last chance to bring Trump down, thus saving ALL of them.
BEWARE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know who is being protected.
It does not matter who paid for it as much as it matters what was done with it.
The GOPe and the DNC could not use it because there was nothing there for them to use.
But it could be used to get FISA warrants for wiretaps that could lead to a whole lot more things.
LikeLike
Thanks, great points!
LikeLike
In another thread, someone posted per “52 US Code § 30121 . It is illegal to pay a foreign national for opposition research.”
I am not a lawyer, and not sure if this is accurate. Maybe one of our legal-treepers can elaborate. Does this have teeth?
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/52/30121
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a retired lawyer and oftentimes the statute means exactly what it says.
LikeLike
We have won so much the past few days I am out of breath. Good Night.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
LikeLiked by 11 people
McCain…
LikeLiked by 14 people
That is so funny! LOL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I recommend two Twitter “bloggers” of note that have amazing analyses are @ThomasWictor and @Imperator_Rex3 . Their longer, numbered threads can be very revealing. Here is one from the latter:
LikeLiked by 5 people
another doozy tonight – 68 tweets
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed — must see!
Also note — if looking to read these twitter thread easier — may I suggest this to do it…
https://tttthreads.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
People are speculating who the unnamed Republican is who also paid for the Trump dossier.
Obviously, Jeb! paid for it, but after Trump slaughtered him like a lamb in SC & he was forced to drop out and it was given to Little Marco, who passed it along to McCain.
Jeb! was only one with the $ to waste on this, which is why he was so confident “Trump will not be the nominee.” It was only after he proved to be such a pathetic candidate that the GOPe realized they had to go to the Little Marco Plan B. It was then that Bill Kristol, Rick Wilson and the other Marco fanbois kept cackling on Twitter about the ‘explosive oppo research’ that would take Trump out. I guess the fact that Little Marco couldn’t rise to the occasion even with d!ck jokes that the genius Hillary gang decided it would be easier to ‘beat Trump’ so it wasn’t dropped in the primary as Kristol, Wilson etc said it would. (Also,the GOPe decided, and openly declared at this time that us ‘deplorables’ needed to be punished for supporting Trump and decided to teach us a lesson by having Trump lose in massive landslide to Hillary).
Hillary, of course, being as ‘smart’ as she is, must have thought she didn’t need it/that the Access Hollywood tape was enough, so she didn’t drop it during GE, as Kristol & Wilson both predicted it would in October.
That’s how it finally emerged as a Swamp/Comey blackmail tactic to try to prevent Trump being sworn in — little did they realize that Trump would take them all out with it.
And that’s the story of the piss dossier — not worth the paper it’s written on.
“The wheels of justice grind slowly but they grind exceedingly fine”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, VEL! Great summary!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think there’s only three options, Jeb! like you said, but it also could have possibly been paid for by McCain or even ROMNEY.
Remember when Romney had his press conference? He was all bent out of shape about Trump. He’s loaded. He could have easily paid for it.
Same with McCain, McCain hated Trump with a passion as is obvious.
Ironically we’re talking about the last three Presidential Candidates on the republican side… Romney, mcCain before him and Jeb’s brother George before him.
Might find out that Priebus had something to do with it too.
LikeLike
Whew what a day!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the UN-Exit theme better. Like Brexit, Unexit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’re finally getting around to Obama’s slush funds, too – where legal fines were levied and then distributed to select leftist organizations
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just love that impish look……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too. Looks like he’s got a *good* secret.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hear! Hear!
LikeLike
Trending now on twitter –>
#TrumpDossier
24.9K Tweets
LikeLike
is shareblue putting up a fight?
LikeLike
I just checked – jeez, they’re actually Defending the dossier!
LikeLike
Next few days are very important and fake msm start talking now. Within next 24 hrs we will know which Republican paid for fake dossier. Bushes, John M, Mitt R, Paul Ryan or some big republican donor.
Both parties know PTrump is not going anywhere or no impeachment so they will run away from Clinton plantation and Obama shadow. Very soon Democratic Party will be running away from Clinton’s.
RINO are in trouble so MAGA is back on table.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Along with WaPo story on Fusion GPS something is up. The President cultivates journalists like the tabloids back in the day…Major Leaking now and they are biting BIGLY on stuff they wouldn’t touch…
LikeLiked by 9 people
You’re definitely onto something.
I think it’s pretty clear that the administration, or perhaps ANY administration leaks all kinds of stuff on purpose, and everybody (incluiding Trump, and Obama) knows that it’s done.
Priebus and others were leaking stuff, but it was stuff the President didn’t want leaked out. He finally cleans house, and for the past month or two under Kelly, everything’s been run really tight with no leaks.
This has probably driven most of the reporters crazy. I was mentioning the other day how instead of multiple outrages a day, there’s only a few a week now. They’re hungry for juice.
So after starving them for awhile…. the God Emperor has begun leaking stuff he wants leaked.
I mentioned months ago that President Trump is an amateur at politics. he’s THIS good, without having the feel of what’s going on. Wait until next year when he’s a pro at it and has figured out all of the ins and outs.
He’s a very, incredibly competent man at anything he tries. He owns 500 businesses, all of them successful. You can’t just jump from business to business without being competent. He made a fortune in real estate, then made a fortune at branding himself, then made a fortune writing books, then made a fortune on t.v., then was elected friekin’ PRESIDENT in his first political run.
Anything he tries he will be great at. He’s just warming up on this politics stuff.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love it. You are 100% right!
LikeLike
Who is the current AG?
(Asking for a friend)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love the “broken toe” LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Who is this?
LikeLike
Found this…
http://myfox8.com/2017/10/06/las-vegas-concert-was-a-mothers-day-gift-now-shes-fighting-for-her-life/
LikeLike
(Searched with http://www.google.com/images)
Picture Caption – Trump visits Las Vegas after deadly mass shooting:
President Donald Trump is greeted by survivor family members Shelby Stalker and Stephanie Melanson (L) after meeting with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (C) and police at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nev., Oct. 4, 2017. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-visits-las-vegas-deadly-slideshow-wp-172129051/photo-p-president-donald-trump-greeted-photo-172129009.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice job Eris. With the tissue one gal was holding and the sadness on her face I figured as much but didn’t have the details, so thanks again….much appreciated.
It is wonderful that the President was able to remove the young gal from her awful reality, if only for a bit.
LikeLike
Thanks, Eris.
LikeLike
Michael McLaughlin a Naval Intelligence Officer at United States Cyber Command just posted this article, “Why Trump Is Right about North Korea”
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/why-trump-right-about-north-korea-22890
Enjoy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been ignoring all of this Russia crap for a full year.
After reading a little bit about the facts as they’re coming out now… i’m completely convinced somebody’s going to go to jail over this Shit and it’s not gonna be a Republican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like to know where McTumor fits into this sordid story. Also which Republican was involved in originally paying for the dossier. And how broadly the Russians distributed the bribes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If, at all, most likely will be an underling, or two.
LikeLike
Did anyone else hear Hannity’s mention of CTH on his radio program tonight? I about fell out of my driver’s seat. Then he comes back, as though he didn’t mean to reveal his source, and says something like, “They’re legitimate, right?!” What a joke.
Also, I couldn’t believe Ivanka’s most unbelievably eloquent response in his TV interview tonight on her reaction to the attacks on her dad. (I’m not a Hannity fan, but he seems to be at the center of things at the moment … and of course proud of that.)
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/10/24/ivanka-trumps-sean-hannity-interview-media-and-democrats-attack-president-and-family
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
OGDEN’S NUT GONE FLAKE
LikeLike
WaPo released the story about Hillary and the DNC paying for the Dossier, but they also “hinted” that there was some truth to the information…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, Treepers, is THIS the Big Ugly? What a day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, this is way too juicy.
https://www.democraticunderground.com/10029744761
These deluded Dems still don’t understand what is going on. They think this news portends doom for Trump.
I wonder how mentally cracked they will become when they realize it’s about Hillary and Podesta.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people are the dumbest of the dumb. Even for Democrats.
They will always miss the point , no matter how huge, how obvious.
And yes, they are good for a laugh. Really really good.
I’m thinking they will *never* realize it’s about Hillary and Podesta. They’ll just keep screaming about Trump. Not sure they could “handle” the truth about…..much.
Pretty sure the very few who *do* get it, will just curl up into a ball and disappear from the website.
It’s a real Loony Bin over there.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LOL. About sums it up.
LikeLike
MOAB TO rt!
Ari Fleisher says a presidential campaign paid for international dirt going to the FBI Comey under President Obama..holding special presidential briefings with Trump on alleged Russian deals…only to learn now that the source behind it, the impetus was Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Hillary’s campaign in effect bamboozled America’s intelligence agency and that information flowed and rose to the very top levels. This is very disturbing…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hannity Opening Monolog
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A rabbit hole that started as a leftist-tactic meme attack; they dig and dig to get out of the hole….
“Obama Administration Xochitl Hinojosa, spokesperson for the Department of Justice on civil rights-related matters” http://www.unz.com/isteve/xochitl-hinojosa-dojs-aztec-warrior/
“New Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez is deputizing one of his longtime aides to lead the party’s communications shop. Xochitl Hinojosa, a top adviser to Perez both during his time at the Labor Department” http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/327150-perez-announces-dnc-communications-shop
“Xochitl Hinojosa Interviews Antifa and CLM Protesters”
LikeLiked by 1 person
hilly is writing her new book………
WTF is Happening!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good one! 🙂
Thought it would be “Not Me, Again”.
LikeLike
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DM1xyBHVwAEEtKj.jpg:large
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
My opinion has always been that Obama was never a crook. He was an ideologue, he’s the Colin Kapernick of the Oval Office. Everything he did was to pay America back for it’s sins in his eyes. Yeah he made a little money doing it but at the end of the day, he wanted to stick it to the man.
Imagine how he feels now that he knows the biggest mistake he ever made was get in bed with Hillary Clinton. She, more than anything, has destroyed his legacy. Nevermind none of his policies or ideas would have worked and he damn near destroyed the country… at the end of the day, he wouldn’t have minded that if he got his agenda through.
Instead history’s going to look back at him as a failed President, ultimately forever tarnished by the Secretary of State he hired. He’s an Ideologue, but she’s a straight up Con Woman.
I’ll prove my point with this little remark.
How many DEAD PEOPLE do we know of, that had connections to Barack? Maybe a couple? Hillary’s up to what, 70? They’re a different breed. I’m not supporting Obama. I’m just saying he got schlonged.
LikeLiked by 3 people
By hillary and michelle then? 🤔
LikeLike
Just a FYI—the NYPost piece is dated January 11, 2017
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will we see Don Lemon weep?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only if cooper tickles his elmo.
LikeLike
Wonder how the latest revelations will affect the scream-in planned for the anniversary of Trump’s election?
LikeLike
I hope it doesn’t screw up the scream-in, we need the pictures and videos for the next election’s MEME’s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would be great to see them screaming………….. at hilly.
LikeLike
They’ll probably scream louder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, the WSJ.
KEY phrases and words:
spread money among contacts in Russia
stories spun
interests of the regime
trumpet suspicions
a Russian plant
The FBI’s Political Meddling
Mueller is the wrong sleuth when his ex-agency is so tangled up with Russia.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fbis-political-meddling-1508883468
Here’s a story consistent with what has been reported in the press—how reliably reported is uncertain. Democratic political opponents of Donald Trump financed a British former spook who spread money among contacts in Russia, who in turn over drinks solicited stories from their supposedly “connected” sources in Moscow. If these people were really connected in any meaningful sense, then they made sure the stories they spun were consistent with the interests of the regime, if not actually scripted by the regime.
The resulting Trump dossier then became a factor in Obama administration decisions to launch an FBI counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign, and after the election to trumpet suspicions of Trump collusion with Russia.
We know of a second, possibly even more consequential way the FBI was effectively a vehicle for Russian meddling in U.S. politics. Authoritative news reports say FBI chief James Comey’s intervention in the Hillary Clinton email matter was prompted by a Russian intelligence document that his colleagues suspected was a Russian plant.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fbis-political-meddling-1508883468
I hope you can link to the article to read in full. After a day or so the full link might disappear. Please post the rest of article if you catch it beforehand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the tweeters
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Solomon
Sarah Carter &
Victoria Toensing, Attorney for informant
LikeLiked by 1 person