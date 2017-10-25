October 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #279

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

83 Responses to October 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #279

  1. Martin Adamson says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Just one thing about the Fusion dossier: We don’t often give Congressional Investigators credit, but the Washington Post revelations have come about through the slow and steady anaconda-like pressure of a Congressional Committee.

  2. Wiggyky says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

    We have won so much the past few days I am out of breath. Good Night.

  3. rumpole2 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…

    Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….

  5. ZurichMike says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I recommend two Twitter “bloggers” of note that have amazing analyses are @ThomasWictor and @Imperator_Rex3 . Their longer, numbered threads can be very revealing. Here is one from the latter:

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:26 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:26 am

  8. Venus E. Lee says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

    People are speculating who the unnamed Republican is who also paid for the Trump dossier.
    Obviously, Jeb! paid for it, but after Trump slaughtered him like a lamb in SC & he was forced to drop out and it was given to Little Marco, who passed it along to McCain.
    Jeb! was only one with the $ to waste on this, which is why he was so confident “Trump will not be the nominee.” It was only after he proved to be such a pathetic candidate that the GOPe realized they had to go to the Little Marco Plan B. It was then that Bill Kristol, Rick Wilson and the other Marco fanbois kept cackling on Twitter about the ‘explosive oppo research’ that would take Trump out. I guess the fact that Little Marco couldn’t rise to the occasion even with d!ck jokes that the genius Hillary gang decided it would be easier to ‘beat Trump’ so it wasn’t dropped in the primary as Kristol, Wilson etc said it would. (Also,the GOPe decided, and openly declared at this time that us ‘deplorables’ needed to be punished for supporting Trump and decided to teach us a lesson by having Trump lose in massive landslide to Hillary).
    Hillary, of course, being as ‘smart’ as she is, must have thought she didn’t need it/that the Access Hollywood tape was enough, so she didn’t drop it during GE, as Kristol & Wilson both predicted it would in October.
    That’s how it finally emerged as a Swamp/Comey blackmail tactic to try to prevent Trump being sworn in — little did they realize that Trump would take them all out with it.
    And that’s the story of the piss dossier — not worth the paper it’s written on.
    “The wheels of justice grind slowly but they grind exceedingly fine”

    • ZurichMike says:
      October 25, 2017 at 1:21 am

      Thank you, VEL! Great summary!

    • treehouseron says:
      October 25, 2017 at 1:39 am

      I think there’s only three options, Jeb! like you said, but it also could have possibly been paid for by McCain or even ROMNEY.

      Remember when Romney had his press conference? He was all bent out of shape about Trump. He’s loaded. He could have easily paid for it.

      Same with McCain, McCain hated Trump with a passion as is obvious.

      Ironically we’re talking about the last three Presidential Candidates on the republican side… Romney, mcCain before him and Jeb’s brother George before him.

      Might find out that Priebus had something to do with it too.

  9. NJF says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Whew what a day!

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:31 am

  12. Regina says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    They’re finally getting around to Obama’s slush funds, too – where legal fines were levied and then distributed to select leftist organizations

  13. nwtex says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Trending now on twitter –>

    #TrumpDossier
    24.9K Tweets

  14. SR says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Next few days are very important and fake msm start talking now. Within next 24 hrs we will know which Republican paid for fake dossier. Bushes, John M, Mitt R, Paul Ryan or some big republican donor.
    Both parties know PTrump is not going anywhere or no impeachment so they will run away from Clinton plantation and Obama shadow. Very soon Democratic Party will be running away from Clinton’s.
    RINO are in trouble so MAGA is back on table.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. ALEX says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Along with WaPo story on Fusion GPS something is up. The President cultivates journalists like the tabloids back in the day…Major Leaking now and they are biting BIGLY on stuff they wouldn’t touch…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      October 25, 2017 at 1:09 am

      You’re definitely onto something.

      I think it’s pretty clear that the administration, or perhaps ANY administration leaks all kinds of stuff on purpose, and everybody (incluiding Trump, and Obama) knows that it’s done.

      Priebus and others were leaking stuff, but it was stuff the President didn’t want leaked out. He finally cleans house, and for the past month or two under Kelly, everything’s been run really tight with no leaks.

      This has probably driven most of the reporters crazy. I was mentioning the other day how instead of multiple outrages a day, there’s only a few a week now. They’re hungry for juice.

      So after starving them for awhile…. the God Emperor has begun leaking stuff he wants leaked.

      I mentioned months ago that President Trump is an amateur at politics. he’s THIS good, without having the feel of what’s going on. Wait until next year when he’s a pro at it and has figured out all of the ins and outs.

      He’s a very, incredibly competent man at anything he tries. He owns 500 businesses, all of them successful. You can’t just jump from business to business without being competent. He made a fortune in real estate, then made a fortune at branding himself, then made a fortune writing books, then made a fortune on t.v., then was elected friekin’ PRESIDENT in his first political run.

      Anything he tries he will be great at. He’s just warming up on this politics stuff.

  16. rumpole2 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Who is the current AG?
    (Asking for a friend)

  18. A2 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Michael McLaughlin a Naval Intelligence Officer at United States Cyber Command just posted this article, “Why Trump Is Right about North Korea”

    http://nationalinterest.org/feature/why-trump-right-about-north-korea-22890

    Enjoy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:00 am

  20. treehouseron says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:01 am

    I’ve been ignoring all of this Russia crap for a full year.

    After reading a little bit about the facts as they’re coming out now… i’m completely convinced somebody’s going to go to jail over this Shit and it’s not gonna be a Republican.

  21. akearn says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Did anyone else hear Hannity’s mention of CTH on his radio program tonight? I about fell out of my driver’s seat. Then he comes back, as though he didn’t mean to reveal his source, and says something like, “They’re legitimate, right?!” What a joke.

    Also, I couldn’t believe Ivanka’s most unbelievably eloquent response in his TV interview tonight on her reaction to the attacks on her dad. (I’m not a Hannity fan, but he seems to be at the center of things at the moment … and of course proud of that.)

    http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/10/24/ivanka-trumps-sean-hannity-interview-media-and-democrats-attack-president-and-family

  22. nwtex says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

  23. rumpole2 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

    OGDEN’S NUT GONE FLAKE

  24. Nigella says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:08 am

    WaPo released the story about Hillary and the DNC paying for the Dossier, but they also “hinted” that there was some truth to the information…

  26. Risa says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Okay, Treepers, is THIS the Big Ugly? What a day!

  27. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Ok, this is way too juicy.

    https://www.democraticunderground.com/10029744761

    These deluded Dems still don’t understand what is going on. They think this news portends doom for Trump.

    I wonder how mentally cracked they will become when they realize it’s about Hillary and Podesta.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 25, 2017 at 1:41 am

      These people are the dumbest of the dumb. Even for Democrats.

      They will always miss the point , no matter how huge, how obvious.

      And yes, they are good for a laugh. Really really good.

      I’m thinking they will *never* realize it’s about Hillary and Podesta. They’ll just keep screaming about Trump. Not sure they could “handle” the truth about…..much.

      Pretty sure the very few who *do* get it, will just curl up into a ball and disappear from the website.

      It’s a real Loony Bin over there.

  28. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:14 am

    MOAB TO rt!

    Ari Fleisher says a presidential campaign paid for international dirt going to the FBI Comey under President Obama..holding special presidential briefings with Trump on alleged Russian deals…only to learn now that the source behind it, the impetus was Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Hillary’s campaign in effect bamboozled America’s intelligence agency and that information flowed and rose to the very top levels. This is very disturbing…

  29. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Hannity Opening Monolog

  30. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:23 am

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:26 am

  32. JM Covfefe says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:26 am

    A rabbit hole that started as a leftist-tactic meme attack; they dig and dig to get out of the hole….

    “Obama Administration Xochitl Hinojosa, spokesperson for the Department of Justice on civil rights-related matters” http://www.unz.com/isteve/xochitl-hinojosa-dojs-aztec-warrior/

    “New Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez is deputizing one of his longtime aides to lead the party’s communications shop. Xochitl Hinojosa, a top adviser to Perez both during his time at the Labor Department” http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/327150-perez-announces-dnc-communications-shop

    “Xochitl Hinojosa Interviews Antifa and CLM Protesters”

  33. patrickhenrycensored says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:27 am

    hilly is writing her new book………
    WTF is Happening!!!

  35. treehouseron says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:32 am

    My opinion has always been that Obama was never a crook. He was an ideologue, he’s the Colin Kapernick of the Oval Office. Everything he did was to pay America back for it’s sins in his eyes. Yeah he made a little money doing it but at the end of the day, he wanted to stick it to the man.

    Imagine how he feels now that he knows the biggest mistake he ever made was get in bed with Hillary Clinton. She, more than anything, has destroyed his legacy. Nevermind none of his policies or ideas would have worked and he damn near destroyed the country… at the end of the day, he wouldn’t have minded that if he got his agenda through.

    Instead history’s going to look back at him as a failed President, ultimately forever tarnished by the Secretary of State he hired. He’s an Ideologue, but she’s a straight up Con Woman.

    I’ll prove my point with this little remark.

    How many DEAD PEOPLE do we know of, that had connections to Barack? Maybe a couple? Hillary’s up to what, 70? They’re a different breed. I’m not supporting Obama. I’m just saying he got schlonged.

  36. nwtex says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Just a FYI—the NYPost piece is dated January 11, 2017

  37. Harry Lime says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Will we see Don Lemon weep?

  38. patrickhenrycensored says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Wonder how the latest revelations will affect the scream-in planned for the anniversary of Trump’s election?

  39. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Wow, the WSJ.

    KEY phrases and words:
    spread money among contacts in Russia
    stories spun
    interests of the regime
    trumpet suspicions
    a Russian plant

    The FBI’s Political Meddling
    Mueller is the wrong sleuth when his ex-agency is so tangled up with Russia.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fbis-political-meddling-1508883468

    Here’s a story consistent with what has been reported in the press—how reliably reported is uncertain. Democratic political opponents of Donald Trump financed a British former spook who spread money among contacts in Russia, who in turn over drinks solicited stories from their supposedly “connected” sources in Moscow. If these people were really connected in any meaningful sense, then they made sure the stories they spun were consistent with the interests of the regime, if not actually scripted by the regime.

    The resulting Trump dossier then became a factor in Obama administration decisions to launch an FBI counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign, and after the election to trumpet suspicions of Trump collusion with Russia.

    We know of a second, possibly even more consequential way the FBI was effectively a vehicle for Russian meddling in U.S. politics. Authoritative news reports say FBI chief James Comey’s intervention in the Hillary Clinton email matter was prompted by a Russian intelligence document that his colleagues suspected was a Russian plant.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fbis-political-meddling-1508883468

    I hope you can link to the article to read in full. After a day or so the full link might disappear. Please post the rest of article if you catch it beforehand.

  40. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:44 am

    John Solomon
    Sarah Carter &
    Victoria Toensing, Attorney for informant

