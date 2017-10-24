“Toodles” – Senator Jeff Flake Concedes: The Peasants are Revolting…

More MAGA winning today as another senatorial blockage in the swamp is cleared. Senator Jeff Flake announces he will not seek reelection.
Toodles !
Senator Jeff Flake told The Arizona Republic ahead of his announcement that he has become convinced “there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.” Gee, ya think?
I LOVE WINNING!!!! MAGA
Still not tired of winning! I’m convinced that may be the only promise Trump doesn’t eventually follow through on.
Best news I’ve had today.
Amen to that! Of course he had to trash POTUS with his announcement. I say, good riddance and don’t let the door hit you on the way out!
He couldn’t leave with dignity. He acted like a vindictive bully. This is where we see how immature they are.
Maybe he can go run for president in 2020 with little Ev McMuffin?
I LOVE IT!
Get these gutless, underhanded dregs out of office asap!
I Love Winning… keep the victories coming…
Wouldn’t it be a shame if the other RINO from Arizona had to leave the Senate due to some sort of medical condition? /s
No. It would not be a shame!!
I trust you noticed the SARCASM font (/s) at the end of my post.
“Wouldn’t it be a shame if the other RINO from Arizona had to leave the Senate due to some sort of medical condition? /s”
Is there any reason at this point to think that the whole story about McTraitor having brain cancer wasn’t a complete lie?
Internet search shows his diagnosis was reported on July 20th. Estimated time left with an aggressive brain cancer of this type: 1 year.
So this guy is given a year to live, and does he spend it with his family, or getting his affairs in order, or preparing to meet his Maker?
No, he rushes back to Washington D.C. to kill the Hussein-care repeal, and spends his remaining time railing against America and DJT, clinging to power and the klieg lights as if he has all the time in the world.
His daughter left Fraud News on the pretense of spending time with her Dad, only to turn up on The View a couple weeks later.
Apparently Dad is feeling much better.
that TRAITOR McCAIN NEEDS GONE.
Buggy whips no longer required.
Wow … it’s becoming a self-draining swamp!
Ahahahaha, great stuff! President Trump didn’t even have to say his name in Phoenix but everyone knew he was talking about Flake AND responded positively to President Trump’s hint hint wink wink nudge nudge.
“Republican like me” is code for trotskyite neo-con.
Primaries are VERY important as we have an even better chance of getting a MAGA Senator in these seats. Let’s make sure that MAGA nominees win the primaries
I would like to be optimistic, but considering that Arizonans elected McTraitor over and over and over again, and elected Flake, it may be more likely that America has to go to war against Arizona than Arizona electing a MAGA senator.
They both need to resign NOW!
This is going to cost the US Chamber a fortune.
Holy Crap. Sen Flake is reading his political obituary – he’s a mess. Trump (and attack dog Bannon) have marked Flake for the RINO Corker destruction pile. I’m watching this live on CNN, and look who was shown with Flake – this Photo was taken in May, just after Comey was fired. Isn’t this guy familiar? Agent Rouse sure gets around!
More ominously, just seconds after Flake finished, CNN ran Tom Steyer’s (yet another SV tech billionaire) “Impeach Trump” ad. This ad has been on the internet for at least a week, maybe more.
What does it take to get Kasich to join him?
Lots of pizza
BEAUTIMOUS! TRUMPTASTICALLY BEAUTIMOUS!
You sound a little excited. 🙂
If this is “The Big Ugly”, then I must have died an went to heaven because to me this is BEAUTIMOUS!!
“…there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”
Translation: I can no longer deliver on the promised give-away of America to my paymasters, and will therefore not be receiving any further bribes. What, you thought I was in this to help the country?
Exactly, well put louche9
Folks, forgive me! Pardon my Schadenfreude!
More self-draining swamp please.
Perfect.
How does McConnell handle this intransigence is the question.
corker and flake. Too bad they’re not leaving today.
See how McConnell treats this. They have forced his hand to take sides.
Whose side you on Mitch? Corker/Flake or Trump?
What? I can’t hear you speak up Mitch.
Congressional baseball too dangerous!
Flake wants his old crony lobbyist fabian Party back.
Sorry Jeff, it’s all over now baby blue.
Wonder if Mitch can here the wild dogs in the distance?
The move to impeach PTrump is not far away.
The Uniparty won’t stand for much more of this.
hear
Woohooo knew this was coming@!!!
Cya wouldn’t want to beya.
Just as a dying beast is at its most dangerous… what will these on the way out RINOs do for the remainder of their term?
They could start voting with the Democrats…. Of course, if they do this, you can say goodbye to most Senate GOP incumbents.
Flake off!….I had to say it.
Flake announces he won’t run for re-election, and the Dow closes at a new record high. There it is.
Checked out my facebook – and laughed when I saw Flake’s last post — he really thinks he is all that — to the curb, Flaky Boy
Dea RINOs and Nevertrumpers, please let the door hit you on your way out! Thanks American First!
