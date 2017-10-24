“Toodles” – Senator Jeff Flake Concedes: The Peasants are Revolting…

Posted on October 24, 2017 by

More MAGA winning today as another senatorial blockage in the swamp is cleared. Senator Jeff Flake announces he will not seek reelection.

Toodles !

Senator Jeff Flake told The Arizona Republic ahead of his announcement that he has become convinced “there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.” Gee, ya think?

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Election 2016, Election 2017, Election 2018, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to “Toodles” – Senator Jeff Flake Concedes: The Peasants are Revolting…

  1. James Alan Groome says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I LOVE WINNING!!!! MAGA

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. StuckInBlue says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Best news I’ve had today.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Maybe he can go run for president in 2020 with little Ev McMuffin?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. dobbsfan says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I LOVE IT!

    Get these gutless, underhanded dregs out of office asap!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. James Alan Groome says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I Love Winning… keep the victories coming…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. stringplayer55 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Wouldn’t it be a shame if the other RINO from Arizona had to leave the Senate due to some sort of medical condition? /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • paulinfl says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      No. It would not be a shame!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      “Wouldn’t it be a shame if the other RINO from Arizona had to leave the Senate due to some sort of medical condition? /s”

      ________________

      Is there any reason at this point to think that the whole story about McTraitor having brain cancer wasn’t a complete lie?

      Internet search shows his diagnosis was reported on July 20th. Estimated time left with an aggressive brain cancer of this type: 1 year.

      So this guy is given a year to live, and does he spend it with his family, or getting his affairs in order, or preparing to meet his Maker?

      No, he rushes back to Washington D.C. to kill the Hussein-care repeal, and spends his remaining time railing against America and DJT, clinging to power and the klieg lights as if he has all the time in the world.

      His daughter left Fraud News on the pretense of spending time with her Dad, only to turn up on The View a couple weeks later.

      Apparently Dad is feeling much better.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      that TRAITOR McCAIN NEEDS GONE.

      Like

      Reply
  7. summerscauldron says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Buggy whips no longer required.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Kathleen Schilling says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Wow … it’s becoming a self-draining swamp!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Ahahahaha, great stuff! President Trump didn’t even have to say his name in Phoenix but everyone knew he was talking about Flake AND responded positively to President Trump’s hint hint wink wink nudge nudge.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. MK Wood says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    “Republican like me” is code for trotskyite neo-con.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Primaries are VERY important as we have an even better chance of getting a MAGA Senator in these seats. Let’s make sure that MAGA nominees win the primaries

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      I would like to be optimistic, but considering that Arizonans elected McTraitor over and over and over again, and elected Flake, it may be more likely that America has to go to war against Arizona than Arizona electing a MAGA senator.

      Like

      Reply
  12. daughnworks247 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    They both need to resign NOW!
    This is going to cost the US Chamber a fortune.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Holy Crap. Sen Flake is reading his political obituary – he’s a mess. Trump (and attack dog Bannon) have marked Flake for the RINO Corker destruction pile. I’m watching this live on CNN, and look who was shown with Flake – this Photo was taken in May, just after Comey was fired. Isn’t this guy familiar? Agent Rouse sure gets around!

    More ominously, just seconds after Flake finished, CNN ran Tom Steyer’s (yet another SV tech billionaire) “Impeach Trump” ad. This ad has been on the internet for at least a week, maybe more.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. davecatbone says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    What does it take to get Kasich to join him?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    BEAUTIMOUS! TRUMPTASTICALLY BEAUTIMOUS!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. louche9 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    “…there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”

    Translation: I can no longer deliver on the promised give-away of America to my paymasters, and will therefore not be receiving any further bribes. What, you thought I was in this to help the country?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. angusmcgeef says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Folks, forgive me! Pardon my Schadenfreude!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Like

    Reply
  19. quintrillion says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    More self-draining swamp please.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. milktrader says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    How does McConnell handle this intransigence is the question.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. starfcker says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    corker and flake. Too bad they’re not leaving today.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. beaujest says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Congressional baseball too dangerous!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. fleporeblog says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. POP says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Flake wants his old crony lobbyist fabian Party back.
    Sorry Jeff, it’s all over now baby blue.

    Wonder if Mitch can here the wild dogs in the distance?
    The move to impeach PTrump is not far away.
    The Uniparty won’t stand for much more of this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Suncc49 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Woohooo knew this was coming@!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. MMinLamesa says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Cya wouldn’t want to beya.

    Like

    Reply
  29. tonyE says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Just as a dying beast is at its most dangerous… what will these on the way out RINOs do for the remainder of their term?

    They could start voting with the Democrats…. Of course, if they do this, you can say goodbye to most Senate GOP incumbents.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Louisiana Steve says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Flake off!….I had to say it.

    Like

    Reply
  31. trapper says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Flake announces he won’t run for re-election, and the Dow closes at a new record high. There it is.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Nchadwick says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Checked out my facebook – and laughed when I saw Flake’s last post — he really thinks he is all that — to the curb, Flaky Boy

    Like

    Reply
  35. Publius2016 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Dea RINOs and Nevertrumpers, please let the door hit you on your way out! Thanks American First!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s