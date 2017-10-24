Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the White House Press Briefing for Tuesday October 24th.   *Note* the original scheduled time was 2:30pm EST, however the WH stream is now indicating 3:30pm EST.

  1. duchess01 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Time change – 3:30 PM?

  2. HBD says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Flake announces he will not seek reelection

  3. fleporeblog says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I wrote the following on August 29th! Another one bits the DUST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Jeff Flake may not run in order to save face from the shellacking he will get in the primary next year against Kelli Ward! She is up 25 points on him in the latest poll! This is after his moronic statement about Sheriff Joe’s pardon by our President.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/28/exclusive-jeff-flake-underwater-poll-shows-kelli-ward-opening-up-more-than-25-point-lead-in-senate-race-with-year-to-go/amp/

    From the article linked above:

    Incumbent Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is underwater badly in his home state, with just 21 percent of Arizona Republicans supporting him for reelection against challenger Dr. Kelli Ward—who gets 47 percent support—per a new poll from JMC Analytics.

    When asked if Flake should be renominated in 2018, an astounding 66 percent said that someone else should represent the Republican Party on the Senate ticket next year while just 22 percent said Flake should be renominated and 13 percent are undecided.

    Fifty-six percent said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate if President Donald Trump endorsed someone in the primary, while 19 percent said they would be less likely, and 25 percent said a Trump endorsement would make no difference.

    The survey also asked respondents about Trump’s criticism of Flake as “weak on borders, crime, and a non-factor in the Senate.” It noted that Trump “wants to unseat Senator Flake in the Republican primary,” and asked if that makes voters more or less likely to back Flake in 2018. In response, a solid majority—60 percent—said that Trump’s opposition to Flake’s reelection makes them less likely to support the senator, while only 21 percent said it makes them more likely to back Flake, and 19 percent said it makes no difference.

  4. lovetruthfirst says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    i trust no-one here will be too offended if i call dopey globalist wannabe deep state operative john roberts an assclown

    HAHA and listen to these jackals calling in their pre presser news feed on the RSB audio, bashing the President

  5. Regina says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    I love how the online c-span version leaves the mic hot while they’re waiting for the presser to start –
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?436244-1/sarah-sanders-briefs-reporters-white-house

  6. Elvis Newton says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I hope Sarah opens this with a statement on “The attack on the President by a ‘journalist’ ” and rips all of them a new one for standing by as it happened.

  7. sunnydaze says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Sanders: “Flake got a headline or two on his way out the door”.

    LOL. I love this woman.

  8. conservalicious says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    The real reason he Flaked…

  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Is the President Remaking the Republican party? “reporter” asked. The vast majority of voters certainly hope so!

    The voter’s are remaking the GOP via electing President Trump and showing that we will not support or vote for any elected officials who do not support him and MAGA

  10. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Sarah is holding the line on the Corker/Flake bloodbath as “they were not the most committed to moving the Agenda down the field”. On CNN, Tom Steyer ran his “impeach” ad for the first time.

  11. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    This is a great presser. Sarah burying corker and flake

  12. lovetruthfirst says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    GOOD GRIEF these thug puppet operatives are stupid!

  13. redlegleader68 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Corker … Corker … Corker … bananas … bananas … bananas …

  14. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Sarah dismisses the Washington Post as reporter’s source! Next Question!

    She is fabulous.

  15. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    I think it is funny that they define Corker and Flake as important and leaders … how do they get those titles over other GOP Senators? They are quitting because they completely lack support in their home state. No one is following them so how are they leading?

  16. lovetruthfirst says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    LOL! God Bless President Trump – his tweeting drives liberals insane

  17. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    None of these reporters ever accused Obama of dividing the country.

  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Does the President feel like he is winning, despite people like Corker and his comments?

    hahaha reporters are clueless! Corker and Flake quitting IS *Winning* — BIGLY!

  19. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Sanders just called Corker’s actions and comments “grandstanding”. Exactly. Pretty empty barrel!

  20. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    judging by the questions from the presstitutes Corkers and Flakes attacks were coordinated with the leftist media. All of them used the same talking points and phrases

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      The only reason they are in the “news” is because they are attacking the President. If they were pro MAGA they would not be labeled as “leaders” nor as “important” and the “news” organizations would not be seeking them out. The Only reason they receive praise and get air time is because they are negative to the MAGA President and MAGA agenda.

      The “news” will milk them while they can until they are no longer in office. If they were MAGA and on their way out the talking heads would say it was an obvious rejection of MAGA and President Trump and that the people have spoken and its a repudiation of the MAGA. Instead they twist it to say its a fault of our MAGA POTUS. So fake and biased! SAD!

  21. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Sanders on why President Trump tweeted that Corker couldn’t be elected Dog Catcher here in TN (true) said that he was reflecting/voicing the people’s of TN’s opinions. True

  22. William R. Felder says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Sahra did a great job taking on the horde.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      She does do a great job. I like it better when she keeps them to 1 question to avoid grandstanding in the press rooms and attempted debates by these supposedly unbiased “reporters”. That policy also helps us hear from a larger variety of “reporters” and “new” services as well a wider range of points of view, although the range is rather narrow in that crowd of “journalists”. Several times today she called on females but the males talked over them or continued. To be fair, some of the females did the same but overall they seem to be more polite to their fellow “journalists”.

  23. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    “journalist” asked why POTUS talks about the stock market so much when only 20% of the country are invested in the stock market, implying this frequent reference barometer of the economy is elitist and not applicable to most citizens. 20% didn’t sound right to me. Looked it up and sure enough, “reporter” not so good with the facts, just following some fake news, twisted talking point he heard somewhere
    2011 – 54%
    http://news.gallup.com/poll/147206/Stock-Market-Investments-Lowest-1999.aspx
    2015 – 52%
    https://www.cnbc.com/2015/04/09/half-of-americans-avoid-the-stock-market.html
    2016 – 52%
    http://news.gallup.com/poll/190883/half-americans-own-stocks-matching-record-low.aspx

  24. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Next President Trump Tweet:

    “Looking forward to whether Fake News CNN prefers Flake over Corker.”

  25. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Sarah Sanders has MASTERED the art of the Press Conference.

    Complete control.
    Unflappable.

    Schooling the press: “It’s about the AMERICAN PEOPLE WINNING.”

