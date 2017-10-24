October 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #278

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
Rush – right on and absolutely right! So easy to understand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just finished watching “Taking Chance”. Sad, sobering and everyone should watch. Especially the NFL kneelers but then they wouldn’t understand. Thank you Gen. Kelly for the recommendation. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 10 people
We did and it was very moving. It shows the respect our military has for the Fallen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw it when it came out, and own it on dvd. Excellent movie.
Kevin Bacon just expanded the six degrees of Kevin Bacon game. He is now connected to Gen Kelly and POTUS. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
here’s a nice write up on the deep rot that is our Congress. Start with Graham/McCain and work your way thru
I agree that nations need borders/walls…but nations also need competent representatives. Showboating grandees (yes, some are senile) are not helpful at all
https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/senators-develop-selective-amnesia-us-troop-presence-niger-combat-deaths/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
She’s just killing the resistance one person at a time, isn’t she.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Generation Z absolutely LOVES our President! This young boy decided our President deserved more than a $1 salary!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Awww, bless his precious heart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In a King Soopers grocery store doing some business at a kiosk wearing my MAGA hat and 2 young guys ( probably 14 – 16) came up to me and said they liked my hat. Make no mistake, The young folks are starting to get the vision.
LikeLiked by 8 people
More on the security guard that was shot in LV.
A picture was posted of him being given an award at a steakhouse in October of 2017. There’s a problem with that however. That steakhouse was closed in the summer of 2017 for remodeling. It opened up again in July of this year, but it does not look anything like the picture shown now.
One of the bright reddit kids found another picture taken in October of 2013, 4 years ago, that matches it exactly. Here’s the video. Start at minute 10 to see the 2 pictures lightened and compared.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very curious!!!
LikeLike
This has been debunked by Jason Goodman who actually went to the Jean Georges steakhouse and asked the bartender about this specific photograph…
LikeLike
Thanks for letting me know.
I also just posted it on twitter, I’ll have to go back and try to erase it.
I just started twitter, don’t know my way around yet.
If anyone knows how to erase a tweet I’d appreciate any information on how to do it.
LikeLike
Your welcome. Sorry…can’t help you with twitter…I’m not familiar with it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
“It’s Out There” Wikileaks Shows Clintons Knew Uranium One Was Major Scandal in 2015
Excerpt:
The Deep State FBI KNEW about this corruption and pay-to-play the entire time
Excerpt:
Hillary Clinton was in the middle of this corruption. All Russian roads lead to Hillary, Podesta and Obama.
Excerpt:
The FBI informant working on the case was threatened by the Obama administration after he witnessed the bribery, extortion and money laundering as money exchanged through briefcases and yellow envelopes.
The FBI informant needs an NDA lifted in order for him to testify to Congress. According to a recent report, Jeff Sessions’ DOJ refuses to lift the NDA.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/wikileaks-shows-clintons-knew-uranium-one-major-scandal-2015/
I’ve said it before,
Sessions is Swamp.
With Sessions blocking the drain at every turn, we will never drain the swamp!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Deep State FBI knew about this corruption and
pay-to-play the entire time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
99% Yes Votes
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s possible DOJ doesn’t want to release the informant from NDA right now because there is a serious ongoing criminal investigation right now. However, there is usually a work around for testimony to Congress. So why no work around?
Either,
1. DoJ just don’t want this info out (swamp protecting swamp). Or,
2. It would put their current investigation at risk (worried about leaks, etc from loose lipped congress). Or,
3. Some in Congress are under related investigation.
That’s all I can think of. ??????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think about it.
What investigation?
Hell, they don’t even want to release the emails!
Surprisingly, the Tillerson State Department and Sessions Justice Department previously argued to the court that there was diminished public interest in the Clinton emails. (read more)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/23/state-dept-admits-theres-40000-clinton-emails-they-never-read/
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is part of me that would like to see PDJT instruct Sessions and Tillerson that they have one week to shit can 80% of their staffs. Starting with all the scum left over from BO. Maybe under the guise of National Security. This is just unbearable…..
LikeLike
I may be wrong, but I believe that there is no requirement to make publicly known the existence of sensitive investigations. In fact, in would be imprudent to do so.
Another thing to ask: Where’s the uranium now? Is there a chance to recover it? Would we risk any chance of recovery by taking out the Clintons now?
I believe future disclosure of information and data pertaining to the entire DC debacle will vindicate certain individuals that many of us distrust now.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Trumpification of the California Republican Party is well underway
https://calmatters.org/articles/trumpification-california-republican-party-well-underway/
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m in 1000%
LikeLike
The NFL does not care —
That their audience is made up of people that are patriotic
That their players/owners continue to alienate the fans
That their players commit felonies – domestic violence, drugs, murder
Now they don’t care that in 2004, during the half-time show (a choreographed performance), when Justin Timberlake/ Janet Jackson performance, on live-television, exposed Janet Jackson’s nipple.
They have invited Justin Timberlake back to perform this year — and he has asked Janet Jackson to join him again. I thought they had banned them from performing again BUT as it turns out there is no ban, in fact, the NFL is not saying one way or another — except there is no ban.
BYE BYE NFL!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess is they are terrified no one will watch this year, so the NFL has done this to try to get ratings. They will probably promise some form of gratuitous nudity just to get eyeballs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right — because that will bring their viewers back…. You would think the would know
their demographic — millennials, that subscribe to the unpatriotic protest and gratuitous nudity do not watch the Superbowl, buy season tickets/merchandise, etc. The have alienated their core supporters, and continue to do so with this … just shows again how totally out of touch the NFL/Owners/ and PLAYERS are…. the fall of the NFL is on their shoulders — it takes a lot to make such loyal fans disown you….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Newt must have been drinking before his appearance on Hannity tonight. He made some idiotic comments about how Trump could beat Manine Waters in a boxing match. Sean tried to save him, but it was no use. Newt, if your gonna drink, stay away from microphones and cameras.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, Newt was slurring and giggling. Kind of pathetic.
LikeLike
US Now Admits Syrian “Rebels” Have Used Chemical Weapons
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-22/us-now-admits-syrian-rebels-have-used-chemical-weapons
LikeLike
Another missile test will mean WAR’ Shock warning of Chinese BLITZ on North Korea.
“A Chinese academic with close links to officials inside the country’s defense establishment has revealed that China is prepared to “go to war” with North Korea….”
http://tiny.cc/ck2goy
LikeLike
wow! who’d a thunk???
LikeLike
As the saying goes “Complicated Business…”
LikeLike
A Chinese backed and orchestrated coup with a North Korean military strongman taking over after Kim’s “suicide” is my guess. The Chinese military on the border are there to stiffen the spine of the new NK leader. Sundance has pretty much called this one already and won’t get much credit outside the CTH. Whatever Sundance drinks should be shipped over to the RNC by the boxcar!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW. Definitely, NOT THE SAME PERSON according to this examination. I was originally undecided because although they looked a lot alike, I found them instinctively different, as did many others. The original Campos had a more prominent forehead and his profile from the side would not look like Ellen’s Campos. The moles people noticed.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m starting to get a nasty feeling about the entire harvey weinstein deal. As more and more women come out screeching about some guy who put a move on them 20 years ago, listening to megyn (boringly) try to add gravity to the situation, it occurred to me. Why would the left eat their own? Answer, it’s just a warm up. They want to fry a much bigger fish. Get ready. It’s coming. They really are desperate. And they will stop at nothing. There are trillions at stake. Watch.
LikeLike
Broken Clock prognostication.
LikeLike
Your concern is noted. However, I am not the least bit concerned.
LikeLike
They won’t win. Look how easily he shucked the billy bush tape. But I bet they will get more vicious this time. I don’t think EO’s really freak the uni-party out. But he starts getting big legislation through congress, that’s tough to overturn. And the closer we get to the midterms, the harder it is for the weasels to cover for each other.
LikeLike
I get your point. I do. But we have been down this path. The best they could do was have Gloria Allred and her daughter drag out a bunch of random women to spill lies, and they scuttled right back under cover.
If there was one thing, ONE THING, of a salacious sexual nature in PDJT’s past it would have been all over the airwaves a year ago. There’s nothing there. Nothing to find.
With all the money Jeb! and Hillary had for opposition research, the very best they could do was drag out the Billy Bush tapes which were nothing and then create the Dirty Dossier which was less than nothing.
I am a worrier. There is lots to worry about. But not this.
LikeLike
More good news out of Syria:
ISIS’s propaganda ragazine still hasn’t put out its monthly publication, now three weeks behind the expected release date. On top of that, no updates from its internet news service or email blast for six days. Disruptions a sign of mounting losses.
Turns out the key to fighting propaganda is to fight it at the source, not restrict speech in Western societies.
http://www.9news.com.au/world/2017/10/24/12/08/all-eyes-on-delayed-isis-magazine-and-how-militants-will-pitch-raqqa-defeat
LikeLike
“Rumiyah” is being held up because the ISIS editors can’t decide whether to go with a goat or a sheep as the next Jihadmate Centerfold.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jay Sekulow and Sara Carter were on Hannity last night. Sekulow stated that the FBI head Mueller was not on the committee that approved the sale of uranium to Russia. Earlier on Hannity’s radio show, Sekulow stated that point even more adamantly.
That’s why I keep cautioning not to jump to conclusions about Sessions and Mueller. There are simply things that we do not yet know that might significantly change what we think we know.
Btw, on his radio show, Hannity also said that it looks like that the nondisclosure agreement on the informant WILL BE lifted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This may have been covered somewhere here previously, but I find this line of thinking that Mueller may have been flipped very intriguing. Only time will tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember this lesson because P45 does:
“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the link. My comments in parentheses.
“Theories, theories, and theories: Chris Simms of NBC Sports Network says the league has made it too easy for young fans to stream condensed versions of games (not the problem). Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk claims the NFL focused too much on growing the sport outside the U.S (yes, they want to globalize it so bad. And moving teams around and stadium extortion has gotten out of hand). USA Today noted that significant injuries (Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham, Julian Edelman) are probably not helping ratings (big problem. Football is going through what killed boxing fifteen years ago. The human body can’t cope with the punishment of bigger/stronger/faster, especially at the QB position. The modern game is pass oriented, and the passers are getting killed). Forbes meanwhile attributes some of the softness in viewership to the National Anthem protests (YA THINK??? Do they know who watches football???). We note that in Week 6, most NFL broadcasts did not show the anthem, instead moving to commercial breaks.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
They left out global warming and THE RUSSIANS!
LikeLike
Guess all the Military Option prognosticators jumped the gun on Trump’s “limited” options in N. Korea and Iran. Chinese may be getting ready to depose their North Korean “governor”; and Boeing just switched fromI Iran to Singapore as a customer.
Gee. I wonder how all this weird stuff keeps happening !??! And without any new wars breaking out. Hmmm……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bowe Bergdahl’s sentencing delayed over Trump’s comments
Oct 23rd 2017 7:23PM
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The long-awaited sentencing of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was delayed Monday after a legal battle erupted over the word “but” in President Donald Trump’s most recent remarks about the case.
Bergdahl’s defense team argued that their client could not get a fair shake from the court because Trump, during a Rose Garden appearance on Oct. 16, at first said he couldn’t talk about the case and then added: “But I think people have heard my comments in the past.”
Trump has described Bergdahl as a “dirty rotten traitor” and called for the 31-year-old Idaho native to be executed by firing squad or thrown from a plane minus a parachute.
[…]
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/10/23/bowe-bergdahls-sentencing-delayed-over-trumps-comments/23253307/
LikeLike
Nice job, Mom and Dad. Your son is a delirious mess.
LikeLike
How about some new charges for this POS after his recent remarks?
LikeLike