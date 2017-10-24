October 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #278

Posted on October 24, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

65 Responses to October 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #278

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Just finished watching “Taking Chance”. Sad, sobering and everyone should watch. Especially the NFL kneelers but then they wouldn’t understand. Thank you Gen. Kelly for the recommendation. #MAGA

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. fleporeblog says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Generation Z absolutely LOVES our President! This young boy decided our President deserved more than a $1 salary!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  11. Dobegirl says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:32 am

    More on the security guard that was shot in LV.
    A picture was posted of him being given an award at a steakhouse in October of 2017. There’s a problem with that however. That steakhouse was closed in the summer of 2017 for remodeling. It opened up again in July of this year, but it does not look anything like the picture shown now.
    One of the bright reddit kids found another picture taken in October of 2013, 4 years ago, that matches it exactly. Here’s the video. Start at minute 10 to see the 2 pictures lightened and compared.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:40 am

    “It’s Out There” Wikileaks Shows Clintons Knew Uranium One Was Major Scandal in 2015

    Excerpt:
    The Deep State FBI KNEW about this corruption and pay-to-play the entire time

    Excerpt:
    Hillary Clinton was in the middle of this corruption. All Russian roads lead to Hillary, Podesta and Obama.

    Excerpt:
    The FBI informant working on the case was threatened by the Obama administration after he witnessed the bribery, extortion and money laundering as money exchanged through briefcases and yellow envelopes.

    The FBI informant needs an NDA lifted in order for him to testify to Congress. According to a recent report, Jeff Sessions’ DOJ refuses to lift the NDA.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/wikileaks-shows-clintons-knew-uranium-one-major-scandal-2015/

    I’ve said it before,
    Sessions is Swamp.
    With Sessions blocking the drain at every turn, we will never drain the swamp!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:51 am

    The Trumpification of the California Republican Party is well underway
    https://calmatters.org/articles/trumpification-california-republican-party-well-underway/

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. Nchadwick says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:51 am

    The NFL does not care —

    That their audience is made up of people that are patriotic
    That their players/owners continue to alienate the fans
    That their players commit felonies – domestic violence, drugs, murder

    Now they don’t care that in 2004, during the half-time show (a choreographed performance), when Justin Timberlake/ Janet Jackson performance, on live-television, exposed Janet Jackson’s nipple.

    They have invited Justin Timberlake back to perform this year — and he has asked Janet Jackson to join him again. I thought they had banned them from performing again BUT as it turns out there is no ban, in fact, the NFL is not saying one way or another — except there is no ban.

    BYE BYE NFL!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:26 am

      My guess is they are terrified no one will watch this year, so the NFL has done this to try to get ratings. They will probably promise some form of gratuitous nudity just to get eyeballs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Nchadwick says:
        October 24, 2017 at 1:35 am

        Right — because that will bring their viewers back…. You would think the would know
        their demographic — millennials, that subscribe to the unpatriotic protest and gratuitous nudity do not watch the Superbowl, buy season tickets/merchandise, etc. The have alienated their core supporters, and continue to do so with this … just shows again how totally out of touch the NFL/Owners/ and PLAYERS are…. the fall of the NFL is on their shoulders — it takes a lot to make such loyal fans disown you….

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  17. joeknuckles says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:52 am

    I think Newt must have been drinking before his appearance on Hannity tonight. He made some idiotic comments about how Trump could beat Manine Waters in a boxing match. Sean tried to save him, but it was no use. Newt, if your gonna drink, stay away from microphones and cameras.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Buckeye Heathen says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Another missile test will mean WAR’ Shock warning of Chinese BLITZ on North Korea.

    “A Chinese academic with close links to officials inside the country’s defense establishment has revealed that China is prepared to “go to war” with North Korea….”

    http://tiny.cc/ck2goy

    Like

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:19 am

      wow! who’d a thunk???

      Like

      Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:29 am

      A Chinese backed and orchestrated coup with a North Korean military strongman taking over after Kim’s “suicide” is my guess. The Chinese military on the border are there to stiffen the spine of the new NK leader. Sundance has pretty much called this one already and won’t get much credit outside the CTH. Whatever Sundance drinks should be shipped over to the RNC by the boxcar!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:15 am

    WOW. Definitely, NOT THE SAME PERSON according to this examination. I was originally undecided because although they looked a lot alike, I found them instinctively different, as did many others. The original Campos had a more prominent forehead and his profile from the side would not look like Ellen’s Campos. The moles people noticed.

    Like

    Reply
  21. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. starfcker says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:25 am

    I’m starting to get a nasty feeling about the entire harvey weinstein deal. As more and more women come out screeching about some guy who put a move on them 20 years ago, listening to megyn (boringly) try to add gravity to the situation, it occurred to me. Why would the left eat their own? Answer, it’s just a warm up. They want to fry a much bigger fish. Get ready. It’s coming. They really are desperate. And they will stop at nothing. There are trillions at stake. Watch.

    Like

    Reply
    • indiamaria2020 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:36 am

      Broken Clock prognostication.

      Like

      Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:38 am

      Your concern is noted. However, I am not the least bit concerned.

      Like

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        October 24, 2017 at 1:53 am

        They won’t win. Look how easily he shucked the billy bush tape. But I bet they will get more vicious this time. I don’t think EO’s really freak the uni-party out. But he starts getting big legislation through congress, that’s tough to overturn. And the closer we get to the midterms, the harder it is for the weasels to cover for each other.

        Like

        Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:56 am

      I get your point. I do. But we have been down this path. The best they could do was have Gloria Allred and her daughter drag out a bunch of random women to spill lies, and they scuttled right back under cover.

      If there was one thing, ONE THING, of a salacious sexual nature in PDJT’s past it would have been all over the airwaves a year ago. There’s nothing there. Nothing to find.

      With all the money Jeb! and Hillary had for opposition research, the very best they could do was drag out the Billy Bush tapes which were nothing and then create the Dirty Dossier which was less than nothing.

      I am a worrier. There is lots to worry about. But not this.

      Like

      Reply
  23. keeler says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:28 am

    More good news out of Syria:

    ISIS’s propaganda ragazine still hasn’t put out its monthly publication, now three weeks behind the expected release date. On top of that, no updates from its internet news service or email blast for six days. Disruptions a sign of mounting losses.

    Turns out the key to fighting propaganda is to fight it at the source, not restrict speech in Western societies.

    http://www.9news.com.au/world/2017/10/24/12/08/all-eyes-on-delayed-isis-magazine-and-how-militants-will-pitch-raqqa-defeat

    Like

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. jwingermany says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Jay Sekulow and Sara Carter were on Hannity last night. Sekulow stated that the FBI head Mueller was not on the committee that approved the sale of uranium to Russia. Earlier on Hannity’s radio show, Sekulow stated that point even more adamantly.

    That’s why I keep cautioning not to jump to conclusions about Sessions and Mueller. There are simply things that we do not yet know that might significantly change what we think we know.

    Btw, on his radio show, Hannity also said that it looks like that the nondisclosure agreement on the informant WILL BE lifted.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rds says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:53 am

      This may have been covered somewhere here previously, but I find this line of thinking that Mueller may have been flipped very intriguing. Only time will tell.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Ghostrider says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:55 am

      Remember this lesson because P45 does:

      “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:48 am

      From the link. My comments in parentheses.
      “Theories, theories, and theories: Chris Simms of NBC Sports Network says the league has made it too easy for young fans to stream condensed versions of games (not the problem). Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk claims the NFL focused too much on growing the sport outside the U.S (yes, they want to globalize it so bad. And moving teams around and stadium extortion has gotten out of hand). USA Today noted that significant injuries (Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham, Julian Edelman) are probably not helping ratings (big problem. Football is going through what killed boxing fifteen years ago. The human body can’t cope with the punishment of bigger/stronger/faster, especially at the QB position. The modern game is pass oriented, and the passers are getting killed). Forbes meanwhile attributes some of the softness in viewership to the National Anthem protests (YA THINK??? Do they know who watches football???). We note that in Week 6, most NFL broadcasts did not show the anthem, instead moving to commercial breaks.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. indiamaria2020 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:42 am

    Guess all the Military Option prognosticators jumped the gun on Trump’s “limited” options in N. Korea and Iran. Chinese may be getting ready to depose their North Korean “governor”; and Boeing just switched fromI Iran to Singapore as a customer.

    Gee. I wonder how all this weird stuff keeps happening !??! And without any new wars breaking out. Hmmm……….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. nwtex says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Bowe Bergdahl’s sentencing delayed over Trump’s comments
    Oct 23rd 2017 7:23PM

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The long-awaited sentencing of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was delayed Monday after a legal battle erupted over the word “but” in President Donald Trump’s most recent remarks about the case.

    Bergdahl’s defense team argued that their client could not get a fair shake from the court because Trump, during a Rose Garden appearance on Oct. 16, at first said he couldn’t talk about the case and then added: “But I think people have heard my comments in the past.”

    Trump has described Bergdahl as a “dirty rotten traitor” and called for the 31-year-old Idaho native to be executed by firing squad or thrown from a plane minus a parachute.

    […]

    https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/10/23/bowe-bergdahls-sentencing-delayed-over-trumps-comments/23253307/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s