Alarming – Mad Man Inside Press Pool Throws Russian Flags At President Inside Capitol Building…

Well this is sketchy. A disturbed individual named Ryan Clayton came within inches of the President of the U.S. and Majority Leader of the Senate today while, inside the Capitol Building and embedded with the press pool.
How this unbalanced person was capable of hiding within a credentialed and security processed press pool is a little unnerving. He’s within a few feet of the president when he launches his confrontation:
Did members of the press pool facilitate the attack? It would seem likely.
“No Clue How” ?
That is Ryan Clayton’s own voice in the last video (the one with the female reporter being harassed) saying “Bob Creamer sends his regards”. I think that ties him to Creamer pretty well.
Fascinating. So he’s basically an associate of the American communists. WOW.
Give that asshat to me for 5 minutes and I’ll teach him some manners.
A nut among the press corps? How could they tell? What did he do that they all don’t want to do? Oh, but they all threw themselves at him to protect the President, right? Sigh.
I’m sick of this crap. Our POTUS getting assaulted from all side and NOTHING IS BEING DONE! God help us.
Dry run?
That’s my concern and hopefully it’s President Trump’s concern too.
Dual-purpose production of UniParty and UniParty Global.
They want to create a fake “climate” where an assassination does not get publicly pinned back to them. They need the left to say “toldja so – Trump is divisive” and the right to say “he really did trigger all the crazies, I guess it’s just a lone nut like Oswald”.
Nasty stuff. Pompeo has not cleaned house. Obviously he has no control over the McMuffinoids.
He gets assassinated there will be a bunch more to follow…
The people who want division will settle for turmoil at the top. They DO NOT CARE if there is a shootout at the OK Corral. And if the globalists can “double down” to Ryno, there will be cigars lit in Brussels. The idea of more bad stuff following an attack on Trump is a very favorable outcome to the Cankles-Obama-DeepState crew, as well as their skeleton-smiling backers in Beijing.
No. First this guy plays for the cameras. This isn’t the first stunt for cameras he has pulled. And as I said last page. If this was a dry run, he would have him keeping his mouth shut so he or someone else could have done something this nation never needs to have happen again.
I think it only tests cooperation of people to get somebody into a usable situation. As far as anything else, it’s much more psychological than kinetic. But they tested. Things were learned. There is NO denying that.
That was my thought.
why was this guy still on his feet for so long? I saw uniformed officers slowly respond – where as Secret Service?
Bring back Trump’s private security and tell the NSC to go to hell. Sick of this Obama-era CR&P going on. This, Vegas, Charlottesville – this stuff should not be happening. Trump is not getting service, and THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS RIGHT.
You should see the picture being shared all over FB–I tried to complain but it only met with death ears.
It is a disgusting meme of Trump in a coffin with the caption “Mrs. Trump We Regret That Your Husband was Assassinated-But He Knew What He Signed Up For” Will not re-post the picture since there are already over 83,000 shares but the guy who has it on his site is Simpson Hart https://www.facebook.com/888888Eight/ (Do believe its a fake ID) can’t believe that its has around 100,000 shares.
Notify SS on twitter.
TY will do
If I do that plasters it on twitter which I can’t do. You can’t just message them.
When someone spams one of our Saxophone Facebook sites – we kick him off and THE PERSON WHO SPONSORED HIM. This guy is guilty of assault on a President – he is guilty and the person who got him in is guilty.
Agreed. ALSO MASSIVE SUNLIGHT. Publish anything and everything about every single person who touched this guy in ANY WAY on the way in. That will make Deep State hesitate to double on a single name they used to facilitate his entry.
Looks like someone searching for an ass kicking.
I’d be more than happy to help him find it.
That is what I was thinking MMinLamesa.
Would have been nice to see the Capitol Police or the Secret Service smack him.
Looks like they are keeping you busy Sundance —TY for all the recent updates.
This will be the big news for a few days….Can’t help but think that this was pretty much a set up by the Media/Press Pool to cover up more Hillary and Obama crap that is going on.
ENEMEDIA
“Did members of the press pool facilitate the attack? It would seem likely.”
_________________
100%
Those people all know each other, work side by side every day, they know who is credentialed and who isn’t.
And the attacker was a fellow ideological traveler, so no reason to inform the authorities or do anything to prevent a circus or an attack on the president, whichever the intent was.
I SUPPORT this man’s right to free speech BUT don’t throw stuff (flags, etc.) AT MY PRESIDENT! That is completely disrespectful and I’m sure the press had advance warning. President Trump handled it LIKE A BOSS! I LOVE my President.
Caps for effect, not yelling.
-Lauren
I think it’s time…
The WH Press Corps needs to be officially designated a “Terrorist Organization”
They are clearly Radicalized activists espousing a political philosophy opposed to that of the ELECTED Administration.
Press Corps can no longer be trusted and should not be allowed anywhere near the White House. They can report from outside the gates like the rest of us little people. Need to nip this in the bud and put this guy behind bars for a least 8 years. Period.
I agree. Enemedia – EVERY SINGLE ONE – has to pass the same test as people who own machine guns. Anybody who has ever done some kind of hoaxy protest (this would include people like Laura Loomer and James O’Keefe, sadly) are OFF THE LIST.
Trump deserves protection, and he’s not getting service.
Here is link to cspan video; unfortunately, they have cut it down to when he arrives. I was watching the livestream before and through this incident and I saw no SS agents until just before POTUS entered and I saw one in the doorway. It was all Capitol Police and they were joking around, etc..I actually noted there seemed to be little security. It also took them quite some time to get to this man and finally grab him..wow…total security breach and press was taking picture of him…the press is willing to set up an assassination of the POTUS…they are very dangerous people. It was Capitol police that took guy down…saw no SS.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?436234-1/president-trump-arrives-us-capitol
This is a usable moment for Trump. He should not waste it.
Assume this dude was a Bernie Bro with a concealed weapon. Then re-run the entire scenario. Then create TEN WAYS that stop him.
(1) No media within 100 yards of Trump that do not pass enhanced FBI screening for some kind of security clearance. No hoaxers, protesters, false identity pasts. Not everybody who goes to a WHPB gets into a close situation with POTUS. Only a FEW.
(2) Publish the entire history of how this guy got in. Who he talked to, who he interacted with, who approved, who signed off. Repeal and replace.
(3) Bring back Trump’s private security in spades. They need to SHAME people into better performance. Anybody who opposes MORE and BETTER security needs to be FIRED.
(4) Massive cleanup in Deep State. People who touch the people who facilitated this – who are they? Bet there are a LOT of Canklebots in that world. SUNLIGHT ON THE ROACHES.
(5) Analyze the key moment. Watch WHEN he shouts. Deduce WHY he shouts then. Get footage of the perp AT THAT MOMENT. I will bet that he had a clear lateral line of fire. This is all I need to know, to know that Deep State is behind this, and that they are testing. SCRUB SUCH MOMENTS FROM FUTURE POSSIBILITY.
(6-10) More ways we don’t know.
I don’t care at all to watch the fool throw a russian flag at my President. I do care to see the video of him being cuffed and hauled away.
Time to change the rules.
The press corps should only be able to see the president through closed circuit TV.
When they get that close to our president they could throw anything at him.
When I saw the headlines and saw that he was with the press, my brain immediately said “The Presstitutes were responsible. I would ban access for everyone in that press gaggle. They should not be anywhere near our POTUS.
Ryan Clayton arrested by capitol police for unlawful conduct.
They need to turn his life upside down and find out who put him up to this, who has been watching him, who in Deep State has been accessing his records PRIOR to the incident, and a whole lot more. WHO DESIGNED THE INCIDENT. That is the key. Does he have a “friend” who he discussed this with? DIG IT UP.
PDJT must be POed over this. Somebody really let him down.
Clayton has been thrown out of places before.
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/hating-breitbart-documentary-filmmakers-accuse-381730
He goes on the No Fly list. Mentally unstable person willing to assault others because of his delusions. He will join Maxine Waters on the No Fly list; a person who threatened to kill the president.
There have to be consequences for these dangerous unstable people.
There’s aren’t though. That’s the problem. If an average person like any of us had done this, they would throw us under the jailhouse.
Louise Mensch probably got him in, she’s the main Russian BS conspiracy idiot.
The slowness knocking this clown to the ground (sic) is concerning.
PTrump may be wise to arrange his own very close security if the SS cannot be trusted to provide it.
I agree. Bring back his private security in a big way. If he gets push-back from the Obama-Remainda N”S”C, kick their azzes to China. This is BS.
“The Lord will cause the enemies who rise up against you to be defeated before you; they will come out against you one way, but flee before you seven ways.” (Deueronomyt 28:7)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh oh. Sorry. Double posted.
(But worth saying twice 😉
AMEN!
The fact that the tweet says “no clue how” tells me the have knowledge on exactly how
This creep appears to be working with Corker. Here he is this morning standing behind Corker as Corker berated our president to the press on camera.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5623629543001/?#sp=show-clips
Keeping our President away from the Capitol building is a good idea for a variety of reasons…
Not the least of which being there are a number of KNOWN LUNATICS there masquerading as elected Representatives of both political parties.
That’s what they want, isolate the President. Our President isn’t afraid of these bastards, not one little bit.
One way to express outrage is to send an email. This is the White House Correspondents email form to send your thoughts.
Pass this along to other Trump supporters as these Media people seem to think they run the USA and the American people are their subjects. The hubris is palpable.
They need a reality check. No one should be let off the hook for this fiasco. No one.
http://www.whca.net/contact.htm
or call them:
HOW TO REACH US BY MAIL | PHONE | FAX
White House Correspondents’ Association
600 New Hampshire Avenue, Suite 800
Washington, DC 20037
202-266-7453 (phone)
202-266-7454 (fax)
WHCA™ OFFICERS 2017-2018
PRESIDENT: MARGARET TALEV, BLOOMBERG
VICE PRESIDENT: OLIVIER KNOX, YAHOO NEWS
SECRETARY: JON DECKER, FOX NEWS
TREASURER: JULIE PACE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
WHCA™ BOARD MEMBERS 2017-2018
ZEKE MILLER, TIME, NEW MEDIA SEAT
ALICIA JENNINGS, NBC NEWS, TELEVISION SEAT
JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS, AT-LARGE
DOUG MILLS, NEW YORK TIMES
TODD GILLMAN, DALLAS MORNING NEWS
WHCA™ EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
STEVEN THOMMA
The President is more important than the press. We have his tweets.
Aren’t the press in DC a pretty tight bunch? Don’t they all pretty much know each other? Why did they let him stay in their group?
My first instinct as a reporter would be to know who the other reporters around me where. Knowing who was getting the same info and jockeying for position.
The Secret Service needs to shake down the Press Corp and make them feel the heat. This situation is unacceptable.
https://www.secretservice.gov/contact/
Time-sensitive or critical information should NOT be sent via email. Please contact your nearest field office by telephone if you need immediate assistance.
U.S. Secret Service
Office of Government and Public Affairs
245 Murray Ln,
Washington, DC 20223
202-406-5708
“The Secret Service needs to shake down the Press Corp and make them feel the heat. This situation is unacceptable.”
_______________
Except the Secret Service is as corrupt and incompetent as every other department in government.
Don’t forget, these are the people who can’t go out of the country without having a booze & hooker incident, and how many fence-jumpers made it into the WH during Obamao’s treasonocracy?
The Secret Service is a farce.
People should be embarrassed to even be associated with the Secret Service. The degree of unprofessionalism — and frankly, debauchery and depravity — demonstrated repeatedly is such that the entire agency should be scrapped and something entirely new constituted to take its place.
This man should be charge with assaulting a sitting President, taken to jail, and questioned about his access. Charges should be filed with extreme prejudice.
I assume the SS were getting Trump out of there and to safety. That is their first priority.
Every single one of the media that were there should be rounded up for questioning. They don’t get a pass, they know DC, some of them likely know this guy.
Detain EVERY PRESS member that was there…. and in the other morning meeting.
Debrief them (no.. keep their briefs on) but drill into the the Fear of God of allowing people like that around them.
Them figure out WTH allowed this guy to get his pass.
Here is a photo of Clayton and his bff Jason Charter at a Trump rally.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-nsMKvV0AAUBSv?format=jpg&name=small
Ryan Clayton. Dry run for an assassination attempt. The Deep State is preparing.
