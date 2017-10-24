Alarming – Mad Man Inside Press Pool Throws Russian Flags At President Inside Capitol Building…

Well this is sketchy.  A disturbed individual named Ryan Clayton came within inches of the President of the U.S. and Majority Leader of the Senate today while, inside the Capitol Building and embedded with the press pool.

How this unbalanced person was capable of hiding within a credentialed and security processed press pool is a little unnerving.   He’s within a few feet of the president when he launches his confrontation:

Did members of the press pool facilitate the attack? It would seem likely.

“No Clue How” ?

  1. joeknuckles says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    That is Ryan Clayton’s own voice in the last video (the one with the female reporter being harassed) saying “Bob Creamer sends his regards”. I think that ties him to Creamer pretty well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. W-D says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Give that asshat to me for 5 minutes and I’ll teach him some manners.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    A nut among the press corps? How could they tell? What did he do that they all don’t want to do? Oh, but they all threw themselves at him to protect the President, right? Sigh.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. SouthernbytheGraceofGod says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    I’m sick of this crap. Our POTUS getting assaulted from all side and NOTHING IS BEING DONE! God help us.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. MMinLamesa says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Looks like someone searching for an ass kicking.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Looks like they are keeping you busy Sundance —TY for all the recent updates.
    This will be the big news for a few days….Can’t help but think that this was pretty much a set up by the Media/Press Pool to cover up more Hillary and Obama crap that is going on.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. scott467 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    “Did members of the press pool facilitate the attack? It would seem likely.”

    _________________

    100%

    Those people all know each other, work side by side every day, they know who is credentialed and who isn’t.

    And the attacker was a fellow ideological traveler, so no reason to inform the authorities or do anything to prevent a circus or an attack on the president, whichever the intent was.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Lauren says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I SUPPORT this man’s right to free speech BUT don’t throw stuff (flags, etc.) AT MY PRESIDENT! That is completely disrespectful and I’m sure the press had advance warning. President Trump handled it LIKE A BOSS! I LOVE my President.
    Caps for effect, not yelling.
    -Lauren

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. rumpole2 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I think it’s time…

    The WH Press Corps needs to be officially designated a “Terrorist Organization”

    They are clearly Radicalized activists espousing a political philosophy opposed to that of the ELECTED Administration.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 24, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      Press Corps can no longer be trusted and should not be allowed anywhere near the White House. They can report from outside the gates like the rest of us little people. Need to nip this in the bud and put this guy behind bars for a least 8 years. Period.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 24, 2017 at 4:04 pm

        I agree. Enemedia – EVERY SINGLE ONE – has to pass the same test as people who own machine guns. Anybody who has ever done some kind of hoaxy protest (this would include people like Laura Loomer and James O’Keefe, sadly) are OFF THE LIST.

        Trump deserves protection, and he’s not getting service.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. littleflower481 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Here is link to cspan video; unfortunately, they have cut it down to when he arrives. I was watching the livestream before and through this incident and I saw no SS agents until just before POTUS entered and I saw one in the doorway. It was all Capitol Police and they were joking around, etc..I actually noted there seemed to be little security. It also took them quite some time to get to this man and finally grab him..wow…total security breach and press was taking picture of him…the press is willing to set up an assassination of the POTUS…they are very dangerous people. It was Capitol police that took guy down…saw no SS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      This is a usable moment for Trump. He should not waste it.

      Assume this dude was a Bernie Bro with a concealed weapon. Then re-run the entire scenario. Then create TEN WAYS that stop him.

      (1) No media within 100 yards of Trump that do not pass enhanced FBI screening for some kind of security clearance. No hoaxers, protesters, false identity pasts. Not everybody who goes to a WHPB gets into a close situation with POTUS. Only a FEW.

      (2) Publish the entire history of how this guy got in. Who he talked to, who he interacted with, who approved, who signed off. Repeal and replace.

      (3) Bring back Trump’s private security in spades. They need to SHAME people into better performance. Anybody who opposes MORE and BETTER security needs to be FIRED.

      (4) Massive cleanup in Deep State. People who touch the people who facilitated this – who are they? Bet there are a LOT of Canklebots in that world. SUNLIGHT ON THE ROACHES.

      (5) Analyze the key moment. Watch WHEN he shouts. Deduce WHY he shouts then. Get footage of the perp AT THAT MOMENT. I will bet that he had a clear lateral line of fire. This is all I need to know, to know that Deep State is behind this, and that they are testing. SCRUB SUCH MOMENTS FROM FUTURE POSSIBILITY.

      (6-10) More ways we don’t know.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Old Lady says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    I don’t care at all to watch the fool throw a russian flag at my President. I do care to see the video of him being cuffed and hauled away.

    Like

    Reply
  12. mopar2016 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Time to change the rules.
    The press corps should only be able to see the president through closed circuit TV.
    When they get that close to our president they could throw anything at him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Turranos says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    When I saw the headlines and saw that he was with the press, my brain immediately said “The Presstitutes were responsible. I would ban access for everyone in that press gaggle. They should not be anywhere near our POTUS.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Ryan Clayton arrested by capitol police for unlawful conduct.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      They need to turn his life upside down and find out who put him up to this, who has been watching him, who in Deep State has been accessing his records PRIOR to the incident, and a whole lot more. WHO DESIGNED THE INCIDENT. That is the key. Does he have a “friend” who he discussed this with? DIG IT UP.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Elvis Newton says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    PDJT must be POed over this. Somebody really let him down.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Trialdog says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    He goes on the No Fly list. Mentally unstable person willing to assault others because of his delusions. He will join Maxine Waters on the No Fly list; a person who threatened to kill the president.
    There have to be consequences for these dangerous unstable people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tejas Rob says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      There’s aren’t though. That’s the problem. If an average person like any of us had done this, they would throw us under the jailhouse.

      Like

      Reply
  18. maggiemoowho says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Louise Mensch probably got him in, she’s the main Russian BS conspiracy idiot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. POP says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    The slowness knocking this clown to the ground (sic) is concerning.
    PTrump may be wise to arrange his own very close security if the SS cannot be trusted to provide it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    “The Lord will cause the enemies who rise up against you to be defeated before you; they will come out against you one way, but flee before you seven ways.” (Deueronomyt 28:7)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    ““The Lord will cause the enemies who rise up against you to be defeated before you; they will come out against you one way, but flee before you seven ways.” (Deuteromony 28:7)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Uh oh. Sorry. Double posted.
    (But worth saying twice 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. jmclever says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    The fact that the tweet says “no clue how” tells me the have knowledge on exactly how

    Like

    Reply
  24. HolyLoly says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    This creep appears to be working with Corker. Here he is this morning standing behind Corker as Corker berated our president to the press on camera.

    http://video.foxnews.com/v/5623629543001/?#sp=show-clips

    Like

    Reply
  25. Paul Killinger says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Keeping our President away from the Capitol building is a good idea for a variety of reasons…

    Not the least of which being there are a number of KNOWN LUNATICS there masquerading as elected Representatives of both political parties.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    One way to express outrage is to send an email. This is the White House Correspondents email form to send your thoughts.

    Pass this along to other Trump supporters as these Media people seem to think they run the USA and the American people are their subjects. The hubris is palpable.

    They need a reality check. No one should be let off the hook for this fiasco. No one.

    http://www.whca.net/contact.htm

    or call them:

    HOW TO REACH US BY MAIL | PHONE | FAX

    White House Correspondents’ Association
    600 New Hampshire Avenue, Suite 800
    Washington, DC 20037

    202-266-7453 (phone)

    202-266-7454 (fax)

    WHCA™ OFFICERS 2017-2018

    PRESIDENT: MARGARET TALEV, BLOOMBERG

    VICE PRESIDENT: OLIVIER KNOX, YAHOO NEWS

    SECRETARY: JON DECKER, FOX NEWS

    TREASURER: JULIE PACE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

    WHCA™ BOARD MEMBERS 2017-2018

    ZEKE MILLER, TIME, NEW MEDIA SEAT

    ALICIA JENNINGS, NBC NEWS, TELEVISION SEAT

    JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS, AT-LARGE

    DOUG MILLS, NEW YORK TIMES

    TODD GILLMAN, DALLAS MORNING NEWS

    WHCA™ EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

    STEVEN THOMMA

    Like

    Reply
  27. Papa88 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    The President is more important than the press. We have his tweets.

    Like

    Reply
  28. MfM says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Aren’t the press in DC a pretty tight bunch? Don’t they all pretty much know each other? Why did they let him stay in their group?

    My first instinct as a reporter would be to know who the other reporters around me where. Knowing who was getting the same info and jockeying for position.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    The Secret Service needs to shake down the Press Corp and make them feel the heat. This situation is unacceptable.

    https://www.secretservice.gov/contact/

    Time-sensitive or critical information should NOT be sent via email. Please contact your nearest field office by telephone if you need immediate assistance.

    U.S. Secret Service
    Office of Government and Public Affairs
    245 Murray Ln,
    Washington, DC 20223
    202-406-5708

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      “The Secret Service needs to shake down the Press Corp and make them feel the heat. This situation is unacceptable.”

      _______________

      Except the Secret Service is as corrupt and incompetent as every other department in government.

      Don’t forget, these are the people who can’t go out of the country without having a booze & hooker incident, and how many fence-jumpers made it into the WH during Obamao’s treasonocracy?

      The Secret Service is a farce.

      People should be embarrassed to even be associated with the Secret Service. The degree of unprofessionalism — and frankly, debauchery and depravity — demonstrated repeatedly is such that the entire agency should be scrapped and something entirely new constituted to take its place.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Louisiana Steve says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    This man should be charge with assaulting a sitting President, taken to jail, and questioned about his access. Charges should be filed with extreme prejudice.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. MfM says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I assume the SS were getting Trump out of there and to safety. That is their first priority.

    Every single one of the media that were there should be rounded up for questioning. They don’t get a pass, they know DC, some of them likely know this guy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. tonyE says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Detain EVERY PRESS member that was there…. and in the other morning meeting.

    Debrief them (no.. keep their briefs on) but drill into the the Fear of God of allowing people like that around them.

    Them figure out WTH allowed this guy to get his pass.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Watcher says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Here is a photo of Clayton and his bff Jason Charter at a Trump rally.
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-nsMKvV0AAUBSv?format=jpg&name=small

    Like

    Reply
  34. Susan says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Ryan Clayton. Dry run for an assassination attempt. The Deep State is preparing.

    Like

    Reply
