Alarming – Mad Man Inside Press Pool Throws Russian Flags At President Inside Capitol Building…

Well this is sketchy. A disturbed individual named Ryan Clayton came within inches of the President of the U.S. and Majority Leader of the Senate today while, inside the Capitol Building and embedded with the press pool.

How this unbalanced person was capable of hiding within a credentialed and security processed press pool is a little unnerving. He’s within a few feet of the president when he launches his confrontation:

Did members of the press pool facilitate the attack? It would seem likely.

“No Clue How” ?

A protester made it into the press gaggle (no clue how) and started screaming about treason as Trump walks into the Capitol pic.twitter.com/TUOLMBYEC3 — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) October 24, 2017

This is Ryan Clayton, a frequent anti Trump protester who passed out Russian flags at CPAC https://t.co/KlgdS01flb — Malice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) October 24, 2017

Trump arrives at Capitol; protester — identified as Ryan Clayton from Americans Take Action — infiltrates press pool shouts ‘TRUMP IS TREASON’ pic.twitter.com/eBsfHwXza0 — Nash Jenkins (@pnashjenkins) October 24, 2017

WATCH: Same guy (Ryan Clayton) verbally harasses young female journalist, chases her down the streets of DC. pic.twitter.com/SAC57M6JLU — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 24, 2017

