Sunday October 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
he looks like one of my Dogs who i named BOOMER lol.
nice looking little fellow ya have there.
I had noticed this, all the way from Down Under. He is actually being very thoughtful towards animals – they require care and attention by humans and their needs should, by necessity, come before the rest of the family. This can oftentimes lead to discord within a family.
Additionally, the lifestyle he is required to lead does not lend itself well to the care and attention of pets – especially with so much work to do.
It is better that he doesn’t have a ‘status symbol for photo opportunity’ pet that would actually have to be cared for by others – a dog (and yes, even a cat) should only have one ‘master’. This applies to all animals and birds, whether tame or living wild and free.
My ‘mate’ is an elderly dog, now deaf, that responds to hand signals (and sometimes just a “look”) – but as soon as I move he is on my left heel – there are always things to do and to see.
This does not mean the dog is allowed in the house or the interior of a motor vehicle – he is a cattle dog, meant to be outdoors (and sometimes pongs if he has found something dead and smelly to roll in – or, “Heaven” in the guise of a fresh cow pat). Nor does it mean that he doesn’t get a good bed to sleep upon or a good kennel to sleep in. He gets played with, brushed and washed regularly – now that he is getting a little too old to jump on the back of the quad to wander the paddocks. The only time he sees a chain is when lightning/thunder are in the vicinity.
I have cattle and horses that respond to hand signals at a distance and the spoken word or whistles when up close. The wild birds around here respond to hand signals as well as a variety of whistles and sounds.
None of these animals or birds are forced to do anything – it is always their choice (albeit with a bit of bribery).
A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.
Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.
Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;
There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.
Ps. 91:7-10
AMEN AND AMEN.
but we MUST PLACE GOD FIRST FOR THIS TO HAPPEN.
and REBUKE ALL EVIL MEN AND WOMEN.
“Quick, call 911. I saw a bad statue!” ~ Democrats today.
I think Kentucky may just have the prettiest official state song:
Kansas also has a nice state song:
The official state song of Connecticut is “Yankee Doodle”.
really nice…jaunty, foot-tappin ragtime…clears out the cobwebs and makes me 🙂 smile.
A few days ago I had asked for a bit of help from some of the good Treepers here. My daughter had received a vile and nasty visit from a boy in her seventh grade on Snapchat.
The very next morning I went to the school and was offered to fill out an incident report, which I did. I had asked to speak to the principal or a counselor. After waiting about forty minutes they sent me home and asked for me to return at 1:30pm.
When I returned, I spoke to the seventh grade counslor and showed her the screenshot of the conversation. I explained that I understood it was off of school property and they may not have any authority to do anything. I was offered a mediation of the two students, so they could work it out and she would ask my daughter on Monday if this was the course she would like to take. My daughter plans on declining, she doesn’t want to be anywhere near him.
I was also offered to make a police report, which our police station is close by. I explained this was my last resort. I knew they would not be able to bring the parents in or let them know in great detail of what had happened, so I suggested they call the parents and give them my phone number, so I could explain what their son had done and to make them aware of his behavior. I had let it known it was my fear this boy had talked to other girls in the same manner since it looked to me as he had written this stuff before.
I was told I would be notified by the vice principal no later than the middle of next week. I got a call a little less than two hours later or there abouts. He promised me he would call and let them know their son had been cyber bullying and to please call the parent of the child it had happened to.
I received that call right as we were leaving for my daughter’s gymnastics session. I had asked if I could return the call in forty minutes since I didn’t want to talk and drive, especially with icy spots or with my daughter in the car.
I called on time. After a short discussion we decided it would work best if she could see the screenshot. She said she’d call back right away, but I swear it took at least 6-7 minutes later of what could’ve been read in 30 seconds. I’m sure she was thinking of how to reply.
She didn’t believe it was her son who had done this and wanted more evidence. She asked for me to go back in and take more screenshots to catch his full name. It doesn’t work that way though, so I said I had two extra bits that may of be of help to her. I told her the boy had attended the same elementary school until third grade, attended my daughter’s birthday party two years in a row and I had pictures of both smiling and laughing. I named the school too. I also told her my daughter had given me the first and last name of the boy, which I recited back to her.
The mom was in complete shock and was silent for a bit. She told me she had done her best to raise her son better than this and he was a 4.0 student. I told her my daughter got the same grades and she dressed appropriately in school, however, that should not make a difference. She then attacked the victim a bit until I put a halt to that. She did it in a round about way, and if anyone wants me to get into that long conversation I can. Let’s just say my daughter is not left alone to be promiscuous, and she doesn’t have the time anyways with all of her training and competition. My daughter does not roam the streets. For one, she’d be terrified and two, she actually has her head on right.
The mom did apologize and say she was embarrassed and said sorry that my daughter had to experience that. The mom was visibly upset and couldn’t believe her son would do something so horrible and how she thought she had done all the right things.
She wanted her son to apologize to my daughter, however, she did not want all the kids to learn of his behavior. I told her she had my phone number and to have him call and I would pass the phone to her on Saturday. Unfortunately, it’s after 9pm and he has not called. If he does not apologize at school I may call and ask her why not my daughter has not received an apology. I was also assured she would take care of it as in the way he may receive some good punishment, what that may be I don’t know, she didn’t tell me and I don’t think she had made her mind up yet either. I put this mom in a bit of shock.
Anyways, I just wanted to thank my fellow Treepers for the help and support I received. It was much appreciated. I also wanted to give a heads up on what happened with the school and so forth.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
I’ve been doing a lot of thinking today, with a lot of my memories from the past bubbling up. This all came up from watching a part of the show called, Fixer Upper. I found myself smiling, knowing that this couple and their families are close to our Creator. Directly after that thought, I started to wonder if I would’ve felt the same way a few years ago. You see, usually when I heard people professing their love of our Creator, I would run like hell. I so hated people preaching down to me. I had enough of that growing up with some real nasty experiences.
I grew up always loving my Creator and finding a way for me to be close to my Creator without anyone else muddling up my way. And even though I always loved God, I wanted nothing ever to do with another church for as long as I lived.
I know this sounds pretty harsh and I’m sure a mouth or two have fallen in horror, but I’ve learned to always speak the truth as I know it. Maybe another time I will write of one of my many terrible and very personal experiences with those who had masked themselves with their belief in God. They hid well behind their church doors.
I’ve come to realize though, there are a great many wonderful people behind those church doors that bring sunshine to so many as they walk out into their neighborhoods and so forth. They carry the light of Christ.
Please know that is probably the first time in my life I have ever written ‘Christ’. Oops, did it again, and it didn’t hurt one bit, imagine that? I used to dislike people putting Christ in front of our Creator and as if they were both the same when I had always thought one was our Creator, the other, the son. I never saw an equality between the two.
Anyways, I’m carrying on far too much. I just wanted to say that at the end of my thoughts, CTH came into my mind and stayed for a long while as I was thinking.
I truly believe that many of you here have greatly helped soothe my pain of the past and my intentional split of church people. I find myself reading passages from the Bible that fellow Treepers have written to help us along our way. I used to skip over them, now I enjoy reading them. I even star them from time-to-time.
I accept peoples prayers rather than hide from the thought of someone doing it on my behalf. Yeah, I was pretty messed up for awhile. I won’t deny it. I also find myself praying for a lot of people here who ask or seem like they need one. I’ve been praying a lot for a lot of people and for a lot of reasons.
I just want to say thank you Treepers for opening up my heart and my mind without ever once pushing your religious views on me. By doing so, you have peeked my curiosity and have brought me even closer to my Creator than ever before. Please don’t forget, I’ve always held our Creator in the highest esteem. It was just the way I saw people pushing their views that had turned me off. I don’t really see that here, or maybe I just don’t see it as much around me anymore, still working that part out.
I’m also writing of my past memories that have pushed themselves front and center, and I had thought I was completely done with. This all came about a few days after the Weinstein story broke. I’m not done writing, so I really don’t want to talk about it until I’m done and complete with my thoughts.
We’ve had stories like Weinstein come out often enough, and I have never felt like this before. I’m sure it was buried to deep, otherwise, I have no reason why now. He’s a pig like so many in the past. Not much different.
However, the most important part of this post is to give thanks to so many of the Treepers here and who have been willing to share their Love of our Creator. It has made me a better person, and I thank a lot of you for that. So, Thank You. Chii Miigwetch (thank you very much).
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Ma, you have no idea how many wounded Christians who could identify with your experience there are out there.
I am one as well..
Your sharing has now stirred within me stuff I thought I let go of, but we never really do.
I too love reading the verses of scripture that our Treepers’ share, I consider this place very precious not just because of Sundances’ wonderful insight but also because of the faith and sense of community there is here, even though I live Down Under.
I have in front of me a magazine written in 1994, I wish I could share it with you, it ministers to me when this stuff re-surfaces. I am also reminded of a wonderful book called, “The Divine Romance,”by my favorite author Gene Edwards. If you can I would recommend it and any of his books.He also writes about church splits.
Remember, His grace is sufficient for you and He is always with you.
Lunch Time
oil/canvas
(no date)
Michael Malm ~ American (Utah, b.1972) ~ Contemporary ~ Realism/Representational ~ Figurative
more here…
http://www.mikemalm.com/representation/
🙂
5 Powerful Prayers For Protection & Safety
http://www.crosswalk.com/faith/prayer/prayers/5-powerful-prayers-for-protection.html
🙂
