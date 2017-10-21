Steve Bannon Speech To California GOP Convention…

If you can get past the first barf-inducing five minutes where Alt-Ego Steve Bannon tells the audience how his incredible brilliance won the 2016 Presidential Campaign and saved a somewhat nice but generally weak candidate, Donald Trump, from certain crushing defeat…. if you can get yourself past that point of rewriting history (admission: I barely made it)… well, the rest of the speech seems worthwhile.
Advertisements
Yeah, that first part was truly pukeworthy, wasn’t it.
It was hard to get past that.
Thank you, Sundance.
So many are giving this speech accolades…but I am still trying to figure out Bannon’s motives.
Self-aggrandizing speechifying and sewing discord in Trump’s base, doesn’t seem like being PDJT’s “wingman” to me.
LikeLiked by 13 people
No wonder he got Schlonged.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I took away one point. If we don’t do something about California and other states who defy federal law, we could be heading toward civil war.
Like
And not one mention of Jared Kushner’s massive contributions to the Trump team, as usual.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2016/11/22/exclusive-interview-how-jared-kushner-won-trump-the-white-house/#32952edf3af6
I find it (now) totally distasteful to listen to Bannon. For almost a year, BB did nothing but character assassinate Kushner and I believe it’s because of jealousy.
The Stench of taking credit for getting Trump elected showed up at BB way before Bannon got booted. BB started taking credit for it shortly after Trump got elected, without giving one smidgeon of credit to those that fought for Trump against all of the Trolls and disinformation, much of which BB loved publishing.
I’m sorry Sundance, I just can’t stand listening to him after the first 8 minutes.
One thing I will say…Bannon doesn’t draw that big of a crowd! I went and searched out the
CAGOP for video of the crowd. Evidently you can’t get in without a ticket. And evidently, Bannon couldn’t draw a big enough crowd to merit a larger room, or it cost too much. Because that DINNER was underwhelming compared to some of the dinners I’ve seen and gone to for special speakers.
Nah, I think Bannon’s ego is wearing thin on a lot of people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bannon couldn’t quite adjust to being Chief of Staff from editor of BB, kept acting as source of leaks in the Trump admin! FAIL. Which caused him to promote Roy Moore in Al against President’s Trump’s endorsement. Now we’re about to lose a Senate seat. If that’s the extent of his influence post-WH, then I’m all for low attendance at his functions!
LikeLike
Chief Counsel at WH turns out to be source of leaks, unbelievable
LikeLike
Bannon & Gorka are gambling with America’s Destiny.. They can not guarantee we won’t lose red seats and end up giving democrats a majority in the senate or house.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You may be right. But the GOPE hates Trump and isn’t passing the agenda anyway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s too big of a risk – especially in the first term.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If, if, if,
If Bannon/Gorka primary GOPe candidates in favor of America 1st candidates then if GOPe run there own candidate and split the republican vote allowing the democratic candidate to win I would concede you have a point.
Other than that its America 1st all the way.
LikeLike
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
LikeLike
The Democrats are at their most vulnerable right now; they are disoriented, has no message, are struggling to deal with the alt left…… now is the time to purge the knife into them and end liberalism once and for all. Now is the time to go for the long shot of a filibuster proof Senate. Not tip toe and do fancy footwork like in the past.
LikeLike
Nice Bannon talking points..
LikeLike
Agreed. The GOPe is not the solution.
LikeLike
red seats are useless when they vote like demoncrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
not as useless as a democrat majority
LikeLiked by 4 people
let’s not forget that if democrats get the house they can and will impeach PDJT…. as I said Bannon is playing with fire.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bannon claims that the people in his audience can sell “authentic” candidates to the voters, who will do better against Democrats than the existing Republicans. He did win with Roy Moore in Alabama, and I’ll assume for argument’s sake that Roy Moore is more “authentic”.
But if it turns out that Roy Moore loses to his Democrat opponent, that would cast serious doubt on Bannon’s plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roy Moore was an easy win, alabama knew him, loved him.. Bannon thinks he can put up unknowns and win across the nation and that just simply won’t happen. The math will not support that argument.. #MurphysLaw
LikeLiked by 1 person
True, Bannon stepped up to the podium to give an acceptance speech at the Moore headquarters.
LikeLike
First, vote out the incumbent RINOs in their primaries. There’s only about 17% voter turnout in republican primaries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and when you don’t win and democrats gain control of the house #Impeach45 will be your reward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That assumes that Bannon’s workers either won’t get more really authentic candidates, or if he does, those authentic candidates won’t be able to win against Democrats. It’s a fascinating idea – I wonder how it will turn out.
LikeLike
The Law of Gravity is what it is, you can’t change it to suit your impulsive desire to float.
Bannon’s impulsive impromptu battle plan simply can not defy the laws of nature. He is 100% counting on a miracle to transpire.
Unknowns are unknowns and it takes time to educate an electorate, candidates also need a background to run on. – to try and pull this off in PDJT first term with democrats screaming #impeach45 is insane!!! Bannon CAN NOT GAURANTEE he won’t lose seats to the democrats..
If he is the reason they get the house back #MAGA is lost forever!!! better to go after dems now and RINO’s in 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gasbag.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like your commentary……..Except about Bannon.
Without him Trump will struggle.
Too many punks and dopes surrounding Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peter,you are struggling.Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers,say that three times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
However did Pres Trump make it through the first 70 years of his life without Stephen K. Bannon?
Good grief, man, think. Bannon is a Cruz guy. Or have you forgotten all the crap they threw at Pres Trump during the primaries?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Who?
LikeLike
Now you know why he backed “Me Too” Fake Trump Ted Cruz…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Word on the street is Bannon was deactivated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give to Cesar what is due to Cesar. He deserves to gloat about it. Without him, Trump might not have won.
Bannon understood the Electoral College and he set up the full campaign strategy for a win, notwithstanding the formidable Trump candidate.
As to Bush, I agree he was worse than Obama. All Bush did was to give a pretty 9/11 speech that united Americans and avoided repercussions while allowing the Bin Ladens to quickly fly away unimpeded. Bush also lied to us re Iraq and he did so in GOD’s name.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sunshine,you must have good balance to walk that tight rope,well on to the balance beam
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon, Sunshine, you know better than that. Bannon did not join the Trump campaign until Aug 2016, AFTER Pres Trump had won the nomination. Surely you do not think Pres Trump was unaware of the electoral college?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I always suspected the real reason Bush took us to war in Iraq war was revenge against Saddam because he wanted to take out Bush Sr. W loves his dad and his family and I really can see him taking a nation to war for that – they are that arrogant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is no doubt in my mind about this. The war was the Bush Family’s revenge for the assassination attempt. The son was eager to go to war to uphold the family’s name.
And this is why dynasties are not compatible with democratic republics.
Trump saved us from Bush 3rd v Clinton 2nd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I beg to differ, Trump broke the blue wall in the Primary prior to Bannon.. the electoral college was the game from June 15 2015 forward.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And what Jared accomplished was what????
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2016/11/22/exclusive-interview-how-jared-kushner-won-trump-the-white-house/#32952edf3af6
LikeLike
Sunshine, Bannon was on Trump’s campaign for the last two and a half months only.
Your assertion that “Bannon understood the Electoral College and he set up the full campaign strategy for a win, notwithstanding the formidable Trump candidate.” is pure fantasy.
Kelly-Ann did more for Trump than Bannon, by going on to TV and radio programs daily. Nobody heard from Bannon, he sure didn’t go out and face the “slings and arrows”.
For 16 months before that, he was promoting Ted Cruz (so was Kelly-Ann), so Bannon is not the brilliant strategist if he backs Cruz, and HE IS STILL BACKING CRUZ.
Bannon is a gun for hire and he has been hired by the Mercers. It was the Mercers who swung behind Trump with their computer skills, with Kelly-Ann the front lady, who helped in that final stretch. Before that there were many people.
But it was Donald Trump who flogged himself daily with up to three rallys and even to 1am on the day of the election, plus all those people who stayed up late in the freezing cold to hear him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had trouble with the audio. Ted Cruz’s nasally voice kept cutting in and out in synch with Bannon’s mouth. What’s up with that?
Was a real grin to see President Trump sneak in from the right to give Bannon ‘the look’.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That was great.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL, the people here saying that without Bannon…Donald Trump would be nowhere. Uhh, are we forgetting that Donald Trump was soaring, well before Bannon even came along? >_>….<_<
LikeLiked by 8 people
Some of the early comments are by nice people viewing the world in the 1990’s political context of democrat bad – GOP good. The current analysis is democrat bad, GOP bad, conservatives – bad. Perhaps most of you are too young to remember the 60’s and 70’s and how ridiculously horrible those decades were. Nevertheless, Reagan came along and did a few things until his 8 years were up. Then the GOP shat all over his accomplishments. So, if some republicans are voted out I don’t give a damn.
That’s why Trump has to make major and hard to reverse changes because when he is gone the GOP will be there ready to set the country back on the wrong track.
The new analysis is bad policy and politics for 30 years, good policies 8 years, and then back to bad policies for 30 years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Strange how all of these Cruzbots, Bush globalists, open border Rubio supporters etc all moved to back Trump in the general….Trump had roughly 20% support from the GOP when the primaries started, and after it was all done in June, he had taken 44% of the GOP vote.
Those are not fake news polls…those are the numbers and are more scientific than the polls . If Cruzbots, bushies and open border Amnesty Rubio backers hadnt switched allegiance, then Trump would have gotten about 12 million votes in the general and lost every state…thats a fact
I continue to be baffled by the blatant open hostility rained down on anybody who was not part of the initial 20% supporting him, and take the opinion that their concerns are secondary
Just listen to the speech…,all of it and hear what Bannon is telling you…some people are beyond reason, but he is warning about this very infighting and bitching because one clique doesnt agree with the other clique inside tge coalition….its the Repubs that eat their own…the Dems toe the line and move the ball,
Anybody not supporting Bannons MESSAGE is comfortable with the status quo, and quite frankly has given up any right to bitch about RINOS obstructing the President, when in fact it is ideologue Trump supporters unwilling to “share THEIR president”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I listened to every word of this speech and I have listened to every word uttered by Bannon since his exit. There is much I agree with 100%, Unfortunately there is some snakeoil being peddled as well. I’ll even go further, there is much I have heard Ted Cruz say that I agreed with as well. But He is a snake oil salesman and when Bannon left him off his incumbent list.. I questioned Bannons true intent and judgement. I question Bannons intent when he makes comments like ” the Maga presidency is over” I question Gorka big time.. just too much narcissistic swarmyness oozing out…. I HATE the usurpation of MAGA for his money making coalition pac. WHY DIDN’T HE JOIN THE AMERICA FIRST PAC? it was already established.. Most are not even aware the MAGA coalition consists of 2 guys… Gorka and one other i can’t recall the name of… it just reeks of cruz in iowa.
I have heard PDJT say he’s NOT on board with this bannon movement.. he has never said he supports it and until I hear that he does.. I’m roll tiding on the TRUMP Train.
one last thing,
➡️”Anybody not supporting Bannons MESSAGE is comfortable with the status quo, and quite frankly has given up any right to bitch about RINOS obstructing the President, when in fact it is ideologue Trump supporters unwilling to “share THEIR president”⬅️
⬆️⬆️THIS COMMENT DISGUSTS ME TO NO END.⬆️⬆️
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe Trump said that he would talk to Steve and see if he could talk him out of primarying a few Senators
Its a good thing Cruz, Bush, Rubio , Carson, Christie and Kasich supporters didnt let their policy differences with Trump get in the way of supporting him or you would be Talking about President Clinton….although im sure you would dispute that too
So now they are just supposed to be quiet for 4 years and pull the lever for Trump again like trained monkeys, while keeping the do nothing globalist uniparty in place ….that aint gonna happen
If you listened to the speech as you claim, and actually understood it then you would know that this coalition is fragile. Your comments reflect that and are the definition of ideological…meaning unpractical….winning is the key.
It kind of reminds me of Woody Harrelson in white men cant jump, when he says to Wesley Snipes, ” you know what the difference between a white guy and a black guy is? A black guy would rather look good and lose,, but a white guy would rather look bad and win”
Ted Cruz is an ideologue, so is Rand Paul, sounds like you are too….what have Cruz or Paul ever accomplished? They are always grandstanding but never winning….and by the way…I didnt hear Bannon mention Cruz once in the whole 45min speech…only Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
I won’t even read that garbage… but i will remind you that bannon/gorka are well aware that if they fail and they give democrats the majority in the house they will impeach PDJT. – so just stop peddling your support for cruz and rubio et al to me.. I am forever #NeverCruz
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a realist…. you might try it
it’s obvious you are a bannon ideologue
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thecleaner,
Why do you care? You are Canadian.
And you claim to be a “Trump supporter”…but you never call him ‘President Trump.
You always refer to our President as just “Trump”.
Why is that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent points!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dont call Cruz senator either…its not disrespect ….I dont call Trudeau Prime Minister either…I assume we all know who we are talking about without formal salutations
I do love Trump, despite what you might think….my interest in this specific topic is more observation and discussion of the mindset, that if somebody ever supported anybody other than Trump, they are not to be trusted, dealt with or respected…just please vote again then piss off.
Its symptomatic of the very identity politics that those who attack my words claim to abhor.
LikeLike
“…those who attack my words”
That’s probably because your words attack us.
Your comments have been derisive and hostile with threats of ‘you’ll be sorry’.
This is symptomatic of those who seek to disrupt and sow discord…rather than persuade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Anybody not supporting Bannons MESSAGE is comfortable with the status quo”
I heard Bannon’s message loud and clear shortly after he got booted! “UNDERMINE TRUMP”!
I used to live at BB! Until I realized that Bannon coming back wasn’t going to fix BB, it only made it more critical of Trump and his choices.
Unlike Bannon, I’m not willing to support Cruz. He’s cruddy and crooked!
And mark my words! Bannon is lining up those that will support Cruz! I’m not joking about this, a leopard doesn’t change it’s spots. Up until the very last, there were those in the GOP planning a coup against Trump. And if it hadn’t been for the many, many BB’ers fighting FOR Trump, I’m pretty sure they would have stuck with Cruz to the bitter end.
And it’s odd, that as much credit as Bannon takes for getting Trump elected, I don’t remember much about him for the last half of that journey, other than he left BB, and the undermining Trump continued.
LikeLike
From the six minute mark on, Bannon was talking about the realities that face us as a nation. China 🇨🇳 is the enemy. I hope that our relationship with India 🇮🇳 continues to grow and prosper. It will allow us to destroy the Chinese economy. Trumpism can be our path for the next 50+ years. We need to destroy the Establishment and allow Trumpism to flourish. We have that opportunity right in front of us for the next seven years. I actually believe that we can because of our fearless leader that wants nothing but the best for each and everyone of us!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bannon and Trump have a great deal of useful synergy, I think. I prefer when they are on the same page–good things happen! He is a true proponent of the #MAGA agenda, which cannot be said for so many people in DC and even some in the WH, who seem to impede our President at every turn.
This was a nice talk. Convenient that he could call out GWB so soon! I thought it was so scummy that Bush kept his trap shut about Obama for 8 years but NOW can’t seem to help himself spouting off. Where was he while Obama and Co. spent the better part of a decade eroding our liberties?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bush was cheering Obama on. Obama was Bush on steroids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I met Bush during his first run for POTUS. Saw something in his eyes that disturbed me but I voted for him twice but still never got over the sense of not liking him as much as I had wanted to. I had thought he’d be a much better POTUS. On the other hand I thought Obama and Clinton were not much more than silver tongued snake oil salesman and that Obama underneath hated this country. How insane that of all 5 I can’t be proud that any one of them was POTUS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bannon’s self congraluations are one of my major annoyances with him. President Trump was not a weak candidate. He defeated Bannon/Mercer backed Cruz, and rising star Rubio, and Jeb, and every other “principled” true con. President Trump did that without Bannon. I appreciate Bannon fighting the GOPe that he once gleefully backed but Scaramucci may have been close to the truth, however crude, when he talked of Bannon and his self loving.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve been grinning like a Cheshire, beginning at 5:01… Good stuff. M. Pythonesque… And mr. Bannon speaks true on several topics. However the talk made me keep thinking that most of us have known longer than SB about who is really running this country.
The timing would have been really good for Steve to reiterate the fact that we need maga candidates put up soon so we the peeps can vote without clothespins.
I recall the last vote I ever cast before Nov. 8 2016 that actually made a positive difference was for roscoe Bartlett, who was maga before maga was cool. He ended up getting gerrymandered out.
Point is, I’m sick of having squat to vote for. I’m sure I’m not the only one in the only state that feels like this. All the bannons need to address this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would love some #MAGA candidates and am glad that Bannon is focused on recruiting/promoting them! I think it’s a more comfortable and probably better role for him than the WH job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steve Bannon if he wanted to insure RED stays RED.. should be out there finding MAGA candidates for 2020 and putting the time and money into getting them in front of the electorate…. to go kamikaze in 2018 trying to replace ALL incumbent RINO’s with Unknowns is a suicide mission…. it’s like calling the lemmings to the cliff IMHO. So I question his real intent…
meetings in china, meetings with Kissinger, Meetings with the Big Money GOP donors…. Trillions are at stake, enough to buy a Steve Bannon and a Gorka..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cruz and his wife are full on globalists.
Bannon is not.
So what is more important to Bannon in Cruz’s politics than globalism, which for some reason can be “overlooked” by Bannon in returrn for something else?
LikeLike
It’s the Mercer money that’s got Bannon’s tongue, and why he wont criticize Cruz. Cruz and Breitbart are both taking it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok.
Must say I don’t have any political disagreement with Bannon.
He understands the 10 cent fabian activists and cronies of the Republican branch of the Uniparty are far more dangerous to PTrump than the 10 cent fabian activists of the Democrat Uniparty.
LikeLike
…” what is more important to Bannon in Cruz’s politics than globalism”…?
Easy question to answer: MONEY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon’s speech was disjointed, not coherent. His shoulders might also be out of joint after so much back patting. I don’t really know the gist of his speech, but I won’t watch it again; self-punishment is not my thing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t mind the gloating, because together they got us over the goal line.
Bannon, Trump, are scrappy people, and the competitive ego is part of the “mind game,” directed at our opponents. That first 5 minutes was just trash-talking the naysayers. This was an alpha Tarzan yell to throw shade at the losers especially those slug Republicans.
Ryan and McConnell so deserved to hear those first 5 minutes.
LikeLike
Amen. There is plenty of credit to go around and every one of these folks on Team Trump deserves serious accolades. Sure, some have egos–that’s politics for ya. Nevertheless, they got the job done for PDJT and for us, the forgotten men and women!
LikeLike
Ive only seen half, but the most interesting part is Bannon saying knows all the players and scams being run in DC. That gives me continued hope that Potus knows how to beat these enemies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I live in California and I totally appreciate someone like Bannon coming here and telling the truth. I do not believe I remember anybody coming here and saying the things he did.
I do not care whether he congratulates himself….people like winners and like to associate themselves with winners and work with winners so he promotes himself. California is so far gone and I am not sure anyone can save it but if you lived in California you would appreciate his speech. Whatever he can do then God bless Bannon….it will take a miracle to save California. Too bad because it is the most beautiful state and so hard to leave.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If Steve Bannon is so brilliant, how come Ted Cruz didn’t win the primaries????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ted Cruz is a very unlikable person…that is why he did not win. Not sure a lot of people trusted him either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great speech after the few early cringe moments. A lot of it was the same as his last two stump speeches, but he has some nice new lines in there, too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bannon has a great message, it’s his strategy that is wrong,. he’s impatient
and impatience is not a virtue #MAGA can afford.
It’s too bad Bannon and Gorka didn’t learn what they needed to learn from PDJT prior to attempting such a dangerous and IMHO foolish battle… IMHO they have no right to pony up & risk the entire #MAGA agenda especially with a foolish battle plan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bannon attempts to influence change.
Trump is the change agent.
Bannon is a surfer.
Trump is the Tsunami.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very much agreed. I feel like Bannon is like a preacher of Trumpism. There are many preachers of the Trump gospel, and they don’t always disagree, but there is only one Trump.
I like your surfer analogy because it makes a great point. You can watch the surfer to see where the wave is going, and that’s really helpful, but the surfer ain’t gonna change the wave.
LikeLike
Dennis Leopard .
Bannon is strong and aggressive ,pro Trump.
He hews Trump to what Trump ran on.
The ego and Cruz does not matter.
Trump needs a killer.
LikeLike
A word to fellow Treepers – take the personality stuff out of this speech, and what’s left is a real strategy for winning. Very well worth paying attention to.
Bannon is pulling us back into the 2016 election FIRE, and it is NEEDED and NECESSARY.
He even states why we have to give up our Republican differences, and one can quickly understand the Democrat division tactics from that why.
The leftists really ARE in trouble, UNLESS they can divide the Trump coalition. So don’t let them do it. Very simple. Drag the establishment AWAY from the Dems. Make them come to us. And Trump knows exactly how to do that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Way less risky and much smarter to do all they are attempting to do to RINO’s on the Democrats seats in 2018.. turn blue to red then in 2020 turn RINO purple to RED.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask yourself this simple question:
Where was this speech by Bannon in 2014, 2015 and 3 quarters of 2016?
Answer = Nowhere, because he didn’t hold this position. Throughout 2014, 2015 and all the way through the GOP convention of 2016 Bannon was a die-hard Cruzbot (an entrenched fiscal conservative with some libertarian social outlooks) who knew absolutely zilch about populism, MAGA or “economic nationalism”.
Steve Bannon is a political opportunist; a snake oil salesman capable of morphing himself toward the benefit of the highest paying audience.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And if he fails in this gambit…and we lose red seats to blue…then it’s no great loss to him personally.
He can blame it on Pres Trump!
Then he can simply go back to what he does — talk, for a living.
Talking, writing articles and writing books.
That’s what a pundit-slash-strategist does.
And pundits fare better when their side loses, because then their audience ‘needs them more’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll bet you that those who are almost insufferably optimistic and loving of other people would say perhaps Bannon was floundering in the swamp of modern politics like the rest of us until the Trump phenomenon broke through his wall of what he thought was possible, and SAW THE LIGHT. Or we can be like I am too often and give in to our, not necessarily undeservedly, cynical side. (OK, it’s getting late.)
I watched it from 5:30 and it was well worth it. Disagreed on a couple of points but what the hey.
LikeLike
Nauseating? Pffffft. It was dead on. I don’t see anything wrong with what he said.
LikeLike
Bannon’s school of thought seems to be “if you don’t self-promote, you’re a manlet who doesn’t deserve to make it. Toughen up, manlet.”
Which would explain that opening. Either you have a huge ego or you’re worthless, says him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s the snakeoil – who wants to follow a follower?
He must pump his chest as the warrior king, that PDJT listened to him, followed his battle plan , he is the brains of MAGA so you should follow him too….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm….. Bannon isn’t promoting “compromise” (backdown) on DACA as a tradeoff, that’s the reality and why many here like the cut of his jib.
LikeLike
Beck and Cruz, the “real” conservatives along with Dana and Limbaugh really cut their DACA teeth with……teddy bears for MS13 wannabes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bannon is to MAGA as Yoko Ono was to the Beatles.
Toxic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dunno….
You see him as undermining PTrump, I’m not so sure.
As with the Pres himself, forget about all the personality bumps and look at policy.
Remember, the amazing and essential Winston Churchill had personal “faults”, in 2017 think. He was drunk many nights in WW2.
But the sober proper boy scouts simply weren’t up to his job.
LikeLike
His biographer said that no alcoholic could drink as much as Churchill did, yet he appeared a little tipsy only a couple of times. I’ll bet he was such a force of nature that he just burned it all off with his high energy. Rare individuals in history have been, each in their own right, a force of nature.
I think President Donald J. Trump is a genuine force of nature.
LikeLike
Yep, the legion of people in the US who can’t handle alcohol, like AA, pretend no-one can.
It makes them feel better about their inadequacy.
LikeLike
Despite what I said above, that may be true. At the very least, Bannon needs to be more disciplined.
LikeLike
Careful about Romney-ising the MAGA Party.
The Reagan Democrats who elected PTrump in the rust belt are big on straight talk and fingers to the elites who have destroyed their lives with replacement part time jobs in take away outlets….let them eat cake, eh?.
Ptrump is Pres because of Ohio, Penn, Iowa, Minni, Michigan, Indi.
If you think these blue collar, working class societies are likely to respond to “disciplined” platitudes you utterly fail to understand PTriump’s victory
LikeLike
Snap, lol!
LikeLike
At about 8:59, Bannon touted Grover Norquist. Hmm..OK.
“In 2004, at age 48, he married a Palestinian Muslim named Samah Alrayyes” (ref: Wikipedia). I’m concerned about spiritual status here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, Grover has a history of being very chummy with CAIR.
Don’t mention his name to Pamela Gellar or her head will explode.
Norquist has made a living off of being a lobbyist for Lower Taxes and Tax Reform.
But…I’ve noticed that he never actually gets us any lower taxes or tax reform.
He did jump on the Trump Train last year though.
Perhaps he figured that a President Trump could finally get something done on tax reform…and then Grover could take credit for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uhm..is there a transcript? Bannon’s hubris makes him about as likable as Ted Cruz. They imagine themselves to be King of Conservatives, which they probably succeed at conveying to their followers. Nothing is further from the truth because speeches alone do not a Conservative make. Bannon would collude with China and Kissinger the way the Clintons did if it served his totalitarian purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon has an ego the size of Texas, but all men who bring great change are not exactly known for meekness.
I am behind the Bannon led revolution in the Republican party 100%. Trump has to keep up certain appearances to maintain some semblance of a functioning government. Bannon does not.
And to all the squeamish ppl on the board, we got to where we are now by playing it safe. The Left is godawful in terms of policy and ethics, but I respect their grit and their guts. They will do whatever it takes. The nationalist movement needs to grow a pair, or we’re finished. It’s time to go after the RINOs and not hold back.
LikeLike
I have been let out of cyber-gaol now that the PRC congress is winding down. Perhaps fittingly, my first comment is here, if posted.
Mr Bannon is not who you think he is. His private speech, paid for by the Chinese State owned enterprise CITIC in Hong Kong was remarkably opposite of what he is saying in this convention speech and at the voter value confab. Then, he went to Beijing to talk with China’s chief Security czar and Xi Jinping enabler, Wang Qishan organized by his former boss at Goldman Sachs.
Since then he is touted as having ‘changed Henry Kissinger’s mind’ about China on his Bannonbart website (LOL).
He is courting now billionaire dissident Guo Wengui to up his credentials as the world’s China expert. Utter fail.
His speech posted above, is full of the sound-bite platitudes that many of you have condemned GWB’s recent speech for having strung together mindlessly. All these speeches, whether GWB, or Bannon are cut from the same cloth.
Caveat Emptor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does not matter where Bannon was or was not in 2014,2015 or 2016 …
It does not matter if he is an opportunist or brays at the moon…
What matters is he is a powerful Trump force right NOW.
LikeLike
It matters to me. And, where pray tell is the evidence that ‘he is a powerful Trump force NOW’?
LikeLike
The human condition is in constant motion,according to necessity ,not reason…
LikeLike
Heh. If only I could stay up this late more often.
LikeLike
I don’t get the hype behind Bannon. I don’t understand why people give him any credit for anything regarding Trump. All of the positions Trump holds he held long before Bannon, so what exactly did Bannon do?
Personally I’d give more credit to the guys and gals setting up the rallies.
LikeLiked by 1 person