Saturday October 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

6 Responses to Saturday October 21st – Open Thread

  1. elena19501deplorable says:
    October 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Laura Ingraham Reacts to George W. Bush Speech. Priceless.

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

    AMEN AND AMEN.
    and i PRAY everyone has a great and SAFE AND BLESSED WEEKEND.

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 21, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;
    Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.
    Ps 91:5-6

  4. JohnnyII says:
    October 21, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I think many here will enjoy the truth of this statement 🙂

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    October 21, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Once upon a time . . . when things were the way they were supposed to be. We. Will. Not. Let. Our. Country. Be Taken. From. Us! ΜOΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ! (Molon Labe!)

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    October 21, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Happy Caterday, Teepers!

