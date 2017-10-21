Saturday October 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Laura Ingraham Reacts to George W. Bush Speech. Priceless.
LikeLike
AMEN AND AMEN.
and i PRAY everyone has a great and SAFE AND BLESSED WEEKEND.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;
Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.
Ps 91:5-6
LikeLike
I think many here will enjoy the truth of this statement 🙂
LikeLike
Once upon a time . . . when things were the way they were supposed to be. We. Will. Not. Let. Our. Country. Be Taken. From. Us! ΜOΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ! (Molon Labe!)
LikeLike
Happy Caterday, Teepers!
LikeLike