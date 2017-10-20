October 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #274

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

47 Responses to October 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #274

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:26 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:27 am

  12. sunnydaze says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Obama’s brother Malik was a big Trump supporter during the Primaries. I’d lost track of him but his twitter came up on the thread for the 2016 Al Wilson Roast in the Open Thread so I checked it out.

    He’s calling Barack a BINO now. LOL.

  13. Nchadwick says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:29 am

    FBI busts sex trafficking ring, rescues 84 victims

    What evil out there lurks… 3 mth old rescued from being sold w/ their 5 year old sister.. hope those people burn …

  15. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Watching that stupid Congressthing get BTFO by Kelly today was simply amazing. Loved every minute of it.

  16. Kristin says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Just finished watching “Taking Chance” on Amazon Prime. Very well done on how the escort of our Fallen happens. Respect and dignity.
    Moving and tender. Just like General Kelly.

    The fact that g. w. came out with his treacherous speech, the antics of the vile congresswoman from FL, tells me it’s getting hot up there.
    “ If Trump wins, we’ll all hang ” Hillary supposedly uttered. ( not verified, but believable ).
    The noose is getting thighter.

    • Former lurker says:
      October 20, 2017 at 12:57 am

      Seeing President Trump call out the fake news for being the tool of GWB’s “governing class” takes my breath away. This man is absolutely fearless.

      In the coming days, we may need to draw strength from this amazing display of leadership.

  17. rsmith1776 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Sean Hannity GREAT tonight.

    Trashy Wilson and the MSNBC/CNN WHORES (sorry, Ad Rem, but true words need to be spoken) don’t know what they are doing . . . Americans see through you.

    SHAME on Tapper, Wilson and the rest of them . . . and shame on the parents who raised them this way.

    They lie and they KNOW they lie.

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:48 am

    No Surprise Here

    • Nigella says:
      October 20, 2017 at 1:06 am

      I need to set the record straight… I live here and the major fires were not set by this person. He did try to set a new fire and they caught him. The true part is he is illegal and had a history with the Police… The crime is he should not still be in this Country.

      • dilonsfo says:
        October 20, 2017 at 1:12 am

        I am not sure what record you are setting straight. You statement confirmed what the story said…arsonist, setting a fire in wine country, illegal alien. The story does not indicate he set the major fires.

        • Nigella says:
          October 20, 2017 at 1:16 am

          If you go to other sites they have been saying this is the case…. He has obviously been known by the police and should have long been deported… After what we here in this region have gone through I thought it was a god idea to dispel the misunderstanding that this person was responsible ..

  20. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:49 am

  21. Trumppin says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Paul Ryan needs to go ASAP!

  22. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Somebody wake up Jeff Sessions.

    • Nibbler Myers says:
      October 20, 2017 at 1:17 am

      Funny how people can see the Trump Administration making progress in all departments, but assume Sessions is doing nothing. We don’t want QUICK prosecutions, we want prosecutions that STICK. That takes time.

  23. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:04 am

  24. Regina says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Every day for at Least the past two years, I could turn on the teevee any time of day and see CNN loudly “proving” Trump’s latest tweet was false/a lie
    today? not so much – wonder why no one is fact checking those silly Uranium claims he’s throwing around?? hehehe

  25. citizen817 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:07 am

  26. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Hillary’s long record of public service is a farce, treason is more apropos

  27. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Time to revisit this timeless Hillary confession that she’s a psychopath.

  28. parteagirl says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:15 am

    People will live up to, or down to, your expectations of them. Trump is so incredibly positive with his words to the American people- a true encourager who expects the best of his fellow citizens and inspires us to live up to our highest potential.

    Contrast that with the scolding GWB gave Americans during his speech. He basically called us all racists. It reminded me of a saying of his:

  29. Regina says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Strassel in WSJ –
    Washington is obsessed with the word “collusion” but has little understanding of its true meaning. The confusion might explain why D.C. has missed the big story of collusion between Fusion GPS and the Democratic Party.

    To read the headlines, a poor, beleaguered opposition-research firm was humiliated and constitutionally abused this week by partisan Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee. Fusion’s lawyers sent a 17-page letter to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, accusing him of misdeeds, declaring his subpoenas invalid, and invoking a supposed First Amendment right to silence. Yet the firm’s founders, the story went, were hauled in nonetheless and forced to plead the Fifth. “No American should experience the indignity that occurred today,” Fusion’s lawyer, Joshua Levy, declared.

    Fusion is known as a ruthless firm that excels in smear jobs, but few have noticed the operation it’s conducting against the lawmakers investigating it. The false accusations against Mr. Nunes—that he’s acting unethically and extralegally, that he’s sabotaging the Russia probe—are classic.

    This is a firm that in 2012 was paid to dig through the divorce records of a Mitt Romney donor. It’s a firm that human-rights activist Thor Halvorssen testified was hired to spread malicious rumors about him. It’s a firm that financier Bill Browder testified worked to delegitimize his efforts to get justice for Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer beaten to death in a Russian prison.

    It’s the firm behind the infamous “dossier” accusing Donald Trump of not just unbecoming behavior but also colluding with Russia. Republicans are investigating whether the Fusion dossier was influenced by Russians, and whether American law enforcement relied on that disinformation for its own probe.

    But Fusion’s secret weapon in its latest operation is the Democratic Party, whose most powerful members have made protecting Fusion’s secrets their highest priority. Senate Democrats invoked a parliamentary maneuver in July to block temporarily Mr. Browder’s public testimony. Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, has been engineering flaps to undercut and obstruct Mr. Nunes’s investigation. Democrats on the House Ethics Committee have deep-sixed what was meant to be a brief inquiry to clear Mr. Nunes so as to keep him sidelined.

    Then there is the intel committee’s meeting this week. Despite the spin, forcing Fusion to appear was Republicans’ only recourse after months of stonewalling. Fusion’s letter ludicrously claimed that Mr. Nunes’s subpoenas were invalid, which essentially forced the committee to show otherwise. It was a question of authority.

    Florida Rep. Tom Rooney put the Fusion attendees through a series of questions not out of spite but to clarify finally just what topics the firm is refusing to talk about. The Fifth Amendment doesn’t provide protection against answering all questions. It only protects against providing self-incriminating evidence. It is therefore revealing that Fusion took the Fifth on every topic—from its relationship with British spook Christopher Steele, to the history of its work, to its role in the dossier.

    The untold story is the Democrats’ unprecedented behavior. Mr. Rooney had barely started when committee staffers for Mr. Schiff interrupted, accused him of badgering witnesses, and suggested he was acting unethically. Jaws dropped. Staff do not interrupt congressmen. They do not accuse them of misbehavior. And they certainly do not act as defense attorneys for witnesses. No Democratic lawmakers had bothered to come to the hearing to police this circus, and Mr. Rooney told me that he “won’t be doing any more interviews without a member from the minority present.”

    more – https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fusion-collusion-1508455434

