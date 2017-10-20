Friday October 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
hope GOD BLESSES ALL HERE AND BLESS YOUR UP COMING WEEKEND.
GOD BLESS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.
He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler. Ps 91: 3-4
May God Bless you all today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you grandma…I needed that.
LikeLike
Today is the birthday of one of my boyhood heroes, Mickey Mantle. As I grew older and various writers decided to expose the behaviors that led to his death, I made a mental note of those things for reference, and resumed dwelling on the good that Mantle brought to baseball. I hope to see him in Heaven some day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
really crisp instrument…nicely played.
Thanks Garrison.
I sometimes forget contemporary composers do such nice work.
LikeLike