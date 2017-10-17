President Trump Speech To Heritage Foundation – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on October 17, 2017 by

Tonight President Donald Trump is delivering a speech at the Heritage Foundation’s President’s Club Meeting in Washington DC.  The President’s speech is being livestreamed.  Approximate start time 7:15 – 7:30pm

White House LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to President Trump Speech To Heritage Foundation – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. Jim says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Holy cow! Our guy is delivering another speech after all he has done today. How in the world does he do it. Just when I think I could not be prouder of him, he makes me even prouder. MAGA!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. HolyLoly says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Wow. A live pianist. How wonderful.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    MY PRESIDENT IS A HARD WORKER FOR THE NATION AND WE THE PEOPLE.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Patriot1783 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I believe a Treeper mentioned yesterday? he would be there, hope he gets a chance to meet President Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. nimrodman says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    “Freedom is not a gift from government … it is a gift from God”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s